You are here

  • Home
  • Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
The Saudi Green Building Forum is a nonprofit organization that works towards realizing the ambitions of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world in sustainable development. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zrsvb

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
  • Saudi Green Building Forum will host meeting to discuss COVID-19 crisis
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Green Building Forum will host a virtual event alongside the the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, to be held between July 6-15, as part of the continued fight against the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event, which seeks a “sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that promotes the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development,” will host a set of experts on July 12 to find a comprehensive and effective pathway to implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, said: “We are pleased to be selected to host side events including keynote experts to share this opportunity to present their initiatives and activities along the sustainable development paths.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The first session will cover responsible production and consumption around the framework of climate action and partnerships for the goals.

• The second session is (on) ensuring health, safety and the environment around reducing inequality in the framework of peace, justice and institutions.

• The third session (will be) on sustainable and resilient recovery and post COVID-19.

“The first session will cover responsible production and consumption around the framework of climate action and partnerships for the goals. The second session is (on) ensuring health, safety and the environment around reducing inequality in the framework of peace, justice and institutions, and the third session (will be) on sustainable and resilient recovery and post COVID-19.”

The Saudi Green Building Forum is a nonprofit organization that works towards realizing the ambitions of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world in sustainable development.

Topics: 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) Saudi Green Building Forum COVID-19

Related

Saudi Green Building Forum shows support at 64th session of Commission on Status of Women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Building Forum shows support at 64th session of Commission on Status of Women
Saudi Green Building Forum participates in UN session
Corporate News
Saudi Green Building Forum participates in UN session

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah Hafiz has been the CEO of the Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders at the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) since 2020.

Hafiz joined the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) in 2020 to manage its strategic growth and alignment with the national tourism vision. Prior to TDF, he served as head of change management at the Ministry of Health.

As an adviser to the minister of economy and planning, Hafiz developed the education sector privatization initiatives that aimed to optimize the budget of the Ministry of Education through building partnerships with the private sector.

As a director general for privatization, public-private partnership and special government projects at the Economics Cities Authority, he implemented a reversed PPP model to help serve all privatization initiatives at the economic cities attracting government projects (such as Aramco Gas Pipeline, Haramain Railway, MBSC).

From 2009 to 2011, Hafiz served as a COO at one of the Al-Zahid Group subsidiaries, where he succeeded in increasing sales and reducing the company’s annual operational cost.

He also worked as a senior manager at the Al-Khabeer Merchant Finance Corp. from 2008 to 2009. In 2004, he was a financial management consultant at the World Bank in Washington, DC. For about two years beginning in 2013, he was an associate professor at the Jeddah-based University of Business and Technology.

In 2001, Hafiz received a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. Two years later, he received a master’s degree in engineering management from George Washington University. In 2008, he obtained a Ph.D. degree in the same field of study from George Washington University.

Topics: Who's Who Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 
Who’s Who: Dr. Hessah Al-Ageel, director general at the Saudi Institute of Public Administration
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Hessah Al-Ageel, director general at the Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president
Updated 26 June 2021
SPA

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president
Updated 26 June 2021
SPA

BERN: Swiss President Guy Parmelin met Saudi Ambassador Dr. Adel Siraj Mirdad, who presented his credentials to the chief of state at the Federal Palace in Bern.

Mirdad conveyed the greetings and wishes of good health, development and prosperity on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Parmelin and the Swiss people.

The Swiss president also expressed his appreciation to the king and the crown prince, wishing them and the Saudi people good health and further development and prosperity.

 

 

Topics: Switzerland

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Business & Economy
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
  • The first category of people who met the conditions for performing Hajj received text messages on Friday
  • Messages were considered a final approval only after meeting requirements according to the available places
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Kingdom’s screening process to sort out this year’s Hajj applicants started on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, explained that the sorting operation was divided into several categories. 
The first category of people who met the conditions for performing Hajj received text messages on Friday to access the ministry’s electronic portal and complete the registration process.
These messages were considered a final approval only after meeting the requirements according to the available places, he said.
The ministry has facilitated registration steps for issuing Hajj permits. These include logging into the electronic portal, verifying the applicant’s data, and the ability to add a companion provided that they have already registered on the portal for Hajj this year.
They also include reviewing and booking the available packages, accepting the terms and conditions, paying the reservation invoice electronically and, finally, obtaining a Hajj permit.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday

Saudi COVID-19 recovery rate remains high despite increase in cases

Saudi COVID-19 recovery rate remains high despite increase in cases
Updated 20 min 52 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi COVID-19 recovery rate remains high despite increase in cases

Saudi COVID-19 recovery rate remains high despite increase in cases
  • The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 480,701
  • A total of 7,743 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 20 min 52 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Friday that five regions in the Kingdom had recorded more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, as authorities continue to warn residents to remain vigilant and abide by official measures.

The ministry reported 1,312 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total number to 480,701. Makkah was the region with the highest case count at 373, followed by Riyadh with 233, the Eastern Province with 214, Asir with 155 and Jazan with 104.

Jouf was the region with the lowest case count, with only three cases reported.

There are currently 11,331 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, 1,466 of whom are in ICUs — an increase of 15 in the 24 hours.

The ministry reported 1,290 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries to 461,628. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 96 percent.

The ministry reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,743. More than 17.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, at a rate of 84,158 per day. 49.1 percent of the Kingdom’s population have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The ministry’s statement said that 103,820 PCR tests had been conducted in the previous 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 21.4 million.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance reopened 12 mosques that were temporarily closed for cleaning after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were confirmed among worshippers.

The ministry said on Friday that four mosques were reopened in Jazan, three in the Northern Borders region, two in Baha, and one each in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Asir.

COVID-19 infections have led to 1,665 mosques in the Kingdom being forced to close in the past 139 days. They were reopened after sanitization measures were completed.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Business & Economy
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose
Saudi Arabia
Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose

Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose

Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose
Updated 25 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose

Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose
  • More than 48 percent of the country’s population has received at least 1 dose
Updated 25 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that residents in the Kingdom above the age of 50 will now be able to receive their second dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine after completing more than 40 days from their first dose.

More than 17 million doses have been administered as 48.8 percent of the country’s population has been inoculated with at least one dose.

The Kingdom recorded 1,255 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 479,390.

Most new cases were in the Makkah region with 340, followed by the Eastern Province (282) and Riyadh (203) while Jouf had only six people who tested positive.

There are 11,322 active cases while the number of critical cases dropped to 1,451 compared to the day before. Fourteen new COVID-19-related deaths have raised the total number of fatalities to 7,730.

The MoH said that a further 1,247 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 460,338. The country’s recovery rate is currently at 96 percent and holding steady.

In addition, 91,021 new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted in the past 24 hours have raised the number of tests conducted in the Kingdom to over 21.3 million.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, Jeddah authorities closed 32 commercial outlets for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Municipalities in the Kingdom have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures designed to protect public health.

The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 3,899 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying 57 violations.

The violations varied between noncompliance with social distancing and wearing a mask, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues and failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or using the Balady app.

Topics: Saudi vaccination Saudi ministry of health COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia records 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,255 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,255 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,479 new infections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,479 new infections

Latest updates

Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
What We Are Eating Today: Bathnah
What We Are Eating Today: Bathnah
Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral
Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral
Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino
Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino
What We Are Reading Today: In Humboldt’s Shadow by H. Glenn Penny
What We Are Reading Today: In Humboldt’s Shadow by H. Glenn Penny

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.