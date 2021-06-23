You are here

Mauritania beats Yemen 2-0 to qualify for 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Mauritania beats Yemen 2-0 to qualify for 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Mauritania joins Tunisia, UAE, Syria in Group B of tournament. (AFP)
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

Mauritania beats Yemen 2-0 to qualify for 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Mauritania beats Yemen 2-0 to qualify for 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
  • African nation joins Tunisia, UAE, Syria in Group B of tournament
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Mauritania has qualified for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup after goals from Ismael Diakite and Hemeya Tanjy secured a 2-0 win over Yemen in the qualifier that took place in Doha.

Mauritania joins Tunisia, the UAE and Syria in Group B of the tournament that will take place between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18.

The match began at a fast pace with both teams trading attacks. Mauritania came closest to breaking the deadlock after six minutes, only for Adama Ba’s free kick to be tipped onto the post by Khairalah Mohammed in Yemen’s goal.

The Africans did get the opener in the 18th minute, and in some style. Ba, from the back, spotted Diakite’s run behind the Yemen backline and delivered a fine long ball over Yemeni defense. Diakite did the rest, finishing clinically after some impeccable control.

Yemen’s chances of a comeback took a massive hit shortly before half time when Mudir Al-Radaei was sent off for a deliberate handball.

After the break, the Yemenis did their best to get back into the game, but the disadvantage meant they were facing an uphill task.

Diakite had a half chance to double the lead for Mauritania when he burst down the right, but he failed to trouble Khairalah.

The second goal eventually came in the dying minutes of the match when Tanjy’s effort slipped under the Yemen goalkeeper to seal a 2-0 victory.

Yemen did finally put the ball in the net in stoppage time, but the effort was ruled out for an offside.

Topics: FIFA Arab Cup football sport Mauritania Yemen

