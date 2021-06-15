Bupa Arabia goes digital to replace plastic insurance cards

How Huawei Vision S has reinvigorated the living room and made ‘Call my TV’ a new social style

The household TV used to be the dominant medium for entertainment — but the rapid growth of the internet in recent decades has chipped away at this, even causing many families to cut the cord. Smartphones and laptops have largely taken the place of traditional TVs, and many households have come to regard their TV as a decorative ornament, rather than an essential device.

The release of the next-generation TV — the Huawei Vision S — turns the notion of the traditional TV on its head, making groundbreaking cross-screen capabilities and intelligent features broadly accessible, via the new HarmonyOS operating system.

Following in the footsteps of texting, voice calling and video calling, TV calling will help usher in an era of distance-proof communications. This new and trendy mode of communication is an excellent example of how technology can bring people closer together, not just by smartphones, but also even with the big screen in your living room.

1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video calls

Take for example cameras and video calls, a feature we have seen more on smartphones, tablets or even laptops. Huawei has taken these and implemented them into the TV segment, seen on the Huawei Vision S, with a few tweaks for optimization. This means that users can enjoy 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video calls, right from the comfort of their living room, through the Huawei Vision S’ magnetically attached 13 MP camera. However, that is not all, because through this functionality and MeeTime’s support on multiple devices, users can automatically transfer calls from other devices to the TV itself, without breaking the flow of things. Meanwhile, keeping in mind the network limitations and user comfort, this feature also includes automatic network bandwidth adjustment, which detects the strength of the network and reduces the call quality accordingly, without needing to drop the call entirely.

OneHop screen projection: Smooth and seamless

The Huawei Vision S has been designed with the user’s comfort in mind. Its remote control features an NFC tag, which when tapped against by a Huawei phone, the phone screen is projected to the expansive Huawei Vision S display without missing a beat. The image quality on the Vision S is consistently superb, with support for 60 fps high frame rate video, and lag at under 100 ms. The phone and the Huawei Vision S do not even have to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or paired in order to have content projected. The feature is easy to use, making it effortless to share and showcase your favorite movies, videos, shows and games.

Phone mirror screen controls: A Lifesaver

Huawei Vision S comes equipped with a smart screen control feature that allows you to navigate on the vast display with nimble ease, by having your phone touchscreen serve as the remote control. When the phone screen is mirrored on the Huawei Vision S, the Huawei Vision app and the touchscreen controls take effect on the big screen. The full array of smartphone apps is also at your disposal, putting all of your favorite content on full display. This frees you from having to depend on an unwieldy remote control, allowing you to watch from the comfort of your couch without having to move a muscle.

Huawei Vision app also spares you from having to type on remote control, enabling you to do so on your phone instead, when you are searching for a movie or show to play on your Huawei Vision S. When the phone and Vision S are paired, and the input assistance function is enabled, a pop-up prompt will automatically appear on the phone whenever the system detects that you need to input text, offering unmatched convenience. This makes the seemingly boundless Huawei Vision S screen just as easy to use and navigate as your handheld smartphone.

Distributed gaming, with a phone-turned-gamepad

The Huawei Vision S is as exciting as it is user-friendly. The distributed gaming capabilities enable you to transfer mobile games to the Vision S, and turn your phone into a dedicated gamepad in a matter of seconds, to control the action down to the very last detail. The unique attributes of the Huawei Vision S ensure that gaming graphics are crystal clear, with ultra-low 30ms latency and silky smooth performance. Big screen gaming has never been so easy, or so accessible!

Distributed multi-device collaboration brought to life

Huawei’s distributed all-scenario intelligence is the product of years of painstaking R&D, and designed to distribute intelligence across every facet of daily life. The distributed architecture that forms the bedrock for the Huawei Vision S facilitates seamless connections between all of the devices at the user’s disposal — matching each scenario encountered with the right device, so that services and features are fluid, rather than walled off on separate devices. This also inspires a myriad of newly immersive and interactive user experiences, including multi-screen collaboration, which connects the Huawei Vision S with the user’s smartphone, for effortless video calling and a range of other engaging services.

Huawei Vision S represents the next natural stage, following the evolution from traditional TV sets to internet TV to smart screens. It blazes a trail for other smart screen and TV products to follow, offering an ahead-of-its-time paradigm in which next-level intelligence flows to and from the living room, engaging and entertaining the entire family.

Price and availability

The Huawei Vision S is now available in the Kingdom in two different sizes: The 55-inch model is priced at SR3,499 ($933) and the 65-inch model is priced at SR4,499, with gifts worth SR2,042 that include a Huawei Watch GT, a three-month Huawei Video subscription, a three-month Starzplay subscription, a three-year warranty and a special entertainment gift. You can purchase it through the online Huawei Store, Huawei’s flagship store in Riyadh Park, Huawei Experience Stores and eXtra Stores.