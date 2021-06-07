You are here

Yuka Saso of the Philippines wins US Women’s Open on 3rd playoff hole

Yuka Saso of the Philippines wins US Women's Open on 3rd playoff hole
Yuka Saso of the Philippines hits from the bunker on the 17th green during the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament on June 6, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Yuka Saso putts on the ninth hole playoff against Nasa Hataoka of Japan during the final round of the 76th US Women's Open Championship on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP)
Yuka Saso celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 76th US Women’s Open Championship on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP)
Yuka Saso hoists the US Open trophy with a group of spectators after beating Nasa Hataoka in the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament on June 6, 2021 in San Francisco. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

Yuka Saso hoists the US Open trophy with a group of spectators after beating Nasa Hataoka in the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament on June 6, 2021 in San Francisco. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
  • Beats Nasa Hataoka to become the second teenager to win the US Women’s Open
  • Saso matched 2008 winner Inbee Park as the youngest US Women’s Open champion at 19 years, 11 months, 17 days
SAN FRANCISCO: Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka on Sunday and become the second teenager to win the US Women’s Open after Lexi Thompson collapsed down the stretch.
Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff. She then won it with a 10-foot putt on the ninth hole to become the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.
Saso matched 2008 winner Inbee Park as the youngest US Women’s Open champion at 19 years, 11 months, 17 days.
Both players made pars at Nos. 9 and 18 in the two-hole aggregate playoff, sending the tournament to sudden death back at the ninth hole. That set the stage for Saso to win it just up the road from Daly City, dubbed the Pinoy Capital of the United States for its large population of Filipinos.
Thompson, who had a five-stroke lead after the eighth hole, played the final seven holes in 5 over to finish a stroke back.




Yuka Saso celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 76th US Women’s Open Championship on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP)

“I really didn’t feel like I hit any bad golf shots,” she said. “That’s what this golf course can do to you, and that’s what I’ve said all week.”
The only other players to finish under par on the Lake Course at Olympic Club were Megan Khang and Shanshan Feng, who both were at 2 under.

High school junior Megha Ganne played in the final group but shot 77 and finished 3 over as the low amateur for the tournament.
“I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life,” Ganne said. “It’s everything I’ve wanted since I was little, so it’s just the best feeling.”
Saso overcame a rough start to the final round with double bogeys on the second and third holes that seemed to knock her out of contention but she managed to steady herself with a birdie at No. 7.
Saso then made back-to-back birdies on the par-5 16th and 17th holes to get to 4 under and join Hataoka in the playoff. Hataoka used a run of three birdies in a four-hole span on the back nine that put pressure on Thompson.
Thompson wilted down the stretch, making this the seventh straight LPGA Tour major won by a first-time winner.

The first US Women’s Open on the fabled Lake Course at the Olympic Club ended up like so many of the previous five times the men competed for the national championship here.
The 54-hole leader didn’t win any of those five US Opens played by the men, helping the Olympic Club earn the moniker of the “Graveyard of Champions.” Previous winners Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Payne Stewart, Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell all got caught on the final day at Olympic and were denied their titles.
Thompson had a five-stroke lead when she walked off the eighth green but she squandered it all on the back nine. She made a double bogey at No. 12, a bogey at 14 and then a bogey 6 on the par-5 17th that was reachable in two shots based on the tee location.
But Thompson drove into the rough and came up short of the green on her third shot before two-putting for bogey to fall into a three-way tie for first when Saso made her second straight birdie to join Nasa Hataoka at 4 under.
“I didn’t hit a bad drive,” Thompson said. “The wind just never got it and then it tried to bounce right, and I’ve never seen a lie that bad. That’s what this course can do. Just got the wind wrong on a few shots coming in.”
Her approach shot on the par-4 18th ended up un the bunker and then she missed a 10-foot putt to make the playoff.
That left her winless in 15 tries at the US Women’s Open that she first competed in as a 12-year-old in 2007.
She appeared in control when she birdied No. 5 to take a five-shot lead. She walked the front nine course with a quiet confidence, breaking into a few smiles when she heard the “Go Lexi!” cheers from the fans in the galleries who were a welcome site in the first LPGA tournament open to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that all disappeared down the stretch as Thompson was unable to add a second major to the one she won at the ANA Inspiration in 2014. It was another final day disappointment to go with the one that happened at that same tournament in 2017 when she was penalized four strokes during the final round for misplacing her marked ball the previous day and lost in a playoff.
“It’s hard to smile, but it was an amazing week,” Thompson said. “I played not so good today with a few of the bogeys coming in on the back nine, but the fans were unbelievable, hearing the chants and just gives me a reason to play.”

Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico

Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico
Updated 07 June 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico

Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico
  • Latest test for Olympic football team part of training camp in Marbella ahead of Tokyo 2020
Updated 07 June 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The Saudi under-23 Olympic football squad was set to step up its preparations for Tokyo 2020 with a friendly match against Mexico on Tuesday, part of a training camp currently taking place in Marbella, Spain.

The camp, the fourth phase of a program schedule for the Tokyo Games starting in late July, will continue until June 15.

Players have been carrying out remedial exercises under the supervision of head coach Saad Al-Shehri and his staff and on Monday will finalize their preparations for the friendly.

In Tokyo, the Saudi U-23 team will be joined in Group D by football powerhouses Brazil, Germany, and Ivory Coast.

The players were also given some rest time by Al-Shehri, during which they enjoyed five hours at the port of Puerto Banus, southwest of Marbella.

The squad spent their break period visiting shops and restaurants in a city well-known for attracting celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, art, sport, and politics and which draws in more than 5 million visitors annually.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport 2020 Tokyo Olympics football

Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC

Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC
Updated 07 June 2021
Ali Khaled

Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC

Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC
  • Chicago-based fighter goes into UFC 263 on back of 8 wins from 9 bouts
Updated 07 June 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: In the early hours of Sunday morning, June 13, Belal Muhammad will step into the famous UFC Octagon to take on the world’s 10th-ranked welterweight Demian Maia of Brazil. And two things will be on his mind.

First, considering the global platform of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 263 and caliber of his opponent, the Chicago-born and based fighter will have the biggest opportunity yet to showcase his skills to the world.

And second, it is likely he will raise the flag of Palestine at the end of the fight.

Muhammad, as similar displays in previous fights have shown, is very proud of his family’s Palestinian roots.

The 32-year-old said: “For me now, I have a voice for the voiceless. There aren’t a lot of Palestinian athletes that have a stage or platform where they can carry the flag. And now, especially during these times, I need to carry that flag higher than ever. To show the world that we do exist, that we are a country, and there are real people there.

“For me it means a lot now, you’re fighting for more, now I have a voice for people that don’t have a voice, for people that the world wants you to forget about. So, if I keep shining a light on that, raising their morale, raising their hearts, I’m going to do whatever I can.”

He goes into the fight on the back of a five-win streak, and for the first time this year will be fighting in front of a live audience.

“I had a long training camp, I’m feeling good. It’s going to be my third fight of the year. I love being active so that will help me a lot and I just can’t wait to fight in front of fans again.

“The energy’s going to be different there, I’m excited, I’m ready to go. It’s a big fight, a big name, and I’m ready to make my name off him,” Muhammad added.

Despite the disruptions of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Muhammad has maintained a steady training regime and, with life slowly returning to normal, he sees more exciting days ahead.

“The training at first was a little bit difficult, because Chicago locked down. Chicago, or the police, wouldn’t let us work out in the gym so my training had to be in the garage, or we would train with the power off in the gym whenever I had fights. But now it’s starting to open up.

“Fighting without fans was a lot different. It’s a different kind of energy, you get so much from the fans, and hearing the crowd cheer or boo, it means so much and I feel like it does so much for me. Three fights without the fans was kind of weird but I got used to it by the end of it,” he said.

The last time Muhammad fought in front of fans was at UFC 242, which took place on Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

“That was the last time I fought with fans, and honestly that was literally the best time. The cheering I got over there was amazing. Because when I fight here in the US, I get a lot more boos. But over there, there was not one boo, everybody was cheering me, I was the home team and that felt good,” he added.

The support from Arab mixed martial arts audiences is something that he is grateful for and feels that UFC’s rising popularity in the Middle East can only encourage more local fighters to take it up.

Muhammad said: “Honestly, it’s amazing, when you see Irish fans supporting (Conor) McGregor or Mexican fans supporting their people, we’re having Arab fans now that are starting to watch UFC and starting to pay attention to the sport.

“We’re starting to have a lot more Arab athletes in the sport, because like I tell people all the time, Arabs, we might not be the most athletic, but we have the most heart, and the will, more than anyone else. So, we’re the best fighters. I think now the world is starting to realize that, and UFC is starting to realize it.

“There’s really a lot of talent in the Middle East, and it’s about (showing) those younger kids out there that it’s possible to make it to UFC or be an athlete,” he added.

“In the old days, that was never the case, everybody maybe would play soccer or something like that, but nobody thought of being on ESPN, being a fighter, being one of those guys that kids look up to. So now I represent a bigger cause, I want kids to look at me and say I have to be like that one day.”

A win against Maia will get him further up the welterweight rankings and Muhammad is happy to bide his time in the coming months and years to get to the top.

He said: “(My ambition) is staying on an upward trajectory. I don’t need to rush, I don’t need to jump to a title shot or anything like that, I just want to keep levelling up.

“I won eight of my last nine fights and this is going to be the first ranked opponent they’ve given me. Now, I’m showing them that I belong in the top 10, showing them that I’m one of these top guys that should be fighting for a title one day, or could be fighting for a title one day.

“I had to prove it fight by fight, I had to show the world that here’s another one who’s going to be a challenge for (Kamaru) Usman (Nigerian-US fighter), that there’s another name out there that you’re going to be talking about,” he added.

Topics: UFC Martial Arts sport

Al-Hilal's management proposes rebrand of club's badge and identity

Al-Hilal’s management proposes rebrand of club’s badge and identity
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal’s management proposes rebrand of club’s badge and identity

Al-Hilal’s management proposes rebrand of club’s badge and identity
  • If approved, the changes, as well as release of new kit, will arrive in early 2022
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The management of Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal is set to propose the launching of a new club badge and the rebrand of the club’s identity, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Sources close to the club have indicated that Al-Hilal’s management has largely agreed on the new logo, which it intends to launch after consultation with senior figures connected to the 17-time Saudi league champion, with the aim of presenting a choice that reflects its history at domestic and international levels.

If the proposals are ratified, Jan. 1, 2022 has been suggested as a possible date for the launch of the rebrand.

Al-Hilal is expected to start the new season sporting the same kit worn in the 2020-21 campaign, with the next change of uniform coinciding with the unveiling of the new logo.

Topics: sport football Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal

Clippers advance in NBA playoffs while Hawks defeat Sixers

Clippers advance in NBA playoffs while Hawks defeat Sixers
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Clippers advance in NBA playoffs while Hawks defeat Sixers

Clippers advance in NBA playoffs while Hawks defeat Sixers
  • The Clippers advanced to the second round to face the top-seeded Utah Jazz with game one on Tuesday
  • The series winner will face Milwaukee or Brooklyn to determine a berth in next month's NBA Finals
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 on Sunday, punching their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The Clippers captured a seventh-game showdown to win the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series 4-3 with the first home-team win of the matchup.
Los Angeles had to withstand a 46-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the deciding contest, finally cashing in on a home court edge after the road teams had won six times, the first series in NBA history the home team had failed to win any of the first six games.
"We never gave up. We wanted to get better and we did it, especially on the defensive end," Leonard said.
Marcus Morris scored 23 points and Paul George tallied 22 and dished out 10 assists for the fourth-seeded Clippers in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 7,300 at Staples Center arena in downtown Los Angeles.
The Clippers advanced to the second round to face the top-seeded Utah Jazz with game one on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.
The NBA will crown a new champion this season after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated on Thursday.
"It was a total team win. We wanted this moment," said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. "It was a great test for us on making us battle tested going into the second round. That was a great win for us."
Doncic continued his superb play in the series despite playing with a sore neck which he hurt in game four. He added 14 assists and seven rebounds Sunday in his first game seven in just the second playoff series of his young career. The Mavericks also lost to the Clippers in the first round last season.
"We gave everything," Doncic said. "I'm very proud of this team. Obviously I hate losing. We hate losing, but I'm proud of my team."
Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks in the loss.
At Philadelphia, Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks held off a late rally to beat the 76ers 128-124 in the opening game of their second-round NBA playoff series.
Young, who averaged 29 points a game in the first round of the playoffs, pushed the visitors to a 19-point lead with eight minutes remaining only for Atlanta to struggle down the stretch and barely hang on for the victory.
The Hawks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series with game two at Philadelphia on Tuesday.
The series winner will face Milwaukee or Brooklyn to determine a berth in next month's NBA Finals.
Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins each added 21 points for the Hawks while Clint Capella added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta.
Cameroonian center Joel Embiid started for the Sixers after missing the final game of Philadelphia's first-round series against Washington with a right knee injury.
Embiid scored a game-high 39 points with nine rebounds and four assists while Seth Curry added 21 points and Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Australian guard Ben Simmons had 17 points and 10 assists.
Young, who also passed off 10 assists, scored 12 points in the first quarter as Atlanta jumped ahead 42-27 and he finished with 25 in the first half as the Hawks seized a 74-54 half-time lead.
"They hit us in the mouth to start the game," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "They were the more aggressive team. They were the more physical team. They got off to a better start."

Topics: NBA LA Clippers Atlanta Hawks dallas mavericks Trae Young

Saudi sports ministry to reshape sporting sector with major expansion program

Saudi sports ministry to reshape sporting sector with major expansion program
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki bin Faisal. (SPA)
Updated 06 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi sports ministry to reshape sporting sector with major expansion program

Saudi sports ministry to reshape sporting sector with major expansion program
  • Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki bin Faisal wants other sports to rival the popularity and profile of football
Updated 06 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport has laid out plans to promote and advance a host of sports, helping them to rival the profile of football and other popular activities.

In a press conference on Sunday, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki bin Faisal, the sports minister and former racing driver, announced a program to expand sporting activities in the Kingdom and revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a delay in the long-mooted plans.

“Our field has in the past lacked participation in certain sports, with football the only sport that clubs focused on, and this unfortunately resulted in the loss of potential talent, denying other athletes the chance to practice their favorite sports,” said Prince Abdul Aziz.

“For this, a new start was needed,” he added.

“Thankfully, Saudi Vision 2030 is supporting this expansion. The vision also encourages people in the Kingdom to make exercise a part of their daily lives. This will reflect well on them with regards to health, and socially and economically.”

Since the vision’s launch five years ago, the Kingdom has already met many of  its targets in various sporting fields. Participation in sporting activities among the population has risen from 13 percent to 19 percent, and the number of sporting federations, committees and associations has increased from 32 to 92.

“In addition, more than 3,000 people and 225 teams have participated in the domestic sports competitions designated for local residents,” he said.

In women’s sports, new competitions have been organized and hosted, along with the establishment of 25 Saudi national teams. In addition, 17 Saudi women have been appointed as members across sporting federations and associations.

The sports sector has also contributed significantly to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, which grew from SR2.4 billion ($640 million) to SR6.5 billion, an increase of 170 percent in the two years.

To ensure this growth, the sports ministry has helped initiate partnerships with the private sector, including organizing and facilitating licensing procedures in sports halls and centers. The ministry has so far issued 1,549 licenses.

 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Sports

