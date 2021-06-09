‘Disinformation efforts’ to discredit Belarus activist

You are here

Roman Protasevich’s arrest sparked a new round of anti-regime protests. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Stories alleging that Protasevich had ties with neo-Nazis appeared initially in Russian-language media
  • Protasevich’s family, colleagues and even some Azov fighters insist that he was in Ukraine only as a journalist
Prague: Not long after Belarus diverted an international flight, forced it to land in Minsk and then arrested activist journalist Roman Protasevich on board, an online campaign to discredit him began.

Stories alleging that Protasevich had ties with neo-Nazis appeared initially in Russian-language media and quickly spread in dozens of languages.

Photos of young men doing Nazi salutes or wearing SS insignia began to pop up on social media, falsely claiming to show Protasevich in his younger years in what experts called a disinformation campaign similar to others against Kremlin critics.

AFP tracked down the man in the Nazi salute photo.

Konstantin Akhromenko, a young Belarusian, confirmed his identity and said the picture was taken “10-12 years ago.”

“We were never Nazis. We took such photos just for laughs, because the Belarusian state propaganda called us Nazis,” he told AFP.

Similarly, the man in the SS helmet turned out to be not Protasevich but Eduard Lobov, a former Belarusian political prisoner who became a volunteer fighter in eastern Ukraine.

Many posts focused on the fact that Protasevich, by his own admission, spent some time with Ukrainian paramilitary units in eastern Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Labelling him a “terrorist” and “extremist,” they said that he fought with the Azov battalion, some of whose soldiers have been known to harbor white supremacist and neo-Nazi views.

Protasevich’s family, colleagues and even some Azov fighters insist that he was in Ukraine only as a journalist, albeit embedded with Ukrainian forces battling the Russia-backed separatists.

Some online claims about Protasevich contain photos of a young man in a military uniform and AFP has been unable to verify if it is in fact him.

In some of the pictures that bear a resemblance to him, the young man is wearing a military uniform; in others he is brandishing a Kalashnikov rifle and smiling for the camera.

Often he is surrounded by soldiers wearing the insignia of the Azov battalion, a volunteer unit formed in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Vladyslav Sobolevsky, the chief of staff of the Azov battalion in 2014-2017, said that Protasevich had joined as a journalist to “help Ukraine, and in the future to help his own country.”

“His views were: Lukashenko must leave. Belarus should be free,” Sobolevsky said, referring to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994.

Likewise, Protasevich’s father Dmitry, who lives in Poland, has said that Roman never actively fought as a soldier.

“My son is and was a journalist. He was in Donbas as a journalist doing his job,” he said.

This was confirmed by both Azov commander Andriy Biletsky and by the battalion spokeswoman Anastasya Rymar, both of whom said that Protasevich followed the unit only to report on the action and did not take an active part in the fighting.

The 26-year-old often mentioned his time in Ukraine in interviews, and there is a video of him being treated for a battle wound.

But he always maintained he was there to document the fighting rather than fight himself.

Euvsdisinfo.eu, a project of the European Union’s foreign service set up to combat Russian disinformation, said there was a deliberate attempt at Protasevich’s online “denigration.”

An article on the project’s website compared these “disinformation efforts” to those seen against Kremlin critics such as anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny.

Russia is a key ally for Lukashenko, who has jailed hundreds of opponents following mass protests that erupted after his disputed re-election last year.

Such mixing of facts, falsehoods and unfounded or unprovable allegations “bears all the signs of typical Kremlin propaganda,” said Jakub Kalensky, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank.

“The goal is not to convince the public about one version of the event, but to present many different versions, muddy the waters and bury the facts under a thick layer of lies,” Kalensky told AFP.

UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State

UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State

UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State
  • Myanmar’s military has been battling on multiple fronts to impose order since its Feb. 1 coup
  • Power had also been cut in many areas and, along with food, materials for shelter were also desperately needed
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar’s Kayah State could suffer a “massive” loss of life beyond anything seen since the military seized power, with more than 100,000 people fleeing their homes to escape conflict, a UN human rights investigator warned on Wednesday.

Myanmar’s military has been battling on multiple fronts to impose order since its Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government sparked nationwide protests. Kayah State, which borders Thailand, is one of several regions where volunteer People’s Defense Forces have clashed with Myanmar’s well-equipped army, which has responded with artillery and air strikes, triggering an exodus into nearby forests.

“The junta’s brutal, indiscriminate attacks are threatening the lives of many thousands of men, women and children in Kayah State,” Thomas Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said in a statement.

“Let me blunt. Mass deaths from starvation, disease, and exposure, on a scale we have not yet seen since the February 1 coup, could occur in Kayah State absent immediate action,” he said.

An activist in Kayah State said many displaced people could not be reached including in an area east of Demoso town, about 15 km (9 miles) from the state capital, Loikaw.

“Some people to the east of Demoso have to survive on rice broth as we cannot deliver rice bags to them,” said the activist, who asked not to be identified. She said that military authorities had arrested three people trying to deliver aid in the last two weeks.

Power had also been cut in many areas and, along with food, materials for shelter and petrol were also desperately needed, said the activist, who also called for urgent international help.

A spokesman for the junta did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.

Thailand, which fears a flood of refugees, has expressed its concern about the fighting in Myanmar and urged the junta to take steps agreed with other Southeast Asian countries aimed at setting a course out of the conflict.

The junta has paid little heed to demands from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to respect a “consensus” agreed in late April to end violence and hold political talks with its opponents.

A rights group says Myanmar security forces have killed at least 857 protesters since the coup, though the army disputes that figure.

Topics: Myanmar Kayah Military Junta Junta UN United Nations starvation Humanitarian Humanitarian Crisis Military Coup Coup Thailand

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe
Updated 35 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe
  • President Joe Biden has ordered to look into the origins of the virus
  • Biden said US intelligence was considering two likely scenarios
Updated 35 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US secretary of state Antony Blinken cast doubt on Tuesday on a probe into the origins of COVID-19 launched at the state department under the Trump administration and said the previous administration had had real concerns about its methodology.

Republican senator Mike Braun asked Blinken at a senate committee hearing about what he said was a Wall Street Journal report that the department had shut down the probe in January.

“I saw the report. I think it’s on a number of levels, incorrect,” Blinken replied, although it was not clear which report he and Braun were referring to.

Blinken said that to the best of his understanding, the Trump administration had asked a contractor to look into the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, with a particular focus on whether it was a result of a lab leak.

“That work was done, it was completed, it was briefed, to relevant people in the department. When we came in, we also were made aware of the findings,” Blinken said.

“The Trump administration, it’s my understanding, had real concerns about the methodology of that study, the quality of analysis, bending evidence to fit preconceived narrative. That was their concern. It was shared with us.”

Blinken said the study was the work of one office and a few individuals and not the “whole of government effort” president Joe Biden has ordered, led by the intelligence community, to look into the origins of the virus.

Reuters reported earlier that Blinken had referred in his remarks to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. In that, the Journal cited a classified report by a US government national laboratory which it said had concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan was plausible and deserved further investigation.

However, a source familiar with the situation, who did not want to be otherwise identified, said Blinken’s remarks had been referring to the findings of the contractor, not that of the national laboratory.

Asked whether he supported declassifying information as to the origins of the virus, Blinken said “we should have as much transparency as we possibly can with whatever information we find,” subject to the need to protect intelligence sources.

In announcing his 90-day probe, Biden said US intelligence was considering two likely scenarios — that the virus resulted from a laboratory accident or that it emerged from human-animal contact — but had not come to a conclusion.

A still-classified US intelligence report circulated during Trump’s administration alleged that three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, US government sources have said.

Topics: USA United States of America US Anthony Blinken Donald Trump COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 trump administration

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak
  • The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since the transition from communism to democracy in 1992
  • A total of 2,151,329 voters are registered, according to the General Election Commission
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolians began voting Wednesday for a new president amid COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to revive the economy of the vast landlocked nation of just 3 million people.

The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since the peaceful transition from communism to democracy in 1992. Incumbent Battulga Khaltmaa of the Democratic Party is barred by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term.

Among the candidates, former Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of the Mongolian People’s Party, which exercises a strong majority in parliament, has raised concerns about a possible strengthening of the military’s involvement in public affairs due to his background with the armed forces.

The MPP also controls the Cabinet and Khurelsukh’s biggest rival Sodnomzunduin Erdene, of the much-weakened Democratic Party, has warned that the MPP winning the presidency would threaten Mongolia with dictatorship.

Former tech CEO Dangaasurengiin Enkhbat of the smaller National Labour Party is running as a third-party candidate.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial position, although it does include powers over the military and the right to veto legislation in some cases. Power is mainly vested in the parliament, the Cabinet and the office of the Prime Minister.

A total of 2,151,329 voters are registered, according to the General Election Commission. Polls close at 10 p.m. and it’s not clear when a winner will be announced.

Voters are required to observe social distancing, and restrictions on public gatherings have severely curtailed campaign events, prompting candidates to shift much of their outreach to voters online.

Mongolia’s already ailing economy has been thrown into crisis due to the pandemic, with 69,022 cases and 324 deaths reported and the number of new local infections hitting a daily record last week. That has forced the temporary closure of markets and other enterprises in the capital of Ulaanbaatar, to which many in the traditionally herding population have moved in recent years.

Corruption and pandemic-related disruptions in demand for Mongolia’s chief exports such as coal and copper are also dragging on the economy.

Mongolia has strived to maintain its political and economic independence from both Soviet-era patron Moscow — which supplies virtually all of its energy needs — and rising regional power China, which buys more than 90 percent of Mongolia’s mining exports.

Topics: Mongolia presidential elections elections 2021 COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 vaccine vaccination social distancing

Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers: Afghan interior ministry

Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers: Afghan interior ministry
Updated 09 June 2021
AFP

Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers: Afghan interior ministry

Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers: Afghan interior ministry
  • It is the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country
Updated 09 June 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban shot dead at least 10 mine-clearing workers in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the interior ministry and a provincial official said Wednesday, in the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country.
“The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency... and started shooting everyone,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

Topics: Taliban

Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon

Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon
Updated 09 June 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon

Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon
  • At 92, Zakaria Abdurochim continues to reinvent himself to teach martial arts
Updated 09 June 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat fighter, Zakaria Abdurochim, says his advancing age is no reason to stop teaching the ancient martial art form which he learned as a teenager during the Japanese occupation in the 1940s.

“I learned Pencak Silat from my grandfather, Muhammad Zaelani. He taught the skills to his family members at that time as a form of self-defense during the Japanese occupation,” Abdurochim told Arab News during an interview at his residence in Kwitang, Jakarta.

The soon-to-be 92-year-old continued to teach the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat style to a group of students until the classes were halted abruptly during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year.

The social restrictions, however, did not deter him from teaching, as he turned to technology with the help of his 26-year-old grandson, Alfarisy, also known as Riry, to connect with his students.

“Riry would tape me demonstrating the moves and send the clips to students and they could use it as a reference to learn,” he said.

His lifetime passion and dedication to the martial art earned him recognition from Indonesia’s World Records Museum which declared him the country’s oldest Pencak Silat fighter in August last year.

The Mustika Kwitang is one of the most prominent Betawi styles of Pencak Silat.

Betawi refers to the ethnic group native to Jakarta. Abdurochim said it originated as a family tradition in the 19th century and was passed down from one generation to another.

His great-great-grandfather taught his family members the traditional self-defense skills, which he developed with some influence from Chinese martial arts which he learnt from a Chinese trader and a martial arts master who had settled in the area.

Various historical accounts referred to the Chinese trader as Kwee Tang Kiam, from whom many claim the name of the area, Kwitang, was taken. It was the area where many Chinese and Arab traders settled when they migrated to Batavia, Jakarta’s colonial-era name during the Dutch East Indies occupation.

Abdurochim’s first opportunity to showcase his skills was when Indonesia held its first multi-sports event, the National Sports Week (PON), in 1948, three years after it declared its independence.

But at that time, it was featured only as a demonstration sport to showcase the arts of the synchronized body movement.

He participated again as a member of the capital city’s contingent in the second PON in 1951 when Pencak Silat was listed as a competitive sport, winning a gold medal for Jakarta.

After his family’s Pencak Silat style began to gain prominence in the new republic, Abdurochim and his 13 siblings agreed to formalize it into a school and founded the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat school in 1952. Out of the 14 siblings, only he and his 77-year-old sister are still alive.

But the Mustika Kwitang Pencak Silat style’s continuity is in “safe hands,” he said, with Riry now leading the school.

“Just like grandpa who learnt Pencak Silat from his grandpa, I also learned this from him from when I was five years old. I became interested as he used to take me along with him in many of his coaching sessions,” Riry said.

Riry is one of Abdurochim’s 60 grandchildren from 14 children. Although his other grandchildren also learned the martial arts form, only Riry and one of his cousins are keeping the legacy alive, with future seeds growing in the family as some of his 34 great-grandchildren have started to learn the sport as well.

Riry now holds his own classes at the nearby Islamic Center, which was established by the late Ali bin Abdurrahman Al-Habsyi. The Muslim cleric founded the Majelis Taklim Kwitang, or Kwitang Muslim congregation, and he was a leading preacher who played an instrumental role in the proliferation of Islam in the city and across Indonesia.

The school now has disciples in many parts of the country as well as abroad, including France, the UK and the Netherlands, where Abdurochim traveled to teach.

“Recently, someone from Amsterdam contacted me, he found my contact from the IPSI (Indonesian Pencak Silat Association) and wanted to learn online. He said he would come to Indonesia to learn on the spot when the pandemic is over,” Abdurochim said.

He likened learning Pencak Silat to learning how to read, where a disciple has to learn the 12 basic moves just like learning the alphabet.

“When they master the moves, they will be able to compose them into a unity of movement accordingly, just like someone being able to compose a sentence after learning the alphabet,” he said.

Indonesia’s Pencak Silat, which has a distinctive style from various schools across the archipelago, was inscribed in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2019, a year after its debut in a global multisports event at the Asian Games 2018, which Indonesia hosted.

The UNESCO described Pencak Silat as having an all-encompassing aspect of sports — mental, spiritual, self defense and artistic.

It teaches its practitioners “to maintain their relationship with God, human beings, and nature … trained in various techniques to deal with attacks or other dangerous situations based on principles to protect themselves as well as others, avoid harming the offender and build comradeship.”

True to the description, Zakaria said Pencak Silat “teaches him about compassion, to do good, respect for the elderly and the teachers” — a philosophy that he has passed on by teaching it.

“We learn to be patient when enduring hardship. In addition to that, it is also good for our health from practicing the breathing techniques, and we learn to focus as we have to practice it in building our body strength,” he said.

Johansyah Lubis, a Pencak Silat athlete and coach for Indonesia’s national team in various international events, credited Abdurochim as one of the Pencak Silat masters who co-developed the nationally-recognized moves incorporated from various schools, and used as a reference point by the IPSI for competition.

“He has a strong commitment to preserving Pencak Silat as a Betawi native martial arts and culture,” Lubis told Arab News.

And with his lifetime of dedication to the traditional martial arts, and his gold medal for Jakarta in 1951, Abdurochim — who shares his birthday with the city on June 22 — is truly one of Jakarta’s icons.

Topics: Indonesia Martial Arts

