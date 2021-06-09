Israeli firm to sell heart monitors in the UAE

DUBAI: An Israeli medical technology company has partnered with a Dubai distributor to sell heart failure monitors in the UAE.
Netanya-based Sensible Medical, which pioneered the ReDS device that can assess heart failure status, has signed a partnership with Dubai’s Heart Beat Medical to distribute the technology.
The company claims the technology can reduce up to 79 percent of patient hospital re-admissions, according to a study from the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
“The UAE’s vision is to be a leader in health care. We are excited to partner with Heart Beat Medical, and to showcase ReDS at the Arab Health Exhibition,” Guy Frank, the company’s vice president for international business said.
The event will take place from June 21 to 24 in Dubai.
