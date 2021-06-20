You are here

Italy's Berlusconi combative after hospital stays

Italy’s Berlusconi combative after hospital stays
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi waves as he leaves the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on September 14, 2020 after he tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) and was hospitalized since September 3. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Berlusconi’s four hospital stays this year were prompted by complications from his coronavirus infection in 2020
ROME: Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said Sunday that he was doing better after repeated hospital stays in recent months and would remain active in politics.

“Fortunately I’m doing better, but the doctors won’t let me take part in public events yet. Nevertheless, I promise to be with you soon,” the 84-year-old told a meeting of his Forza Italia party by phone, according to media reports.

Berlusconi’s four hospital stays this year — most recently in May — were prompted by complications from his coronavirus infection in 2020.

He spent several days in a Monaco hospital in January for a heart arrythmia, while in September he was treated for a lung infection linked to Covid-19.

But the billionaire media mogul insisted that “we are still moved by the love and civic passion for our country that we brought into politics 27 years ago, and with which we still look to the future.”

“I’m still in the game.. you know me, I’ve never let myself be discouraged by any kind of obstacle,” he added.

Berlusconi offered a slew of political proposals, including a merger between Forza Italia, the League led by Matteo Salvini and the Brothers of Italy (FDI) led by Giorgia Meloni into a single right-wing force at the next parliamentary elections.

While some observers have seen his grip on the party slackening given his age and health problems, he said that “whatever Forza Italia’s decision, it’s me that will take it in concert with our leadership.”

Topics: Italy COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 silvio berlusconi

Former president says US failed in Afghanistan

Former president says US failed in Afghanistan
  • Karzai has had harsh words and uncompromising criticism of US war tactics over the past two decades in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan’s former president said Sunday the United States came to his country to fight extremism and bring stability to his war-tortured nation and is leaving nearly 20 years later having failed at both.
In an interview with The Associated Press just weeks before the last US and NATO troops leave Afghanistan, ending their ‘forever war,’ Hamid Karzai said extremism is at its “highest point” and the departing troops are leaving behind a disaster.
“The international community came here 20 years ago with this clear objective of fighting extremism and bringing stability ... but extremism is at the highest point today. So they have failed,” he said.
Their legacy is a war-ravaged nation in “total disgrace and disaster.”
“We recognize as Afghans all our failures, but what about the bigger forces and powers who came here for exactly that purpose? Where are they leaving us now?” he asked and answered: “In total disgrace and disaster.”
Still, Karzai, who had a conflicted relationship with the United States during his 13-year rule, wanted the troops to leave, saying Afghans were united behind an overwhelming desire for peace and needed now to take responsibility for their future.
“We will be better off without their military presence,” he said. “I think we should defend our own country and look after our own lives. ... Their presence (has given us) what we have now. ... We don’t want to continue with this misery and indignity that we are facing. It is better for Afghanistan that they leave.”
Karzai’s rule followed the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001 by a US-led coalition that launched its invasion to hunt down and destroy the Al-Qaeda network and its leader, Osama bin Laden, blamed for the 9/11 attacks on America.
During Karzai’s rule, women re-emerged, girls again attended school, a vibrant, young civil society emerged, new high-rises went up in the capital Kabul and roads and infrastructure were built. But his rule was also characterized by allegations of widespread corruption, a flourishing drug trade and in the final years relentless quarrels with Washington that continue even until today.
“The (US/NATO military) campaign was not against extremism or terrorism, the campaign was more against Afghan villages and hopes; putting Afghan people in prisons, creating prisons in our own country ... and bombing all villages. That was very wrong.”
In April, when President Joe Biden announced the final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 troops, he said America was leaving having achieved its goals. Al-Qaeda had been greatly diminished and bin Laden was dead. America no longer needed boots on the ground to fight the terrorist threats that might emanate from Afghanistan, he said.
Still, the US’s attempts to bring about a political end to the decades of war have been elusive. It signed a deal with the Taliban in February 2020 to withdraw its troops in exchange for a Taliban promise to denounce terrorist groups and keep Afghanistan from again being a staging arena for attacks on America.
There is little evidence the Taliban are fulfilling their part of the bargain. The United Nations claims the Taliban and Al-Qaeda are still linked. The architect of the US deal and current US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says some progress has been made but without offering any details.
Karzai has had harsh words and uncompromising criticism of US war tactics over the past two decades in Afghanistan. Yet he has become a linchpin of sorts in a joint effort being launched by the United States and Britain to get a quarrelsome Afghan leadership in Kabul united enough to talk peace with the Taliban. The insurgent group has shown little interest in negotiating and instead has stepped up its assaults on government positions.
The Taliban have made considerable strides since the May 1 start of the US and NATO withdrawal. They have overrun dozens of districts, often negotiating their surrender from Afghan national security forces.
But in many instances the fighting has been intense. Just last week a brutal assault by the Taliban in northern Faryab province killed 22 of Afghanistan’s elite commandos, led by a local hero Col. Sohrab Azimi, who was also killed and widely mourned.
“The desire of the Afghan people, overwhelmingly, all over the country is for peace,” said Karzai, who despite being out of power since 2014 has lost little of his political influence and is most often at the center of the country’s political machinations.
Diplomats, Western officials, generals, tribal elders and politicians on all ends of Afghanistan’s political spectrum regularly beat a path to Karzai’s door in the heart of the Afghan capital.
As the final military withdrawal is already more than 50 percent complete, the need for a political settlement or even a visible path to an eventual settlement would seem to be taking on greater urgency even as Afghans by the thousands are seeking an exit. They say they are frustrated by relentless corruption, marauding criminal gangs — some linked to the powerful warlords in Kabul — and worsening insecurity and few see a future that is not violent.
Karzai had a message for both sides in the conflict: “The two Afghan sides, none of them should be fighting. ” While accusing both Pakistan, where the Taliban leadership is headquartered, and the United States of stoking the fighting, Karzai said it is up to Afghans to end decades of war.
“The only answer is Afghans getting together. ... We must recognize that this is our country and we must stop killing each other.”

Topics: Afghan Dialogue Taliban

Updated 20 June 2021
LONDON: The colorful former speaker of Britain’s House of Commons John Bercow said he has left the conservatives to join the opposition labour party, saying the country is “sick of lies” under prime minister Boris Johnson.

In an interview with the Observer newspaper published on Sunday, the former MP said the conservative party under Johnson was “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic.”

Bercow, who stepped down as speaker in October 2019 after 10 years, said he joined the labour party a few weeks ago because he shared its values.

“I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the labour brand,” he told the Observer.

“The conclusion I have reached is that this government needs to be replaced. The reality is that the labour party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective. There is no other credible option.”

In an interview with Sky News, Bercow insisted his decision was “not personal against Boris Johnson.”

But in scathing comments, he said Johnson had “only a nodding acquaintance with the truth in a leap year” and the way he treated parliament “with contempt” was “lamentable.”

Bercow also told The Observer the prime minister was “a successful campaigner but a lousy governor,” criticizing policies such as cutting the international aid budget.

“I don’t think he has any vision of a more equitable society, any thirst for social mobility or any passion to better the lot of people less fortunate than he is. I think increasingly people are sick of lies, sick of empty slogans, sick of a failure to deliver,” he told the Observer.

Bercow also directed a jibe at health minister Matt Hancock, widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic, telling Sky: “I would buy him at my valuation and sell him at his and realize a healthy profit in the process.”

On the other hand he described labour leader Keir Starmer as “an honest, decent person.”

He denied suggestions that he was angling for a peerage from labour after the tories denied him this.

“There has been no barter, no trade, no deal whatsoever,” he told Sky News.

Bercow served as a conservative MP for Buckingham for 12 years before being elected speaker in 2009, becoming the youngest person to hold the role for 100 years.

The post of speaker is politically impartial and the holder is expected to resign from their party on appointment. Bercow told Sky News he did not rejoin the conservative party afterwards.

Famed for his shouts of “Order, order!” to bring raucous MPs in line, Bercow found himself as the man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

He enraged the ruling conservatives with a series of decisions they saw as trying to stymie Brexit and favoring the “Remain” side.

The 58-year-old vehemently denied ever taking sides but earned praise from pro-Europeans and a global following with his rulings and outsized personality.

His later years as speaker were overshadowed by allegations of bullying parliamentary staff, accusations he denies.

“I think the suggestion that I presided over that culture (of bullying) is quite wrong,” he told Sky News, saying that a complaint by one person against him was rejected.

Labour’s former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Bercow had been “scrupulously fair” in his treatment of MPs.

“He won our respect, especially for his fight to protect the rights of Parliament. I wholeheartedly welcome him into the labour party,” McDonnell tweeted.

Conservatives sought to downplay the significance of Bercow’s defection.

Justice Minister Robert Buckland told Sky News: “To be fair to John Bercow, I think he left the conservative party a long time ago.”

Pensions minister Guy Opperman said: “Labour are welcome to Bercow.”

Nigel Farage, the populist British politician who helped lead the campaign for Brexit, tweeted that “Bercow backed the Remain sabotage campaign in Parliament and now joins the labour party. He loves a sinking ship.”

Topics: Boris Johnson United Kingdom UK John Bercow UK Parliament House of Commons British house of commons

5 killed in school construction site collapse in Belgium

5 killed in school construction site collapse in Belgium
  • Five workers were killed and nine others injured
PARIS: A school undergoing construction work collapsed in the Belgian city of Antwerp, killing five workers and injuring nine others, according to local authorities. An investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.

Firefighters and rescue dogs labored through the night after Friday’s accident to pull out the victims one by one, while the construction company cleared rubble and worked to secure the site, according to a running account on Twitter by the Antwerp fire service.

As of Saturday, all the construction workers who had been at the site had been accounted for. Of those injured, three were in intensive care, five others were hospitalized and one had been released, according to the fire service.

Belgium’s King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo visited the site Saturday.

Belgian media reported that the workers included citizens of Portugal, Romania and Ukraine.

Russian ambassador returns ‘optimistic’ to Washington

Russian ambassador returns ‘optimistic’ to Washington
  • Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington had all but broken down since Biden took office
MOSCOW: The Russian ambassador in Washington flew back Sunday to the United States saying he hoped to build “equal and pragmatic” ties after a US-Russia summit in Geneva aimed at reducing tensions.

The plane transporting ambassador Anatoly Antonov, who was recalled in March for consultations, took off at 9:20 a.m. (0620 GMT) from Moscow’s Cheremetievo airport for New York, where he will travel on to Washington, Russian news agencies reported.

“Given the results of the meeting between the two presidents, I am counting on constructive work with my American colleagues to build equal and pragmatic relations,” Antonov told the Ria Novosti agency, adding he was in an “optimistic mood.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow and Washington agreed for their ambassadors to return, after summit talks in Geneva with US counterpart Joe Biden.

Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington had all but broken down since Biden took office and accused the Kremlin of interfering in US elections and launching cyberattacks.

After Biden likened Putin to a “killer,” Russia in March took the rare step of recalling ambassador Antonov and said the US envoy John Sullivan to Moscow likewise should return to Washington.

Sullivan left Moscow in April, as the two countries announced a wave of tit-for-tat sanctions and expulsions of diplomats.

In May, Russia formally designated the United States an “unfriendly” state, barring its embassy from employing Russian nationals. The only other country on that list is the Czech Republic.

Topics: Russia US United States of America (USA) Joe Biden Vladimir Putin US-Russia US-Russia tensions

China vaccine doses pass one billion mark

China vaccine doses pass one billion mark
  • Some provinces are offering vaccines for free to encourage people to roll up their sleeves
  • China reported 23 new coronavirus cases Sunday
BEIJING: The number of Covid-19 jabs administered in China has passed the one billion mark, health officials said Sunday, more than a third of the doses given worldwide.
The announcement by the National Health Commission comes after the number of shots administered globally surpassed 2.5 billion on Friday, according to an AFP count from official sources.
It is unclear what percentage of China’s population has now been inoculated but its vaccination drive got off to a slow start after a successful fight against the virus left little sense of urgency to get jabbed.
A lack of transparency and previous vaccine scandals have also led to resistance among residents.
Authorities have set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people by the end of this month.
Some provinces are offering vaccines for free to encourage people to roll up their sleeves. Residents in central Anhui province have been given free eggs, while some living in Beijing have received shopping coupons.
A recent outbreak of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus in the southern city of Guangzhou has also served as a wake-up call for many dragging their feet.
China reported 23 new coronavirus cases Sunday.
The country has four conditionally approved vaccines, whose published efficacy rates remain behind rival jabs by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have 95 percent and 94 percent success rates respectively.
China’s Sinovac previously said trials of its shot in Brazil showed around 50 percent efficacy in preventing infection and 80 percent in preventing cases requiring medical intervention.
Sinopharm’s two vaccines have efficacy rates of 79 percent and 72 percent respectively, while the overall efficacy for CanSino’s stands at 65 percent after 28 days.
Many of them require two doses.
China is expected to produce more than three billion vaccine doses this year, state news agency Xinhua reported in April.
Health authorities have not said when China will reach herd immunity or what proportion of its vaccine doses will be sold abroad.

Topics: China Vaccines

