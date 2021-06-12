You are here

  • Home
  • Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion

Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion

Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion
Tax authorities in Germany’s 16 states had in the past sought information from countries like Switzerland to unearth possible tax evasion by wealthy Germans. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b784c

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion

Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion
  • Der Spiegel Magazine first reported the purchase of a CD containing details of assets in Dubai
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany has bought a trove of data that could help treasury officials track down possible tax evasion by wealthy German citizens, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
“The data will now be evaluated by the regional tax authorities,” Scholz said in Berlin. “Tax evasion is not a minor offense it is a crime.”
Der Spiegel Magazine first reported the purchase of a CD containing details of assets in Dubai such as tracts of land and real estate owned by German nationals.
It said an anonymous informant approached German officials and offered to pass on the data, for which the Federal Tax Office paid about 2 million euros ($2.42 million), Spiegel said.
Scholz did not confirm or deny the details reported by Spiegel about how the CD was purchased or the price.
Tax authorities in Germany’s 16 states had in the past sought information from countries like Switzerland to unearth possible tax evasion by wealthy Germans.
Scholz, who leads the Social Democratic Party (SPD), has made fair taxation a major election pledge before an election in September forecast to deal his center-left party its worst-ever result.

Topics: Germany Dubai Data

Related

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July
Business & Economy
Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July
Loew at peace as Germany farewell approaches
Sport
Loew at peace as Germany farewell approaches

US university completes funding round led by UAE’s Global Ventures

US university completes funding round led by UAE’s Global Ventures
Updated 50 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

US university completes funding round led by UAE’s Global Ventures

US university completes funding round led by UAE’s Global Ventures
  • Nexford is a tech-enabled online university, which focuses on making education accessible
  • The university will use the proceeds for its expansion plans in Asia, and to improve its offerings
Updated 50 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Washington DC-based Nexford University has completed a $10.8 million Pre-Series A funding round, led by UAE-based venture capital (VC) firm Global Ventures.
Nexford is a tech-enabled online university, which focuses on making education accessible despite the students’ physical location.
Other participating investors included Future Africa’s education fund, as well as angel investors, family offices and other VC firms from the US, UK, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Qatar, Nigeria, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.
The university will use the proceeds for its expansion plans in Asia, and to improve its offerings.
“Learners want high-quality, yet affordable education relevant to today’s business environment, whilst retaining the flexibility remote learning provides,” the university CEO Fadl Al-Tarzi said.
He added: “Now, with additional funding, we can invest in the technology and teams required to address these challenges.”
Nextford recorded a 300 percent increase in revenue in 2020 with learners enrolling from over 65 countries. It has formed partnerships with tech giants Microsoft, LinkedIn and IBM.

Topics: US Education UAE investments

Related

Saudi minister’s ‘lesson’ on future of education
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister’s ‘lesson’ on future of education

Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority

Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority
Updated 12 June 2021
AP

Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority

Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority
  • Iraq is currently trading oil at $68 per barrel, close to the approximately $76 needed for the state to operate without reliance on the central bank
Updated 12 June 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil sector is rebounding after a catastrophic year triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, with key investment projects on the horizon, Iraq’s oil minister said Friday. But he also warned that an enduring bureaucratic culture of fear threatens to stand in the way.
Iraq is currently trading oil at $68 per barrel, close to the approximately $76 needed for the state to operate without reliance on the central bank to meet government expenditures.
Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail took over the unenviable job of supervising Iraq’s most vital industry at the height of an oil price crash that slashed oil revenues by more than half last year. Since then, he has had to balance domestic demands for more revenue to fund state coffers and pressure from OPEC to keep exports low to stabilize the global oil market.
With the sector rebounding, Ismail told The Associated Press, he can now focus on other priorities. In the interview, he offered a rare glimpse into the inner-workings of the country’s most significant ministry — Iraq’s oil industry is responsible for 90 percent of state revenues.
He said cutthroat Iraqi politics and corruption fears often derailed critical investment projects during his tenure and those of his predecessors — a source of long-term frustration for international companies working in Iraq.
“In the Ministry of Oil, the big mistake, the big challenge are the delays in decision-making or no decision-making at all,” he said, attributing indecisiveness to fears of political reprisal from groups or powerful lawmakers whose interests are not served.
He described what he said was a warped work culture where allegations of corruption are used as tools by political players to get their way. He alleged that the mere possibility is often enough to keep high-ranking officials in ministry from signing off on important projects.
“This is the culture: To stay away from any case, to stay away from inspectors, to say ‘let us not do it,’” he added. “I think this is the corruption that slows the economy.”
He said that during his time as minister he has sought to fast-track projects, he said.
Top on his list is developing the country’s gas sector, a central condition for Iraq to be eligible for US sanction waivers enabling energy imports from neighboring Iran. To that end, Iraq is looking to develop long-neglected gas fields and capture gas flared from oil sites.
Ismail said he is hopeful contracts will be signed within the coming months to develop key projects that could boost Iraq’s gas capacity by 3 billion cubic standard feet by 2025. But that all depends on closing the deal with oil companies; lucrative contract negotiations in Iraq have a history of stalling once commercial terms are laid out.
Iraq currently imports 2 billion standard cubic feet to meet domestic needs.
The ministry is close to signing with China’s Sinopec to develop Mansuriya gas field in Diyala province, said Ismail. The field could add 300 million standard cubic feet of gas to domestic production. He hopes to finalize the deal by mid-July.
The ministry is also in talks with France’s Total to develop an ambitious multi-billion dollar mega investment project in southern Iraq, including the Ratawi gas hub, development of Ratawi oil field and a scheme to provide water to oil fields required to boost production.
Early talks are also ongoing to develop Akkas gas field in Anbar province, with the American Schlumberger and Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco, he said, expressing hopes for an agreement there too.
Though negotiations with international companies have picked up speed, Ismail said entrenched indecision within his ministry persists. Investors have blamed glacial bureaucracy and indecision within ministry ranks for thwarting projects.
Among his deepest regrets is the collapse in talks — after five years of negotiations — between the ministry and Exxon-Mobil over a multi-billion dollar investment project that would have been key to increasing Iraq’s production and exports.
“For me it was a big mistake from our side,” said Ismail, who was the former director-general of the state-owned Basra Oil Company.
Ismail himself came under scrutiny when lawmakers accused him of corruption. The Cabinet dismissed him as head of the Basra company in October 2019 during a purge against alleged corruption. He was reinstated a few months later.
Iraqi media are often used as a pressure tool, Ismail said
“Someone sends me a contract, and it would be illegal to say yes, so I say no, and he starts to say bad things in the media,” Ismail said.
Also, he said 80 percent of his time is spent fielding requests from political parties and individuals asking for employment, contracts or job transfers — requests he says he routinely rejects.
“They say: ‘Move this person from this position to this, we need this position, we need this department, we need this company’,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Oil gas

Related

Oil hits fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery
Business & Economy
Oil hits fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery
Update US offers $3 million for information on Iraq attacks
Middle-East
US offers $3 million for information on Iraq attacks

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases
Updated 12 June 2021
AFP

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases
  • Finance minister cautiously welcomes the 2.3% growth figure as the Delta variant spreads
Updated 12 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s economy gathered pace in April as the government eased its coronavirus lockdown, official data showed Friday, with Finance Minister Rishi Sunak cautiously welcoming the 2.3-percent growth figure as the Delta variant spreads.
It was the fastest monthly output for the UK gross domestic product since July last year “as government restrictions affecting economic activity continued to ease,” the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
Britain’s economy had contracted 1.5 percent overall in the first quarter, although had already begun to bounce back strongly in March with GDP of 2.1 percent.
The UK’s overall output for April remains 3.7 percent below pre-pandemic levels seen in February last year.
“Overall, the economic recovery stepped up another gear in April and GDP is on track to return to its February level before the end of the year,” noted Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics research group.
“If anything, the economy could regain its pre-crisis level even sooner.”
April’s growth was driven by the service sector, which jumped 3.4 percent as consumers once again started to visit nonessential physical stores, restaurants and bars and as more children returned to onsite lessons, the ONS said.
Output in the production sector however dropped 1.3 percent during the same month, recording the first fall since January. And construction contracted 2.0 percent following a strong March.
Since May, the government has further eased restrictions, with people now allowed to eat and drink inside restaurants and bars, having initially been able to sit only outside.
“Today’s figures are a promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak.
His cautious response comes amid mounting concerns over whether the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus threatens the UK government’s provisional June 21 deadline for further lifting virus restrictions.
The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, is now the dominant strain in the UK, according to Public Health England figures.
And the UK government on Friday said it is 60 percent more transmissible in households than the variant that forced the country to lock down in January.
Separate data Friday showed UK exports fell 0.6 percent in April after two months of growth, with drops in exports to non-EU countries offsetting increases to nations within the bloc, the ONS said.
While exports to the EU rose 2.3 percent month-on-month, they remained 9.0-percent below 2019’s average level, or ahead of Britain’s formal exit from the European Union at the start of this year, according to Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
“That is a disappointing performance, given the boom in global trade flows. UK exporters have lost market share,” he added.
Goods imported to the UK meanwhile grew 3.9 percent in April.
The trade data was published as Britain hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron’s uncompromising stance on Brexit, in a simmering row over new trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Macron on Thursday warned London that it was “not serious” to review agreements signed last December, just weeks before the UK left the European single market and customs union.
But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insisted that Brussels should be more flexible in its approach to Northern Ireland, which shares the UK’s only land border with the EU.
Under the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, checks are required on some goods heading to the British province from mainland Britain — England, Scotland and Wales.

Topics: United Kingdom

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July
Updated 12 June 2021
AFP

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July
Updated 12 June 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will lift its pandemic travel warning for most countries from July 1, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, bringing back more normalcy as citizens are increasingly vaccinated against COVID-19.
Countries recording infection rates of 50-200 cases per 100,000 people in seven days would no longer be deemed a “risk zone.”
Restrictions however remain in place for countries with higher levels of infections, or where virus variants are circulating, such as Britain or India.
“With the summer, hope and confidence are returning to Germany. In many places, the number of infections is falling and more and more citizens are vaccinated,” said Maas.
“After long months of lockdowns, we can look forward to more normalcy, and that also applies to traveling.”
At the same time, the minister stressed that the lifting of the warning should not be seen as an “invitation to carelessness.”
With an eye on virus variants, he warned that “in the summer of 2021, no one can claim to be surprised by the pandemic while on holidays.”
With an incidence rate of just 19 per 100,000 people as of Friday, Germany has in recent weeks eased most curbs including allowing shops and restaurants to reopen.
However, rules on mask-wearing in shops, regular tests for schoolchildren and employees working from home remain in place.

Topics: Germany Coronavirus

G7’s billion jabs plan highlights imbalance

G7’s billion jabs plan highlights imbalance
Updated 12 June 2021
AFP

G7’s billion jabs plan highlights imbalance

G7’s billion jabs plan highlights imbalance
Updated 12 June 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The G7’s plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses will help combat the pandemic in poorer countries but will hardly end the drastic global imbalance in access to jabs.
Vaccination rates in the world’s poorest nations are way behind the Group of Seven industrialized powers and other wealthy states.
In terms of doses administered so far, the imbalance between the G7 and the planet’s low-income countries, as defined by the World Bank, is 73 to one.
The World Health Organization welcomes pledges of future vaccine donations but has stressed that while sharing doses is essential, the matter of when is just as important.
By the time those doses reach poorer countries to vaccinate health workers and the elderly — who are the most vulnerable to dying of COVID-19 — the G7 could be well advanced with jabs to children.
A WHO spokeswoman said Friday that it was “very heartening” that countries holding large numbers of doses were now heeding “the call that we’ve been making since January.”
The United States and the European Union have promised to vaccinate most of their adult population by the end of summer in the northern hemisphere.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for a massive effort to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population in all countries by September, and at least 30 percent by the end of the year.
That will require an additional 250 million doses by September, with 100 million needed in June and July alone.
The call for equitable vaccination is driven by concerns that if parts of the world are left wide open to virus transmission, the greater the chances of ever-more worrying mutations emerging — variants that could eventually evade vaccines.
Nearly 2.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 216 territories around the world, according to a count.
A quarter of those doses have been administered in G7 countries, which account for 10 percent of the population.
In the highest-income countries, accounting for 16 percent of the global population, 67 doses have been injected per 100 inhabitants — 73 doses within the G7.
That figure stands at just one dose per 100 in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to nine percent of the world’s people.
Covax is the globally-pooled coronavirus vaccine procurement and equitable distribution effort.
Launched in June 2020, it is co-led by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
Covax was set up to combat the likelihood of rich countries buying up most available doses — which occurred exactly as predicted.
It intends to procure enough vaccines for 30 percent of the population in 91 of the poorest participating territories — 20 percent in India — with donors covering the cost.
Many poorer countries are entirely reliant on Covax, and the scheme has already delivered more than 81 million doses to 129 territories.
But that is about 200 million doses behind where it had hoped to be at this point, says the WHO.
It has been hit by a shortage of vaccines available to purchase, plus delivery delays.
AstraZeneca shots make up 97 percent of doses supplied so far, while the rest come from Pfizer/BioNTech.
The Serum Institute of India, producing AstraZeneca doses, was supposed to be the backbone of Covax’s supply chain — but India restricted exports to combat its own devastating coronavirus surge.

Related

Groups including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Friends of Al-Aqsa will protest outside Downing Street in London. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Palestine advocacy groups plan protest to coincide with G7 summit 
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk atop the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit Friday. (AP)
World
G7 leaders gather to pledge 1bn coronavirus vaccine shots for world

Latest updates

Russia’s Vladimir Putin hopes US counterpart Joe Biden less impulsive than Donald Trump
Russia’s Vladimir Putin hopes US counterpart Joe Biden less impulsive than Donald Trump
Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion
Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion
US university completes funding round led by UAE’s Global Ventures
US university completes funding round led by UAE’s Global Ventures
Algeria votes for new parliament for first time since Bouteflika’s exit
Algeria votes for new parliament for first time since Bouteflika’s exit
Abu Dhabi to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to those with expired residency or entry visas
Abu Dhabi to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to those with expired residency or entry visas

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.