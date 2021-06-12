Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister congratulates UAE on election to UN Security Council during call to counterpart

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday made a phone call to his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to congratulate him on the UAE’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
During the call, Prince Faisal affirmed his country’s full support for the the UAE, and called for “strengthening joint efforts between the two countries to serve the stability of the region and establish international peace and security,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The UAE was one of five countries elected on Friday by the UN General Assembly to sit as non-permanent members on the Security Council in 2022 and 2023. The others are Brazil, Albania, Gabon and Ghana.
