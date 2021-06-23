RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed five explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Kingdom’s southern region, state TV reported.
The Arab coalition said one of the drones was targeting the province of Jazan, adding that the Iran-backed militia continues its attempts to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.
A few hours later, the coalition said four more drones were intercepted without specifying their intended target.
“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with the imminent threat,” the coalition added.
On Tuesday, Saudi air defenses intercepted a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthis toward the southern city of Khamis Mushait.
And on Saturday, the coalition said the Kingdom’s air force had intercepted and destroyed 17 explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region within 24 hours.
“The interception was successfully carried out in Yemeni airspace, and the hostile attempt was repelled,” Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing the coalition.
The Houthis have stepped up cross-border attacks on southern Saudi Arabia since the start of the year with drones and missiles, and sometimes major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, in what the coalition has said are “deliberate and systematic hostile attempts” which constitute war crimes.
Saudi air defenses intercept five drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Jazan
https://arab.news/4g56x
Saudi air defenses intercept five drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Jazan
- Arab coalition says taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with the imminent threat
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed five explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Kingdom’s southern region, state TV reported.