STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development

DUBAI: STARZPLAY, the Dubai-based subscription video on demand (VOD) service, has announced the appointment of financial strategist Alessandro Masaro as senior vice president (SVP) of strategy and corporate development.

Masaro will be responsible for evaluating financial opportunities for the company, including equity raise, debt financing, and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance the financial value proposition of STARZPLAY. He will also develop and oversee the execution of strategic plans to grow the platform in the region.

Masaro already has a strong understanding of the company’s financial and corporate strengths, having served as a board member of STARZPLAY. He aims to leverage his experience in financial management and investment planning to raise the corporate profile of the organization.

“With the robust increase in subscriber base and our ongoing geographic expansion, we are defining a new era of strategic growth this year,” Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of STARZPLAY.

“As we look to expand our footprint, launch new products, and tap new audiences, it is important to leverage strategic alliances and strengthen our corporate profile. Alessandro Masaro has in-depth industry expertise that will position STARZPLAY as a financially strong, high-growth company,” added Sheikh.

Prior to joining STARZPLAY, Masaro was a principal at Delta Partners Capital, an early-stage and growth capital fund based in Dubai with investments in several fast-growing markets. He has led nearly 30 high-profile tech deals and managed a portfolio valued at over $100 million.

He also served as board director of Cash Credit, a data-driven lending technology platform operating in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, and Virgin Mobile Polska, a digital mobile virtual network operator in Poland that was acquired by Play.

His experience includes advising governments, as well as media and telecommunications companies in the Middle East and Africa, on strategies for digital transformation, strategy development, and mergers and acquisitions.

“I’m excited to join the team during this incredible time in the evolution of STARZPLAY and the overall VOD industry in the region. We are at an inflection point as we see numerous opportunities ahead of us. There is significant potential to be unlocked by STARZPLAY and our new strategic growth plans will help create long-term value for all its stakeholders,” said Masaro.