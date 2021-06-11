You are here

20,000 women benefit from Saudi Arabia's Wusool program

20,000 women benefit from Saudi Arabia’s Wusool program
20,000 women benefit from Saudi Arabia’s Wusool program

20,000 women benefit from Saudi Arabia’s Wusool program
RIYADH: The number of Saudi female employees to benefit from the Human Resources Development Fund’s (Hadaf) transportation program has topped 20,000.

Under the Wusool program women can receive an 80 percent discount on the cost of each trip to work. The ceiling of support was increased to SR1,100 ($293) a month for those with a monthly wage not exceeding SR6,000, and SR800 for workers earning between SR6,001 and SR8,000.

The initiative aims to reduce transport costs for Saudi female workers in the private sector by providing them with subsidized high-quality, safe, and secure travel-to-work services, in partnership with taxi companies, through licensed smart apps.

The scheme, designed to increase the participation of women in the labor market and provide job stability, covers 13 regions of the Kingdom and women working in the private sector can visit http://wusool.sa to register.

Needy families in Mauritania and Nigeria benefit from KSrelief surgery projects

KSrelief continues its voluntary medical campaign for open heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania. (SPA)
KSrelief continues its voluntary medical campaign for open heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania. (SPA)
Needy families in Mauritania and Nigeria benefit from KSrelief surgery projects

KSrelief continues its voluntary medical campaign for open heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania. (SPA)
  • 20 open-heart surgeries and 39 cardiac catheterization surgeries performed so far in Mauritania
  • 152 surgeries done in Nigeria by Srelief, in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in cooperation with the Muslim World League (MWL), is supporting Mauritania’s medical sector through a voluntary medical campaign offering specialist heart surgery.

Since the beginning of the campaign, the volunteer medical team has successfully performed 20 open-heart surgeries and 39 cardiac catheterization surgeries — a procedure used to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions.

The project is one of several humanitarian projects being implemented by the Kingdom in the country.

The project aims to treat patients from low-income families.

In Nigeria, KSrelief, in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation, carried out 152 surgeries, examined 1,006 patients, distributed 376 glasses and provided 842 prescriptions as part of a campaign to combat blindness.

The campaign benefits families and individuals of limited income.

 

Afghan, Pakistani scholars sign 'Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan' in Makkah

Afghan, Pakistani scholars sign ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ in Makkah
Afghan, Pakistani scholars sign ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ in Makkah

Afghan, Pakistani scholars sign ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ in Makkah
  • This should be achieved by putting the Afghani people on the path of peace, reconciliation, stability and progress, says MWL chief
MAKKAH: Senior Pakistani and Afghan scholars have signed the “Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan,” paving the way to resolve the crisis there by sponsoring negotiations between warring factions and rejecting all acts of violence and extremism.

The historic signing in Makkah was attended by Sheikh Dr. Noor Al-Haq Qadri, Pakistan’s minister of Islamic affairs and tolerance of religions, and Sheikh Mohammed Qasim Halimi, Afghanistan’s minister of Hajj, endowments and guidance.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL) and president of the Association of Muslim Scholars, attended the signing at the end of the Islamic conference. This was held under the banner of the Muslim World League and the auspices of Saudi Arabia, gathering together for the first time senior scholars to achieve reconciliation among the Afghan people.

The declaration seeks a final and comprehensive solution to the Afghan conflict by supporting the reconciliation process between the warring parties in Afghanistan and reaching common ground by tackling political, social, economic and other related issues.

Al-Issa said that this should be achieved through joint action to stop the bloodshed in Afghanistan and by putting the Afghani people on the path of peace, reconciliation, stability and progress. This was in addition to rejecting linking violence with any religion, nationality or ethnicity, and violence resulting from extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including attacks against civilians and suicide attacks as contradictory to the principles of the Islamic faith.

During the inaugural session, Al-Issa said: “This blessed sponsorship and great support by Saudi Arabia’s government comes in line with the Kingdom’s extensive Islamic work, as part of its Islamic duties and responsibilities.”

Halimi said that the Qur’an considered reconciliation the ideal solution for many conflicts and disagreements.

“There were many initiatives and calls to rush to achieve reconciliation among the Muslim people of Afghanistan to get them out of the current ordeal,” he said.

He stressed that reconciliation among Islamic peoples was a religious, human, civilizational, economic, social, political and psychological necessity for any Muslim society.

Qadri said that establishing peace and tranquility, and strengthening tolerance in society, was part of the objectives of Islam.

He said: “Our religion calls for harmony and unity, and supports international cooperation and participation in all benevolent work. Islam calls for protecting the country and encourages development and prosperity, and orders boosting peace and avoiding riots.”

The Kingdom and Pakistan had always played an active role in seeking peace in Afghanistan, he said.

Ahmed Javed Mujadadi, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, emphasized the importance of holding the conference in Makkah, in the presence of elite respectful scholars, saying that the Kingdom had never failed Afghanistan and was working to establish security and peace there.

He said that the Muslim World League was making all efforts to end conflict and discord, and that the conference reflected a message of brotherhood, love and peace.

Dr. Shafiq Samim, permanent representative of Afghanistan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), confirmed that the Saudi leadership’s efforts were supportive in finding solutions to conflicts in the Muslim World.

He said that Afghanistan had suffered from war for the past four decades. He said that the conference was a serious attempt to search for ways to solve the Afghan crisis through constructive dialogue and efficient mediation.

The conference included five sessions, during which more than 20 senior scholars spoke about peace, tolerance, moderation and reconciliation in Islam.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister participates in panel discussion hosted by Institute of European Council on Foreign Relations

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister participates in panel discussion hosted by Institute of European Council on Foreign Relations
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister participates in panel discussion hosted by Institute of European Council on Foreign Relations

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister participates in panel discussion hosted by Institute of European Council on Foreign Relations
  • The panel discussion dealt with a number of regional and international issues
  • Prince Faisal bid farewell to his Omani counterpart Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated in a discussion hosted by the Institute of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).
The session, which included a group of politicians and experts from the European Union and various European countries, dealt with a number of regional and international issues.
Meanwhile, Prince Faisal bid farewell to his Omani counterpart Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi, and his accompanying delegation, following his official visit to the Kingdom. 
The Omani foreign minister’s visit “came within the framework of strengthening the brotherly and solid relations that unite the two countries and peoples,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

No 'long-term' effects from COVID-19 vaccine, Saudi health official assures public

No ‘long-term’ effects from COVID-19 vaccine, Saudi health official assures public
No ‘long-term’ effects from COVID-19 vaccine, Saudi health official assures public

No ‘long-term’ effects from COVID-19 vaccine, Saudi health official assures public
  • The vaccine substance disappears from the body after stimulating the immune memory and nothing remains of it in the body, explains Dr. Abdullah Assiri, assistant deputy minister of preventive health
JEDDAH: A Saudi health official on Thursday poured cold water on rumors being spread about the possible negative long-term bodily effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.

In a tweet, Dr. Abdullah Assiri, assistant deputy minister of preventive health, refuted claims that the jab could have lasting consequences.

“(The) myth (is) we don’t know the long-term effects of vaccines. The truth (however, is) vaccines in general are nearly a century old, and there is no such thing as long-term effects for any vaccine.

“The vaccine substance disappears from the body after stimulating the immune memory and nothing remains of it in the body,” he said.

Separately, the Saudi Ministry of Health’s official spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aly, on Wednesday won the humanitarian gong at the 12th Makkah Award for Excellence ceremony held at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center.

He scooped the award for his efforts last year in keeping the public up to speed on issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak by fronting the ministry’s daily press briefings.

462,528 - total number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

444,792 - total recoveries

7,519 - total number of deaths from COVID-19

Al-Aly and other winners were presented with their awards by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 16 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,519.

There were 1,286 new cases, meaning that 462,528 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 10,217 cases remained active, of which 1,553 patients were in critical condition.

Of the newly recorded cases, 419 were in Makkah, 263 in Riyadh, 191 in the Eastern Province, and 76 in Madinah.

In addition, the Ministry of Health said 982 patients had recovered from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 444,792.

Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 20,113,388 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 92,227 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, 15,420,214 people in the country had to date received a jab against COVID-19.

European countries sign cultural network charter with Saudi Arabia

European countries sign cultural network charter with Saudi Arabia
European countries sign cultural network charter with Saudi Arabia

European countries sign cultural network charter with Saudi Arabia
  • Ambassadors agree to set up the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) “cluster”
RIYADH: European countries have set up a cultural network in Saudi Arabia to strengthen cultural ties between the Kingdom and the EU.

A charter was signed by ambassadors on Thursday at the Austrian embassy in Riyadh to set up the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) “cluster.”

The members include the embassies of Austria, France, Spain, Italy and Czech Republic along with the Goethe Institut.

The charter aims to strengthen dialogue between the nations and Saudi Arabia leading to increased cultural activity and diverse opportunities in the Kingdom in fields such as fashion, film, music, architecture and design, and visual arts projects.

They hope to create museums, workshops, and cultural events and open the door to local artists and professionals to collaborate with experts from Europe. 

“What we would like to do is implement projects together with Saudi powered institutions interested in working with us but we also stand ready to provide capacity building and we can bring in experts,” Wolfgang Kutschera, deputy head of mission at the Austrian embassy in Riyadh said.
The EU ambassador to the Kingdom Patrick Simonnet gave a speech at the ceremony supporting the partnership and  detailed the opportunities it will create. 

Sulaf Al-Jindan, Director of the International Multilateral Institutions Department at the Ministry of Culture also attended the signing. 

EUNIC already has two projects in Saudi Arabia underway. An EU film festival will take place in November and an architectural event on solutions for sustainable living in Riyadh will take place the same month. 

EUNIC has 125 clusters in more than 90 countries that aim to create cultural collaboration between European countries and the rest of the world. 

