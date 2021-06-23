You are here

Russia says British destroyer violated maritime law — Interfax

HMS Defender entered an internationally recognized traffic corridor. (File/Reuters)
Updated 23 June 2021

Updated 23 June 2021

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that the British Navy destroyer Defender violated a United Nations convention on maritime law by trespassing into Russian waters, Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry urged London to investigate the actions of the ship’s crew. The British government has denied any confrontation had taken place and said HMS Defender entered an internationally recognized traffic corridor.

UN chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be ‘devastating’

Updated 3 min 16 sec ago

Updated 3 min 16 sec ago

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Security Council on Wednesday to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria for another year, warning a failure by the 15-member body to do so “would have devastating consequences.”

Developing...

ABG leads first global diversity, inclusion census in GCC

Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

  • Census represents biggest global cross-industry collaboration across 27 markets
Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: In a move to assess the scale of the diversity challenge facing the marketing and advertising industry, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has launched the first-ever global diversity, equity and inclusion census.

The census is a collaboration between the WFA, VoxComm, the European Association of Communication Agencies (EACA), Campaign, Kantar, Cannes Lions, Advertising Week and The Effies, with the goal of generating the largest and most representative sample possible.

“This is an unprecedented act of unity by the global marketing industry. With over a hundred participating organisations, this is the biggest industry collaboration ever,” WFA CEO Stephan Loerke said in a statement.

In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the effort is being led by the Advertising Business Group (ABG), a non-profit organization advocating for responsible advertising and communication​.

People from across the marketing industry — including brands, agencies, media, tech, consultancies and marketing services providers in 27 countries — can fill in the survey until July 2 by providing socio-demographic data about themselves and perceptions of their workplace.

“The data from so many markets will be incredibly powerful in helping the industry focus its efforts on where they are most needed, helping us become a better, more diverse and more inclusive industry,” said Tamara Daltroff, director general of EACA and president of VoxComm.

The survey will assess where the global advertising and marketing industry stands in relation to diversity, equity and inclusion by investigating workforce composition across the industry as well as people’s perception of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The findings will be presented at leading global industry events in October this year, and published publicly for the benefit of global, regional and local groups.

The results will also be used to inform an action plan devised and led by the WFA’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, which is a global platform of the world’s top marketers.

A follow-up survey will be conducted after 18 months to track progress.

Topics: GCC Media

Red Sea Development Company prepares facility to accommodate its 14,000 employees

Updated 29 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

  • Al-Seef Group will manage facilities including 18 residential buildings, 200 villas and luxurious housing units
  • Company’s CEO said they treat employees as own guests as they are the pumping heart of Employees’ City project
Updated 29 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company [RSDC] has signed a contract for Al-Seef Group to manage the administrative, civil and commercial facilities at the area of its development project for over 14,000 employees.
Based in the Middle East, Al-Seef Group will now be responsible for managing the facilities that include 18 residential buildings, 200 villas and several luxurious housing units in addition to administrative offices at the Employees’ City.
RSDC’s chief executive officer John Pagano said the company "treats its employees as its own guests as they are the pumping heart of its project the Employees’ City," according a media statement issued by Saudi Press Agency (SPA). 
“Our employees are the main reason why this residential project has been designed and executed with high quality standards to ensure their pleasure and comfort while residing here,” Pagano said.
RSDC will work with Al Seef Group, a pioneering provider of facility management services, and according to Pagano "they commit to provide highest quality of accommodations and amenities."
Expressing pride in the agreement, Fahd Al-Seef, the Group’s vice-chairman for Integrated Facilities Management, said the work scale in the Employees’ City of RSDC is "highly impressive and the fact that the Company commits to provide highest leisure standards to its employees is fascinating."
Al-Seef pointed out that they will work closely to supervise the planning operations, to execute services and followed protocols and to ensure providing high-quality services to all employees involved in the project.
The Red Sea project has reached an important and advanced development stage amid work in full swing and preparations to welcome guests by the end of 2022 in conjunction with the inauguration of the international airport and first set of hotels.
The first phase’s 16 hotels will be inaugurated by the end of 2023.
SPA’s statement said the Red Sea Project, scheduled to be completed by 2030, will host 50 hotels, providing 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential units assembled across 22 islands and six inner locations, as well as a marina with several leisure and entertainment facilities.

Topics: Red Sea Red Sea Development Company Al-Seef Group

UK trials underway for new virus-testing system

A medical staff member wearing gloves, eye protection and a face mask, tests an NHS worker for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at a drive-in facility set up in the car park of an IKEA store in Wembley, north-west London. (AFP file photo)
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

  • Machine can detect virus particles in rooms, delivering real-time data on outbreaks
  • Developer hails ‘significant potential for protecting against outbreak of pandemics in future’
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new machine that could change the process of testing for viruses, including COVID-19, is being trialed in the UK.

The machine, developed by UK-based company Kromek — which originally made devices to detect chemicals or explosives to help prevent terrorist attacks — can detect COVID-19 particles in the air by taking samples, converting them to liquid and then analyzing them using DNA sequencing.

The results can be provided in real time without the need for scientific intervention or lab testing, and could alert authorities to possible outbreaks more quickly than current testing systems such as individual lateral flow or polymerase chain reaction tests.

Two units have now been installed in the northeast of the UK, one at Teesside International Airport and the other at a local primary school, for a trial period.

Teesside’s Mayor Ben Houchen welcomed the trial, saying he hopes the installations will play a part in reopening the UK economy, especially the air travel sector.

Kronek’s CEO Dr. Arnab Basu said: “Our system can augment the government’s ‘Test and Trace’ system by enabling early identification of potential exposure to the virus while supporting the safe return of visitors to public spaces like mass transport, retail outlets and entertainment venues.”

He added: “We also believe that the continuous monitoring with our system, which can test for a wide spectrum of viruses as well as mutations of COVID-19, has significant potential for protecting against the outbreak of pandemics in the future.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Indian fintech provider plans expansion into KSA, Oman

Ajay Adiseshann. (Supplied)
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

  • The company is aiming to double the global volume of transactions it processes to nearly $6 billion by March 2022
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian financial technology (fintech) provider PayMate is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia and Oman after having recently launched into the region in the UAE.

Mumbai-based PayMate, which helps companies manage their cash flow and invoice payments, is aiming that up to 15 percent of its total revenue will come from the Middle East market within the next year.

“Our first customer went live recently in the UAE. We have a strong pipeline of customers there. And we are also expanding to new countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman thereafter,” founder and CEO Ajay Adiseshann was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper this week.

“It is exactly the same model, the same use-case, same problem statement which we address here in India. We are delivering everything from India, via the cloud. But from a sales development, business standpoint, we have our local employees in those countries.”

The company is aiming to double the global volume of transactions it processes to nearly $6 billion by March 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Ravi Vishvanathan told the Economic Times that PayMate currently has 200 companies using its platform and is aiming to boost this to around 400 by March 2022.

Topics: fintech

