You are here

  • Home
  • Arab presence in new Israeli government hailed as ‘historic’

Arab presence in new Israeli government hailed as ‘historic’

Arab presence in new Israeli government hailed as ‘historic’
the signature on the coalition agreement by Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List (Ra’am), to be part of the new alliance has been hailed as historic. (United Arab List Ra’am//Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86w3r

Updated 04 June 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Arab presence in new Israeli government hailed as ‘historic’

Arab presence in new Israeli government hailed as ‘historic’
  • While Ra’am will not have any ministers in the government, it will head the Interior Knesset committee
Updated 04 June 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Political foes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday pushed for a quick parliamentary vote to formally end his long rule, hoping to head off any last-minute attempts to derail their newly announced coalition government.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, have reached a deal to form a new government, mustering a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
In the political maneuvering, the signature on the coalition agreement by Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List (Ra’am), to be part of the new alliance has been hailed as historic.
At the same time, there is a chance that Ahmad Tibi and Osama Saadi from the Arab Movement for Change, which split earlier this year from Ra’am, could abstain from voting and that will help the new coalition to stay alive.
While Ra’am will not have any ministers in the government, it will head the Interior Knesset committee.
Issawi Freij, an Arab member of the Knesset from the left-wing Meretz party, will be minister for regional cooperation.
Palestinian citizens of Israel are expected to benefit economically from the coalition agreement. It includes $16 billion for developing Arab communities in Israel during the coming four years.
Ra’am has succeeded in putting a road map to legalizing unrecognized Arab towns in Israel and work on suspending house demolitions within the boundaries of the state of Israel.
Johnny Mansour, a Haifa-based university lecturer, said the new coalition aims to save the Israeli regime from its crisis. He said while the new coalition will open the way in the future for Arab parties — which in the past were opposed to the policies of Israeli governments — to be part of a new process, it is still unclear what will be the contribution of the coalition to the status of Palestinian Arabs in Israel.
Wadi Abunassar, director of the International Center for Consultation, said that the new coalition is “a historic achievement” for the entire Arab community. “This has given legitimacy to Palestinians in the so-called Jewish state.”
Abunassar said Netanyahu needs to be thanked for this breakthrough as “he paved the ground for allowing Ra’am to be part of an Israeli coalition, even if they are not directly represented in the government through ministers, they will head committees.”
Ofer Zalzberg, director of the Middle East Program at the Herbert C. Kelman Institute, in Austria, said that the presence in the coalition of an Arab-Palestinian party that draws inspiration from the Muslim Brotherhood offers unique opportunities and challenges.

Topics: Israel Ra’am

Related

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister
Middle-East
Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister

‘Human fraternity’ offers hope for Iraq as countries renew pledge to rebuild

‘Human fraternity’ offers hope for Iraq as countries renew pledge to rebuild
Updated 04 June 2021
Zaid Khashogji

‘Human fraternity’ offers hope for Iraq as countries renew pledge to rebuild

‘Human fraternity’ offers hope for Iraq as countries renew pledge to rebuild
Updated 04 June 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) held a webinar on Thursday, called “Pope Francis in Iraq: A Moment of Human Fraternity,” to discuss concrete steps that can be taken to ensure that the seed of harmony in Iraq continues to grow, with partnerships across all religious and ethnic divides.

“We, the people of Iraq, are working to sustain the momentum of Pope Francis’s visit,” Hassan Nadhem, Iraq’s minister of culture, said. “We’ve created a high commission in the general secretariat of the council of ministers dedicated to this mission, and have many upcoming projects.”

A department for cultural diversity also has been set up, he added.

Three months ago, Pope Francis went on a “pilgrimage” to Iraq, becoming the first Catholic pope in history to visit the country. He traveled to the cities including Mosul, Baghdad and Irbil with a message of peace.

“You are all brothers,” he said.

Mohammed Abdel Salam, secretary-general of the HCHF and former adviser to the grand imam of Al-Azhar, reaffirmed the pontiff’s message in his opening statement, saying: “We are all brothers, and Iraq is in all our hearts.”

He said: “Today, I sit among a diverse group of people who represent hope in their hard work and determination for the cause of human fraternity. Today we sit together for the sake of Iraq and to discuss how we can build on Pope Francis’ historic visit.

“Iraq is a country with people from all walks of life,” he added.

Iraq, the “cradle of civilization” known for its history of coexistence under Mesopotamian rule, has been plagued by wars, economic crises and, more recently, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) health crisis.

Mosul, in particular, has been devastated by militant extremists in the past few years. Its mosques and churches have been destroyed, its city library set aflame and antiquities trafficked, all at the hands of Daesh.

In February 2018, UNESCO launched the “Revival of the Spirit of Mosul” initiative at the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq in Kuwait.

The $100 million program aims to link international efforts to help reconstruct the devastated city and restore its heritage.

Noura Al-Kaabi, UAE minister of culture and youth, praised the joint effort, in partnership with UNESCO, toward rebuilding Mosul.

“We took the leap to commit to the ‘Revival of the Spirit of Mosul’ because we wanted to stand by our brothers and sisters in Mosul and Iraq, to support them in reviving the identity of the city and rebuilding their future, instilling hope and demonstrating the power of solidarity.

“The UAE hopes this is a project that is sustainable; this is very important to us,” she said. “The project has already employed 600 people and is set to target 1,000 employment and training opportunities by 2023.”

The initiative includes the creation of educational institutes, a museum with the remnants of Al-Nouri mosque — destroyed by Daesh in 2017 — among other restorations of monumental landmarks, all of which will contribute toward the increase in tourism and economic recovery, according to Al-Kaabi.

Ernesto Ottone, assistant general director of UNESCO, said that the second phase of the initiative provides more than 2,800 job opportunities for Iraqi women and men.

“Young Iraqis have many talents and are really willing to grab all the opportunities,” Olivier Poquillon, Dominican order representative to UNESCO and the UAE’s restoration project in Mosul, said.

Louis Raphael I Sako, patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans and head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, called on the people of Iraq to stand as one and work to renew interreligious dialogue.

The Iraqi culture minister announced the completion of an official booklet that informs and acknowledges people’s different religions — the completion of which came with the help and support of Sayyed Jawad Al-Khoei, Shiite religious leader in Najaf and founder of the Iraqi Council for Interfaith Dialogue.

“We must also play our role to shape the family home, criminalize offensive speech and prevent the killing of one another,” Abdul Wahab Taha Al-Sammerai, imam of Abu Hanifa Mosque in Baghdad, said.

“And we must be unified in legislating these issues. Only then will we reach a civil state in which everyone is equal.”

All panelists expressed their joy at the pending visit of the grand imam of Al-Azhar to Iraq to build on Pope Francis’ mission of human fraternity.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Amnesty urges Iraq to account for 643 missing boys and men
Middle-East
Amnesty urges Iraq to account for 643 missing boys and men
Iraq’s last gas bottle delivery crooner dreams of stardom
Business
Iraq’s last gas bottle delivery crooner dreams of stardom

No ‘provoking’: Israeli defense minister vows quieter tone with US

No ‘provoking’: Israeli defense minister vows quieter tone with US
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

No ‘provoking’: Israeli defense minister vows quieter tone with US

No ‘provoking’: Israeli defense minister vows quieter tone with US
  • Iran’s nuclear program and other actions were an “existential threat”, Gantz tells US leadership
  • Urges US to ensure that any deal "effectively meets its goal of keeping Iran away from nuclear weapons”
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

ARLINGTON, US: Israel’s visiting defense minister said Thursday that it will stay engaged as the US tries to return to a nuclear deal with Iran, sidestepping what’s long been an area of open disagreement between the United States and the now-jeopardized government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benny Gantz told reporters before a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Iran’s nuclear program and other actions were an “existential threat” to Israel. “Stopping Iran is certainly a shared strategic need of the United States,” Israel and other countries, Gantz said.
But on a visit that came as an opposition coalition back home tries to end Netanyahu’s 12 years in power, Gantz — unlike Netanyahu — stopped short of openly opposing the Biden administration’s efforts to get the United States back into a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program, in exchange for relief from sanctions.
Sitting across a table from his US counterpart at the Pentagon, Gantz said, “Our dialogue is so important to ensuring that any deal effectively meets its goal of keeping Iran away from nuclear weapons.”
“Of course, given the scope of the threat, Israel must always make sure that it has the ability to protect itself,” Gantz added.
The Israeli official made clear the change in tone was purposeful. “We will continue this important strategic dialogue in private discussion ... only, not in the media in a provoking way,” he said, calling for “open dialogue behind closed doors.” It echoed Biden’s own embrace of what the administration has called quiet diplomacy when dealing with Israel.
Netanyahu’s years-long fight to torpedo the Iran nuclear deal — struck during the Obama administration in 2015, but rejected by President Donald Trump after his election — included Netanyahu denouncing it to a 2015 joint session of the US Congress as a “very bad deal.”
Netanyahu has continued that open opposition in recent days, saying a deal “paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy” and that the fight against that was worth any “friction with our great friend the United States.”
Biden has pressed for a return to the nuclear deal as the best way to keep Iran from building up what it says is a civilian nuclear program, and to calm a flashpoint in the Middle East. European negotiators expressed some optimism this week as they closed the latest round of talks in Vienna on getting the US and Iran back in the deal.
Gantz also met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Gantz is part of the coalition pushing to unseat Netanyahu, and he is expected to remain in his post as defense minister if the government changes.
His meetings Thursday underscored US security commitments to Israel as that country weathers its greatest domestic political upheaval in years and the aftermath of last month’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
Gantz said he would lay out for administration officials a “complete plan” for a diplomatic end to hostilities with the Palestinians. He gave no details.
A key aim of Gantz’s visit to Washington was believed to be securing US funding to help restock Israel’s Iron Dome, a sophisticated missile defense system that smacked down many of the rockets Hamas militants fired toward Israel last month. More than 260 people were killed, the vast majority Palestinians, in an 11-day war in which Israel struck targets in Hamas-ruled Gaza with hundreds of airstrikes while Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, touring Israel this week in a show of support after the latest Gaza war, said he expected Israelis to seek up to $1 billion from the US for Iron Dome, including for restocking the system’s interception missiles.
US officials made no immediate announcements on funding. Austin noted Biden “has expressed his full support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, which saved so many lives.”
“We are committed to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge and ensuring that Israel can defend itself,” Austin added.
The US partnership in Israel’s Iron Dome has wide bipartisan support in Congress, as does overall US support for Israel’s defense, a tenet of US foreign policy for decades. Last month’s war, however — the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting since 2014 — has exposed a rift in Biden’s Democratic Party. Progressives and some others demanded a cease-fire by Israel as well as Hamas as Palestinian deaths grew in the crowded Gaza Strip.
Blinken told reporters before meeting with Gantz that Americans also were talking to him about getting aid in to Gaza to help rebuild housing and services damaged and destroyed in the fighting, in addition to discussing Israeli security.

Topics: Iran-Israeli shadow war benny gantz Lloyd Austin

Related

Visiting Israeli defense chief seeks to reaffirm US support
Middle-East
Visiting Israeli defense chief seeks to reaffirm US support
US says expecting sixth and further rounds of Iran nuclear talks
Middle-East
US says expecting sixth and further rounds of Iran nuclear talks

Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children

Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children
Updated 04 June 2021
Reuters

Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children

Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children
Updated 04 June 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: A fire broke out Thursday at a juvenile detention center in Egypt’s capital of Cairo, killing at least six children, officials said.
The officials said the fire followed a fist-fight between two children in one ward at the facility, located in the city’s Marj district. More than two dozen other children were injured, they said.
Police are holding those running the facility as prosecutors investigate the cause of the fire, the officials said.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Initial investigation blamed an electric short-circuit for the blaze, according to state-run media.
The state-run newspaper Akhbar el-Yom reported that the children were not able to flee the fire because the ward was locked.
Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths.
In March, a fire at a garment factory near Cairo killed at least 20 people and injured 24 more.
There were around 52,000 fire incidents in Egypt in 2020, resulting in 199 deaths, compared to over 50,660 accidents in 2019 that killed 252 people, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

Topics: Egypt

Turkish ‘sea snot’ plague prompts cholera fears

A mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” is blanketing the shores near Istanbul after covering huge areas of the Marmara Sea. (Reuters/File Photo)
A mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” is blanketing the shores near Istanbul after covering huge areas of the Marmara Sea. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Turkish ‘sea snot’ plague prompts cholera fears

A mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” is blanketing the shores near Istanbul after covering huge areas of the Marmara Sea. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Brown sludge blamed on phytoplankton, chemical pollutants and sewage mixing in the sea
  • Turkey has a long history of deadly cholera outbreaks, including one in the 1970s that killed 50
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” is blanketing the shores near Istanbul after covering huge areas of the Marmara Sea, threatening sea life and prompting warnings that it could bring deadly diseases in its wake.

The problem is particularly acute in the Gulf of Izmit, southeast of the city, with fishermen unable to work because they cannot operate motors or nets in the sludge.

The brown, viscous substance is a mixture of fat, carbohydrates and protein emitted by tiny phytoplankton, which multiply rapidly when chemical pollutants and sewage are pumped into the water.

It kills sea life by blocking out vital sunlight and, as it sinks, coats the sea floor and accelerates the decomposition of creatures.

The phytoplankton responsible grow out of control when nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus are widely available in seawater. Rising sea temperatures add to the problem.

Divers have reported large numbers of fish dying, and say that marine life has been forced to seek refuge in small holes or other forms of aquatic shelter.

Experts have also warned that the substance provides fertile ground for dangerous bacteria, including cholera.

Istanbul has suffered from frequent cholera epidemics in its history. The most recent, in 1970, left 50 people dead and thousands more infected.

Cholera usually strikes countries with poor sanitation and water hygiene infrastructure. Victims commonly experience vomiting, diarrhea and muscle fatigue.

Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said that a 300-strong team had been sent to tackle the “sea snot” problem.

However, the rapidly multiplying plankton quickly recovered from attempts to sweep it away.

Muharrem Balci, a marine biology expert at Istanbul University, said: “A short-term solution is very difficult, I would say impossible.

“The first thing to do is to reduce run-off and associated pollution, then international cooperation is needed for the improvement and protection of marine life in the Mediterranean and Black Sea ecosystems, which are connected to the Marmara Sea through the Turkish straits.”

Topics: Middle East Turkey

Related

Turkey facing ‘sea snot’ invasion on popular shorelines 
Middle-East
Turkey facing ‘sea snot’ invasion on popular shorelines 
Sea pollution threatens livelihood of fishermen
Saudi Arabia
Sea pollution threatens livelihood of fishermen

Egypt’s local production of Sinovac vaccine to begin by end of June

Egypt’s local production of Sinovac vaccine to begin by end of June
Updated 03 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s local production of Sinovac vaccine to begin by end of June

Egypt’s local production of Sinovac vaccine to begin by end of June
  • Centers to provide jabs to Egyptians working abroad
  • Egypt is one of the first countries in the world to manufacture the Sinovac vaccine
Updated 03 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s local production of the first batch of the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus vaccine will start by the end of June, according to Health Minister Hala Zayed.
Khaled Mujahid, the Ministry of Health and Population’s spokesman, said once the production of the first batch is completed, it will be sent to the Egyptian Drug Authority for analysis.
Mujahid said Chinese experts were currently in Egypt to supervise the manufacturing process and transfer expertise to both the Egyptian Holding Co. for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) and the Egyptian Drug Authority.
He said Egypt is one of the first countries in the world to manufacture the Sinovac vaccine following an agreement reached in April, and stressed clinical trials had been conducted on the jab and that competitive prices were fixed in the agreement.
Sinovac’s efficacy, he added, was 91 percent based on clinical studies conducted in Brazil, Chile, Turkey, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Second doses, he said, will be administered 21 days after first doses.
The ministry has allocated more than 400 centers nationwide and urged citizens — especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases — to register to get the jabs.
The government has also approved 179 new facilities to provide doses for those who work abroad and have filed requests for vaccination.
More details about their locations will be shared on the ministry’s website to ease the process. Requests for vaccine certificates for travel are also being addressed.
The ministry announced that mobile medical clinics will be stationed in front of post offices in all governorates to vaccinate pensioners from the first until the 10th of each month.
These clinics are equipped with two data entry points to electronically register pensioners, and devices to check blood pressure and blood sugar before administering the vaccine.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Sinovac

Related

Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab
Middle-East
Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab

Latest updates

Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks
This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, on June 2, 2021. (AP)
‘Human fraternity’ offers hope for Iraq as countries renew pledge to rebuild
‘Human fraternity’ offers hope for Iraq as countries renew pledge to rebuild
Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers in Game 6 of NBA playoff
Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers in Game 6 of NBA playoff
No ‘provoking’: Israeli defense minister vows quieter tone with US
No ‘provoking’: Israeli defense minister vows quieter tone with US
Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children
Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.