You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli firm to sell heart monitors in the UAE

Israeli firm to sell heart monitors in the UAE

Israeli firm to sell heart monitors in the UAE
Netanya-based Sensible Medical pioneered the ReDS device that can assess heart failure status. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5eyd5

Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Israeli firm to sell heart monitors in the UAE

Israeli firm to sell heart monitors in the UAE
  • The company claims the technology can reduce up to 79 percent of patient hospital re-admissions
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: An Israeli medical technology company has partnered with a Dubai distributor to sell heart failure monitors in the UAE.
Netanya-based Sensible Medical, which pioneered the ReDS device that can assess heart failure status, has signed a partnership with Dubai’s Heart Beat Medical to distribute the technology.
The company claims the technology can reduce up to 79 percent of patient hospital re-admissions, according to a study from the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
“The UAE’s vision is to be a leader in health care. We are excited to partner with Heart Beat Medical, and to showcase ReDS at the Arab Health Exhibition,” Guy Frank, the company’s vice president for international business said.
The event will take place from June 21 to 24 in Dubai.

Topics: Israel Dubai Medical Healthcare

Related

Israel appeals to Britain’s Prince Charles over terminally-ill Israeli girl
Middle-East
Israel appeals to Britain’s Prince Charles over terminally-ill Israeli girl
Update Eleven Syrian regime fighters killed in Israeli attack on Homs
Middle-East
Eleven Syrian regime fighters killed in Israeli attack on Homs

Alinma Bank hires JPMorgan Saudi Arabia for riyal sukuk

Alinma Bank has mandated Alinma Investment Company and JPMorgan Saudi Arabia to sell a sukuk in Saudi riyals. (Shutterstock)
Alinma Bank has mandated Alinma Investment Company and JPMorgan Saudi Arabia to sell a sukuk in Saudi riyals. (Shutterstock)
Updated 47 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Alinma Bank hires JPMorgan Saudi Arabia for riyal sukuk

Alinma Bank has mandated Alinma Investment Company and JPMorgan Saudi Arabia to sell a sukuk in Saudi riyals. (Shutterstock)
Updated 47 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Alinma Bank has mandated Alinma Investment Company and JPMorgan Saudi Arabia to sell a sukuk in Saudi riyals.

The size of the offering will depend on market conditions, it said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the potential offer is to strengthen the bank’s capital base in accordance with the Basel III framework agreement,” it said in the filing.

Saudi companies have increased sukuk issuance in recent months. Saudi Aramco on Wednesday launched its first US dollar-denominated sukuk, which will be issued in three tranches, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Topics: business economy Alinma Bank Saudi Arabia JP Morgan

Related

M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan
Business & Economy
M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan
Special Saudi Arabia will ‘come out on top’ in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia will ‘come out on top’ in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts

Red Sea Project appoints builder for 1.2 km main access bridge

Red Sea Project appoints builder for 1.2 km main access bridge
Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Project appoints builder for 1.2 km main access bridge

Red Sea Project appoints builder for 1.2 km main access bridge
  • Shurayrah Bridge will become one of the main access points for guests onto the island
Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has appointed a contractor to build the main 1.2 km bridge linking its flagship island project to the mainland.

“Shurayrah Bridge will become one of the main access points for guests onto the island, and its completion will mark a major undertaking in the development of the destination. Its construction is truly monumental as not only will the bridge be the very first connection to the islands, its construction will demonstrate our ability to accomplish huge feats of engineering whilst also protecting and enhancing the natural habitat,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, said in a press statement.

Dutch firm ARCHIRODON has been appointed to provide engineering, procurement and construction support to complete the building of the Shurayrah Bridge, which will have two small 36 meter sections at each end of the crossing to allow for movement of marine mammals.

Shurayrah Island is one of the 22 islands in an archipelago of more than 90 selected for development.

The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022. Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Speaking at Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market last month, Pagano said the biggest challenge the developer has is not “messing up the place” and avoiding the “over-tourism” that has traditionally compromised nature-based tourist sites. “At the end of the day, our environment is our most valuable asset. It’s making sure that we balance the desire to build, and build it in a timely fashion, but never to the extent where we put at risk the very thing that will make this place so special,” he said.

Topics: Red Sea Project Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

Related

Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $10m investment video
Business & Economy
Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $10m investment

Islamic insurance market growth to be driven by compulsory health cover – Moody’s

Islamic insurance market growth to be driven by compulsory health cover – Moody’s
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Islamic insurance market growth to be driven by compulsory health cover – Moody’s

Islamic insurance market growth to be driven by compulsory health cover – Moody’s
  • Takaful was 29 percent of insurance premiums in largest markets in 2020
  • Takaful premiums grew at annual 6.8 percent between 2017 and 2020
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Islamic insurance market will continue to grow at current levels in the coming two to three years as more GCC, southeast Asian and African countries introduce mandatory health care, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Takaful growth will be helped by relatively low levels of insurance penetration and large Muslim populations in these regions, Moody’s said in a report.

Takaful accounted for an average 29 percent of total insurance premiums in its largest markets at the end of last year, up from 27 percent in 2016, while penetration of all insurance products is in the low to mid-single digits compared with 11.2 percent in a mature market, such as North America, Moody’s said.

Islamic insurance premiums grew at a compound annual rate of 6.8 percent between 2017 and 2020, it said.



“The recent adoption of risk-based capital regulation in key takaful markets, and takaful insurers’ continued embrace of digitalization, are further positive factors,” Mohammed Ali Londe, a senior analyst at Moody’s, wrote in the report.

Compulsory medical insurance was introduced over the past four years in Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, while mandatory motor insurance was implemented in Saudi Arabia, the biggest takaful market, this year.

Health premiums in Malaysia grew 25 percent in 2019 after the country’s National Health Protection Scheme was introduced, Moody’s said. Egypt is in the process of phasing in compulsory health cover.

Topics: #takaful #insurance #islamicfinance #saudi

Related

Solidarity Saudi Takaful posts $18.6m loss in 2020
Business & Economy
Solidarity Saudi Takaful posts $18.6m loss in 2020
Aljazira Takaful, Solidarity get SAMA nod on merger deal
Business & Economy
Aljazira Takaful, Solidarity get SAMA nod on merger deal

Saudi Arabia increases weighting in JPMorgan bond index

Saudi Arabia increases weighting in JPMorgan bond index
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia increases weighting in JPMorgan bond index

Saudi Arabia increases weighting in JPMorgan bond index
  • Weighting increased by 1.04 percentage points to 3.90 percent
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia increased its weighting in the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index by more than a percentage point over the past year after it issued more debt, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

The Kingdom’s weight in the index rose by 1.04 points to 3.90 percent, the fourth highest after Mexico, Indonesia and China, the newspaper said, citing a JPMorgan spokeswoman.

The dollar-denominated index included $80.6 billion of Saudi debt as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Assets of more than $341 billion follow the benchmark index.

Topics: #saudi #bonds

Related

Saudi Aramco launches first dollar sukuk bond
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco launches first dollar sukuk bond
Global bond investors get new path to $2.5 trillion Saudi market
Business & Economy
Global bond investors get new path to $2.5 trillion Saudi market

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi more relevant than ever after pandemic, says CEO

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi more relevant than ever after pandemic, says CEO
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi more relevant than ever after pandemic, says CEO

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi more relevant than ever after pandemic, says CEO
  • Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi government and Switzerland-headquartered Wizz Air Holdings, launched its inaugural flight to Athens in January
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

SEATTLE: The case for Wizz Air’s joint venture in Abu Dhabi is stronger than ever following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company’s CEO.
“The strategic rationale for Abu Dhabi has not changed; if anything it has become a better proposition,” CEO Jozsef Varadi said at the CAPALive online conference. “COVID has forced the industry to restructure and we may have opportunities we would not have had otherwise.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi government and Switzerland-headquartered Wizz Air Holdings, launched its inaugural flight to Athens in January and has since offered destinations in Egypt, Armenia, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Oman, Serbia and Ukraine.
While the airline’s expansion plans have been curtailed by travel restrictions, it has been using the time to sort out the company’s strategic fundamentals, said Varadi.
“When the market is ready we can scale up the business very quickly,” he said. “We have been incredibly quick and efficient in moving aircraft and staff. The recovery phase of the industry will be incredibly interesting.”
“I am very upbeat on Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Topics: aviation Abu Dhabi Travel

Related

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers flights under $55 to Belgrade, Luxor and Sohag
Business & Economy
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers flights under $55 to Belgrade, Luxor and Sohag
Wizz Air chief expects flight prices to fall as budget sector rebounds quicker
Business & Economy
Wizz Air chief expects flight prices to fall as budget sector rebounds quicker

Latest updates

US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid 'provocations' after Jerusalem march approved
US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid 'provocations' after Jerusalem march approved
‘Call My TV’ takes digital communication to a whole new level
Huawei recently launched its new TV, the Huawei Vision S, which is now available for pre-order in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Alinma Bank hires JPMorgan Saudi Arabia for riyal sukuk
Alinma Bank has mandated Alinma Investment Company and JPMorgan Saudi Arabia to sell a sukuk in Saudi riyals. (Shutterstock)
Red Sea Project appoints builder for 1.2 km main access bridge
Red Sea Project appoints builder for 1.2 km main access bridge
UEFA pauses Super League rebels case; English clubs fined
UEFA pauses Super League rebels case; English clubs fined

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.