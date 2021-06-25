You are here

Gaza fishermen prepare their nets after expansion of fishing zone

GAZA: Gazan fishermen have been preparing their nets after the overnight announcement from the Israeli government on the expansion of the fishing zone off the blockaded Gaza Strip from 6 to 9 nautical miles.

During the 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza's armed groups, Israel closed the fishing zone of Gaza, a typical sanction in response to launches from the Palestinian enclave.

GAZA: Gazan fishermen have been preparing their nets after the overnight announcement from the Israeli government on the expansion of the fishing zone off the blockaded Gaza Strip from 6 to 9 nautical miles.

During the 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza's armed groups, Israel closed the fishing zone of Gaza, a typical sanction in response to launches from the Palestinian enclave.

Punjab Green Cricket Club win Saudi National Cricket Championship

RIYADH: Punjab Green Cricket Club of Riyadh Cricket League (RCL) has won the Saudi National Cricket Championship 2021, held at Nofa Resorts on Friday.

Punjab scored 185 in 20 overs, and bowled opponents Arkan Sports all out for 141 in 15.2 overs.

More to follow.

Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday to discuss Washington’s support for Afghanistan as the last US troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
The Oval Office meeting may be as valuable to Ghani for its symbolism as for any new US help because it will be seen as affirming Biden’s support for the beleaguered Afghan leader as he confronts Taliban gains, bombings and assassinations, a surge in COVID-19 cases and political infighting in Kabul.
“At a time when morale is incredibly shaky and things are going downhill, anything one can do to help shore up morale and shore up the government is worth doing,” said Ronald Neumann, a former US ambassador to Kabul. “Inviting Ghani here is a pretty strong sign that we’re backing him.”
Biden’s embrace, however, comes only months after US officials were pressuring Ghani to step aside for a transitional government under a draft political accord that they floated in a failed gambit to break a stalemate in peace talks.
Biden’s first meeting as president with Ghani and Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, will focus on “our ongoing commitment to the Afghan people” and security forces, said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Biden has asked Congress to approve $3.3 billion in security assistance for Afghanistan next year and is sending 3 million doses of vaccines there to help it battle COVID-19.
Biden will urge Ghani and Abdullah, foes in Afghanistan’s two last presidential elections, “to be a united front” and he will reaffirm US support for a negotiated peace deal, Jean-Pierre said.
US officials, however, have been clear that Biden will not halt the American pullout – likely to be completed by late July or early August – and he is unlikely to approve any US military support to Kabul to halt the Taliban’s advances beyond advice, intelligence, and aircraft maintenance.
Before heading to the White House, Ghani held a second day of meetings on Friday on Capitol Hill, where Biden’s withdrawal decision met objections from many members of both parties.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, welcoming Ghani to a bipartisan leadership meeting, said she looked forward to hearing about what more can be done with US humanitarian aid, especially for women and girls. Many lawmakers and experts have expressed deep concerns that the Taliban — if returned to power — will reverse progress made on the rights of women and girls, who were harshly repressed and barred from education and work during the insurgents’ 1996-2001 rule.
The Ghani-Abdullah visit comes with the peace process stalled and violence raging as Afghan security forces fight to stem a Taliban spring offensive that threatens several provincial capitals and has triggered mobilizations of ethnic militias to reinforce government troops.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking during a visit on Friday to Paris, said Washington is “looking very hard” at whether the Taliban are “serious about a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”
The crisis has fueled grave concerns that the Taliban could regain power — two decades after the US-led invasion ended their harsh version of Islamist rule – allowing a resurgence of Al-Qaeda. US and UN officials say the extremists maintain close links with the Taliban.
“The Pentagon and the intelligence community are saying it is very likely that Al-Qaeda will come roaring back. It is very likely that our soldiers and our troops may have to go back into Afghanistan,” said US Representative Mike Waltz, a former Army officer who commanded US Special Forces in Afghanistan.
US officials respond that the United States will be able to detect and thwart any new threats by Al-Qaeda or other extremists. The Taliban insist Al-Qaeda is no longer in Afghanistan.
US government sources familiar with US intelligence reporting describe the situation as dire. Ghani, they said, has been urged to do more to step up pressure on the insurgents while US-led coalition forces are still there.
Biden, who pledged to end America’s “forever wars,” announced in April that all US forces would be out of Afghanistan by the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by Al-Qaeda on the United States.
He made the decision even though a 2020 US-Taliban deal forged under former President Donald Trump set May 1 as the US pullout deadline.

UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given at Euro 2020

GENEVA: Expect referees to keep awarding lots of penalties at major soccer tournaments in the VAR era.
The spike in spot kicks at the European Championship won approval Friday from UEFA’s head of refereeing in a mid-tournament review of match officials.
The record-setting numbers at Euro 2020 are trending the same way as the 2018 World Cup, where video assistant referees were first used at soccer’s biggest event.
“One of the key points for this increase of penalties, of course, is related also to the implementation of VAR,” UEFA chief refereeing officer Robert Rosetti said in an online briefing.
The 14 penalties awarded so far at Euro 2020 in 36 games compares to only 13 given in the group stage at the past three tournaments combined, a total of 84 games.
The running total at Euro 2020 includes five penalties that were not initially whistled by the referee. The decisions were made after checks with the help of video monitoring at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
It was a similar story at the last World Cup, where FIFA launched VAR. The 24 penalties given in the group stage in Russia almost doubled the 13 at the entire tournament in Brazil four years earlier.
The big change is not in how the game is being is played but because of increased accuracy using video replays to spot fouls that once escaped match officials, Rosetti said.
“Before the VAR project there were many, many fouls in the penalty area missed by the referees,” Rosetti said. “Now it is impossible to miss these fouls.”
A montage of “step on foot” fouls was included in the Italian official’s video clips of incidents.
The Netherlands and Spain both were eventually given penalties after video review of, respectively, Austria defender David Alaba and Poland midfielder Jakub Moder treading on an opponent’s boot.
“With VAR it’s very, very easy to assess,” said Rosetti, whose refereeing career pre-video review peaked with handling the Euro 2008 final.
Rosetti would even have liked to have seen one more penalty awarded. He said Italy should have been awarded a penalty for handball against Turkey in the opening game.
However, he defended the decision not to award France a late spot kick for a tackle from behind on Kingsley Coman in a 2-2 draw with Portugal. It would have been the fourth penalty of the game after Cristiano Ronaldo converted two and Karim Benzema one.
“We don’t like soft penalties. We want clear penalties,” Rosetti said when pressed twice on the incident. “The penalty is something important in football ... a serious moment in football.”
A further statistical curiosity is the spike in penalties despite a big drop in the number of fouls overall.
Rosetti said there were 806 fouls called so far, compared to 911 at Euro 2016 in the same 36-game group format.
The average number of 22.4 fouls per game compares favorably to the 37.7 average at Euro 2004.
“For sure,” Rosetti said, “a better attitude of the players in the field of play.”
In other observations, Rosetti praised English referee Anthony Taylor for his quick decision-making when Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing for Denmark against Finland.
“I think that everyone recognized that Anthony was perfect in this situation,” Rosetti said.
Video reviews have been faster at Euro 2020 than in the Champions League this season. The average time for interventions after video review has been less than 100 seconds, compared to about two minutes in the Champions League.
“We are doing better,” said Rosetti, noting checks on offside decisions have taken a little over one minute.
The 21 “tight or difficult” offside rulings — where the decision was made in a margin of “plus or minus 10 to 12 centimeters” between players — were all correctly judged, Rosetti said.

EU chief warns Erdogan over north Cyprus visit

BRUSSLES: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday warned Turkey’s leader not to jeopardize a push for better ties with the bloc by inflaming tensions on an upcoming trip to Cyprus.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will travel to Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus on July 20 for the anniversary of Ankara’s 1974 invasion that led to the division of the island.
The controversial visit comes as the EU — of which Cyprus is a member — is looking to improve ties with its strategic eastern neighbor after tensions spiked in the eastern Mediterranean last year.
“This is a very sensitive topic for us. And we are very clear that we will of course observe how this visit will go and that we will never, ever accept as a European Union a two-state solution,” von der Leyen told a press conference after an EU summit in Brussels.
“These clear messages have been sent. I said it personally to the president. So it’s up to him now to set a positive signal.”
Cyprus remains one of the major bones of contention between the EU and Ankara, after a push for two states from Turkish-Cypriot leaders backed by Erdogan helped torpedo efforts in April to restart peace talks.
Cyprus has been split since 1974, when Turkey occupied the northern third in response to a coup by an Athens-backed junta seeking to annex Cyprus to Greece.
The island is divided between areas controlled by EU member the Republic of Cyprus and the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Ankara.
Erdogan sparked anger from the Greek-speaking south last year with a visit to the beachfront area of Varosha, a one-time luxury resort turned ghost town along a UN buffer zone.
The EU in March held out a string of incentives to convince Erdogan to make good on pledges to mend fraught relations with the bloc.
But EU leaders meeting Thursday left Ankara disappointed, issuing a critical statement on rights in Turkey and failing to make clear progress on a customs treaty or committment on aid.
Brussels is readying a plan to provide Turkey with 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in extra funding from 2021 to 2024 to help it host millions of refugees from Syria.
The leaders told the European Commission executive body to present a formal proposal “without delay.”
The Turkish foreign ministry said the statement “came well short of what was expected or necessary.”

