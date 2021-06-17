Saudi Arabia to host 23rd conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 23rd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2022 upon agreement with the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).
The event will be organized by the Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the National Commission for Education, Science and Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud.
Held biennially by ALECSO with 22 hosting member states, the conference is an important cultural event in the Arab world as it enhances the exchange of cultures and bridges gaps between Arab countries.
The Kingdom last chaired the conference in 2015 in its 19th session that was held under the title “Arabic language, a platform for cultural-humanitarian integration.” The UAE held the 22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers in 2020.
Hosting the conference is an extension of Saudi Arabia’s fruitful efforts in educational, cultural, and scientific fields at the local and regional levels.
The cultural sector in the Kingdom has proven its readiness in preparing and developing a series of cultural activities, initiatives, and events despite the difficult circumstances the world has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The relationship between Saudi Arabia and ALECSO spans 51 years since the establishment of the organization.
The Kingdom has hosted a number of ALECSO-related activities, with the latest being a meeting of 70 leaders from 50 Saudi entities from the governmental, private and nonprofit sectors. At the forefront was ALECSO’s Mohamed Ould Amar, director-general, who briefed the leaders about the organization’s vision, aspirations, initiatives, and programs.
In partnership with King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), ALECSO will also launch the “Arab Gifted” initiative, the first of its kind to discover and sponsor talented Arabs.
Over the past 10 years, talented students discovered by Mawhiba have represented Saudi Arabia in scientific competitions and events around the world. They have won 500 international prizes, including 85 international prizes at the International Science and Engineering Fair, which is the world’s most prestigious science competition for students.
Earlier this week, Mawhiba announced that 6,000 students from the Kingdom will have the chance to become engineers, doctors, and scientists in 23 different fields for 21 days as part of its academic enrichment program, one of the world’s largest scientific programs.
