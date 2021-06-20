You are here

Turkish tourism operators look forward to welcoming tourists back
Germany has removed Turkey from its list of high-risk countries, but Britain, the third-biggest source of holidaymakers, still keeps Turkey on its travel ‘red list.’ (Reuters/File)
Updated 21 June 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Turkish tourism operators and industry representatives are urging Turkish authorities to apply strict measures for incoming Russians because Russia has also seen a significant growth in coronavirus cases in recent days
ANKARA: Russia is resuming air traffic with Turkey on Tuesday as Turkish tourism operators look forward to welcoming tourists back after a lost season.
The decision was made following a visit of delegation to Turkey to assess safety measures after Russia decided not to allow tourists to travel to the country until at least June 21 due to the “serious epidemiological situation” in the country.
Turkey is a top holiday destination for Russian tourists. In 2019, more than 7 million Russian tourists visited the country. This number fell to 2.7 million last year because of the pandemic, dealing a big blow to tourism revenues.
The announcement was welcomed by Turkish tourism operators. The fall in daily COVID-19 cases from a record high of 60,000 in April to below 6,000, with strict weekend lockdown measures and a nationwide inoculation drive, also provided a favorable environment.
Thousands of facilities, restaurants, cafes and tour and transfer vehicles in Turkey have been recently provided with the “Safe Tourism Certificate” through a governmental program.
Turkish tourism operators and industry representatives are urging Turkish authorities to apply strict measures for incoming Russians because Russia has also seen a significant growth in coronavirus cases in recent days, with daily figures reaching peak values.
Goksel Gungor, the co-founder of YTM Tourism Villa Aparts in Fethiye, the Mediterranean resort town, said they were welcoming thousands of Russian vacationers for the summertime villa and yacht tourism before the pandemic.
To meet the criteria of safe tourism, all his staff are fully vaccinated, and they have the necessary certificates. He said that they will get additional certificates that were required by Russian authorities for welcoming their nationals.

They also conducted detailed disinfections in all villas and will allow a full day for cleaning and air-conditioning in each accommodation before welcoming a new batch of tourists.

“Each year, we were usually getting about one thousand Russian tourists by the end of April and were hosting them until the middle of October at our villas and yacht facilities. So far, only Ukrainians came, but Russians are mostly preferred in this region because of their high purchasing power,” Gungor said.

“The region counts the hours for welcoming the long-anticipated Russian tourists who postponed their bookings rather than canceling them. And our prices remained more or less stable so as not to discourage them. The depreciation of Turkish lira will also help Russians to spend money easily compared to past years,” he added.
Germany recently removed Turkey from its list of high-risk countries, but Britain, the third-biggest source of holidaymakers, still keeps Turkey on its travel “red list.”
Bulut Bagci, president of World Tourism Forum Institute, expects that all European countries will lift the ban on their nationals coming to Turkey by the end of July.
“This summer, along with going to the Mediterranean resort towns, Russian tourists will be visiting Turkey’s famed Cappadocia and the southeastern province of Mardin. This is the first time that they have diversified their destination preferences to experience different places in the country,” he said.
Tours to Mardin are currently on sale in the Russian market, where it is promoted as “a dream city and city of civilizations.” Individual groups are also expected to visit the town during summertime. Tour operators from Russia recently visited the town to check the safety at the facilities.
However, Bagci believes Turkey needs to diversify its tourist profile and develop a strategy to attract tourists from Islamic world and African region as well.
“We should take lessons from the pandemic crisis. We should diversify the tourist flows and not be dependent on one source. The package that one African tourist buys is equivalent to the package of five Russian or European tourists. We should not only market our summer destinations, but try to market tourism products that appeal to the Islamic world,” he said.
Russian authorities simultaneously decided to lift flight bans to the US, Cyprus, Italy, Macedonia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan and Ireland.

 

Turkish tourism

War monitor: Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills 9

War monitor: Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills 9
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
AFP

War monitor: Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills 9

War monitor: Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills 9
  • The violence was the latest in a spate of violations of a cease-fire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Syrian government shelling on the rebel-controlled enclave of Idlib Monday killed at least nine people, including four civilians, a war monitor reported.
The violence was the latest in a spate of violations of a cease-fire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 and had largely held since.
Monday’s artillery fire struck several locations near the cease-fire lines and one Syrian soldier was killed in retaliatory fire, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
In one incident in the village of Al-Bara, two women were killed by regime shelling, the Observatory said.
In the village of Ihsem, shelling struck a police station, killing one policeman and four members of armed groups opposed to the government of President Bashar Assad and its allies.
Another 13 people were wounded, the monitor said.
Both areas are under the control of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a militant organization that includes ex-members of Al Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate.
Smaller factions are also present in those areas, said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the UK-based Observatory.
The northwestern Idlib region, which borders Turkey to the north and is home to more than a million people, is the last part of Syria controlled by rebel or militant groups.
Assad’s regime, backed by Russia and Iran, has vowed to retake the region and the enclave shrank under pressure from deadly land and air offensives.
A cease-fire deal brokered by Ankara — the main rebel backer — and Moscow was reached 15 months ago.
Despite sporadic skirmishes along the cease-fire lines, the truce has largely held, averting a major assault that aid groups warned could cause suffering on a scale yet unseen in the decade-old war.
The past few weeks have witnessed an uptick in violations, mostly by regime and allied forces, Abdel Rahman said.
“The escalation is unprecedented since the start of the truce,” he said.
On June 10, 12 people were killed in regime shelling on the Idlib region, in what was one of the deadliest incidents since the cease-fire came into effect.
According to the Observatory, close to half a million people have been killed by conflict since March 2011, when brutal government repression of pro-democracy protests ignited a civil war that also displaced half of Syria’s population.

Syria Idlib

Raisi says Iran’s ballistic missile programme is not negotiable

Raisi says Iran’s ballistic missile programme is not negotiable
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
AP
Reuters

Raisi says Iran’s ballistic missile programme is not negotiable

Raisi says Iran’s ballistic missile programme is not negotiable
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
AP Reuters

DUBAI: Iran's president-elect said he's not willing to negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missiles or support for regional militia. 

Ebrahim Raisi made the comment Monday in a news conference with journalists, his first since winning Friday's election in a landslide.

He called himself “a defender of human rights” after being asked directly about his involvement in the 1988 mass executions of some 5,000 people.

Raisi was part of a so-called “death panel” that sentenced political prisoners to death at the end of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

Raisi said his country's foreign policy will not be limited by the 2015 nuclear agreement, in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election.

“Our foreign policy will not be limited to the nuclear deal,” Raisi said in Tehran. “We will have interaction with the world.”

“We will not tie the Iranian people's interests to the nuclear deal.”

Iran nuclear deal US

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE
Updated 21 June 2021
AP

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE
  • Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit comes after the two countries normalized relations last year
Updated 21 June 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s new foreign minister will head to the United Arab Emirates next week for the first-ever visit by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf country.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit comes after the two countries normalized relations last year in an agreement brokered by the Trump administration.
The new governments in both Israel and the United States have said they hope to reach similar accords with other Arab states.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Monday that Lapid will visit the UAE June 29-30, and will inaugurate an Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.

Israel UAE

Israel allows some Gaza exports, one month after truce

Israel allows some Gaza exports, one month after truce
Updated 21 June 2021
Reuters

Israel allows some Gaza exports, one month after truce

Israel allows some Gaza exports, one month after truce
  • Gaza’s agriculture ministry said farmers had lost $16 million due to the restrictions on exports
Updated 21 June 2021
Reuters

GAZA/TEL AVIV: Israel allowed a limited resumption of commercial exports from the Gaza Strip on Monday in what it called a “conditional” measure one month after a truce halted 11 days of fighting with the Palestinian enclave’s Hamas rulers.
Gaza border officials said the easing of Israeli restrictions would last two to three days and would apply to agricultural goods and some textiles.
Israel keeps tight controls Gaza crossings, with support from neighboring Egypt, citing threats from Hamas. The Israeli restrictions were intensified during the May fighting, effectively halting all exports.
But with the Egyptian-mediated cease-fire largely holding, Israel said some exports would be allowed out through its territory as of Monday morning.
“Following a security evaluation, a decision has been made for the first time since the end of (the fighting) to enable ... (the) limited export of agricultural produce from the Gaza Strip,” COGAT, a branch of Israel’s Defense Ministry, said.
COGAT said the measure was approved by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government and was “conditional upon the preservation of security stability.”
Egypt stepped up its Israel-Hamas mediation last week after incendiary balloons launched from Gaza drew retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Hamas sites, challenging the fragile cease-fire.
But with that flare-up having ebbed since early Friday, some workers in Gaza voiced hope that the easing of Israeli restrictions would last, and potentially be expanded. Some 10,000 people in Gaza, home 2 million people, work in textiles.
“This could be a start ... today we exported clothing, and tomorrow, maybe something else,” said Gaza truck driver Ismail Abu Suleiman, 55, who transports export-bound goods to Israel’s Kerem Shalom border crossing.
Gaza’s agriculture ministry said farmers had lost $16 million due to the restrictions on exports.

Gaza blockade

Iran says upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last

Iran says upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News
Reuters

Iran says upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last

Iran says upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the upcoming round of Vienna talks could be the last one, in remarks quoted by Al Arabiya TV on Monday.

Western officials warned Tehran on Sunday that negotiations to revive its nuclear deal could not continue indefinitely, after the sides announced a break following the election of a new hardline president in Iran. 

Negotiations have been ongoing in Vienna since April to work out how Iran and the United States can both return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which Washington abandoned in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, and Iran subsequently violated.

Sunday’s pause in the talks came after Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner and fierce critic of the West, won Iran’s presidential election on Friday. Two diplomats said they expected a break of around 10 days.

 

Iran vienna

