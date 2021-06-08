US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi, Haze Khadra launch beauty brand with cryptic clues

DUBAI: If Palestinian-US twins Simi and Haze Khadra’s routine display of bold beauty looks on Instagram is any indication, they know a thing or two about makeup. And now, it appears that the DJ duo are taking their know-how to market with the launch of their own cosmetics line, SimiHaze Beauty, set to launch on June 15.
The identical twins posted a cryptic video onto their joint Instagram account with the caption “Coming soon…” They also tagged @simihazebeauty, which appears to be a brand new Instagram account dedicated to the upcoming cosmetics launch with a bio that reads: “The future of beauty is minimal optimal.”
A new website, simihazebeauty.com, also emerged online, which asks users to sign up for “early access.”
While the DJ sister act, who grew up between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have yet to officially comment on what’s in store for the new endeavor, their signature electric-hued eyeshadow and geometric eyeliner may offer clues as to what their debut offerings will be.
The twins follow in the footsteps of their celebrity peers who launched their own beauty companies, such as Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.
DUBAI: After two digital presentations, Paris Couture Week (PCW) is set to return physically with eight shows to take place from July 5-8, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced on Monday.
Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad will present his Autumn/ Winter 2021 collection in person, among seven other renowned labels including Dior, Azzaro Couture, Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier and Vaishali S.
A limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the physical shows to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will also feature virtual showcases by Arab brands Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab and Maison Rabih Kayrouz among other international fashion houses like Fendi, Viktor & Rolf and Giambattista Valli.
On July 4, just one day before PCW begins, designer and newly-minted artistic director at Alaia Pieter Mulier will show his first official collection for the Paris-based label.
It will mark the brand’s first runway show since Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s death in November 2017 at the age of 77, as well as Mulier’s debut at the helm of a brand. It will also be the first time that the house jointly presents its ready-to-wear and couture collections.
DUBAI: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund has appointed Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy as the new regional ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa, the organization announced this week.
“I am truly excited about this new role,” said the movie star during an online ceremony held to mark the appointment. “I am delighted to continue to work with UNICEF to advocate for children’s rights across the region.”
Helmy kicked off his journey with a short video, promoting ending violent disciplinary practices and his reflections as a father. The campaign, according to the organization, reached more than 80 million people on social media.
His wife, actress Mona Zaki, is also a UNICEF ambassador.
In 2018, Helmy and Zaki were the main advocates of Egypt’s first national anti-bullying campaign. In the same year, Helmy also visited Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan where he met with Syrian children and families.
NEW DELHI: Indian model Adline Castelino believes that coming third runner-up in the recent Miss Universe pageant in Florida will provide the springboard to follow her dream of becoming a peace envoy.
The 22-year-old beauty queen recently told Arab News about her childhood years growing up in an Arab culture, the need for peace between rival nations such as Pakistan and India, and her plans to spend time with family and enjoy food when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic subsides.
She said: “I would love to don the role of an ambassador of peace. If that opportunity comes to me, I would be the first one to grab that and make the most of it, because I believe that’s what the world needs now.”
Born and raised in Kuwait, Castelino returned to her homeland as a teenager to study in Mumbai and pursue a career in modelling. The multicultural experience of growing up and having the “most comfortable and loving childhood” in the Gulf state has never left her, instilling a deep respect for others.
“I am very grateful to have had the experience of growing up in an Arab culture and I learnt a lot. The amalgamation of both cultures made me the person that I am. I think people over there give lots of importance to children and they really sacrifice a lot for children. I remember how we were so protected from the start,” she added.
With that sense of safety and protection, Castelino, a native of Mangalore in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, could grow up Indian, although away from India. “Even though I was very far away from my motherland, I always had the values and tradition intact.”
She was also able to make friends with Pakistanis whose country has long been a bitter rival of India, the two nations having been involved in periods of armed conflict since the independence and partition of the former British-ruled subcontinent in 1947.
Castelino said: “I don’t think this enmity, this animosity needs to continue. There is such a wonderful relation we could share, because of our history, because of where we come from.
“I truly feel that they are part of our family. I have a family in Pakistan, and I really want to tell them that I see a future there where both countries actually join hands and to have very mutually respectful relations. Because we share the same history, because we have shared the same pain and struggle at one period of time.
“In Kuwait, I have lived alongside Pakistanis, Bangladeshis. And they have been my best friends, they are my family, people who have cheered for me and had my back,” she added.
Her main source of support, however, has been her parents. When she became only the second Indian in two decades to achieve major success in the Miss Universe competition – after actress Lara Dutta won it in 2000 – Castelino immediately called her parents who still live in Kuwait.
“They were very supportive even though they were not there in the entire journey, they were always supportive and trying to guide me. I called up my mom soon after the crowning. It was early in the morning. She was excited and so proud of me,” she said.
As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control, she will be off to Kuwait to see her parents and friends, and to enjoy her favorite and “amazing” Arab dishes.
“When I go back, when I think of going back, that’s the first thing I think of after my family. I am going to have amazing shawarma; I am going to have amazing falafel. I am just waiting for the opportunity to go back to Kuwait,” Castelino added.
DUBAI: The official lineup for Sydney’s annual Vivid Festival has been unveiled, with British-Indian-Pakistani model and actress Jameela Jamil taking part.
The activist will appear as part of Vivid Ideas, discussing body positivity, social media, diet trends and mental health via a virtual talk with Australian author and podcast host Jamila Rizvi.
Jamil is a staunch advocate for body positivity.
The 34-year-old, who became a household name with her activism and role as Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” routinely takes to her platform to encourage people to respect their bodies and often gets candid about her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia that she grappled with in her teenage years.
This week, Jamil took to Instagram to share a post showing off her “jiggly” arms. Along with the post, the actress also penned a note on body positivity and how one should love their body.
“Please join me in conversation with the amazing Jamila Rizvi. We’re going to be discussing female representation on-screen and the social media movement that is pushing for more realistic, authentic and diverse portrayals,” said the actress in a video shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers.
“Like many women, unrealistic portrayals of females in the media have affected me, and I feel like it’s really important to create change and do what I can with my platform and that’s why I’m so passionate about driving my I Weigh initiative,” added Jamil, who is well known for her body positivity movement “I Weigh,” which encourages people to weigh themself by their positive attributes, as opposed to numbers on a scale.
CHENNAI: It is no longer a secret that the Earth is under tremendous pressure from the hundreds of thousands of humans who have been plundering it for centuries. Animals have been poached for their body parts, and forests are being plundered for wood, transforming lush greenery into ugly patches of brown.
All these activities contribute in one way or another to climate change, and glaciers have begun to melt, generating higher temperatures and changing weather patterns in a frightening way.
Netflix’s original 75-minute documentary, “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of our Planet,” directed by Jonathan Clay and powerfully narrated by the legendary David Attenborough, sounds a warning note that is loud enough for action, and is notably ambitious in its attempt to educate the average viewer on what is happening in the world around them.
The documentary features Johan Rockstrom, a renowned environmental scientist from Sweden. He does not mince words when he tells us that if humans continue to be callous toward our Earth, life on the planet could become unsustainable. Rockstrom explains it all through the prism of nine natural processes upon which all life on Earth depends, and the limits within each that cannot be exceeded without endangering humanity. He then goes on to explain how we are pushing those limits every day in unflinching detail.
Much of the runtime has been devoted to the dark and the depressing. For example, Greenland has been losing 10,000 cubic meters of ice every second, leading to the Earth getting hotter and hotter, and Prof. Terry Hughes laments the bleaching of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, which Attenborough describes as a “coral graveyard.”
The film talks about disappearing insects, reptiles and animals, and it shows how desperate some among us are to save this planet. For example, the documentary highlights a dispute that occurred after British scientists captured hundreds of short-haired bumblebee queens — used for pollinating food crops — from Sweden in the 1990s after they became extinct in the UK.
In fact, the emotional testimony from the world’s leading scientists is compelling, sometimes more so than the dramatic graphics showing Earth in flames or shattering like glass — although both elements work to emphasize the sense of urgency.
Despite the desperate situation we find ourselves in, there is still a sliver of hope, the documentary says, pointing the finger at the world’s political leaders who have the power to reduce the negative effects of mass industrialization.
The commentary was so engaging and such an eye-opener that my attention hardly ever veered toward the imagery, which was of course magnificent.
Photography by Adam Lincoln in the documentary is simply breathtaking, and the images of lush rainforests as well as white icy expanses and underwater creatures manage to take us away from the darkness of the subject. And despite a large part of the film being commentary, one did not find the work lagged at all, packed as it is with so much information.