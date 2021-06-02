You are here

STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development

STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development
STARZPLAY has appointed Alessandro Masaro as senior vice president (SVP) of strategy and corporate development. (Supplied)
STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development

STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development
  • Masaro to evaluate strategic growth opportunities for streaming platform
  • Prior to joining STARZPLAY, Masaro was a principal at Delta Partners Capital
DUBAI: STARZPLAY, the Dubai-based subscription video on demand (VOD) service, has announced the appointment of financial strategist Alessandro Masaro as senior vice president (SVP) of strategy and corporate development.

Masaro will be responsible for evaluating financial opportunities for the company, including equity raise, debt financing, and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance the financial value proposition of STARZPLAY. He will also develop and oversee the execution of strategic plans to grow the platform in the region.

Masaro already has a strong understanding of the company’s financial and corporate strengths, having served as a board member of STARZPLAY. He aims to leverage his experience in financial management and investment planning to raise the corporate profile of the organization.

“With the robust increase in subscriber base and our ongoing geographic expansion, we are defining a new era of strategic growth this year,” Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of STARZPLAY.

“As we look to expand our footprint, launch new products, and tap new audiences, it is important to leverage strategic alliances and strengthen our corporate profile. Alessandro Masaro has in-depth industry expertise that will position STARZPLAY as a financially strong, high-growth company,” added Sheikh.

Prior to joining STARZPLAY, Masaro was a principal at Delta Partners Capital, an early-stage and growth capital fund based in Dubai with investments in several fast-growing markets. He has led nearly 30 high-profile tech deals and managed a portfolio valued at over $100 million.

He also served as board director of Cash Credit, a data-driven lending technology platform operating in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, and Virgin Mobile Polska, a digital mobile virtual network operator in Poland that was acquired by Play.

His experience includes advising governments, as well as media and telecommunications companies in the Middle East and Africa, on strategies for digital transformation, strategy development, and mergers and acquisitions.

“I’m excited to join the team during this incredible time in the evolution of STARZPLAY and the overall VOD industry in the region. We are at an inflection point as we see numerous opportunities ahead of us. There is significant potential to be unlocked by STARZPLAY and our new strategic growth plans will help create long-term value for all its stakeholders,” said Masaro.

Topics:  STARZPLAY Alessandro Masaro Maaz Sheikh

474 Indian journalists die after contracting COVID-19

474 Indian journalists die after contracting COVID-19
Updated 8 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

474 Indian journalists die after contracting COVID-19

474 Indian journalists die after contracting COVID-19
  • Indian journalists have not been afforded the same access to vaccinations and treatment as other frontline workers
  • Freelancers and stringers have been hit hardest with reduced incomes
Updated 8 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: At least 474 Indian journalists have died after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with most cases job related, figures have revealed.
The number of reporters’ deaths recorded up to May 31 mainly involved writers on assignments in rural areas of India offering little or no access to COVID-19 vaccines or emergency medical care.
In one case, journalist Pradeep Kumar, 28, had been reporting on the health crisis for The Hindu newspaper, and had helped many COVID-19 patients access health care. However, when he contracted the virus, he allegedly received little government assistance.
Although reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak from some of India’s worst-hit areas, Indian journalists have not been afforded the same access to vaccinations and treatment as other frontline and essential workers.
After repeated calls from the media sector, the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that its journalist welfare scheme would grant $6,858 to the families of reporters who had died of COVID-19.
However, the support only applies to accredited journalists, and most of those who have died were not accredited. Also, most Indian journalists do not work for the large English-speaking media houses that often offer life and health insurances, and a pension.
Freelancers and stringers have been hit hardest with reduced incomes and no compensation for their families in cases where they have died from COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus India Journalists

Huawei launches new operating system for phones, eyes 'Internet-of-Things' market

Huawei is aiming to have HarmonyOS rolled out on 200 million smartphones and 100 million third-party smart devices by the year-end. (File/AFP)
Huawei is aiming to have HarmonyOS rolled out on 200 million smartphones and 100 million third-party smart devices by the year-end. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Huawei launches new operating system for phones, eyes ‘Internet-of-Things’ market

Huawei is aiming to have HarmonyOS rolled out on 200 million smartphones and 100 million third-party smart devices by the year-end. (File/AFP)
  • Huawei launches HarmonyOS, a smartphone operating system, offering users to switch easily from other operating systems.
  • HarmonyOS is a platform aimed at operating on and connecting other devices such as laptops, smartwatches, cars and appliances.
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

SHENZHEN: China’s Huawei Technologies announced the launch of its proprietary Harmony operating system (HarmonyOS) for smartphones on Wednesday, as the embattled company looks to recover from US sanctions that have hobbled its handset business.

Huawei will start rolling out HarmonyOS on certain models of its smartphones from Wednesday evening, offering users the chance to switch from the current operating system that is based on Google’s Android platform.

The use of HarmonyOS means the company will no longer be wholly reliant on Android. US sanctions banned Alphabet Inc’s Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based.

Rather than being a like-for-like replacement, Huawei is billing HarmonyOS as an ‘Internet-of-Things’ platform, aimed at operating on and connecting other devices such as laptops, smartwatches, cars and appliances.

Huawei is aiming to have HarmonyOS rolled out on 200 million smartphones and 100 million third-party smart devices by the year-end, said Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group’s software department, who has led Huawei’s efforts to develop HarmonyOS since 2016.

Wang spoke at a media roundtable a day earlier and his comments were embargoed until Wednesday.

China’s leading telecommunications equipment maker found itself on a US trade blacklist in May 2019 due to national security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly denied it is a risk.

The ban put Huawei’s handset business under immense pressure. Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei now is ranked sixth globally with a 4 percent market share in the first quarter.

But Wang said the company was looking beyond smartphones with HarmonyOS. He said the smartphone market had plateaued and that smartphones remain the dominant device in people’s lives largely because most developers have few other platforms to develop for.

Instead, there was a need for a system to bridge the gap between devices, Wang said.

“The problem with existing operating systems is that devices can’t be connected easily,” with users often having to download separate apps to get things to connect, Wang said.

“But Harmony can enable devices to be connected to form a super device. It will work as one file system, literally one device,” Wang said.
Wang said he would welcome other smartphone makers adopting HarmonyOS, but added that Huawei sees big opportunities in working with makers of non-smartphone devices.

Will Wong, an analyst at IDC, said it was not essential for Huawei that other smartphone makers adopt HarmonyOS.

“(But) for Huawei to achieve its ambition, it will be important to get other electronics brands and even automakers onboard for the OS, and China provides a favorable market ecosystem to achieve this,” said Wong.

Topics: Huawei China OS smartphone

Facebook employees call for change in relation to Palestinian content

Facebook employees call for change in relation to Palestinian content
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Facebook employees call for change in relation to Palestinian content

Facebook employees call for change in relation to Palestinian content
  • During the violence in Gaza, an overwhelming number of Palestinian-related posts were censored by social media platforms
  • Activists who took to social media to spread awareness found that their posts being taken down
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Around 200 Facebook employees signed an open letter last week urging the platform to address mounting criticism that it was censoring Palestinian content and suppressing pro-Palestinian voices.
The letter demanded that Facebook take measures to guarantee the equal treatment of pro-Palestinian content and ensure that such posts are not unfairly taken down or pushed lower in the feed. 
It said: “As highlighted by employees, the press and members of Congress, and as reflected in our declining app store rating, our users and community at large feel that we are falling short on our promise to protect open expression around the situation in Palestine.
We believe Facebook can and should do more to understand our users and work on rebuilding their trust.”
During the violence in Gaza and elsewhere in Palestine, an overwhelming number of Palestinian-related posts were censored by social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 
Activists took to social media to spread awareness on what was happening in Palestine and found that their posts being taken down and their accounts deactivated. 
Last Sunday, Facebook was the target of a coordinated social media campaign launched by pro-Palestine activists in an attempt to push down the Facebook app’s ranking on Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play.
Launched in response to Facebook’s censorship of content supporting and promoting Palestine-related news, the campaign was successful in bringing down the platform’s rating to 1.9 stars on the App Store. 
Meanwhile, after facing mounting accusations of censoring Palestinian content, Instagram announced on Monday that it would be making changes to the way it displays content. 

Topics: Facebook Palestine East Jerusalem violence

Zoom forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hybrid work

Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year. (File/AFP)
Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Zoom forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hybrid work

Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year. (File/AFP)
  • Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year
  • The surging number of free users on Zoom’s platform has led to higher costs for the company
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

SAN JOSE: Zoom Video Communications Inc. on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, as increased adoption of hybrid work models by companies is expected to drive steady demand for its video conferencing tools.
Zoom became a household name and investor favorite in the past year, as businesses and schools switched to its services for virtual classes, office meetings and socializing.
But with rapid vaccination efforts and life slowly returning to normal, analysts are skeptical of the sustainability of Zoom’s growth, especially with rivals Microsoft, Cisco and Google snapping at its heels.
“The extent to which Zoom can compete sustainably with the likes of Cisco and Microsoft remains to be seen over the next few quarters as we begin to enter true COVID comparable quarters,” said Joe McCormack, senior analyst at Third Bridge.
However, the San Jose, California-based company assuaged some of those concerns by forecasting current-quarter revenue in the range of $985 million to $990 million, above Wall Street’s estimate of $931.8 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.
Shares of the company were up 2 percent, after falling as much as 5 percent in after-market trading on higher costs. In the first quarter ended April 30, costs jumped 155 percent to $265 million.
The surging number of free users on Zoom’s platform has led to higher costs for the company, which operates some of its own data centers.
Zoom, which had come under scrutiny for security related issues, is shifting focus on its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms as bigger players Facebook and Google amp up their video products.
Zoom posted adjusted profit of $1.32 per share on revenue that nearly tripled to $956.2 million in the quarter, compared with estimates of a profit of 99 cents and $906 million in revenue.

Topics: ZOOM

Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook

This undated handout image courtesy of Twitter shows their new product
This undated handout image courtesy of Twitter shows their new product "Fleets". (AFP)
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook

This undated handout image courtesy of Twitter shows their new product "Fleets". (AFP)
  • Fleet ads will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones, the company said
  • The new offering is part of Twitter’s aim to catch up to larger social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Snap Inc
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter Inc. said Tuesday it will begin testing ads on its disappearing posts feature called Fleets, as it works to offer more options for advertisers.
The social media company previously said it set a goal of doubling its annual revenue by 2023 from last year’s levels, which it plans to achieve in part by selling ads on more parts of its site and mobile app.
Fleet ads will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones, the company said. Advertisers generally like full-screen ads because they capture the user’s attention.
The new offering is part of Twitter’s aim to catch up to larger social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Snap Inc, which have long offered a “Stories” posts feature that disappears after 24 hours and is monetized with ads.
Brands that create Fleet ads can also use a feature that would direct a user to the company’s website or other web destination if they swipe up on the ad.

Topics: Twitter Fleets

