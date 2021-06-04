You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbm2w

Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Sailors have participated in Al-Gaffal race, the annual long-distance dhow sailing competition meant to honor the lost tradition of pearl diving, after it had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race departs from Sir Abu Nuair island, about 103 kilometres west of Dubai, and finishes in Dubai’s Bluewaters Island.

Topics: Dubai UAE

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Sailors have participated in Al-Gaffal race, the annual long-distance dhow sailing competition meant to honor the lost tradition of pearl diving, after it had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race departs from Sir Abu Nuair island, about 103 kilometres west of Dubai, and finishes in Dubai’s Bluewaters Island.

Topics: Dubai UAE

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect

French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect
  • France will suspend joint military operations with Malian forces, and stop giving military advice
  • The former colonial power has thousands of troops stationed in the Sahel to help fight extremism
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: French warnings about suspending military cooperation with Mali after the country’s second coup in nine months came into effect on Friday, army officials in the fragile Sahel state said.
Malian strongman Col. Assimi Goita, who already led a coup in 2020, ousted the civilian transitional president and prime minister on May 24.
The second putsch has sparked diplomatic uproar, prompting the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend Mali.
France also said on Thursday that it would suspend joint military operations with Malian forces, and stop giving military advice.
The former colonial power has thousands of troops stationed in the Sahel to help fight extremist violence that erupted in Mali in 2012 and now threatens the region.
A Malian army official who declined to be named said the French warning had already taken effect on Friday.
A Malian military expedition in the center of the country had returned to the capital Bamako because of a lack of cooperation with the French, he said.
The official added that a French-initiated international alliance of special forces has started refusing to work with Malian troops.
“The French are continuing on their own,” he said.
France’s defense ministry said the suspension was a “conservative and temporary measure” pending “guarantees” that the ruling military will stage elections in February 2022.
Mali’s junta did not comment on the decision.
The country’s armed forces are poorly-equipped in their fight with the highly mobile insurgents.
They depend crucially on airpower and surveillance provided by the 5,100-man Barkhane force.
The French mission has jet fighters and drones at a base near Niamey, the capital of neighboring Niger, as well as access to French military satellites and intelligence provided by allies.
Meanwhile, supporters of the opposition M5 movement were due to rally in the capital Bamako on Friday, in a demonstration that could offer hints of Mali’s future political direction.
The rally is to mark the founding of the M5, the power behind mass protests last year.
Once distant, the military and the M5 now have a warmer relationship.
Goita may name a leading M5 figure as his new prime minister — a move that some argue could soften international criticism of the second coup.
The colonel is expected to be formally appointed as Mali’s transitional president in a ceremony on Monday, which would pave the way toward naming a civilian prime minister — a key international demand.
On August 18 last year, Goita led army officers in ousting elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and the bloody jihadist insurgency.
Though driving those protests, the M5 was sidelined from Mali’s post-coup administration.
This transitional government pledged to reform the constitution by October, and stage elections in February next year.
The M5 became a vocal critic, calling the transitional government a “disguised military regime.”
There has been a rapprochement between the group and the army since the May 24 coup, however.
Goita has said he would prefer to name an M5 figure as his prime minister and the group put forward one of its cadres, Choguel Maiga, as a candidate.
But that choice has in turn raised questions about Mali’s future, in particular concerning the potential role of religious leader Mahmoud Dicko, who is close to Maiga.
The influential imam was viewed as the figurehead of the M5 during the anti-Keita protests, but later distanced himself from the movement.
Maiga is also a vocal critic of the 2015 Algiers peace accord, a shaky agreement between the central government and several armed groups.
The deal, which has never been fully implemented, is seen as crucial to ending Mali’s grinding conflict.

Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s account for two years

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s account for two years

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
  • Facebook will ban former US President Donald Trump from its platform for at least two years.
  • The news comes in light of Facebook's campaign to treat users' accounts equally, including politicians.
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook Inc. on Friday suspended former US President Donald Trump from its platform until at least January 2023 in a decision that has been watched closely for signals on how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.

The social media giant’s independent oversight board in May upheld its block on Trump, which was enforced in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol over concerns that his posts were inciting violence.

However, the board ruled it was wrong to make the ban indefinite and gave it six months to determine a “proportionate response.”

Trump’s suspension was effective from the initial date in January and will only be reinstated if conditions permit, Facebook said in a blog post.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook said.

The decision came on the same day as Europe and Britain launched formal antitrust investigations into whether Facebook misuses its vast trove of customer data.

Social media companies have grappled in recent years with how to handle world leaders and politicians that violate their guidelines.

Facebook has come under fire from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech. But it has also been criticized by those, including Republican lawmakers and some free-expression advocates, who saw the Trump ban as a disturbing act of censorship.

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state.

Related

The new policy will broaden the moderator’s ability to enforce harassment rules against politicians. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban
Trump's blog page, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, will be shutting down permanently. (File/AFP)
Media
Trump’s blog page shuts down a month after launch

Buoyed by Champions League winning goal, Havertz eyes Germany berth

Buoyed by Champions League winning goal, Havertz eyes Germany berth
Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Buoyed by Champions League winning goal, Havertz eyes Germany berth

Buoyed by Champions League winning goal, Havertz eyes Germany berth
  • "That was a very important goal for me personally … will stay with me for life," Havertz said Friday before joining Germany camp
  • Germany head coach Joachim Loew describes Havertz as an "exceptional talent"
Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Fresh from scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final, Chelsea star Kai Havertz is hoping his club form can earn him a starting berth for Germany at Euro 2020.
Havertz, who turns 22 when the European Championship starts next week, showcased his talent by calmly rounding Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and scoring Chelsea’s only goal in their 1-0 Champions League final triumph last weekend.
It is typical of the precocious attacking midfielder that the first Champions League goal of his career would decide the Porto final and break City hearts.
“That was a very important goal for me personally, for the club, for my family. That will stay with me for life,” Havertz said Friday after a few days off before joining the Germany camp in Austria.
“I need self-confidence, that’s when I play at my best, and that’s how I’ll go into the European Championship.”
Germany head coach Joachim Loew describes Havertz as an “exceptional talent.”
There is competition for Germany’s attacking midfield berth from Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Mueller, 31, who has been recalled after a two-year hiatus from international football.
However, Havertz is unfazed.
“There are enough systems where several attacking midfielders can play on the pitch at the same time,” said Havertz.
“I am a creative player and I live on instinct.
“In the last few months I have played a lot of positions,” he added having also played as a striker and right winger at Chelsea this season. “I am flexible.”
Havertz is likely to feature in Monday’s friendly against Latvia in Duesseldorf.
It will be his last chance to stake a claim to start Germany’s opening Euro 2020 match against world champions France on June 15 in Munich before they face holders Portugal four days later in Group F.
“I want to play every game like everyone else on the squad,” said Havertz.
“Of course the team comes first, so you have to stick to the plan, but I hope that I will get a lot of minutes at the Euro.”
Havertz has made a career out of reaching milestones ahead of his time.
Born in Aachen in June 1999, he was just four when he started playing football at local club, Alemannia Mariadorf, where his grandfather was the chairman.
After often playing in teams two years above his age, Havertz was 10 when he joined then-second tier side Alemannia Aachen.
A hat-trick for their Under-12 team against Leverkusen saw him quickly snapped up by the Bundesliga club.
Having risen through Leverkusen’s academy and Germany’s junior sides, Havertz had just turned 17 when he made his Bundesliga debut in October 2016, setting a then-record as Leverkusen’s youngest German league player.
He was still finishing secondary school when he became a first-team regular.
Havertz made his first Champions League start in February 2017 in a 4-2 last 16, first leg defeat at home to Atletico Madrid, but missed the return to sit an exam.
Havertz became a full Germany international just after his 19th birthday and attracted Chelsea’s attention by scoring 17 league goals in 2018/19, in the process becoming the youngest player to reach a career milestone of 30 Bundesliga goals.

Topics: Germany champions league Chelsea Kai Havertz EURO 2020

Related

Germany appoints Hansi Flick as coach after Euro 2020
Sport
Germany appoints Hansi Flick as coach after Euro 2020
Breaking News Chelsea's team captain Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (AP)
Sport
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola’s Man City to win Champions League final

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
AP

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs
  • The tribunal does not have UK government backing and has no powers to sanction or punish China
  • Organizers hope laying out evidence publicly will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A “people’s tribunal” set up to assess whether China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people constitute genocide opened in London on Friday, with witnesses alleging that inmates at detention camps for Uyghurs were routinely humiliated, tortured and abused.
Chairperson Geoffrey Nice said more than three dozen witnesses would make “grave” allegations against Chinese authorities during four days of hearings.
The tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, does not have UK government backing and has no powers to sanction or punish China. But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group.
Nice, a British barrister who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and has worked with the International Criminal Court, said the forum would create “a permanent body of evidence and a record, if found, of crimes perpetrated.”
Funded by the World Uyghur Congress and individual donations, the inquiry is modeled on previous “people’s tribunals,” including one organized in the 1960s by philosophers Bertrand Russell and Jean-Paul Sartre to investigate US actions in the Vietnam War.
The London tribunal is the latest attempt to hold China accountable for alleged rights abuses against the Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim and ethnic Turkic minorities.
An estimated 1 million people or more — most of them Uyghurs — have been confined in re-education camps in China’s western Xinjiang region in recent years, according to researchers. Chinese authorities have been accused of imposing forced labor, systematic forced birth control and torture, and separating children from incarcerated parents.
In April, Britain’s Parliament — though not the British government — followed legislatures in Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada in declaring that Beijing’s policies against the Uyghurs amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. The US government has done the same.
The first witness to testify on Friday, teacher Qelbinur Sidik, said guards routinely humiliated inmates at a camp for men in Xinjiang where she taught Mandarin-language classes in 2016.
“Guards in the camp did not treat the prisoners as human beings. They were treated less than dogs,” she said through an interpreter.
“The things that I have witnessed and experienced, I can’t forget,” she said.
Tribunal witnesses who spoke to The Associated Press before the hearings include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers while he was imprisoned in the remote border region.
Beijing flatly rejects the allegations. Officials have characterized the camps, which they say are now closed, as vocational training centers to teach Chinese language, job skills and the law to support economic development and combat extremism. China saw a wave of Xinjiang-related terror attacks through 2016.
Nice said China had been asked to participate but its embassy “has neither acknowledged nor replied to letters sent.”
The Chinese Embassy in London did not respond to requests for comment, but officials in China have said the tribunal was set up by “anti-China forces” to spread lies.
Western governments, including Britain’s, have also declined to get involved, Nice said.
The tribunal plans to hold another four days of hearings in September, and hopes to issue its judgment by the end of the year.

Topics: China UK Uyghurs

Related

UK MPs anger Beijing by declaring ‘genocide’ against Uighurs in Xinjiang
World
UK MPs anger Beijing by declaring ‘genocide’ against Uighurs in Xinjiang

Latest updates

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension
Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension
French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect
French warnings to Mali’s ruling military come into effect
Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s account for two years
Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. (AFP)
Buoyed by Champions League winning goal, Havertz eyes Germany berth
Buoyed by Champions League winning goal, Havertz eyes Germany berth
UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs
UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.