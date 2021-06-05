McDonald’s nugget sells for $100,000 on eBay for resembling video game character

DUBAI: A single McDonald’s Chicken McNugget was sold for a $99,997 on online auction site eBay for looking very much like a character from “Among Us” video game.

The McNugget, which originally costs $0.99, jumped to the eye-watering dollar figure after US seller Polizna placed it on the auction site. The nugget was spotted in a meal themed after the popular South Korean pop band BTS, as part of the band’s partnership with McDonald’s.

The now-popular nugget got over 180 bidders before the auction closed on Friday, a BBC report said.

The seller explained they would freeze and air-seal the nugget, and that it would be delivered “prior to expiration.”

Polizna said the chicken nugget had an “unmistakable correlation with the actual character, even including an odd bump on the back that would represent the backpack,” in comments to CNET.

He said he expected it to get somewhere around $50.

The Twitter accounts for Among Us and Xbox also joined the trend by posting on the nugget.

there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

Among Us is an online multiplayer game created in 2018 by American game studio Innersloth.