Leftist teacher inches toward victory in disputed Peru vote

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru on June 10, 2021. (REUTERS/Liz Tasa)
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses the media in Lima, Peru, on June 10, 2021. (REUTERS/Liz Tasa)
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses the media in Lima, Peru, on June 10, 2021. (REUTERS/Liz Tasa)
  • With votes from rural areas and Peruvian embassies abroad now fully in, leftist Pedro Castillo maintained his narrow lead against conservative Keiko Fujimori
LIMA, Peru: Peru finished tallying votes in the country’s tight presidential contest Thursday but no winner was declared, with electoral authorities saying they were scrutinizing a small number of ballots amid unproven claims of possible vote tampering leveled by the apparent loser.
With votes from rural areas and Peruvian embassies abroad now fully in, leftist Pedro Castillo maintained his narrow lead, with 50.2 percent of the votes against 49.8 percent for conservative Keiko Fujimori. The difference between the candidates was 70,774 votes.
Peru’s electoral tribunal, which was expected to take a week or more to officially declare a winner, was evaluating 631 tally sheets, about half of which had been questioned by campaign representatives.
It was not clear how many votes were still up for grabs, but Fujimori said they could total at least 200,000.
Emotions had been running high even before Sunday’s runoff election over what many people viewed as a cruel choice between two populists — Castillo, an outsider who many feared would upend Peru’s free-market model largely based on mineral exports, and Fujimori, who is fighting allegations of corruption that could land her in jail alongside her father, former President Alberto Fujimori.
A few hundred die-hard Fujimori supporters took to the streets Wednesday to urge the candidate not to throw in the towel in the face of what they called a threat to Peru’s democracy.
A similar number of Castillo supporters also marched in the capital, many of them brandishing pencils — the potent symbol of the elementary school teacher’s unlikely campaign.
But with the passing of every hour, Fujimori’s challenge seemed less likely to succeed, analysts said. Her campaign had yet to substantiate claims of fraud at polling stations.
Peru’s electoral system is considered one of the most robust in Latin America, having been tested in a string of recent elections, including the 2016 vote, when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski defeated Fujimori by an even smaller margin of votes.
All the same, with the exception of fellow leftist leaders in Argentina and Bolivia, few heads of state had congratulated Castillo or recognized him as Peru’s president-elect.
Amid the uncertainty, a Peruvian prosecutor investigating Fujimori for alleged money laundering requested said Thursday that she be jailed again for failing to abide by the terms of her parole granted over a year ago.
Fujimori was released last year after spending more than a year in jail as part of a probe into millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions she allegedly received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
 

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists stormed a factory run by a Canadian-owned aerospace company in northern England on Thursday.
The protesters claimed the plant supplies components for an Israeli drone manufacturer.
Three activists from Palestine Action “at 4:30 a.m. stormed, scaled, and occupied the Runcorn Factory of APPH, which manufactures military technology and landing gear for Elbit Systems’ drone,” the group said.
“This is why as Palestine Action we targeted this company...and as part of the campaign growing to #ShutElbitDown, we are now expanding and targeting suppliers who would provide parts for the Israeli weapons, and also the companies who are housing them in their premises, because without these companies Elbit would not be able to operate,” Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, told Arab News.
Palestine Action alleges that drones manufactured by Elbit are used to “bombard and surveil Palestinian civilians before entering the global market, sold as battle-tested to repressive regimes across the globe.”
However Héroux-Devtek, which owns APPH, denied that it supplied parts to Elbit, the BBC reported.

The company’s president and CEO Martin Brassard, said Héroux-Devtek had designed and manufactured the nose landing gear for the British Watchkeeper WK450 surveillance drone for use with the British Army.
“Since the initial manufacturing was completed around 2012, Héroux-Devtek has been involved with the low-level maintenance of the NLG to support the ongoing operational use of this aircraft with the British Army via our customer UTACS,” he said.
“The equipment and services we provide for this equipment have never been exported, with EUU (End User Undertaking) statements for UK only.”
Amoori said activists occupying the site are intending to be as disruptive as possible, adding that police arrived at the scene at around 6 a.m.
The protesters were still on the roof late into Thursday evening.
Cheshire police said their role was to impartially allow for protesting, while ensuring that others can continue in their legitimate business activities, or commuting.
“However where offenses are committed we will take action,” the statement added.

Amoori said she expected the activists to remain on the roof for a while.
The storming of APPH Runcorn, near Liverpool, follows a similar protest on Wednesday at the headquarters of LaSalle Investment Management, who are the landlords of Elbit’s London offices.
The group has vowed to continue to target all “complicit suppliers, landlords, shippers, financiers, and more” that Elbit rely on for their operations.
On May 26, Palestine Action occupied the Elbit factory in Tamworth. “We have occupied three factories in the past month, and we have taken action against Elbit’s landlords as well,” Amoori added.

LONDON: A lack of choice in Britain’s halal pensions market poses an existential financial risk to hundreds of thousands of Muslims across the UK, according to one of the nation’s leading Islamic finance experts.

Ibrahim Khan, co-founder of Islamic Finance Guru — an advisory service dedicated to helping Muslims make smart financial decisions — told Arab News that despite wider advances in Britain’s Islamic finance industry, one as-of-yet unsolved problem could scupper the chances of a comfortable retirement for Muslims across the UK.

“Of the Shariah-compliant retirement funds available to British Muslims, there’s just one or two that everyone turns to, and they’re 100 percent equity funds. That means there’s no diversification in that portfolio,” he said.

Equity funds of the nature that Khan is describing rely almost entirely on stocks and shares as a store of wealth.

But this means that as the stock market fluctuates, so too does the amount of money that elderly Muslims have to retire on.

A massive hit to the stock market weeks, months or even years ahead of retirement could have ramifications for retirees that last the rest of their lives.

This is exactly what happened when the coronavirus pandemic turned the global financial system on its head.

“If that HSBC fund — which holds a huge amount of Muslim pensions — if that’s hit, like it was last year, that means 20 percent of the entire Muslim community’s net worth is wiped out,” Khan said.

“A key thing we’re calling for is for there to be more than one option, and more than just an equity option.” 

Given that most pensions in the UK are managed through employers, not only has the issue of Shariah-compliant pensions become a financial one for Muslims, but it is also increasingly being seen as a legal issue.

A legal opinion obtained by Islamic Finance Guru not only made clear that a failure by an employer to provide any Islamic pension option to employees is likely illegal under Britain’s 2010 Equalities Act, but also recommended that Muslim members of staff are treated the same as their non-Muslim colleagues: Provided the opportunity to decide how their money is invested and the level of risk they are comfortable with.

“When considering halal investment choices, it’s important for scheme trustees to offer more than one such fund so as to enable members to diversify their investments,” said Paul Newman of London’s Wilberforce Chambers.

“Trustees who offer only one such fund, and who thereby limit Muslim members to investing in that fund, may expose themselves to claims for maladministration or breach of trust.”

What Muslims need, Khan said, is the ability to decide their own appetite for risk — and this is where companies such as Wahed Invest step in.

Wahed Invest works with mainstream pension providers to offer Shariah-compliant pension funds that give their customers real choice in what to invest in.

Gold, Shariah-compliant bonds — non-interest bearing and known as sukuk — and real estate all feature in its portfolios, giving its customers access to the same level of freedom that the rest of Britain has when deciding their financial future.

Providing British Muslims with equal access to pensions is “not that complicated,” Umer Suleman, head of Wahed Invest’s UK offering, told Arab News.

“Where you may have riskier investments when you’re young, when you approach seniority in age you redress the balance — you start moving into lower-risk, lower-return investments. It’s about having a managed service for your pension and having a risk-based approach to it,” he said.

“Shariah-compliant doesn’t mean just equities. There’s real estate investments, sukuks and commodities,” he added.

“Choice is always good. It’s good from a competition perspective and from a product perspective. Are Muslim consumers missing out by not having more options? Yes.”

LONDON: A terrorist who killed two people and was subsequently shot dead by police in London was lawfully killed, an inquest into his death has found.

Usman Khan, 28, fatally stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, during a prisoner rehabilitation conference in central London in November 2019.

During the attack he was chased out of the venue, Fishmongers’ Hall, and onto London Bridge where he was later shot dead by police.

The inquest into his death, and that of Merritt and Jones, heard that police feared Khan would detonate a suicide belt he appeared to be wearing. 

Six officers shot 20 bullets at Khan, 12 of which hit him. Police were allowed to carry out a “critical shot” because of concerns that he would blow himself up — however, the suicide belt he was wearing turned out to be a fake.

Khan died from gunshot wounds, but a post-mortem also found he was wounded in several other ways, including suffering from a near-fatal stab wound from a narwhal tusk that one bystander had used against him during the attack. That wound passed within a centimeter of his jugular vein in his neck. 

An anonymous police officer who attended the scene told of the split-second decision he had to make after realising Khan could have been wearing an explosive belt.

“Literally the first second the shot became available, I took it,” the officer told the inquest, “to save myself and to try and save the people around me.”

Jurors in the inquest ruled that Khan had been lawfully killed by anonymous police officers.

They concluded that killing Khan was necessary to protect themselves and others. Police “believed he was trying to find a trigger” on a suicide vest, and that when they opened fire, they feared Khan was moving to detonate the device.

Coroner Mark Lucraft QC praised the work of Jones and Merritt, both of whom were involved in assisting prisoner rehabilitation programs, and whose lives were “tragically cut short.”

The 2019 attack caused additional controversy in the UK because Khan had recently been released from prison before his sentence had ended. The attack prompted stricter controls for released terrorists in the UK, as well as longer sentences. 

Upon his release, Khan was assessed as being more dangerous than when he went into prison, and there was seen to be an imminent risk of him causing serious harm to the public. However, a series of institutional failings appeared to have allowed him to slip through the cracks.

London’s Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu praised the “heroic” actions of police officers.

“But my final words are reserved for Jack and Saskia,” he said. “They were two wonderful and talented young people who already achieved so much in their lives, which were tragically cut short.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of everyone in policing are with the friends, families and loved ones of Jack and Saskia, and they are with everyone who was injured, traumatized or affected by this attack.”

Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Residents in a central Indian state who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 receive badges marking them as “true patriots,” while those who have not been vaccinated are marked with pictures of skulls by local police who say they are raising vaccination awareness.

As India undergoes a devastating second wave of the pandemic, which has brought its official COVID-19 death toll to over 318,000, the country’s vaccination rate remains low, with only 4 percent of the 1.3 billion population having received at least one vaccine dose.

India’s vaccination campaign has been marred not only by vaccine shortages, but also hesitancy. In the central state of Madhya Pradesh, police in Niwari have been deployed to the district’s 105 villages, with each officer responsible for convincing as many people as possible to protect themselves and others by receiving COVID-19 shots.

“People should be made aware of the need for vaccination and more and more people should get vaccinated. This is the idea of the drive,” Niwari district police chief Alok Kumar Singh told Arab News on Thursday.

“Rumors against vaccines (are common). So, we convince the people about the advantages of the vaccine. My target is to vaccinate the people as early as possible in the district,” he continued. “That will help in the unlocking process in the district and avoid a further increase in the (infection rate).”

He blamed vaccine hesitancy on the low levels of literacy in the north of Madhya Pradesh, where only 50 percent of the population can read and write, compared with 70 percent nationwide.

Police in Niwari have started random checks on the district’s roads and residents who fail to present vaccination certificates are made to wear posters with skulls on that read “Stay away from me, I have not been vaccinated.” They are also required to pledge that they will be vaccinated within two days.

Meanwhile, those who have been vaccinated are given colorful badges bearing the message “I am a true patriot because I have been vaccinated.”

Dr. Sarman Singh, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state capital of Bhopal, says that anti-vaccine conspiracy theories are a “matter of concern” in India, especially in rural areas.

“Vaccination is going on at a slow pace in Madhya Pradesh, and the speed (of the vaccination rollout) is a concern throughout the country,” he said. “In rural areas, people are not only non-cooperative but also violent. In rural areas the vaccination rate is very slow and it’s a challenge for us to expedite it.”

On a national level, it is not hesitancy but a shortage of vaccines that remains India’s biggest challenge, he said.

The country is currently relying on two “made in India” jabs — Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and the local Covaxin produced by Bharat Biotech.

Until April, the SII and Bharat Biotech had only been able to produce around 64 million doses a month. With the government having announced financial support for the companies, production will be doubled, but that will not start until August.

India is in talks with other international vaccine producers as the government’s stated goal is to vaccinate the entire population by the end of the year.

“The problem is that there are people willing to take vaccines, but the doses are not available, Dr. Singh said. “Forget about those who are not willing to come forward — they might be a miniscule population — but make the vaccine available for the overwhelming majority of the population who are willing to take it.”

VALENCE: A 28-year-old Frenchman who described himself as a right-wing or extreme-right “patriot” was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for slapping President Emmanuel Macron in the face.
Damien Tarel was also banned from ever holding public office in France and from owning weapons for five years over the swipe Tuesday, which caught Macron’s left cheek with an audible thwack as the French leader was greeting a crowd.
During Thursday’s trial, Tarel testified that the attack was impulsive and unplanned, and prompted by anger at France’s “decline.”
He sat straight and showed no emotion as the court in the southeastern city of Valence convicted him on a charge of violence against a person invested with public authority. He was sentenced to four months in prison and handed an additional 14-month suspended sentence. His girlfriend broke down in tears.
Tarel, who shouted a centuries-old royalist war cry as he hit the president, described himself as a right-wing or extreme-right “patriot” and member of the yellow vest economic protest movement that shook Macron’s presidency in 2018 and 2019.
Poised and calm, he firmly defended his action and his views on Macron, without providing details of what policies he wants France to change.
Tarel acknowledged hitting the president with a “rather violent” slap. “When I saw his friendly, lying look, I felt disgust, and I had a violent reaction,” he told the court. “It was an impulsive reaction... I was surprised myself by the violence.”
While he said he and his friends had considered bringing an egg or a cream pie to throw at the president, he said they dropped the idea — and insisted that the slap wasn’t premeditated.
“I think that Emmanuel Macron represents the decline of our country,” he said, without explaining what he meant.
He told investigators that he held right- or ultra-right political convictions without being a member of a party or group, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The slap called attention to an assortment of ultra-right groups bubbling beneath France’s political landscape, which are considered increasingly dangerous despite their small following.
Macron wouldn’t comment Thursday on the trial, but insisted that “nothing justifies violence in a democratic society, ever.”
“It’s not such a big deal to get a slap when you go toward a crowd to say hello to some people who were waiting for a long time,” he said in an interview with broadcaster BFM-TV. “We must not make that stupid and violent act more important than it is.”
At the same time, the president added, “we must not make it banal, because anyone with public authority is entitled to respect.”
Another man arrested in the ruckus that followed the slap, identified by the prosecutor as Arthur C., will be judged at a later date, in 2022, for illegal possession of weapons.
The prosecutor’s office said as well as finding weapons, police who searched the home of Arthur C. also found a copy of Adolf Hitler’s manifesto “Mein Kampf,” and two flags, one symbolizing Communists and another of the Russian revolution.
Neither Tarel nor Arthur C., also 28, had police records, the prosecutor said.
While crimes in France often take months or years to reach trial, in this case authorities used a special emergency procedure to hold a trial within just two days of the slap. Tarel did not object to the procedure.
Videos showed Macron’s attacker slapping the French leader’s left cheek and his bodyguards pushing the man away during a quick meet-and-greet with members of the public, who were kept back behind traffic barriers in the winemaking town of Tain-l’Hermitage.
The attacker was heard to cry out “Montjoie! Saint Denis!” a centuries-old royalist war cry, before finishing with “A bas la Macronie,” or “Down with Macron.”

