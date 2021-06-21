You are here

Houthi attacks on Marib and Saudi Arabia imperil peace efforts

Houthi attacks on Marib and Saudi Arabia imperil peace efforts
Thousands of civilians have been killed in Marib since February when the rebels resumed a major offensive to seize control of the region. (Reuters/File)
Updated 21 June 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Government forces repel ‘massive’ rebel assault on strategic city, forcing retreat
ALEXANDRIA: Yemen’s government warned on Sunday that Houthi military escalation in the central province of Marib and drone attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia threaten peace efforts to end the war in Yemen.

In a statement carried by the official news agency SABA, Yemen’s foreign ministry slammed the Houthis for stepping up shelling of residential areas in the central city of Marib, as well as intensifying ground offensives in the province and firing explosive-rigged drones and ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia.
The ministry accused the Houthis of executing Iran’s “subversive” policies in Yemen and seeking to derail efforts to end the war.
“Those terrorist attacks and the ongoing military escalations are clear messages and responses to all regional and international efforts to bring peace and end the war in Yemen,” the ministry said, renewing the government’s support to the Kingdom in defending its soil against Houthi strikes.
The warning comes as fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government flared up over the last two days in Marib after the rebels resumed their push to seize control of the strategic city.
Yemen’s defense minister said that dozens of rebel fighters were killed in key battlefields outside the city of Marib after army troops and allied tribesmen repelled a large Houthi offensive.
Speaking to Arab News on Sunday from Marib, a local military official said that on Saturday, the Houthis mounted a “massive” assault on government forces in Al-Kasara, west of Marib city, and retreated after suffering heavy casualties and losses in military equipment.
“We crushed their waves of fighters, burnt two armed vehicles and captured a key Houthi military leader along with his group,” the official said.
Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed in Marib since February when the rebels resumed a major offensive to seize control of the oil- and gas-rich region, the Yemeni government’s last bastion in northern parts of the country.
At the same time, dozens of civilians in the densely populated city have been killed after Houthis targeted residential areas with missiles, mortal shells and drones.
A week ago, Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad told Arab News that the government “would not allow the Houthis to capture Marib” as it had thrown all of its weight behind the “make-or-break” battle.
The latest round of fighting in the province comes as regional and international mediators shuttle between Riyadh, Muscat and Sanaa to make a breakthrough toward reaching an agreement to end the war.
At the same time, Awad said that the Omani delegation that visited Houthi-held Sanaa earlier this month could not convince the rebels to accept the UN-brokered peace initiative, adding that the Yemeni government is in favor of stopping fighting immediately to ease the humanitarian crisis in the country.
“We see that the first humanitarian step is a comprehensive cease-fire on all fronts — on the ground and in the air. This is the most important step, because it will stop the bloodshed and will open crossings and passages,” the minister said, adding that along with halting hostilities, the peace plan calls for reopening Sanaa airport, lifting restrictions on Hodeidah port and resuming peace talks.

Iran’s Raisi: foreign policy will not be limited by 2015 nuclear deal

Iran’s Raisi: foreign policy will not be limited by 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 2 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s Raisi: foreign policy will not be limited by 2015 nuclear deal

Iran’s Raisi: foreign policy will not be limited by 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 2 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said his country's foreign policy will not be limited by the 2015 nuclear agreement, in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election.

“Our foreign policy will not be limited to the nuclear deal,” Raisi said in Tehran. “We will have interaction with the world.”

“We will not tie the Iranian people's interests to the nuclear deal.”

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE
Updated 21 June 2021
AP

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE
  • Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit comes after the two countries normalized relations last year
Updated 21 June 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s new foreign minister will head to the United Arab Emirates next week for the first-ever visit by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf country.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit comes after the two countries normalized relations last year in an agreement brokered by the Trump administration.
The new governments in both Israel and the United States have said they hope to reach similar accords with other Arab states.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Monday that Lapid will visit the UAE June 29-30, and will inaugurate an Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.

Israel allows some Gaza exports, one month after truce

Israel allows some Gaza exports, one month after truce
Updated 21 June 2021
Reuters

Israel allows some Gaza exports, one month after truce

Israel allows some Gaza exports, one month after truce
  • Gaza’s agriculture ministry said farmers had lost $16 million due to the restrictions on exports
Updated 21 June 2021
Reuters

GAZA/TEL AVIV: Israel allowed a limited resumption of commercial exports from the Gaza Strip on Monday in what it called a “conditional” measure one month after a truce halted 11 days of fighting with the Palestinian enclave’s Hamas rulers.
Gaza border officials said the easing of Israeli restrictions would last two to three days and would apply to agricultural goods and some textiles.
Israel keeps tight controls Gaza crossings, with support from neighboring Egypt, citing threats from Hamas. The Israeli restrictions were intensified during the May fighting, effectively halting all exports.
But with the Egyptian-mediated cease-fire largely holding, Israel said some exports would be allowed out through its territory as of Monday morning.
“Following a security evaluation, a decision has been made for the first time since the end of (the fighting) to enable ... (the) limited export of agricultural produce from the Gaza Strip,” COGAT, a branch of Israel’s Defense Ministry, said.
COGAT said the measure was approved by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government and was “conditional upon the preservation of security stability.”
Egypt stepped up its Israel-Hamas mediation last week after incendiary balloons launched from Gaza drew retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Hamas sites, challenging the fragile cease-fire.
But with that flare-up having ebbed since early Friday, some workers in Gaza voiced hope that the easing of Israeli restrictions would last, and potentially be expanded. Some 10,000 people in Gaza, home 2 million people, work in textiles.
“This could be a start ... today we exported clothing, and tomorrow, maybe something else,” said Gaza truck driver Ismail Abu Suleiman, 55, who transports export-bound goods to Israel’s Kerem Shalom border crossing.
Gaza’s agriculture ministry said farmers had lost $16 million due to the restrictions on exports.

Iran says upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last

Iran says upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News
Reuters

Iran says upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last

Iran says upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last one, in remarks quoted by Al Arabiya TV on Monday.

Western officials warned Tehran on Sunday that negotiations to revive its nuclear deal could not continue indefinitely, after the sides announced a break following the election of a new hardline president in Iran. 

Negotiations have been ongoing in Vienna since April to work out how Iran and the United States can both return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which Washington abandoned in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, and Iran subsequently violated.

Sunday’s pause in the talks came after Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner and fierce critic of the West, won Iran’s presidential election on Friday. Two diplomats said they expected a break of around 10 days.

 

US downsizing military assets ‘will not affect Saudi air defenses’: spokesman

US downsizing military assets ‘will not affect Saudi air defenses’: spokesman
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

US downsizing military assets ‘will not affect Saudi air defenses’: spokesman

US downsizing military assets ‘will not affect Saudi air defenses’: spokesman
  • Washington on Friday said it was cutting the number of troops and air defense units deployed to the Middle East
  • The US drawdown comes as President Joe Biden’s administration seeks to ease tensions with Iran
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

ABHA: A downsizing of US military assets in Saudi Arabia will not affect its defense capabilities, the Riyadh-led coalition said Sunday, after it intercepted the largest number of Yemeni rebel drones in a single day.

Washington on Friday said it was cutting the number of troops and air defense units deployed to the Middle East, including Patriot batteries and an anti-missile system, called THAAD, from Saudi Arabia.

“This will not affect the Saudi air defenses,” coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki told reporters.

“We have a strong understanding with... our allies about the threat in the region. We do have the capability to defend our country.”

The US drawdown comes as President Joe Biden’s administration seeks to ease tensions with Iran, after they heated up in 2019 under his predecessor Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran.

In April, Greece said it would lend a Patriot battery to Saudi Arabia to protect its critical energy infrastructure.

Saudi air defenses intercepted a total of 17 Houthi drones on Saturday, the highest in a single day since the conflict began, Al-Maliki said.

Earlier this month, a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthis crashed into a girls’ school in southern Asir province, Saudi state media said.

No injuries were reported in the strike.

But during a media tour Sunday of the school, whose shrapnel-scarred roof was littered with glass, ball bearings and twisted metal, officials said some terrified parents were refusing to send their children to attend classes.

Saudi Arabia “can’t cover the entire country with Patriots,” a local official said.

“There is no military target here... it’s clear the Houthis are deliberately hitting civilians.”

The escalation comes as a diplomatic push by the United Nations, the United States and regional countries to secure a cease-fire in Yemen after more than six years of devastating conflict have failed.

(With AFP)

