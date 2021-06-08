You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed
The airline chief had earlier criticized Airbus’s giant A380 jets over their operational cost. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vy93z

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed
  • The airline told Reuters on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was degrading at an accelerated rate
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A mystery row between Airbus and Qatar Airways, one of its biggest customers, has finally been made public.
The airline told Reuters on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was degrading at an accelerated rate.
It warned it would not take more deliveries of the widebody jet until the alleged issue was fixed.
It follows remarks from Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker last week and a warning that his airline might stop taking deliveries from the French planemaker this year over an unspecified “serious” issue.
“We have an issue with Airbus we need to settle, and if we are not able to settle that serious issue we have with them, we will refuse to take any aircraft from them,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
The airline chief had earlier criticized Airbus’s giant A380 jets over their operational cost. However, he said his dissatisfaction with that aircraft was not the subject of the latest dispute.
An Airbus spokesperson told Reuters the company was always in talks with its customers but that such talks were confidential.

 

Topics: Qatar Airways

Related

Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
Business & Economy
Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
Qatar ‘funneled millions of dollars’ to Al-Qaeda-affiliate terrorists in Syria: British media
Middle-East
Qatar ‘funneled millions of dollars’ to Al-Qaeda-affiliate terrorists in Syria: British media

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May
Updated 23 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May
  • Analysts at UBS said Airbus deliveries were expected to show a meaningful pick-up in June reflecting the end of the quarter
Updated 23 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Airbus delivered 50 airplanes in May, bringing its total so far this year to 220 jets, up 38 percent from the same period last year, the European planemaker said on Monday.
Deliveries included the first A380 superjumbo to Dubai’s Emirates since December last year, leaving four more to deliver before the world’s largest airliner ends its production and cabin-fitting run in the wake of weaker than expected sales.
On Tuesday, Airbus shares rose 0.5 percent.
Airbus also confirmed an order of five A350 wide-bodied jets from Lufthansa, announced by the airline last month.
But Airbus data released on Monday showed that the German airline had also simultaneously canceled three previous A350 orders, resulting in a net addition of two A350 jets. An Airbus spokesman confirmed the mixture of cancelations and orders.
The order reshuffle was part of a fleet restructuring that also saw Lufthansa buy five more competing Boeing 787-9 jets left without buyers after they were manufactured.
Boeing has been wrestling with 787 production difficulties, while both planemakers face a slump in demand for wide-bodied long-haul jets exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
In total, Airbus has won 94 orders so far this year, but it posted a negative total of 31 after adjusting for cancelations.
Analysts at UBS said Airbus deliveries were expected to show a meaningful pick-up in June reflecting the end of the quarter and that the pace so far this year supported higher production plans announced by Airbus last month.
Some suppliers have voiced reservations about the plans.
Boeing was due to publish May data later on Tuesday. Between January and April it delivered 94 airplanes and booked 84 net orders after cancelations and other accounting adjustments.

Topics: aviation Airbus Boeing A380

Related

Qatar Airways in mystery Airbus row
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways in mystery Airbus row
Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans
Business & Economy
Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans

Egypt CB to introduce electronic clearing of foreign currency checks on Monday

Egypt CB to introduce electronic clearing of foreign currency checks on Monday
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Egypt CB to introduce electronic clearing of foreign currency checks on Monday

Egypt CB to introduce electronic clearing of foreign currency checks on Monday
  • The new system will cover dollar and euro currencies in its first stage
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will start the electronic clearing of checks in foreign currencies from next Monday, Al Arabiya reported citing an official statement.
“Launching the electronic clearing system for multi-currency checks would reduce the cost and time for this type of exchanged transactions between Egyptian banks, in accordance with all international standards for payment systems,” said the Deputy Governor, Ramy Abu Naga.
The new system will cover dollar and euro currencies in its first stage, according to Amany Shams Eldin, a senior operations official at the central bank.
“The new system would enhance the central bank’s supervision on this type of transaction, and encourage banks to consider reducing the banking tariff for the collection of checks in foreign currencies executed inside the country,” she said.
The electronic clearing system for the Egyptian pound is one of the most important in the country’s banking sector, through which financial operations worth more than 2 trillion Egyptian pounds were carried out last year.

Topics: Egypt banking Central Bank of Egypt

Related

UNICEF appoints Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy as new regional ambassador 
Lifestyle
UNICEF appoints Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy as new regional ambassador 
Egypt’s Banque du Caire halted offering due to pandemic, says chairman
Business & Economy
Egypt’s Banque du Caire halted offering due to pandemic, says chairman

Dubai banks team up to provide SME financing options

Dubai banks team up to provide SME financing options
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Dubai banks team up to provide SME financing options

Dubai banks team up to provide SME financing options
  • It allows SMEs to get up to 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) financing
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and RAK Bank have signed an initial agreement to offer credit guarantee and co-lending programs for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE.
It allows SMEs to get up to 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) financing, in which half of the facility will be either guaranteed or co-lent by EDB, the pair said in a statement.
Local citizens can also get up to 1 million dirhams in financing – 60 percent is guaranteed or co-lent by EDB.
“Our MoU with RAKBANK will help in bridging the funding gap for SMEs in key sectors, which will not only strengthen the SME ecosystem but also pave the way for building a robust economy,” EDB chief Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naqbi, said.
It comes as the UAE encourages investment in its industrial sector and raise SMEs contribution to the country’s GDP.
The tie-up follows EDB’s earlier announcement that it is offering direct and indirect lending for SMEs. It also set up an investment arm for startups, as well as business advisory services for entrepreneurs.

Topics: Dubai SME UAE EDB banking startups

Related

Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding
Business & Economy
Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding
Special students at king abdullah university of science and technology will be trained in quantum computing by the firm Zapata. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi researchers eye quantum progress from tie-up with US software startup

Emirates cargo unit boosts vaccine transport capacity

Emirates cargo unit boosts vaccine transport capacity
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Emirates cargo unit boosts vaccine transport capacity

Emirates cargo unit boosts vaccine transport capacity
  • About 94 pallet positions will be added to the existing infrastructure, which can now hold an additional of 60-90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
  • SkyCargo has moved over 75 million doses of the vaccine on more than 250 flights to over 60 destinations since late last year
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates SkyCargo is expanding its vaccine storage facility at the Dubai International Airport to provide more handling capacity as demand for the jab picks up.
The extended cool room will provide an additional 2,600 square meters of temperature-controlled environment (2-25 degrees Celsius) for the storage and handling of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.
About 94 pallet positions will be added to the existing infrastructure, which can now hold an additional of 60-90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Dubai carrier’s cargo unit has played a big part in the transport of vaccines worldwide, having moved over 75 million doses of the vaccine on more than 250 flights to over 60 destinations since late last year.
“Emirates SkyCargo is proud to have flown over 350 tons of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, delivering much needed support to communities that are still heavily impacted by the current wave of the pandemic,” Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ divisional vice president for cargo, said.
He said there will be an increase in demand to transport vaccines to developing nations in the second half of the year.
“Already, we have seen a ramping up of COVID-19 vaccine volumes that were transported over the last few weeks in line with increased manufacturing. We expect to reach the 100 million doses milestone well before the end of this month,” Sultan added.

Topics: Emirates vaccine

Related

Emirates Development Bank said to plan second international bond sale
Business & Economy
Emirates Development Bank said to plan second international bond sale
Emirates REIT withdraws plan to offer new sukuk
Business & Economy
Emirates REIT withdraws plan to offer new sukuk

UAE-based payment provider to use new funding to expand into KSA

UAE-based payment provider to use new funding to expand into KSA
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

UAE-based payment provider to use new funding to expand into KSA

UAE-based payment provider to use new funding to expand into KSA
  • Payment app allows users to send and receive payments with just a phone number
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE-based payment app Ziina has raised $7.5 million in new funding and plans to use the investment to finance its expansion into Saudi Arabia.
The latest seed funding was led by Avenir Growth Capital and Class 5 Global and included Wamda Capital, FJ Labs, Graph Ventures, Goodwater Capital, Jabbar Internet Group, and Oman Technology Fund’s Jasoor Ventures.
The rollcall of investors also included Zinal Growth, the investment fund of Checkout.com CEO Guillaume Pousaz, BukuKas CEO Krishnan Menon, Pawp CEO Marc Atiyeh, and executives from PayPal and Venmo.
Ziina describes itself as a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment app, allowing users to send and receive payments with just a phone number. The company was founded last year by Faisal and Sarah Toukan, and Andrew Gold and was planning to use the new funding to expand its operations into Saudi Arabia and Jordan by 2022.
Faisal Toukan, CEO and co-founder of Ziina, said: “We are thrilled to have onboarded our latest group of partners and are grateful for the continued support from our existing investors.
“This round will fuel our expansion plans into Saudi Arabia and support the launch of our highly anticipated wallet feature, which we will be introducing along with our new banking partner shortly.”

Related

Saudi Arabia’s expats sent 16% more in remittances home so far this year
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s expats sent 16% more in remittances home so far this year
Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding
Business & Economy
Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding

Latest updates

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed
Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed
US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi, Haze Khadra launch beauty brand with cryptic clues
US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi, Haze Khadra launch beauty brand with cryptic clues
Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May
Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May
Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions
Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions
Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
Many of the new features allow users to safeguard data, trusting the information to the Apple brand. (AFP PHOTO /APPLE INC./HANDOUT)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.