Saudi energy minister and his Iraqi counterpart discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, investment in energy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks via video conference with Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on prospects for cooperation and investment in various energy fields between their two countries.
The meeting was attended by the Iraqi Minister of Electricity Majid Mahdi Hantoush, head of the Iraqi Investment Authority Suha Dawood Najar, and a number of officials from both countries.
Saudi Arabia confirms 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,261 new cases
The Kingdom said 922 patients recovered in past 24 hours
11 mosques reopened in 3 regions after being sterilized after some people tested positive for coronavirus
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 17 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,488.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,261 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 459,968 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 9,698 remain active and 1,580 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 401, followed by the capital Riyadh with 304, the Eastern Province with 167, and Madinah and Asir confirmed 84 cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 922 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 442,782.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (1261) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (17) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (922) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (442,782) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Wj2lz8yBWT
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 11 mosques in three regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,520 within 122 days.
The ministry said it has carried out 21,765 inspection tours of mosques across the Kingdom during the past week, where it recorded a total of 1,362 violations, “which were immediately addressed.”
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 174 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.75 million.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister
The two spoke about recent developments in Yemen, with a focus on the Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni crisis.
Raab had met earlier with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Monday, state news agency SPA reported.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, especially in the area of defense.
They also discussed Saudi Arabia and the UK’s efforts to enhance, maintain and protect regional security from any threats – as well as establishing international peace and security.
The two also spoke about recent developments in Yemen, with a focus on the Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni crisis.
Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor holds forum to tackle domestic violence
Updated 08 June 2021
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region held a forum on Monday to tackle domestic violence.
Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud said social media was playing an increasing part in triggering violence in people’s homes.
He made the comments as he held the forum named "Stable homes do not know violence.”
The event included the Buraidah Family Association and the Qassim Women's Development Committee in Qassim.
The forum heard how the aim was to protect families from domestic violence in the region through research into the main causes.
Prince Faisal said social isolation caused by social media had led to a negative influence on families, creating barriers and increasing domestic issues.
Buraidah Family Association director Dr. Mohammed Al-Saif said his organization had introduced several initiatives to tackle domestic violence, including supporting families during the pandemic and advice for a successful marriage.
Vice-President of the Qassim Women's Development Committee, Fatima Al-Farihi, said the goal was to protect families from violence, promote cohesion, and providing support for families to create safe homes.
Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Dr. Abdullah Al-Wahaibi said families were the building blocks in the Kingdom's future. He said the Family Affairs Council had established 34 family protection centers and 15 shelters.
National transformation documentary reveals Saudi Arabia’s tough journey
Saudi ministers highlight achievements since the launch of Vision 2030 program
Updated 08 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: A documentary titled “Transformation Journey” was aired on Sunday, telling the story of Saudi Arabia’s economy and society before the launch of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Kingdom’s ministers sat down for a candid talk with podcaster Omar Al-Jeraisy to discuss the journey Saudi Arabia has been on.
Since 1970s, the Kingdom has always had five-year plans to develop the economy, but that changed with the coming of Vision 2030.
“Why wasn’t 2015 a mark for the five-year plan as per?” asked Al-Jeraisy. “Why did we need a national transformation?”
Mohammed Al-Tuwaijiri, president of the National Transformation Committee, answered: “The world has changed; geopolitical changes, markets, trade wars, and disasters occurred.”
Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih addressed the first economic problem, oil reliance, which made the country dependent on other countries for exports and imports.
In just five years, the number of businesses in the Kingdom grew 70%.
Majid Al-Qasabi, Commerce minister
“The Kingdom initially built its economy as an oil-based economy, and that is what gave us a source of dependency,” said Al-Falih. “If it (the Kingdom) has a financial surplus and a surplus in exports, we honestly would not have a need to build a diversified economy, and this, unfortunately, has planted in us a dependency that we admit, and should not (rather not) mention.”
Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi touched on the Kingdom’s rankings in women’s rights-related issues in the documentary, revealing Saudi Arabia had ranked last in the world. “We were the only country in the global assessment for women at the international bank ranking at the bottom,” he said.
Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani also highlighted the delays in women’s cases to receive proper action in court, saying: “Indeed, there were many obstacles that led to delaying the delivery of (justice).”
Many important female figures shared their struggles prior to Vision 2030’s announcement, too.
“Women could not drive, could not work in all sectors, there were no female leaders,” said Hind Al-Zahid, Saudi deputy minister of women’s empowerment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Recalling how things used to be for her female peers, Saudi legal adviser Najlaa Al-Qahtani said in the documentary that she faced difficulty as a woman in courts back in 2015.
HIGHLIGHT
Saudi Arabia outperformed at the World Bank index in terms of women and the law in 2020.
However, Al-Zahid pointed out the strides made in women’s legal issues, saying that the Kingdom outperformed at the World Bank index in terms of women and the law in 2020.
With many goals met so far for the national transformation plan, the Kingdom has made great strides forward.
The minister of commerce shared a mark in the Kingdom’s history that he was especially proud of: The World Bank recognizing the Kingdom as the most reformed country in the world for business environment in 2020.
He added that it was not just the number of reforms, but the speed of their implementation and their impact, that made such a positive impression. In just five years, the number of businesses in the Kingdom grew 70 percent — from 650,000 to over 1.1 million.
Saudi Arabia is taking measures to revolutionize its judicial system
Updated 08 June 2021
SPA
RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order promoting and appointing 160 judges at the Ministry of Justice to various ranks.
Justice Minister and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani thanked King Salman for his continuous support to the judiciary.
The Kingdom is taking measures to revolutionize its judicial system. Recently, the ministry launched an e-notarization system to provide several services that dispense with paperwork and spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney.