US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound

Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks
The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking Wednesday, a day after firefighters extinguished a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days
Updated 04 June 2021
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Authorities in Sri Lanka were trying to head off a potential environmental disaster Thursday as a fire-damaged container ship that had been carrying chemicals was sinking off of the country’s main port.
The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking Wednesday, a day after authorities extinguished a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed.
The ship’s operators, X-Press Feeders, say the fire destroyed most of the ship’s cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals. But there are fears that remaining chemicals as well as hundreds of tons of oil from the vessel’s fuel tanks could leak into the sea.
Such a disaster could devastate marine life and further pollute the island nation’s famed beaches. The disaster has already caused debris — including several tons of plastic pellets used to make plastic bags — to wash a ashore.
The government already has banned fishing along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of coastline.
The ship operator said Thursday that the vessel’s stern was resting on the seabed about 21 meters (70 feet) below the surface and the ship’s bow was “settling down slowly.” It said salvage experts were remaining with the vessel “to monitor the ship’s condition and oil pollution.”
The company said its experts were coordinating with Sri Lanka’s navy to deal with an oil spill or other pollution.
Sri Lankan navy spokesman Indika de Silva said the navy and coast guard were preparing for a spill with assistance from neighboring India. India has sent three ships to help, including one specifically equipped to deal with marine pollution.
Colombo port’s harbor master, Nirmal Silva, said there had been about 300 tons of oil on board and that experts believe it could have burned off in the fire.
“But we have to look at the worst-case scenario and we are not saying 100 percent there is no oil. There is a possibility that there may be some,” Silva said. “So far we have not seen any oil spill. We consider we are lucky.”
A ship manifest seen by The Associated Press described the X-Press Pearl as carrying just under 1,500 containers, with 81 of those containers described as carrying “dangerous” goods.
Environmentalist Ajantha Perera said there was the potential for “a terrible environmental disaster” as hazardous goods, chemicals and oil could be released into the water and destroy marine ecological systems.
Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia, said as many as 3 billion tiny plastic pellets had already been released into the sea and were washing up on beaches. He said the pellets, known as nurdles, “will persist in the marine environment forever as they are not biodegradable.”
The fire erupted on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port.
The navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s chemical cargo which was carrying from the port of Hazira, India.
Sri Lankan police are probing the fire, and a court in Colombo on Tuesday banned the captain, the engineer and the assistant engineer from leaving the country. The government has said it will take legal action against the owners of the ship to claim compensation.
Sri Lanka’s Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said “it wouldn’t be an easy task to calculate the damage caused to our environment.”
He told the media late Wednesday that an investigation was underway to determine what went wrong and whether the shipping company was responsible.
“If this disaster happened due to negligence, then those responsible should be punished,” he said.
‘I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6’, Pence tells Republican gathering
Pence: “As I said that day, Jan. 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol"
On that day, the Trump-inspired mob threatened Pence for refusing to do Trump's bidding of overturning Joe Biden's poll victory
Updated 04 June 2021
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire: Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he wasn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump would ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”
Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner in the early voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan. 6, when angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
“As I said that day, Jan. 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured,” Pence said.
“And that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence continued. “You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day.”
It was a rare departure for Pence, who spent four years standing loyally beside his boss amid controversy, investigation and impeachment. It comes as Pence considers his own potential 2024 White House run and as Republicans, some of whom were angry at Trump in the days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, have largely coalesced back around the former president.
Pence praised Trump several times during his nearly 35-minute speech at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester. He tried to turn the events of Jan. 6 back around on Democrats, saying they wanted to keep the insurrection in the news to divert attention from Biden’s liberal agenda.
“I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans. Or allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from a new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda,” Pence said. “My fellow Republicans, for our country, for our future, for our children and our grandchildren, we must move forward, united.”
He accused Biden of campaigning as a moderate but becoming the most liberal president since President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He said the administration forced through Congress “a COVID bill to fund massive expansion of the welfare state” and was pushing a “so-called infrastructure bill” that was really a “thinly disguised climate change bill” funded with cuts in the military and historic tax increases.
“I just say enough is enough,” he said, adding that “we’re going to stand strong for freedom.”
Pence also hit upon several favorite themes of conservative Republicans, emphasizing the need for states to shore up voter integrity around the country. He praised law enforcement as heroes, saying, “Black lives are not endangered by police. Black lives are saved by police every day.”
He also pushed back against “critical race theory,” which seeks to reframe the narrative of American history.
Its proponents argue that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race and that the country was founded on the theft of land and labor. But Republicans have said concepts suggesting that people are inherently racist or that America was founded on racial oppression are divisive and have no place in the classroom.
“America is not a racist country,” he said, prompting one of several standing ovations and cheers during his speech.
“It is past time for America to discard the left-wing myth of systemic racism,” Pence said. “I commend state legislators and governors across the country for banning critical race theory from our schools.”
His choice of states, including an April appearance in South Carolina, is aimed at increasing his visibility as he considers whether to run for the White House in 2024.
Trump is increasingly acting and talking like he plans to make a run as he sets out on a more public phase of his post-presidency, beginning with a speech on Saturday in North Carolina.
Since leaving office in January, Pence has been doing work with the Heritage Foundation and Young America’s Foundation. His team said he plans more trips, including stops in Texas, California and Michigan.
Along with his visits to South Carolina and New Hampshire, Pence has been hitting the fundraising circuit. He is set to speak next week at another fundraiser hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, will travel to North Carolina for a Heritage Foundation donor event, and will then head to California, where he will take part in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute’s speakers’ series, a Republican National Committee donor retreat and a Young America’s Foundation event, according to aides.
Among other prominent Republicans, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said in April that she would stand down if Trump decided to run in 2024. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has undertaken an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries and signing a contract with Fox News Channel.
DHAKA: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recognized Bhasan Char as a potential location for the Rohingya seeking shelter in Bangladesh despite recent protests by some of the refugees living in the remote, cyclone-prone island.
Since December, Bangladeshi authorities have shifted 18,000 out of a planned 100,000 people to the island to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar, a city in Bangladesh that already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims, members of an ethnic and religious minority group who fled persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.
When the relocation started, the UNHCR voiced concerns as to whether it was safe, as the island, 68 kilometers from the mainland, is vulnerable to severe weather and flooding.
Earlier this week, the assistant high commissioners of the refugee agency visited the island and on Wednesday evening said it “recognizes the potential that Bhasan Char could provide as an alternative temporary location for some Rohingya refugees while in Bangladesh.”
“It was clear that the 18,000 Rohingya refugees currently on the island have protection and assistance needs. That is, access to meaningful livelihood opportunities, skills development, education, health and access to cash to facilitate their daily lives,” the UNHCR said in a statement, adding that it proposes further discussions with the Bangladeshi government for the agency’s operational engagement on the island.
The statement came as some of the Rohingya on Monday protested against living conditions, a lack of access to education and no source of livelihood on the island.
As the UN expressed concerns over reports that some of the protesters were injured and said that “livelihoods and skills training opportunities will provide refugees with a sense of purpose and autonomy while they are in Bangladesh,” Bangladeshi authorities say they have been doing their best and wait for the UN’s engagement on the island.
“There are 120 ponds on the island where the Rohingya will do fish farming. Already five of these ponds are being prepared by them. Some women received training in sewing, and they are producing handicrafts for a Dhaka-based fashion house,” Moazzam Hossain, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, who is in charge of the Bhasan Char camp, told Arab News on Thursday.
“We are also providing some informal education to the Rohingya children. But to do more, we need the UN’s involvement as soon as possible,” he said. “Our first priority is to provide food for the refugees. Once that is done properly, we can gradually focus on other areas.”
As the UNHCR also said it was considering “alternative solutions for Rohingya refugees, including resettlement to third countries for the most vulnerable with specific protection needs,” Bangladeshi experts argue the option is not sustainable.
Asif Munier, rights activist and migration expert, said resettlement, even if it takes place, “would only be possible in a couple of years.”
Professor Amena Mohsin from the international relations department of Dhaka University told Arab News that a few of the Rohingya may be resettled, but “it cannot be a sustainable solution.”
“The world cannot offer impunity to the Myanmar government for the atrocities committed against the Rohingya,” Mohsin said.
So far, only around 1,000 Rohingyas with valid refugee documents were resettled by the UNHCR to the US, the UK, Canada, Sweden and Australia. The resettlement, facilitated by Bangladesh and the UNHCR, took place in 2010.
India downplays criticism over abstention from UNHRC Israel probe vote
We have departed from our time-tested commitment to Palestine, says Congress Party
Updated 04 June 2021
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Thursday downplayed criticism over its recent abstention from a vote on a United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution calling for a probe into possible Israeli war crimes against Palestinians.
The UN agreed last week to launch an investigation into Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at a special session of the UNHRC after airstrikes between May 10 and May 21 killed 270 people.
By a vote of 24 states in favor and nine against, with 14 abstentions — including India — the 47-member council adopted the resolution, presented by Pakistan at the behest of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki sent an open letter to his Indian counterpart saying the abstention had stifled the UNHRC’s work, but the New Delhi stood by its position.
“Regarding the letter from the Palestinian foreign minister, I understand that Palestine has written similar letters to all the countries that abstained during the UNHRC vote,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, told reporters during a press conference.
“The position that we took was not a new position and we have abstained on previous occasions, and that explains our position quite clearly,” he told Arab News.
But members of India’s civil society and political opposition say the change in India’s Palestine stand is diametric.
“We have departed from our time-tested commitment to Palestine and thrown our support entirely to Israel,” the main opposition Congress party, which ruled the nation from independence in 1947 until 2014, said in a statement.
“India has always been on the side of Palestinians and voted against the creation of Israel at the UN General Assembly in 1947,” India-Palestine Friendship Forum founder Nadeem Khan told Arab News.
“We strongly condemn India’s abstention and ask the government of India to review its policy of supporting Israel,” he said.
For Prof. Apoorvanand Jha, renowned public intellectual and lecturer at the University of Delhi, the Palestinian foreign minister’s letter was both an “indictment” and indication of India’s moral fall.
“India has sadly drifted from its earlier moral position which was to not only support the Palestinian cause, but to oppose racial and apartheid policy,” he said. “This letter from the Palestinian foreign minister is a serious indictment of India’s position, and also an indication of the fall of India in the eyes of all people who love justice, who fight for justice and who fight for equality.
“Palestine is the litmus test for every country now; earlier, it was South Africa. The international solidarity against the apartheid policy of South Africa helped South Africa turn into a democratic country,” Jha told Arab News.
Tensions in Israel escalated when Israeli forces tried to expel Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.
“Israel is doing everything to turn non-Jews, especially the Arab Muslim community, (in)to second class citizens,” He added. “This is the same tool the present regime in India is also using.”
Prof. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of the Central University of Kashmir said India’s support for Israel was an “extension” of the anti-Muslim ideological position of India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
“The BJP’s ideological position is anti-Muslim,” he said. “India under the BJP is scared that if it supports (the) UNHCR resolution against Israel, it might have to face (a) similar resolution tomorrow related to Kashmir.”
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
6 million in the initial 25 million will be directed by the White House to US allies and partners, including the West Bank and Gaza, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen
The initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Updated 03 June 2021
AP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced Thursday the US will donate 75 percent of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, acting as more Americans have been vaccinated and global inequities have become more glaring.
Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White House said about 19 million will go to COVAX, with approximately 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa. The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.
Overall, the White House aims to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX. But 25 percent of the nation’s excess will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the US to share directly with allies and partners.
“As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable,” Biden said in a statement. “And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US “will retain the say” on where the doses distributed through COVAX ultimately go.
“We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing; we’re doing none of those things,” said Sullivan. “These are doses that are being given, donated free and clear to these countries, for the sole purpose of improving the public health situation and helping end the pandemic.”
The remaining 6 million in the initial tranche of 25 million will be directed by the White House to US allies and partners, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea, West Bank and Gaza, India, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as for United Nations frontline workers.
Vice President Kamala Harris informed some US partners they will begin receiving doses, in separate calls with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. Harris is to visit Guatemala and Mexico in the coming week.
The long-awaited vaccine sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the US has dropped significantly — more than 63 percent of adults have received at least one dose — and as global inequities in supply have become more glaring.
Scores of countries have requested doses from the United States, but to date only Mexico and Canada have received a combined 4.5 million doses. The US also has announced plans to share enough shots with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 troops who serve alongside American service members on the peninsula. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said that 1 million Johnson & Johnson doses were being shipped to South Korea Thursday.
The growing US stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines is seen by many overseas and at home not only as a testament to America’s achievement but also its global privilege.
Tom Hart the, acting CEO of The ONE Campaign, called the Thursday announcement a “welcome step” but said the Biden administration needs to commit to sharing more doses. “The world is looking to the US for global leadership and more ambition is needed.”
Biden has committed to providing other nations with all 60 million domestically produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be authorized for use in the US but is widely approved around the world. The US-produced doses have been held up for export by an ongoing safety review by the Food and Drug Administration, said Zients.
The White House says the initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More doses are expected to be made available to share in the months ahead.
As part of its purchase agreements with drug manufacturers, the US controlled the initial production by its domestic manufacturers. Pfizer and Moderna are only now starting to export vaccines produced in the US to overseas customers. The US has hundreds of millions more doses on order, both of authorized and in-development vaccines.
The White House also announced Thursday that it is lifting restrictions on sharing vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, as well as Sanofi and Novavax, which are also not authorized in the US, allowing the companies to determine for themselves where to share their doses.