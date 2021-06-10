You are here

Dubai private jet operator in talks to go public via SPAC
In 2019, Vista Global acquired JetSmarter, which allows travelers to book private jets on demand.
DUBAI: Vista Global Holding Ltd., the Dubai-based private jet company founded by Swiss billionaire Thomas Flohr, is in discussions to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A transaction could value Vista at more than $10 billion including debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified due to information confidentiality.

The company forecasts revenues in 2021 of about $450 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, one of the people said.

Terms of the potential deal haven’t been finalized and the identity of the blank-check firm couldn’t immediately be ascertained.

Vista was founded by Flohr with just three planes in 2004. The company, which has partnered with Bombardier for its jets, now has a fleet of more than 70 aircraft.

In 2019, Vista, which is headquartered at the Dubai International Financial Center, acquired JetSmarter which allows travelers to book private jets on demand, reflecting a trend of moving away from private jet ownership globally as more people choose to buy flying hours instead.

Oman scores bumper bond sale as investors shelve debt worries

Oman scores bumper bond sale as investors shelve debt worries
Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Oman scores bumper bond sale as investors shelve debt worries

Oman scores bumper bond sale as investors shelve debt worries
  • Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it prefers Oman, among the best performers on the Emerging Markets Bond Index, over Bahrain — the only other “junk” rated Gulf country
Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oman saw bumper demand in its first dollar-denominated sukuk sale since 2018 this week, as the rise in oil prices over the last year and a fiscal consolidation plan allayed investors’ concerns about a break-neck rise in debt levels.
The $1.75 billion nine-year sukuk drew over $11.5 billion in demand.
The sukuk were up about one cent on the dollar on Wednesday in the so-called grey market, market sources said. An S&P Global model called the Market Derived Signal Score shows that for the first time in more than two years, credit default swaps were not pricing a credit rating downgrade for Oman.
“They have set fairly cautious oil price assumptions, at $45 a barrel for this year, and $50 thereafter. But they have a plan to balance the budget at $50 by 2025,” said Timothy Ash at BlueBay Asset Management, adding he now sees Oman as an improving credit story.
He said he expected its budget to outperform given higher oil prices, with Brent crude at over $72 on Wednesday.
“Recent demonstrations have underlined that reforms are not easy, but we see real commitment to reform, but also to improve transparency, which is really encouraging from an investor perspective,” Ash said.
Last month Oman saw hundreds of Omani men protest demanding jobs, handing its new ruler Sheikh Sultan his biggest challenge since taking the throne last year following the death of Sultan Qaboos — in power for five decades.
Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it prefers Oman, among the best performers on the Emerging Markets Bond Index, over Bahrain — the only other “junk” rated Gulf country.
“While we have tempered our optimism with the rally, we maintain a positive bias and think that it’s too early to cut exposure as fiscal consolidation should remain on track,” Morgan Stanley said in a research note.
Oman faced what bankers called lacklustre demand when it tapped the debt markets last year, but the consolidation plan and oil price recovery helped Oman become the first Gulf sovereign to issue bonds in January, raising $3.25 billion with conventional bonds sold out of a $15 billion orderbook.
“With the latest issue Oman has refinanced bonds expiring in 2021 and the current public deficit... allowing the government to concentrate on the budget deficit consolidation,” said Raffaele Bertoni, head of debt capital markets at Gulf Investment Corporation.

Oil skids as start of US summer driving season fails to lift fuel demand

Oil skids as start of US summer driving season fails to lift fuel demand
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

Oil skids as start of US summer driving season fails to lift fuel demand

Oil skids as start of US summer driving season fails to lift fuel demand
  • S crude oil stockpiles that include the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell for the 11th straight week as refiners ramped up output
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Thursday as inventory data in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, showed a surge in gasoline stocks that indicates weaker-than-expected fuel demand at the start of summer, the country’s peak season for motoring.
Brent crude oil futures were down 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $71.67 a barrel by 0341 GMT, while US oil futures declined by 53 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $69.43 a barrel.
“Markets had been optimistic on demand as the US enters the peak summer driving season,” analysts from ANZ Research said in a note on Thursday.
“An acceleration in (coronavirus) vaccinations and rising traffic numbers are a plus for demand for transportation fuel. However, this data highlights it won’t be a smooth road back to recovery.”
US crude oil stockpiles that include the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell for the 11th straight week as refiners ramped up output, but fuel inventories grew sharply due to weak consumer demand, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories that exclude the SPR fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to June 4 to 474 million barrels, the third consecutive weekly drop. But fuel stocks were up sharply, with product supplied falling to 17.7 million barrels per day (bpd) versus 19.1 million the week before.
Gasoline demand fell to 8.48 million bpd in the week to June 4, down from 9.15 million bpd from the week before, but up from 7.9 million bpd a year ago, EIA data showed.
In another development weighing on prices, Libya’s Waha Oil Co. aims to return to normal output operations on Thursday after fixing a leak on a pipeline that more than halved the company’s oil production, an oil source at the Es Sider crude export terminal said.
In India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, fuel demand slumped in May to its lowest since August last year, with a second COVID-19 wave stalling mobility and muting economic activity in the world’s third largest oil consumer.

Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group

Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group

Abu Dhabi’s ADIA mulls plan to join Medline Buyout Group
  • Singapore’s state-owned investor GIC Pte is also investing in the deal, which values Medline at more than $30 billion
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) plans to join one of the biggest leveraged buyouts of all time by investing about $1 billion alongside a consortium acquiring medical supply company Medline Industries Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
ADIA is backing the takeover of Medline by Blackstone Group Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman, the people said, asking to remain unidentified due to information confidentiality.
Singapore’s state-owned investor GIC Pte is also investing in the deal, which values Medline at more than $30 billion.
A spokesperson for ADIA confirmed the investment, Bloomberg said.
Medline is the biggest private US manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies like gloves, gowns and exam tables to hospitals and doctor’s offices.

El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender

El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender

El Salvador becomes first country to make bitcoin legal tender
  • Will become legal tender in 90 days
  • Prices can be expressed, taxes paid in bitcoin
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender after Congress on Wednesday approved President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, a move that delighted the currency’s supporters.
With 62 out of 84 possible votes, lawmakers voted in favor of the move to create a law to adopt bitcoin, despite concern about the potential impact on El Salvador’s program with the International Monetary Fund.
Bukele has touted the use of bitcoin for its potential to help Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances back home, while saying the US dollar will also continue as legal tender. El Salvador does not have its own currency.
“It will bring financial inclusion, investment, tourism, innovation and economic development for our country,” Bukele said in a tweet shortly before the vote in Congress, which is controlled by his party and allies.
In an idea he appeared to have developed overnight, Bukele later said he had instructed state-owned geothermal electric firm LaGeo to develop a plan to offer bitcoin mining facilities using renewable energy from the country’s volcanoes.
He said the idea was to build a bitcoin mining hub around the country’s geothermal potential. He also said that El Salvador would offer citizenship to people who showed evidence they had invested in at least three bitcoins.
The use of bitcoin will be optional for individuals and would not bring risks to users, Bukele said, with the government guaranteeing convertibility to dollars at the time of transaction through a $150 million trust created at the country’s development bank BANDESAL.
Under the law, bitcoin must be accepted by firms when offered as payment for goods and services. Tax contributions can also be paid in the cryptocurrency.
“If you go to a McDonald’s or whatever, they cannot say we’re not going to take your bitcoin, they have to take it by law because it’s a legal tender,” Bukele said in an online conversation he held with crypto-currency industry figures in parallel to the debate in Congress.
Its use as legal tender will begin in 90 days, with the bitcoin-dollar exchange rate set by the market. Bukele said the government and Central Bank did not currently hold any bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency supporters hailed the move as legitimising the emerging asset, but its impact on bitcoin regulation, taxation or adoption in other countries remains to be seen.
There were no immediate signs that other countries would follow El Salvador’s embrace of bitcoin.
“Whether this becomes the first in what becomes a trend and then snowballs, or whether this will be a blip, we will only know through history,” said Brandon Thomas, partner at advisory firm Grayline Group.
Analysts have also said the move could complicate talks with the IMF, where El Salvador seeks a more than $1 billion program.
Bukele said he will meet with the IMF on Thursday to discuss the bitcoin law, among other issues. He said in setting up the meeting he had tried to explain to them that the shift was “not going to change our macroeconomics.”
Bitcoin enjoyed its best day in two weeks, rising as much as 6 percent to $35,200.
“The market will now be focused on adoption through El Salvador and whether other nations follow,” said Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management. “This could be a key catalyst for bitcoin over the next two to three years.”

Beach inspiration
It was not immediately clear how long Bukele had been working on the bitcoin plan, but he said on Wednesday he was inspired by a project called Bitcoin Beach that introduced the cryptocurrency in an El Salvador beach town last year.
He worked on the idea with Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, a digital wallet that uses the Lightning Network to enable small payments in Bitcoin.
Bukele has also pointed out a tweet of his from 2017, before he was a presidential candidate, in which he suggested using bitcoin.
Emerging economies — where bank penetration is much lower than in developed countries and reliance on money transfers from abroad much higher — have quickly warmed to cryptocurrencies.
Outside the United States, countries with the highest crypto production and trading volumes are all developing nations, according to BofA, including China, Colombia and India.
Bukele says some 70 percent of people in El Salvador lack access to traditional financial services.
But the use of digital currencies in general can also pose risks for dollarized economies, analysts say.
“The root cause of dollarization is high local inflation, which could worsen, too, if digital currencies prove inflationary,” said David Hauner at BofA.
El Salvador relies heavily on money sent back from workers abroad. World Bank data showed remittances to the country made up nearly $6 billion or around a fifth of GDP in 2019, one of the highest ratios in the world. The cryptocurrency offers, in theory, a quick and cheap way to send money across borders without relying on remittance firms typically used for such transactions. It is not clear what proportion of remittances sent to El Salvador are in bitcoin.
Converting local currencies to and from bitcoin often relies on informal brokers, while trading often demands technical knowledge.
El Salvador will promote training and mechanisms to allow access to bitcoin transactions, the law said.
Financial regulators and policymakers warn bitcoin facilitates money laundering and other illicit uses.
Bukele brushed off the fears, saying criminals already use US dollars and other assets to launder money.
“The problem is not the dollar, it is the criminals,” he said. 

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering
  • Police had busted more than 170 criminal groups involved in using cryptocurrencies to launder money
  • Cryptocurrencies have already become a popular means of payment in illegal gambling activities
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

SHANGHAI, China: Police in China arrested over 1,100 people suspected of using cryptocurrencies to launder illegal proceeds from telephone and Internet scams in a recent crackdown, the Ministry of Public Security said.
The arrests came as authorities in China step up their crackdown on cryptocurrency trading. Last month, three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services, and the State Council, China’s cabinet, vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trading.
The public security ministry said that by Wednesday afternoon police had busted more than 170 criminal groups involved in using cryptocurrencies to launder money.
The money launderers charged their criminal clients a commission of 1.5 percent to 5 percent to convert illegal proceeds into virtual currencies via crypto exchanges, the ministry said via its official Wechat account.
China’s Payment & Clearing Association said on Wednesday that the number of crimes involving the use of virtual currencies is on the rise.
Because cryptocurrencies are anonymous, convenient and global in nature, “they have increasingly become an important channel for cross-border money laundering,” the association said in a statement.
Cryptocurrencies have already become a popular means of payment in illegal gambling activities. Nearly 13 percent of gambling sites support the use of virtual currencies, and blockchain technology has made it more difficult for authorities to track the money, according to the association. 

