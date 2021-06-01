You are here

  • Home
  • Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 

Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 

Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 
“Souad” was one of 56 films chosen as the “official selections” of the cancelled 2020 edition of Cannes. (Tribeca)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vucz

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 

Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Five Arab movies are set to screen at the US’s Tribeca Film Festival this month among hundreds of international films. 

The 20th edition of the event is set to take place from June 9-20 both as a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual festivities. The event will celebrate films, documentaries, video games, podcasts and more. 

Read on for the Arab movies set to premiere at the prestigious festival. 

‘Souad’

Egyptian writer-director Ayten Amin, who is based in Cairo, has long chronicled the lives of women in modern Egypt. Her film, “Souad,” was one of 56 films chosen as the “official selections” of the cancelled 2020 edition of Cannes. 

The key topic of “Souad,” which Amin began writing in 2015, is how social media affects the lives of young girls approaching adulthood.

In a previous interview with Arab News about her film, she said: “For girls in small cities, it's a more conservative society. Their life is much more limited. They don’t mingle much.” 

“Social media is very important for them; it’s like a window to the outside world. Most of them have fake identities on Facebook, they don’t use their real names, and they have relationships with people from other cities.”

Read the Arab News’ full interview with Amin here.

The film is competing for the International Narrative category. 

‘No Longer Suitable for us’

Directed by New York-based filmmaker Julian Joslin, this film is competing in the shorts category. 

The 21-minute movie, which is set to premier on June 12, tells the story of Samir, played by British-Syrian actor Laith Nakli, a Syrian FBI informant and a single father who has built a fragile life for himself and his young son in Brooklyn.

As the story unfolds, Samir gets an opportunity to tell a lie that might end the deportation proceedings threatening to separate him from his son and their new home.

‘Simple as Water’

“Simple as Water,” competing in the features category, is a soft-spoken feature on love, displacement, and fracturing familial relations from Academy Award-winner Megan Mylan. 

Between Turkey, Greece, Germany, and the US, the movie portrays the elemental bonds holding together Syrian families pulled apart by war, searching for a new life.

‘Peace by Chocolate’

“Peace by Chocolate,” which is part of the Tribeca Online Premieres category, is director and actor Hatem Ali’s last role before he died in December 2020 in Egypt due to a heart attack.

Based on a true story, Canadian filmmaker Jonathan Keijser’s narrative feature debut encompasses the themes of immigration, refugees from a war-torn country, the power of food to bring people together, the “Canadian Dream” of growing a small business and prospering, and choosing between your passion and your family.

After fleeing war-torn Lebanon after the family’s chocolate factory is bombed, Tareq Hadhad, played by Ayham Abou Ammar, and his Syrian family immigrate to the small town of Antigonish in Canada. 

Tareq’s father Issam, played by Ali, starts making chocolates again that are a hit at the local church. The success of his business threatens a local chocolatier. 

While Issam’s “Peace by Chocolate” business continues to grow, Tareq is torn between his dream of becoming a doctor and his obligation to the family business.

‘The Ballad of a White Cow’

“The Ballad of a White Cow,” part of the festival’s Tribeca Critics’ Week category, is a multi-narrative about capital punishment. 

The main character Mina’s life turns upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter’s sake.

Co-written and co-directed by regional filmmakers Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha, the film leads to the themes of injustice, grief, lies, regret and revenge.

Topics: Souad No Longer Suitable for us Simple as Water Peace by Chocolate The Ballad of a White Cow Tribeca Film Festival

Review: ‘Panic’ on Amazon Prime sees teens risk all in mindless game

Review: ‘Panic’ on Amazon Prime sees teens risk all in mindless game
The series is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Supplied
Updated 01 June 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: ‘Panic’ on Amazon Prime sees teens risk all in mindless game

Review: ‘Panic’ on Amazon Prime sees teens risk all in mindless game
Updated 01 June 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Amazon Prime’s yawn-inducingly long 10-episode “Panic” — based on a young adult novel by Lauren Oliver, who doubles up as the series writer — begins on a dramatic note with teenager Heather Nill (Olivia Welch) jumping off a cliff into gurgling waters to score points in a game aptly titled Panic.

She is desperate to win the $50,000 prize money, but this death-defying jump is just the beginning, not the final hurdle.

In the series opener, Heather says no one knows who thought of Panic or how it first began, but in this backwater Texan town, it is thrilling.

“Panic” is based on a young adult novel by Lauren Oliver, who doubles up as the series writer. Supplied

With her drug-addicted mom having stolen the money she had saved up to attend community college, Heather joins Panic, though stricken with fear for her life. She must go through fire, so to say. Booby-trapped forests, snake pits, and blindfolded stunts are just some of the challenges the young contestants are put through, and death is always close by.

But what is more engaging than these Panic games are the personal stories of young love, hope, disappointment, and even broken families. “We’re both trash,” said bad boy Ray (Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson — he has traces of his father’s brilliance) to good girl Heather.

What is more engaging than these Panic games are the personal stories of young love, hope, disappointment, and even broken families. Supplied

The local police chief, whose son died playing Panic, carries a dark secret, and the tragedy has left his wife a wreck while the town’s newcomer, Dodge Mason (Mike Faist), is seeking revenge against the driver who put his sister in a wheelchair.

Heather’s two best friends, Bishop (Camron Jones) and Natalie (Jessica Sula), are rich. It is not quite clear why Natalie would want to risk her life playing Panic, but it could be jealousy triggered by the love triangle involving the three.

“Panic” has little to offer, and leaves us baffled with questions. Supplied

While these snapshots of young romance are charmingly distractive, taking viewers away from the mindless games with their unethical rules and mysterious judges, “Panic” is at its core a telling piece on American higher education as Heather has to play the game to pay her tuition fees.

Apart from this, “Panic” has little to offer, and leaves us baffled with questions, primarily about a town which shuts its eyes to this gory game played out every summer, and a police force made up of bumblers.

Topics: review

Kuwaiti singer goes for K-Pop gold with Spotify collaboration

Kuwaiti singer goes for K-Pop gold with Spotify collaboration
Updated 31 May 2021
Hams Saleh

Kuwaiti singer goes for K-Pop gold with Spotify collaboration

Kuwaiti singer goes for K-Pop gold with Spotify collaboration
Updated 31 May 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based Kuwaiti pop singer Bader Al-Shuaibi is making waves with his latest hit, a Spotify-sponsored collaboration with K-Pop star AleXa called “Is It On.”

The singer released the K-Pop-style track with upbeat music and a distinctive reggaeton rhythm in May. 

In an interview with Arab News, Al-Shuaibi said that the song, which mixes Arabic, Korean and English lyrics, represents a novel style of music. “(It is) unfamiliar but interesting and fun,” he said. “It blends cultures and backgrounds and even people.”

“It’s 2021, we barely see any borders between cultures and people. This project is the child of globalization and my personal love for Korean Pop culture,” Al-Shuaibi said. 

In just one week, the song has accumulated more than 930,000 views on YouTube alone.  

The artist said that the feedback he has been receiving on the collaboration was “crazy!” 

“Good kind of crazy, people are loving this release. Everyone I know, in addition to the comments across all platforms, are loving the song and it started to be the song of the summer,” Al-Shuaibi said. 

The success of “Is It On” has motivated the singer to create more music for his fans. 

Al-Shuaibi revealed that he is working on his third album, which is expected to be released in 2022. He also teased fans by saying that he is preparing for more collaborations that his supporters will enjoy. 

Talking about the rising star AleXa, Al-Shuaibi said that she was “an extremely talented artist.”

Talking about the rising star AleXa, Al-Shuaibi said that she was “an extremely talented artist.”

“Together, I believe, we created the coolest cross-cultural collaboration ever,” said the singer. 

Meanwhile, AleXa said in a statement: “I’m so grateful for this collaboration. It’s a fresh, never-heard-before mix of cultures and sound.”

K-Pop has been performing well in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with a 140 percent year-on-year increase in K-Pop consumption from January 2020 to 2021, according to Spotify. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Morocco and Egypt are currently the top five countries in the region streaming K-Pop music.

The collaboration between Al-Shuaibi and AleXa is part of Spofity’s RADAR initiative, which is an emerging-artist program spotlighting rising talent from around the globe, spanning Germany, Japan, Brazil and the MENA region. 

Topics: Bader Al-Shuaibi alexa Spotify

Fashion house Alaia to stage first show since Tunisian designer’s death

Fashion house Alaia to stage first show since Tunisian designer’s death
Pieter Mulier was appointed artistic director of Alaia in February. Instagram
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Fashion house Alaia to stage first show since Tunisian designer’s death

Fashion house Alaia to stage first show since Tunisian designer’s death
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: On July 4, just one day before Paris Couture Week begins, designer and newly-minted artistic director at Alaia Pieter Mulier will show his first official collection for the Paris-based label. 

It will mark the brand’s first runway show since Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s death in November 2017 at the age of 77, as well as Mulier’s debut at the helm of a brand. It will also be the first time that the house jointly presents its ready-to-wear and couture collections.

The show will take place exactly four-years after the late designer presented what would be his last show in July 2017.

The Belgian powerhouse, who has been Raf Simons’ right-hand man for a decade, following the designer from Jil Sander, to Dior and Calvin Klein, was appointed as the artistic director of Alaia in February.

“It is an absolute dream to join this prestigious Maison, its beautiful ateliers and its talented team," Mulier said in a statement at the time. "Always ahead of his time and open to all arts and cultures, Azzedine Alaia’s powerful vision has served as an inspiration, as he always sought to give the necessary time to innovative and enduring creation.”

Topics: Alaia

Model Imaan Hammam curates guest playlist for record label Habibi Funk

Model Imaan Hammam curates guest playlist for record label Habibi Funk
The runway star is sharing her love of music by curating a playlist for Berlin-based record label Habibi Funk. Instagram
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam curates guest playlist for record label Habibi Funk

Model Imaan Hammam curates guest playlist for record label Habibi Funk
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam is a longtime music aficionado. She often posts song recommendations on her Instagram Stories and boasts a dedicated “music” highlight on the social media platform — a permanent fixture for her one million followers.

This time, the runway star is sharing her love of music by curating a playlist for Berlin-based record label Habibi Funk.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

“My love for music and dance has always been inspired by the artists I listened to growing up,” wrote Hammam on Instagram, alongside the playlist’s cover photo, which is a throwback childhood picture of her and her mother doing the train dance at a wedding.

“In the midst of all of the uncertainty and difficulty the world is facing right now, I wanted to make a playlist full of feel good music to lift your spirits and get you moving. It’s all about enjoying the little things. Turn it up and spread the love,” she added.

The nearly three-hour-long playlist, which is available on Spotify, features a globally-diverse mix of tunes that range from rai to dancehall, from artists all around the world, including Arabic favorites Cheb Mami and Ruba Shamshoum as well as icons such as Fela Kuti and Sade.

It’s not Hammam’s first time launching a playlist.

Last June, Rihanna’s luxury maison Fenty tapped the 24-year-old, along with Fenty Deputy Creative Director Jahleel Weaver and Compton-born music creative Steve Lacy, to help kick off the label’s Apple Music playlists series.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

More recently, Hammam launched a new playlist on Spotify and Apple Music titled “zahra min kul bustan,” which translates to “a flower from every garden,” in honor of Woman’s History Month in March. The three-hour-long playlist included an array of diverse songs from female artists hailing from all points of the globe, including Toni Braxton, Alicia Keys, Samira Said, Elissa, Sade and Umm Kulthum.

An adamant believer that music can be a force of hope, the catwalk star has also started releasing feel-good monthly Spotify playlists featuring some of her favorite international and Arab artists in an effort to help uplift her fans’ spirits.

Topics: Imaan Hammam

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
Updated 31 May 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
Updated 31 May 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: This incredible tale, which recalls Palestinian history in all its joys and heartbreaks, begins and ends in the Habs Al-Dam neighborhood of Nablus, following the lives of Nidal and the Al-Qahtan family. They are but one of the many taking part in the Palestinian resistance during the British Mandate in “My First and Only Love,” by literary giant Sahar Khalifeh.

Translated by Aida Bamia, Nidal recalls her childhood in Palestine, waking to the goldfinch’s song and walking among lemon trees as her uncle Wahid leads a resistance faction in the mountains and her uncle Amin sets up as a journalist in Jerusalem to document events as they unfold up until the death of their leader Abdel-Qader Al-Husseini in 1948.

Returning to her family home after decades, Nidal’s memories awaken in the place where she, her grandmother and mother used to live in the West Bank. The house is empty but was once full of people and hope — hope that the resistance would be successful, that Widad, Nidal’s mother, would have some luck for once, and that Nidal’s future would be bright. While not all their dreams came true, Nidal is determined to live where she wants after a lifetime of running, surrounded by her home, in all its beauty and where she initially saw her first love, a resistance fighter named Rabie.

Khalifeh invites readers into her character’s lives with fluidity and charm. She paints a Palestine that is fertile and whose people are bonded like branches of the same tree. They have been each other’s neighbors for generations, know each other’s histories and secrets.

In Asira, Nidal and her grandmother Zakiya visit Umm Nayef, who makes yogurt and gives them news of resistance fighters while British planes fly overhead. Country women carry basketfuls of grapes, figs and cheese for the market despite the exhaustion of resistance, the prisons that are overflowing with sentences that are longer than time itself, the olive trees that do not produce olives, and the young men scattered in the mountains, fighting for their home. They all look old to Nidal, but they are not. Fighting for independence takes its toll.

At a turning point for Palestinian independence in 1948, Khalifeh lays out the details from start to finish of the refusal of the Arab League to help the Palestinians before the end of the British Mandate in this heartbreaking narrative from an intimate perspective. Despite the pain, life still moved forward, love still flourished, hope still bloomed and the future continued to be fought for. Khalifeh writes stories that can move the earth as powerfully as she can move hearts. 

Topics: Sahar Khalifeh My First and Only Love

Latest updates

Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 
Mideast, Arab-focused films head to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival 
Aramco and ADNOC seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
Aramco and ADNOC seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN
Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details
UAE central bank M1 money supply edges higher
UAE central bank M1 money supply edges higher

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.