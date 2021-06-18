You are here

UN re-elects Antonio Guterres as secretary-general

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres puts on a face mask after addressing the media as UN General Assembly appointed him for a second five-year term in New York City. (Reuters)
Updated 18 June 2021
AP

  • Ambassadors burst into applause as Assembly President announced Guterres’ re-election by “acclamation,”
  • The General Assembly appoints the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council
Updated 18 June 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly unanimously elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as secretary-general on Friday.
Guterres was given another five years at the helm of the 193-member organization at a time a deeply divided world faces numerous conflicts, the growing impact of climate change, and a pandemic still circling the globe.
Ambassadors in the assembly chamber burst into applause as Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced Guterres’ re-election by “acclamation,” without a vote. Just before the announcement, Estonia’s UN Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, the current Security Council president, read a resolution adopted by the 15-member council recommending Guterres for a second term.
Under the UN Charter, the General Assembly appoints the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council.
Guterres was the only candidate nominated by a UN member state, his home country Portugal where he previously served as prime minister, and the country’s current president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, was in the assembly chamber to watch the event.
Immediately after his re-election, Guterres took the oath of office and delivered an address urging UN member nations “to do everything we can to overcome current geostrategic divides and dysfunctional power relations.”
“There are too many asymmetrics and paradoxes,” he said. “They need to be addressed head on.”
Guterres expressed hope that “what we are living through today in terms of mistrust is, I hope, an aberration but it cannot become the norm.”
He pledged to “give it my all to ensure the blossoming of trust between and among nations, large and small, to build bridges and to engage relentlessly in confidence building” — and to “seek to inspire hope that we can turn things around, that the impossible is possible.”
Traditionally, candidates for the UN’s top job have been nominated by a UN member state, but that is not a requirement in the UN Charter or in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly in 2015.
That measure made the previously largely secretive selection of the secretary-general more open and transparent, allowing member states for the first time to see basic information about all candidates, including their resumes, and to question them at open sessions.
Guterres, a former UN refugee chief, was elected by the assembly to succeed Ban Ki-moon after a hotly contested and transparent race in October 2016 that initially included 13 candidates — seven women and six men. Guterres took office on Jan. 1, 2017.
This year, seven individuals submitted applications to be secretary-general without backing from any government, including most recently former Ecuadorian President Rosalia Arteaga.

Topics: Antonio Guterres UN General Assembly

Dutch to ditch most facemasks rules as COVID cases fall

Dutch to ditch most facemasks rules as COVID cases fall
Updated 18 June 2021
Reuters

  • Most limits on group sizes will be lifted from June 26, as long as people can keep at least 1.5 metres apart
  • No new limits will be set on the number of guests allowed in stores, bars and restaurants
Updated 18 June 2021
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Face masks will mostly no longer be required across the Netherlands and other restrictions will ease from next week, after a drop in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.
Most limits on group sizes will also be lifted from June 26, as long as people can keep at least 1.5 meters (5 ft) apart, he told a news conference.
“This is a special moment,” Rutte said. “Many times I have stood here to tell you what you can’t do. But now we can focus on what is possible.”
No new limits will be set on the number of guests allowed in stores, bars and restaurants, Rutte said, as long as they keep their distance, or show that they have been vaccinated or have a negative test.
“We can expect a beautiful summer,” Rutte said. “But we need to remain cautious. There are many uncertainties toward the autumn. You can always be stabbed in the back by a new variant.”
People will still need to wear masks on public transport and in airports, where distancing is not possible.
Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have dropped to their lowest levels in nine months in recent weeks as the rollout of vaccinations has gathered pace.
Earlier this month authorities let bars and restaurants reopen.
Around 13 vaccinations have been administered in the country of 17.5 million people as of Friday. The government has said it is aiming to offer each Dutch adult at least one shot by mid-July.
Almost 1.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the Netherlands, and more than 27,000 deaths.

Topics: Netherlands COVID-19 face masks

Beheadings reported in insurgent-hit Mozambique

Beheadings reported in insurgent-hit Mozambique
Updated 18 June 2021
AFP

  • Palma and surrounding areas have been on tenterhooks since militants linked to Daesh launched a raid of unprecedented scale on the town
  • British charity Save the Children said it was ‘shocked and appalled’ by news this week of two 15-year-old boys being beheaded in Palma
Updated 18 June 2021
AFP

PEMBA, Mozambique: Several beheadings, including of teenagers, have been reported around the restive northern Mozambique town of Palma since it was attacked by militants in March, a charity and local sources said on Friday.
Palma and surrounding areas have been on tenterhooks since militants linked to Daesh launched a raid of unprecedented scale on the town, killing dozens and forcing tens of thousands to flee.
Many sought refuge in nearby Quitunda, a resettlement village next to a heavily guarded gas exploration site operated by French oil giant Total and abandoned days after the raid.
Several bouts of low-key violence have been reported since the militants retreated.
British charity Save the Children on Friday said it was “shocked and appalled” by news this week of two 15-year-old boys being beheaded in Palma on Sunday.
The teenagers were among a group of 15 adults who had left Quitunda in search of food, according to the independent news outlet Carta de Mocambique, which reported the incident.
Two adults were also killed, it added.
“We are appalled and disgusted at this senseless crime,” Save the Children Mozambique country director Chance Briggs said in a statement.
The insurgency is “having a continual, horrific, deadly impact on children,” he said.
“They are being killed, they are being abducted, they are being recruited for use by armed groups.”
One local source in the provincial capital Pemba said relatives in Quitunda had heard of “insurgents” beheading several people on Saturday.
Momade Bachir, who is regularly in touch with family members still stranded around Palma, told AFP that four residents were attacked after they left the town to pick manioc in surrounding fields.
Another three beheaded bodies were found near Pemba that evening, according to Bachir.
Finding food has been difficult since the March 24 attack on Palma and aid agencies have struggled to take in supplies due to security concerns.
The World Food Programme has warned that almost one million people, mostly displaced, faced severe hunger.
Insurgents have been wreaking havoc in Cabo Delgado since 2017.
The fighting has claimed more than 2,800 lives, half of them civilians, according to conflict data tracker ACLED, and displaced around 800,000.

Topics: Mozambique Palma Daesh

British ‘Daesh bride’ was ‘trafficking victim,’ court told

British ‘Daesh bride’ was ‘trafficking victim,’ court told
Updated 18 June 2021
AFP

  • Shamima Begum was 15 when she traveled from London to Syria with two fellow pupils in February 2015
  • Britain’s interior ministry revoked her citizenship on national security grounds
Updated 18 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: A schoolgirl who left Britain to join Daesh and had her British citizenship revoked was a victim of human trafficking, a court heard on Friday.
Shamima Begum was 15 when she traveled from London to Syria with two fellow pupils in February 2015.
Britain’s interior ministry revoked her citizenship on national security grounds after she was discovered heavily pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, amid an outcry led by right-wing newspapers.
The Court of Appeal ruled last July that Begum could return to Britain to challenge the decision.
But the Supreme Court in February overturned the lower court ruling, and prevented her from doing so on national security grounds.
Begum, now 21, is challenging the interior ministry’s decision at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) that deals with deportations on national security grounds and the revocation of citizenship.
Her lawyer, Samantha Knights, claimed Begum was “a child trafficked to and remaining in Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced marriage.”
She also argued that revoking Begum’s citizenship left her stateless and the decision was procedurally unfair.
The court was told Begum was living in a “dire” and “fundamentally unsafe environment in which violence is endemic” in the Al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria.
Knights added there was a “serious and present danger” to Begum after the media located her whereabouts and due to her engagement with Western legal processes.
The lawyer argued against delaying her appeal until the conclusion of a separate case in March 2022.
Lawyer David Blundell, representing Britain’s interior ministry, said Begum should not be allowed to change the grounds of her appeal.
“The absence of a claim that she has been trafficked means this ground proceeds on an uncertain factual basis. It is entirely speculative,” he said.
Begum is of Bangladeshi heritage but the country’s foreign minister has said he will not consider granting her citizenship.
An estimated 900 Britons traveled to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh. The government has prosecuted returnees and revoked more than 150 people’s citizenship, with unconfirmed numbers stuck in Syria.
Rights group Reprieve in April said the government was “systematically failing” vulnerable young women who were trafficked to Syria for sexual and other forms of exploitation.
SIAC judge Robert Jay said he would give a ruling by the end of June.

Topics: UK Daesh Shamima Begum

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU
Updated 18 June 2021
Reuters

  • A ban on people arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would remain in place
  • Italy is following in the footsteps of France, Austria and Germany, which have already introduced varying curbs on those entering from Britain
Updated 18 June 2021
Reuters

ROME: Italy has introduced a mandatory five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, as concerns grow over a highly contagious coronavirus variant that is spreading in the nation.
At the same time, Italy is lifting curbs on travelers from the United States, Canada, Japan and other European Union states if they have a green pass showing they are vaccinated or recently tested negative, the minister wrote on Facebook.
A ban on people arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would remain in place, he added.
The minister said travelers from Britain would also have to be tested, but he did not say if the measures were being introduced immediately.
Italy is following in the footsteps of France, Austria and Germany, which have already introduced varying curbs on those entering from Britain.
Britain on Friday said there had been a 79 percent increase in weekly reported cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, which was first identified in India. The variant now comprises 91 percent of sequenced cases, Public Health England said.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

UN pressures UK over resettling Syrian refugees

UN pressures UK over resettling Syrian refugees
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

  • Refugee resettlement halted due to pandemic, with Britain restarting its scheme months after US, France, Spain
  • UN hopes UK can return to ‘burden-sharing’ levels of previous years
Updated 18 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The British government is under pressure from the UN to resettle a specific number of Syrian refugees after it scrapped a previously pledged target.

The Home Office had run the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS), which committed Britain to welcoming 20,000 Syrian refugees between 2015 and 2020. The scheme ended in March this year.

But former Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced two years ago that a new “global resettlement scheme” would resettle some 5,000 refugees in the first year after the VPRS ended.

The Home Office has now scrapped this target, announcing that it will “maintain its long-term commitment to resettle refugees from around the globe” but without giving any indication of numbers or timings. 

The statement instead committed the department to keeping resettlement numbers under review “guided by the capacity of local authorities, central government and community sponsor groups as the UK recovers from Covid.”

The UN has criticized the Home Office for dropping its numbered commitment, arguing that the new plans will complicate the resettlement process.

A spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told The Independent: “Having clarity on the numbers of refugees that are arriving via resettlement now and in future years is important for managing the programme — for UNHCR as well as local authorities and partners, who need clarity to be able to retain skilled staff. It also helps manage refugees’ expectations.

“We hope that the UK will continue to welcome at least as many refugees as it did in the years before the pandemic — around 5,000 a year — as an important commitment to burden-sharing for what is an acute global problem being made more urgent by Covid.”

Britain paused refugee resettlement after the government ramped up measures to tackle the pandemic in March 2020.

It did not resume its refugee work until November, months after other Western countries had returned to working on their plans.

Just 353 refugees were resettled in Britain in the year to March 2021, a 93 percent drop from the last reporting period.

Immigration Minister Chris Philp said: “While the pandemic has meant that resettlement activity has been disrupted over the last year, no one should be in any doubt of our commitment to build upon our proud history of resettling refugees in need of protection.

“The numbers we resettle will be kept under review and we will be guided by the capacity of local authorities, central government and community sponsor groups as we recover from Covid to provide places and support refugees to integrate into their communities and thrive.”

Topics: UK

