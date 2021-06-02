You are here

  • Home
  • MENART fair points to Paris as new hub for Arab art

MENART fair points to Paris as new hub for Arab art

MENART fair points to Paris as new hub for Arab art
Eiwan Al-Gassar Gallery, MENART Fair 2021. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4aby7

Updated 41 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

MENART fair points to Paris as new hub for Arab art

MENART fair points to Paris as new hub for Arab art
  • Middle East and North Africa art finds temporary new home in France through boutique fair
Updated 41 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

PARIS: When French-born Laure d’Hauteville launched the Beirut Art Fair in 2010 it was because she had fallen in love with Lebanon and Middle East art.

She was determined to contribute to the Mediterranean country that had become her second home.

Due to the catastrophic port explosion on Aug. 4 last year and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Beirut Art Fair was unable to take place.




Esther Woerdehoff, MENART Fair 2021. (Supplied)

Instead, d’Hauteville decided to use the French capital as a base for her new art fair, MENART, until Lebanon had managed to rebuild itself.

The fair took place from May 27 to 30 at Cornette de Saint Cyr on Paris’ upmarket Avenue Hoche and saw galleries positioned in different rooms across three floors of the private residence and auction house.

Marking the first international contemporary art fair dedicated to artists from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, MENART opened the artistic season in Paris with a reception for more than 2,500 visitors, of which around 90 percent were French.




Athr Gallery, MENART Fair 2021. (Supplied)

The 22 participating galleries hailed from throughout the Middle East and included Athr Gallery from Jeddah, Tunis and Dubai-based Elmarsa Gallery, Beirut’s Galerie Tanit, Saleh Barakat Gallery and Mark Hachem, Mono Gallery from Riyadh, Wadi Finan Art Gallery from Amman, New York and Dubai-based Leila Heller Gallery, Tehran and New York-based Shirin Art Gallery, Nathalie Obadia from Paris, and Galleria Continua from Italy.

“The fair took visitors on an oriental journey, with artistic stops made from Morocco to Yemen. This market is new for Europeans who are not used to viewing art from the MENA region,” d’Hauteville told Arab News.

She said the fair’s artistic director, Joanna Chevalier, and herself were on site to explain to visitors the various facets of the works on display.




Ayn Gallery, MENART Fair 2021. (Supplied)

Sale prices ranged between 5,000 euros ($6,092) and 18,000 euros with the highest reaching 40,000 euros. Out of the 22 galleries, 16 reported sales. The fair has a virtual component enabling galleries to sell their works online via Artsy until June 16.

“It was a well-organized boutique fair with a great turnout of institutional groups and collectors; our booth was always busy,” Lebanese art expert Saleh Barakat told Arab News.

“The works by Arab artists are still new, so people here are still discovering them. We sold a few works but not a lot but it’s of no surprise given that France is still a new market for Middle Eastern art.”




By Lara Sedbon x Durazzo Projects, MENART Fair 2021. (Supplied)

While Lebanese galleries admit the fair did not replace the Beirut Art Fair, it had “opened new doors.”

Individuals from 27 major international institutions were in attendance, including representatives from the Cartier Foundation, LVMH, Jeu de Paume Museum, Center Pompidou, Palais de Tokyo, the Arab World Institute, the Institute of Islamic Culture, the French Ministry of Culture and Foreign Affairs, and the French agency for the development of AlUla.

“The show was lovely and very diverse,” said Naila Kettaneh-Kunigk, owner of Galerie Tanit in Beirut, which sold two works by Lebanese artists Ghassan Zard and Chafa Ghaddar, each for around 8,000 euros. Galerie Nathalie Obadia sold a work by Egyptian photographer Youssef Nabil and a piece by Iranian painter Hoda Kashiha.




Galerie Cheriff Tabet, MENART Fair 2021. (Supplied)

French collector Jean-Marc Decrop, who bought a work by Zard, told Arab News: “What was remarkable was the attendance. It is one of the few fairs that has opened this year. There’s a great appetite now among collectors to discover art from new places.”

While d’Hauteville hopes to restage the Beirut Art Fair, possibly in 2023, when the situation in Lebanon improves, for the time being she is building a base for Middle Eastern art, with a special focus on supporting artists and galleries from Lebanon.

Never short on innovative ways forward, the next edition of MENART will take place in Brussels, with dates to be announced, and will feature displays from the Middle East, notably by designers such as Lebanon’s Nada Debs.

Topics: MENART MENART Fair Paris France

Louis Vuitton faces backlash over keffiyeh-inspired scarf 

Louis Vuitton faces backlash over keffiyeh-inspired scarf 
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Louis Vuitton faces backlash over keffiyeh-inspired scarf 

Louis Vuitton faces backlash over keffiyeh-inspired scarf 
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French luxury label Louis Vuitton is facing a backlash on social media after releasing a scarf inspired by the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.

The brand is offering a blue checkered wrap-up decorated with Louis Vuitton’s monogram design and the distinctive cultural pattern. 

However, social media users have been sharing posts that voice concerns about the high price of the scarf, which sells for $705, and the change of color from traditional black and white to blue and white — the colors of the Israeli flag. 

Khaled Beydoun, an author and lawyer, said that the brand’s design is “disrespectful and insensitive on myriad levels.”

He wrote: “Give me the original article — and the history, meaning and weight stitched into its very fabric — any day over this vapid and desolate mutation, priced at an amount that can feed a family in Gaza for weeks.”

Beydoun’s post, which has been reshared by social media influencers in the region, including UAE-based blogger Shahd Al-Jumaily, added: “The blue-and-white colors are either tone deaf or an insidious form of passive political commentary.”

Meanwhile, Diet Prada wrote: “So LVMH’s stance on politics is ‘neutral,’ but they’re still making a $705 logo-emblazoned keffiyeh, which is a traditional Arab headdress that has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Influencers, including Palestinian-Puerto Rican model Maria Alia and Florida-based  Noor Elkhaldi, shared Diet Prada’s post targeting the French brand. 

Last month, hundreds of thousands of people around the world took to the streets to protest at Israeli airstrikes on Palestinians living in Gaza.

Demonstrations took place across the Middle East, Europe, Canada, Australia and the US, with thousands of protesters carrying pro-Palestine signs.

Some celebrities and influencers, including part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, decided to join the demonstrations. 

Topics: Louis Vuitton Palestine

Khloe Kardashian steps up her fashion game in Arab label

Khloe Kardashian steps up her fashion game in Arab label
The celebrity was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a pair of heels by Andrea Wazen. Instagram
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Khloe Kardashian steps up her fashion game in Arab label

Khloe Kardashian steps up her fashion game in Arab label
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s no secret that Andrea Wazen is one of the most in-demand footwear designers today. The Lebanese designer launched her namesake label in Beirut in 2013 and has since gone on to grab the attention of world famous superstars. 

Her strappy sandals, leather boots and tulle-ruffled slingbacks have been spotted on a broad spectrum of stars that include Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Addison Rae and more.

This week, reality television star Khloe Kardashian became the latest celebrity to step out in heels from the footwear designer.

This week, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for the brand’s Denver sandal in all black as she arrived at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles.

She paired the footwear with a black Rick Owens bustier top tucked into a rare pair of Tom Ford-era Gucci trousers from 2001. The Good American fashion label founder completed the look with a cow print pony hair leather bag from By Far. 

It’s not the first time that the 36-year-old has donned a pair of heels from Andrea Wazen.

Memorably, Kardashian wore the Lebanese brand’s Gloria mules on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Meanwhile, Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian to champion the celebrity-loved footwear label. 

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner has also been spotted wearing a pair of Andrea Wazen heels on a number of occasions.

The London-born designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen, launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson. 

Wazen, who was raised in Beirut, works closely with factories and artisans in Lebanon in order to bring her designs to life. 

The slinky shoes run the full gamut of footwear, including sling-backs, pumps, boots, and mules. However, the brand does not offer sneakers. They are playful, with various designs in tulle, neon colorways and animal print.

She joins the ever-growing list of Arab female footwear designers taking the fashion industry by storm, alongside Jordanian-Romanian Amina Muaddi, Australian-Lebanese Katrine Hanna and Kuwait-born Najeeba Hayat. 

Topics: Khloe Kardashian andrea wazen

Singer Taylor Swift joins US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek in new movie

Singer Taylor Swift joins US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek in new movie
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Singer Taylor Swift joins US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek in new movie

Singer Taylor Swift joins US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek in new movie
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is joining US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek in renowned director David O. Russell’s upcoming movie. 

The film, the story and title of which are being kept under wraps, will also feature actors Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana and more.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

This movie will be the director’s first feature since his 2015 film, “Joy,” with Jennifer Lawrence.

Russell, the filmmaker behind Oscar-winning movies “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle,” is the director and the scriptwriter of the movie. 

US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek will star in renowned director David O. Russell’s upcoming movie. (AFP)

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. 

Swift, the 11-time Grammy winner, has previously acted in movies such as “Valentine’s Day,” “The Giver” and “Cats.” 

Last year, she was the subject of the documentary “Miss Americana,” currently on Netflix, that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. 

Topics: Taylor Swift Rami Malek

US-Palestinian DJ Khaled to perform at 2021 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans

US-Palestinian DJ Khaled to perform at 2021 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

US-Palestinian DJ Khaled to perform at 2021 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans

US-Palestinian DJ Khaled to perform at 2021 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is set to perform at the US’s Essence Festival of Culture this month, as part of a star-studded list of performers.

The 2021 event, which will also feature online experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to take place in New Orleans from June 25-27.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

DJ Khaled will be joined by US singers Jazmine Sullivan, Ne-Yo, Davido, Tank, Michelle Williams, Kirk Franklin and D-Nice. 

In April, the singer released a new album called “Khaled Khaled.” 

Earlier this week, he released a song named “I Did It,” featuring rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Dababy, as well as singer Post Malone. 

Topics: Essence Festival of Culture DJ Khaled

Actress Emily Blunt breaks silence to talk smash hit horror film ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Actress Emily Blunt breaks silence to talk smash hit horror film ‘A Quiet Place Part II’
Updated 02 June 2021
Raffi Boghosian

Actress Emily Blunt breaks silence to talk smash hit horror film ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Actress Emily Blunt breaks silence to talk smash hit horror film ‘A Quiet Place Part II’
Updated 02 June 2021
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Over a year after its red carpet premiere, director John Krazinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” has released in theaters as one of a number of films postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The horror movie picks up where its award-winning 2018 prequel left off, with the Abbott family trying to stay silent in order to survive in a world where making a sound means certain death as terrifying monsters roam the streets relying on auditory clues to catch their next victim. 

British actress Emily Blunt, who plays a mother in both films, spoke to Arab News about why the stakes are higher in the sequel.

“Now I think the stakes are even higher because Evelyn, as their mother, has three children to protect including a newborn baby who she’ll go to the ends of the Earth to protect. Who’s going to help her and do you trust the people who are left?” Blunt said. 

Blunt’s husband both off screen and in the movie, Krazinski, returns as the writer and director for the latest film, after acting in the first. 

“I think John didn’t know what to expect because it was such a unique idea, a completely different way to make a film,” Blunt explained. “I don’t think any of us anticipated the sort of meteoric life that it took on and the impact it had on people.”

While the film delivers more audio-centric tension, some critics are questioning if the second installment does enough to add to the original.

“John just said ‘you know, there’s so much mileage to be had with this concept of ‘if you make noise you die,’” Blunt noted. “He’s like ‘I’m going to go all the way.’”

And it certainly paid off, with Variety reporting that the sequel collected $48 million at the North American box office between Friday and Sunday, exceeding expectations and posting the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era.

The new film clearly sets up a third installment, which will not feature Krazinski as the head writer. How “A Quiet Place” will continue to survive the transition from film to franchise will leave audiences once again in silent suspense. 

Topics: A Quiet Place Part II Emily Blunt

Latest updates

Hours left for Netanyahu’s foes to build new Israeli government
Hours left for Netanyahu’s foes to build new Israeli government
Dubai airports chief expects vaccine passport to replace testing
Dubai airports chief expects vaccine passport to replace testing
Louis Vuitton faces backlash over keffiyeh-inspired scarf 
Louis Vuitton faces backlash over keffiyeh-inspired scarf 
Egypt leader demands faster deliveries for Gaza rebuilding
Egypt leader demands faster deliveries for Gaza rebuilding
Riyadh’s World Defense Show sells out 70% of exhibition space
Riyadh’s World Defense Show sells out 70% of exhibition space

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.