You are here

  • Home
  • Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively. (Twitter)
Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nh9pw

Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively. (Twitter)
  • Twitter to roll out a new subscription product, Twitter Blue, in Australia and Canada.
  • The feature will allow paying users to edit tweets, change the color theme of the app, and organize tweets into folders.
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will roll out a new subscription product initially in Australia and Canada called Twitter Blue, which will let paying users edit their tweets before posting and change the color theme of their app.

Details of the feature were first uncovered last month by software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who is well-known in the tech industry for reverse engineering apps and discovering new features before they are officially launched.

Twitter Blue is the social media company's first subscription offering, and a significant move as it works to gain a new consistent source of revenue and expand beyond its core business of selling advertising on the platform.

Avid Twitter users, who for years have demanded an “edit” button to fix typos in their tweets, will now be able to set a timer of up to 30 seconds, giving them a window to click an “undo” button and edit tweets before they are posted.

The new feature will also let users organize their saved tweets into bookmark folders, so they can easily find content later.

Long threads of multiple tweets will be easier to read through a new “reader mode” on the service, Twitter said.

Twitter Blue will cost C$3.49 ($2.90) or A$4.49 ($3.48) per month in Canada and Australia respectively.

The service will cost $2.99 per month in the United States according to app details in Apple's App Store.

The company did not provide details on when Twitter Blue would be available to US users.

Topics: Twitter social media

Related

This undated handout image courtesy of Twitter shows their new product "Fleets". (AFP)
Media
Twitter testing ads on Fleets to catch up to Snap, Facebook
Twitter reportedly set to launch new subscription service
Media
Twitter reportedly set to launch new subscription service

Europe responds to US-imposed digital tax threats

A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension. (File/AFP)
A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Europe responds to US-imposed digital tax threats

A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension. (File/AFP)
  • EU responds cautiously after the US threatened to impose $2 billion of tariffs on six countries in response to their new digital taxes.
  • Talks between G7 countries on this issue will take place on Friday and Saturday in London.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The EU responded cautiously ahead of the G7 talks on Friday, after the US threatened to impose $2 billion of tariffs on six countries in response to their new digital taxes.

On Thursday, France clarified that it would not withdraw its digital tax until a new global levy on multinationals is agreed and implemented by the US.

“We should withdraw the (national) tax when there are new taxes in place” a French official said. “The tech companies have benefited during the (pandemic) crisis . . . We want to take (their) excess profit and that will be shared between the countries where the company is based and where its operations are.”

A Spanish budget ministry official highlighted the significance of reaching common ground with Washington rather than the threat of tariffs.

Talks between G7 countries will take place on Friday and Saturday in London to determine whether the world’s biggest economies can forge a common position on what form a global corporate tax system would take.

The EU ramping up its efforts ahead of the meeting comes shortly after Washington pressured other countries to establish a global deal on taxing multinationals by announcing retaliatory levies. The tariffs would target Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK.

Meanwhile, the UK repeatedly refused to enter an agreement that will not give it the right to tax digital companies based in other countries.

A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension over which forum any agreement would be officially struck in. 

US ambassadors around the world have been told to ramp up support for Washington’s plan by stressing US President Joe Biden sees it as a “top priority issue.” 

Topics: EU Digital #tax US

Related

G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax
Business & Economy
G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax
EU to unveil digital tax targeting Facebook, Google
Business & Economy
EU to unveil digital tax targeting Facebook, Google

Netflix explores gaming partnerships

Netflix explores gaming partnerships
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Netflix explores gaming partnerships

Netflix explores gaming partnerships
  • A Netflix gaming subscription will reportedly be similar to Apple’s gaming service, Apple Arcade
  • Netflix’s move comes amidst a dramatic slowdown in its number of subscribers, following record growth during the pandemic
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Recent reports indicate that Netflix is approaching senior executives in the video game industry about partnering up with the platform to create a subscription-based game service. 

In the past, Netflix has licensed some of its in-house productions, including “Stranger Things” and “The Dark Crystal,” to game developers. 

Netflix has also produced a wide range of interactive movies, including “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend,”  both of which employed simple game mechanics to allow the viewer to make certain choices about the narratives.

A Netflix gaming subscription will reportedly be similar to Apple’s gaming service, Apple Arcade, which is exclusive to Apple’s iPhones, iPads, Macs and AppleTV. Users pay a monthly fee of $4.99 for access to a library of downloadable games.

Netflix’s move comes amidst a dramatic slowdown in its number of subscribers, following record growth during the pandemic. In 2020, Netflix added 36 million new subscribers taking the company to more than 200 million subscribers worldwide. 

However, in the first three months of 2021, Netflix added fewer than 4 million subscribers globally.

Topics: Netflix Apple Arcade Video Games Stranger Things

Related

‘Army of the Dead’ stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix
Lifestyle
‘Army of the Dead’ stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix
Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary
Lifestyle
Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary

MBC Group breaks social media record in Ramadan 2021

The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

MBC Group breaks social media record in Ramadan 2021

The total number of social media video views increased by 32% during the holy month.
  • MBC Group sets new social media record for Ramadan.
  • Total number of social media video views rose 32% during holy month.
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group has set a new record this Ramadan by logging its highest-ever social media views.

Its programming and content resulted in more than 8.8 billion social media views between April 13 and May 12 – an increase of 32 percent on last year.

Mofeed Al-Nowaisir, the company’s chief digital officer, said: “These record results reflect just how strong MBC Group’s content was for the Ramadan 2021 season.”

Tubular Labs last year ranked MBC No. 10 in the world for digital and social media views above large international conglomerates including BuzzFeed, the BBC, and Fox Corp, and MBC was currently No. 9 on the list.

Its social media growth was evident on all channels. It has become one of the top-performing media companies on TikTok recording more than 472 million views during Ramadan, and 4.2 billion views on Snapchat marking a 392 percent increase compared to Ramadan last year.

“Our investment into our social media and digital projects has increased by 1,414 percent compared to the same time last year.

“More than 8.8 billion social media views in a single month is a phenomenal record never before achieved by a Middle East media company,” Al-Nowaisir added.

Topics: MBC media Ramadan

Related

MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
Media
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
MBC Studios KSA appoints Zeinab Abu Alsamh as new GM
Media
MBC Studios KSA appoints Zeinab Abu Alsamh as new GM

Trump’s blog page shuts down a month after launch

Trump's blog page, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, will be shutting down permanently. (File/AFP)
Trump's blog page, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, will be shutting down permanently. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Trump’s blog page shuts down a month after launch

Trump's blog page, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, will be shutting down permanently. (File/AFP)
  • Former US President Donald Trump's blog page shuts down permanently only a month after its launch.
  • The blog page mainly consisted of posts by Trump that could be shared on Twitter and Facebook, as he is permanently blocked from those platforms.
Updated 03 June 2021
Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump’s blog page, launched last month in the wake of major social media platforms banning him, has been removed from his website.

Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said that the page, which had been called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” would not be returning.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said in an email to Reuters.

Plans for the Republican former president to launch a social media platform have been teased for months by Trump's team but with little detail.

“I'm hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller said.

The blog page, which was billed as a place to “speak freely and safely,” served as a one-way means of communication that contained posts from Trump that could be liked and shared to social networks such as Twitter and Facebook from which Trump remains blocked.

A slew of social media platforms barred him following the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), which Trump had used frequently, has said its ban is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Before being banned, the businessman-turned-politician had more than 88 million followers.

Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) independent oversight board determined that the company was correct to suspend Trump but criticized it for the ban’s indefinite nature. In May, the oversight board gave Facebook six months to determine a proportionate response to the case.

Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube has said it will restore Trump’s channel when it decides that the risk of violence has decreased.

Topics: Dnald Trump Blog

Related

The National Enquirer was fined for covering up a story about a Playboy model claiming she had an affair with former President Trump. (File/AFP)
Media
National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid
Update Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid

The National Enquirer was fined for covering up a story about a Playboy model claiming she had an affair with former President Trump. (File/AFP)
The National Enquirer was fined for covering up a story about a Playboy model claiming she had an affair with former President Trump. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 June 2021
AP

National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid

The National Enquirer was fined for covering up a story about a Playboy model claiming she had an affair with former President Trump. (File/AFP)
  • The National Enquirer was fined $187,500 for suppressing a story that claimed former president Trump had an affair with a Playboy model.
  • The National Enquirer for years buried stories about Trump and some other celebrities by buying the rights to these stories and then not publishing them.
Updated 03 June 2021
AP

A federal election watchdog fined the publisher of the National Enquirer $187,500 for squelching the story of a former Playboy model who claimed she’d had an affair with former President Donald Trump.

The Federal Election Commission fined A360 Media, formerly known as American Media, for paying Karen McDougal $150,000 in August 2016, saying the payment was made to keep her story from becoming public before the presidential election.

The FEC said the publisher’s “payment to Karen McDougal to purchase a limited life story right combined with its decision not to publish the story, in consultation with an agent of Donald J. Trump and for the purpose of influencing the election, constituted a prohibited corporate in-kind contribution.”
Campaign finance laws prohibit corporations from cooperating with a campaign to affect an election.

The publisher didn’t immediately return a message left via its website. An emailed statement from a representative for David Pecker, who stepped down as CEO of the publisher in 2020, said that Pecker was not a party to the settlement and had not paid a fine.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan agreed in 2018 not to prosecute American Media in exchange for its cooperation in a campaign finance investigation. That probe led to a three-year prison term for Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who had urged the publisher to obtain the rights to McDougal’s story and promised to reimburse them for the payment.

Cohen served about a year of his sentence before he was released to home confinement as the coronavirus spread through prisons. Since then, he has spoken out frequently against Trump, and tweeted on Wednesday that he was willing to cooperate with federal prosecutors on any other prosecution of Trump or his associates.

The National Enquirer for years buried stories about Trump and some other celebrities with a “catch-and-kill” strategy of buying the rights to these stories and then not publishing them.

Common Cause, a public interest group which filed the complaint with the FEC in 2018, said in a statement that the fine was a “win for democracy” but said the agency’s “failure to hold former-President Trump and his campaign accountable for this violation lays bare the dysfunction at the FEC.” In its 2018 complaint, it also asked the agency to investigate Trump and his campaign. In a letter to Common Cause Tuesday, the agency said there was “an insufficient number of votes to find reason to believe that the remaining respondents violated the Federal Election Campaign Act “

Common Cause also noted that the FEC’s Republican commissioners had blocked enforcement against Trump for a payment to Stormy Daniels in a decision released last month. The FEC has three Republicans, two Democrats and an Independent commissioner.

Common Cause said that the FEC “has again shown itself incapable of fully enforcing the campaign finance laws passed by Congress.”

The National Enquirer and A360 Media are owned by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management. A Chatham representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment. A 2019 deal that would have sold the Enquirer to the former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News was not completed.

Topics: Donald Trump Election campaign US

Related

Update Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook board upholds Trump suspension
US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails
World
US Republicans’ bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

Latest updates

How Saudi Arabia is charting a path to food security
Saudis buy dates at a shop in Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AFP/File Photo)
Chinese envoy in key Riyadh talks
Chinese envoy in key Riyadh talks
Who’s Who: Dr. Saad Alrwaita, vice president at Prince Sultan University
Who’s Who: Dr. Saad Alrwaita, vice president at Prince Sultan University
Turkish ‘sea snot’ plague prompts cholera fears
A mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” is blanketing the shores near Istanbul after covering huge areas of the Marmara Sea. (Reuters/File Photo)
Egypt’s local production of Sinovac vaccine to begin by end of June
Egypt’s local production of Sinovac vaccine to begin by end of June

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.