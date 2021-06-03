You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Korean ambassador says KSA will always be 'second home'

Korean Ambassador Jo Byung-wook met Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih in Riyadh before his departure at the end of his tenure. (Supplied)
Korean Ambassador Jo Byung-wook met Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih in Riyadh before his departure at the end of his tenure.
Jo Byung-wook, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Saudi Arabia, who recently completed his tenure, praised the pace of development in the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 program.

In a moving message from Seoul on Wednesday, the top diplomat told Arab News that he would always consider Saudi Arabia his “second home.”

“It was a great honor and privilege to serve as the ambassador of South Korea to promote common interests of both of our countries. Though I am leaving this great country, I will remain as a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia.”

He said during his stay in the Kingdom he witnessed significant developments in ties between the two countries.

“I left Saudi Arabia in the late afternoon of May 31 (Monday), after a courtesy visit to Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar,” Jo said in his message.

“My tenure coincided with the great transformation that the Kingdom is going through. In that sense, I have had a unique experience to witness all the historic changes. During my tenure, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made an official visit to Korea, which helped strengthen our ties and took them to a new level. This is something that I feel proud of,” Jo said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited South Korea in mid-2019 during which he held meetings with the Korean leaders and discussed wider economic ties between the two countries.

On May 30, the outgoing ambassador made a courtesy call on Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. During the meeting, he praised the Saudi leadership for its swift and successful response to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The diplomat lauded the Saudi authorities for their proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of citizens and expatriates living in the Kingdom.

He also appreciated the Saudi reform measures under Vision 2030. Jo also expressed his satisfaction over the growing economic cooperation between the Kingdom and South Korea in various fields such as energy, manufacturing, defense, healthcare, and culture.

He also thanked the Saudi government for its support to the Korean companies operating in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Saudia Airlines celebrate Year of Arabic calligraphy

The aircraft will depart from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Jeddah to Heathrow Airport in the British capital London and Dubai Airport in the UAE. (SPA)
The aircraft will depart from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Jeddah to Heathrow Airport in the British capital London and Dubai Airport in the UAE.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with Saudia Airlines, celebrated the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” by placing its logo on two Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.
The aircraft will depart from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Jeddah bound for Heathrow Airport in London and Dubai Airport in the UAE.
The the two planes’ take-off was preceded by a number of activities at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where two calligraphers in the airport’s halls and the passenger boarding area wrote the names of passengers in Arabic calligraphy on boarding passes as a keepsake.

The activities also included musical performances at the two airports to celebrate the occasion, and introductory publications and coloring books decorated with Arabic calligraphy were also distributed to passengers in the boarding areas, the executive lounge and Al-Fursan lounge. An introductory video and Arabic calligraphy designs were also displayed on the travel information screens onboard both planes.
Jahez Co., the strategic partner of the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative, and Raseel Union Co. presented 600 souvenirs with the initiative’s logo to the passengers of the two Saudia flights, reflecting the richness of Saudi culture.

The “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” was launched by the ministry in 2020 as part of the initiatives of the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and was extended for an additional year to include more initiatives and projects that portray Saudi Arabia’s support for the art of Arabic calligraphy.
The initiative aims to highlight Arabic calligraphy as an art in its own right, spread the culture of its use, and enhance its practice within institutions and among individuals.

Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Yamani, president of Riyadh's Prince Sultan University

Who's Who: Dr. Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Yamani, president of Riyadh's Prince Sultan University
Dr. Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Yamani has been president of Prince Sultan University (PSU) in Riyadh since 2005.

The university, formerly Prince Sultan College, was founded in 1998 as the Kingdom’s first private, nonprofit higher education institution with the aim of becoming a leading university in the Middle East.

Al-Yamani joined the institution in the year of its establishment as deputy rector.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering with honors in 1983 at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in the US. He also received a master’s degree in the same field four years later from the same university.

In 1992, he completed a Ph.D. degree in structural engineering, specializing in structures, at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, US.

Recently, PSU launched its strategic planning midterm review. Al-Yamani, who is also a member of the PSU board of trustees, said the university is a vision and mission-driven institution.

He said that PSU aims to provide quality higher education on a par with the international institutions.

“We are confident that PSU alumni will continue to play leading roles in the current and coming generations of professionals in the Kingdom in the realms of business, IT, engineering, jurisprudence and humanities,” he said.

Al-Yamani said that PSU is determined to become the leading private, nonprofit university not only in the Kingdom but also in the Middle East.

PSU, the first private university to receive full institutional accreditation from the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation, updates its academic programs to cope with the changing demands of the market, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister holds talks with US envoy for the Horn of Africa

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets US envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the US envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, on Wednesday in the capital, Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed the most important developments in the Horn of Africa region, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
“The two sides also reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to lay the foundations for security and stability in Africa, and the continuous support for development and prosperity in the African continent through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center,” the statement added.
Feltman also held talks with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir during his visit.

GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects

GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects
RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met on Wednesday to discuss reconstruction efforts in Yemen.
During the meeting, a presentation was shown on projects by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) to help rebuild infrastructure and develop industry, agriculture, communications, transportation, health and education.
The projects include the King Salman Medical Educational City, in Al-Mahra province, and a kidney dialysis center in Seiyun, Hadhramaut province.
SDRPY will also implement the oil derivatives grant provided by Saudi Arabia to support power plants in all Yemeni governorates.
The meeting was attended by Abdul Abdul Aziz Hamad Aluwaisheg, GCC assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations, and a SDRPY delegation headed by Assistant General Supervisor Hasan Al-Attas.
Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen war in 2015 as part of an Arab military coalition to back the internationally recognized government against the Houthi militia.
The Kingdom has been leading humanitarian, relief and reconstruction efforts and has also set up several organizations to rehabilitate children, for medical treatment and the removal of land and sea mines planted by the Houthis.
Aluwaisheg praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in the political, development and relief support areas through the projects implemented by SDRPY.
He called for security and stability for Yemen and the Yemeni people, and to reach an end to the conflict through a political solution.

Saudi Arabia records 16 COVID-19 deaths, 1,269 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 16 COVID-19 deaths, 1,269 new cases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 16 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,393.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,269 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 452,956 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,043 remain active and 1,489 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 444, followed by the capital Riyadh with 285, the Eastern Province with 162, Madinah recorded 89, and Asir confirmed 78 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,081 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 435,520.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The health ministry also urged caution during the summer vacation and traveling abroad to reduce the spread of the virus.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 12 mosques in three regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after 12 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,461 within 116 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 171 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.57 million.

