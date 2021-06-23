Dubai’s Meydan to hold talks on $2.6bn debt restructure plan

RIYADH: Dubai developer Meydan will meet its creditors next week to discuss a $2.6 billion debt restructuring plan, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has been working with the company to put together a proposal, the people said, asking not to be identified for information confidentiality.

Meydan’s total debt amounts to about $4 billion, of which $2.6 billion needs to be restructured, the people said.

Under the plan, the company will ask creditors to extend repayments on that amount for an expected period of 8 to 10 years, they said.

The company also intends to sell assets to raise fresh funds, they added.

Spokespeople for PwC and Meydan declined to comment.