Millions of people at risk if UN fails to unite on Syrian aid, envoy warns

A young man pushes a cart with carrying children inside at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Daesh militantss, in Hasakeh, Syria, on June 23, 2021. (AFP / Delil Souleiman)
This photo taken on April 19, 2020 shows a large refugee camp in Atma, Idlib province of Syria. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
Refugees walk about at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Daesh fighters, in Hasakeh, Syria, on June 23, 2021.(AFP/ Delil Souleiman)
Updated 15 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  • UN special envoy for Syria: ‘A large-scale cross-border response is essential’ to save lives
  • The assistance is a ‘lifeline for millions of Syrians,’ says US ambassador
Updated 15 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Unity within the Security Council is of critical importance to the survival of millions of Syrians who continue to be in desperate need of life-saving aid, the UN’s special envoy for Syria said on Friday.

“It is absolutely vital to maintain and expand access, including cross-border and cross-line operations,” Geir Pedersen told the 15 members of the council.

His comments came as Western council members appear to be heading for a showdown next month with Russia and China — both of whom are permanent members and hold the power of veto — over the renewal of the mandate for the aid operation in Syria.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned council members on Wednesday that a failure to renew the cross-border mechanism for aid to Syria would have “devastating consequences” for civilians across the war-torn country.

The previous cross-border authorization was approved in 2014 and covered four border crossings. Opposition in the past year from Russia and China to the renewal of all four has resulted in three of them closing, leaving only one still operating, at Bab Al-Hawa on the border with Turkey. The mandate for this crossing will expire on July 10, and so a successful Security Council vote is required if it is to stay open beyond then.

“A large-scale cross-border response is essential for an additional 12 months to save lives,” Pedersen told council members.

The UN estimates that more than 13 million people across Syria need humanitarian assistance to survive.

Russia argues that the international aid operation violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya, has dismissed the need for cross-border assistance as “an anachronism.”

He said his country initially accepted the mechanism because Syria “was (then) riven into parts by terrorists.” He argues that Syria has now been “liberated” and so all aid to the north should go through Damascus.

Nebenzya blamed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria on the West’s “illegal economic sanctions.”

He added: “We consider this a continuing attempt to oust the legal authorities of the country through economic suffocation.”

China’s representative at the meeting also blamed the economic problems in the country on unilaterally imposed Western sanctions. He called for them to be lifted, and warned that “any scheme to effect regime change in Syria must be utterly renounced.” He also called on the council to separate humanitarian aid from the political process.

However the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who recently visited the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, said the “dire humanitarian crisis directly informs the political situation.”

She called on the council to reauthorize the crossing, describing it as “a literal lifeline for millions of Syrians,” and reinstate two other crossings at Bab Al-Salam and Al-Yaroubiyah. She warned that the political situation will go from bad to worse if Russia and China continue to refuse to renew the cross-border mandate.

“If we cut off cross-border aid, we further destabilize the region — it will encourage more internally displaced people to flee,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

“As everyone made clear to me when I visited the border — refugees, NGO representatives, UN humanitarian workers, local experts — there is no alternative for cross-border assistance. None.”

The American envoy reiterated that her country will not normalize or support any reconstruction aid that benefits the Assad regime.

France’s permanent representative, Nicolas de Riviere, pleaded with the council not to abandon the Syrian people “to the goodwill of the Assad regime,” and instead to return to “the heart of (resolution) 2254.”

Resolution 2254, adopted in December 2018, calls for an immediate ceasefire,  constitutional reforms and “free and fair elections” to be held. It also calls for the release of all detainees, the disclosure of the fate of all people who were forcibly disappeared, and arrangements to be made for the dignified and safe return of displaced people and refugees.

Special envoy Pedersen said that he laments the failure to make any real progress on the political track and regrets the “gulf of mistrust between the parties and the complexity of the situation on the ground,” as he urged the council to unite.

“Trust and confidence will be built through actions not words,” he said. “Key players need to be ready to come to the table with the necessary goodwill and something to deliver.

“I believe we need a new, constructive international dialogue on Syria to discuss concrete steps — steps that should be reciprocal and mutual, defined with realism and precision, implemented in parallel, and which are verifiable.

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive deal

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive deal
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive deal

US, France warn Iran that time running out to revive deal
  • Talks have stalled in part over Iran’s insistence on the lifting of all sanctions
  • Blinken says the US still has “serious differences” with Iran
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: The United States and France on Friday warned Iran that time is running out to return to a nuclear deal, voicing fear that Tehran’s sensitive atomic activities could advance if talks drag on.
On the first high-level visit to Paris by President Joe Biden’s administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French hosts saluted a new spirit of cooperation after four years of turbulence under Donald Trump.
But the two sides said that one key Biden promise — to return to the 2015 Iran accord that was trashed by Trump — is at risk if the clerical regime does not make concessions during talks that have been going on for more than two months in Vienna.
Blinken warned that the United States still has “serious differences” with Iran, which has kept negotiating since last week’s presidential election won by hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.
“There will come a point, yes, where it will be very hard to return back to the standards set by the JCPOA,” Blinken told reporters, using the acronym for the accord’s formal name.
“We haven’t reached that point — I can’t put a date on it — but it’s something that we’re conscious of.”
Blinken warned that if Iran “continues to spin ever more sophisticated centrifuges” and steps up uranium enrichment, it will bring nearer the “breakout” time at which it will be dangerously close to the ability to develop a nuclear bomb.
But Blinken said that Biden still supports a return to the accord, under which Iran had drastically scaled back its nuclear work until Trump withdrew in 2018 and imposed crippling sanctions.
“We have a national interest in trying to put the nuclear problem back in the box that it was in the JCPOA,” Blinken said.

France — which like Britain, Germany, Russia and China had stayed in the 2015 accord despite pressure from Trump — also ramped up pressure on Iran to move ahead.
“We expect the Iranian authorities to take the final decisions — no doubt difficult ones — which will allow the negotiations to be concluded,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said at the joint news conference with Blinken.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement in response: “The opposing sides are the ones who must take the decisions.”
The UN nuclear watchdog said Friday it had received no reply from Tehran over the possible extension of a temporary agreement covering inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities which expired on Thursday.
Under that deal, which had allowed for some IAEA inspections to continue after Iran limited access to sites in February, Tehran pledged to keep recordings “of some activities and monitoring equipment” and hand them over to the IAEA as and when US sanctions are lifted.
But Iran’s envoy to the IAEA said on Twitter that the data recording was “a political decision” to facilitate the political talks and “shouldn’t be considered as obligation.”
Talks have stalled in part over Iran’s insistence on the lifting of all sanctions, pointing to the promises of economic relief under the accord.
The Biden administration says it is ready to lift economic measures related to nuclear work as laid out by the JCPOA — but that it will keep other sanctions, including over human rights and Iran’s support to militant movements in the Arab world.
Some experts believe that Iran had been waiting for the election of Raisi, whose hard-line approach is backed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the ultimate arbiter of the Islamic republic’s foreign policy.
Analysts have said Iran could strike a deal before Raisi takes office in August — letting him take the credit for the expected economic boost but blame outgoing president Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who championed a better relationship with the West, if the situation deteriorates.

yu978 Blinken, who was raised in Paris, hailed the alliance with France and sprinkled his remarks with fluent French, in a sharp change of tone after the sometimes abrasive “America First” approach of the Trump administration.
“I would even be tempted to say, welcome home!” Le Drian said as he welcomed Blinken in an ornate room of the Quai d’Orsay, the French foreign ministry.
Blinken later met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. The State Department said they looked for common ground on the challenges of Russia and China, crises in Lebanon and Ethiopia and the fight against Islamic State extremists in the Sahel.
Blinken is on a European tour that also took him to Germany and will continue in Italy, just after Biden visited the continent.
The Biden administration has looked to show unity with Europe as it looks to the rise of an increasingly assertive China as its primary global challenge.
vl-sct/pvh/je

Topics: Iran nuclear deal International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Antony Blinken

US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored

US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored
Updated 39 min 42 sec ago
Saeed Batati

US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored

US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored
  • In a clarification of comments by its envoy, Washington said it must also talk to the Houthis because they control territory and people
Updated 39 min 42 sec ago
Saeed Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Washington considers the Yemeni government led by President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi as the nation’s only legitimate government, but also deals with the Iran-backed Houthis because they are in control of parts of the country and the people there, the US Department of State told Arab News on Friday.

“The United States, like the rest of the international community, recognizes the Republic of Yemen government, which is the only legitimate, internationally recognized government in Yemen,” it said. “The Houthis control people and territory and must be dealt with. They are real, political actors in Yemen.”

The assurance from Washington of its support for the Yemeni government came a day after US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking sparked a furor when he said that his country “recognizes” the Houthis as a legitimate force in Yemen.

“I have spoken on a number of occasions about the legitimacy of the Houthis, which is to say that the United States recognizes them as a legitimate actor,” he said during an online roundtable discussion on Thursday, arranged by the National Council on US-Arab Relations. “We recognize them as a group that has made significant gains.”

Lenderking’s remarks were “a clear coup against local, Arab and international resolutions” that recognize the Yemeni government’s authority

Ahmed Ayedh, Marib Press editor

Asked whether it is realistic that the Houthis will bow to US demands that they stop fighting, given they possess large numbers of weapons and continue to have the upper hand on battlefields, Lenderking said that some elements within the Houthi leadership have expressed a commitment to peace, and Washington encourages the group to engage with peace efforts.

“I hope and encourage the Houthis to support the UN-led process and the efforts that are underway to support peace and the political transition,” he said.

The Yemeni government, politicians and journalists expressed dismay over his remarks. A senior government official, who asked not to be named, told Arab News that the Yemeni foreign minister and the speaker of the parliament had contacted officials at the US embassy in Yemen asking for clarification, which came on Friday morning.

Meanwhile Yemenis expressed outrage on social media and in the local media about what they perceived as a shift in US policy on the Houthis.

Ahmed Ayedh, the editor of Marib Press news site, described the Lenderking’s remarks as “a clear coup against local, Arab and international resolutions” that recognize the Yemeni government’s authority, and called on the authority to boycott him.

The US State Department said the envoy’s words were taken out of context. As well as reiterating the support of the US government for the Yemeni government, it slammed the Houthis for escalating their military operations.

“We remain concerned that the Houthis are more focused on waging war and exacerbating the suffering of Yemeni citizens than they are on being part of the resolution to the conflict,” it said.

The Houthis viewed the perceived shift in US tone as a victory and vowed to press ahead with their “resistance.”

Without specifically mentioning the Lenderking’s comments, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, president of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, demanded that the international community deal with the group as the sole, legitimate representatives of Yemen.

“Thanks to God, Yemen has won due to its steadfastness and strength that achieved its legitimacy and independence,” he said in a message posted on Twitter.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, said on Friday that the Houthis interpret the international community’s “soft” handling of the war in Yemen and human rights abuses by the rebels as a green light to push ahead with their military operations.

In a message posted on Twitter, he said the Houthi militia considers the international response as “encouragement for its aggression and military escalation, killings of Yemenis and violations of human rights.”

He denounced the militia’s terrorist activities, which he said threaten regional and international security, disrupt peace efforts and exacerbate the human suffering in the country.

Topics: Yemen Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi

Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral

Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral

Lebanon government agrees to gradually lift fuel subsidies amid currency spiral
  • Vatican brings together Christian communities in Lebanon to form common vision
  • Hezbollah allies call on supporters to be 'disciplined on social media'
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab approved a proposal to finance fuel imports at a rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar on Friday, instead of the previous 1,500 pound rate, amid worsening gasoline shortages.

The decision is likely to increase the price of gasoline sharply, but is expected to temporarily ease the shortage crisis in the country. 

The price of a gas canister is expected to jump from 44,000 pounds to more than 60,000 pounds.

Bassam Tlais, head of the Land Transport Union, said: “We are at the crater of the fuel volcano. What is happening is a gradual lifting of subsidies (that) will negatively affect drivers and the transport sector.”

Diab’s media office said: “We are at the gates of the summer season, which will allow an increase in the value of hard currencies that will come to Lebanon with the arrival of expatriates and tourists, with the consequent positive results.”

It also announced in a statement that Diab “gave the exceptional approval of the finance minister’s proposal to allow the financing of the import of fuel based on the dollar exchange rate of 3,900 pounds instead of 1,500 pounds, based on Article 91 of the Monetary and Credit Law.”

The prime minister’s office said that signing the borrowing request from the Banque Du Liban (BDL) was necessary to cover the fuel subsidy.

It added it “accompanies the approval of the financing card in the joint parliamentary committees in preparation for its approval in a public parliamentary session next week … to secure fuel for citizens during the next three months.”

The dollar exchange rate, meanwhile, crossed the threshold of 16,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market for the first time in Lebanon, trading between 16,300-16,350 pounds to the dollar on Friday.

The same day, the mayor of Burj Al-Barajneh in the southern suburb of Beirut expressed his worry at citizens’ inability to secure their livelihood.

Atef Mansour issued a distress call because “the circumstances have exceeded the humanly acceptable range.”

Mansour told Arab News that “the situation is dire and miserable throughout the country.

“When I speak on behalf of my region in the southern suburb of Beirut, I reflect the true reality of Lebanon.”

The mayor added: “Today, a person who wants (an operation) tomorrow came to me asking for 750,000 pounds because the doctor refused to operate without receiving his fees in advance, even though the patient has health insurance.”

He said people “lack medicine and are humiliated at gas stations. Officials are absent under a corrupt regime.”

“The municipality, which was feeding its financial fund from financial levy and building permits, is unable to find solutions. The financial levy fell to 10 percent after people stopped paying taxes because they wanted to give priority to feeding their families, and construction operations also stopped.”

He said the municipality dismissed some workers because “we can no longer pay their salaries.”

The mayor's remarks came as the Vatican announced a meeting will be organized by Pope Francis with representatives of Lebanon’s 10 Christian denominations on July 1.

The Vatican’s foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, told a press conference on Friday that “the Vatican alone cannot help Lebanon, and the entire international community must stand by this country.

“Through the July 1 meeting, we want to form a common vision with the heads of the sects so that we would have clarity of vision and move as necessary.”

The protest movements that have returned to the streets have spread over the past two days to the outskirts of the southern suburbs of Beirut and in villages and towns in the Bekaa and the south of the country, which are considered Hezbollah strongholds.

Amid a worsening political and economic crisis, the Amal movement and Hezbollah called on their supporters on social media “to follow the highest levels of discipline.”

They were also urged to show “a spirit of brotherhood, reject discrimination, and not to engage in any arguments that may lead to division in the same house.”

Attempts to solve internal disputes between Hezbollah’s allies were manifested on Friday following an agreement between social media officials of the group and the Free Patriotic Movement.

They stressed the need for a “close relationship between the two parties.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese economic crisis

Palestinian protesters demand Abbas resignation after activist’s death

Palestinian protesters demand Abbas resignation after activist’s death
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

Palestinian protesters demand Abbas resignation after activist’s death

Palestinian protesters demand Abbas resignation after activist’s death
  • Nizar Banat, a vocal critic of the Palestinian Authority, died a day after he was arrested by PA forces
  • His family said PA agents broke into his house early Thursday and beat him up before taking him away
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

HEBRON, Occupied West Bank: Palestinian mourners Friday called for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas’s most prominent critics, who died after being arrested by security forces.

Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat’s coffin through the streets of the occupied West Bank city, many of them chanting “The people want the fall of the regime” and “Leave, leave Abbas.”

Some waved Palestinian flags and others the flag of Hamas, Abbas’s rivals in Gaza.

Protesters also gathered in Ramallah and outside East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Banat’s family said Palestinian Authority (PA) forces broke into his house in the city in the early hours of Thursday and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him.

He suffered blows to the head, the PA’s Independent Commission for Human Rights said after conducting an autopsy.

Abbas’ Palestinian Authority said it would hold an inquiry, but has not commented on the accusations.

FASTFACT

Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat’s coffin through the streets of the occupied West Bank city.

ts governor for Hebron, Jibrin Al-Bakri, said Banat died when his health “deteriorated” during his arrest.

Abbas’ popularity has plummeted since the 85-year-old was elected president in 2005, with many Palestinians facing economic hardship and complaining of widespread corruption. He has ruled the PA by decree for over a decade.

Making its first statement since Banat’s death, the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which Abbas chairs, said the PA inquiry would be impartial and that it would announce its findings at the earliest opportunity.

But the PLO called on Palestinians “and especially the family of the martyr, Nizar, to assume national responsibility ... and not allow anyone to politicize this issue and divert it from its national, humanitarian and legal track.”

Banat, 43, was a social activist who had accused Abbas’s PA of corruption, including over a short-lived COVID-19 vaccine exchange with Israel this month and Abbas’s postponement of a long-delayed election in May.

Banat had registered as a parliamentary candidate for that contest.

Human rights groups say Abbas regularly arrests critics. A Human Rights Watch official said Banat’s arrest was “no anomaly.” Abbas denies the accusations.

The US, the UN and the EU called on the PA to conduct a “transparent” inquiry into Banat’s death.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, urged Palestinians to rise up and “put a final end to the widespread violation by the (PA) against the freedoms and rights of our people.”

Abbas and the PA, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, reject accusations they are corrupt and that they arrest people for their political views. They also deny torture.

Topics: Nizar Banat Palestinian Authority

Arab region trapped in vicious circle of conflict and hunger: FAO-led report

Arab region trapped in vicious circle of conflict and hunger: FAO-led report
Updated 26 June 2021
Robert Edwards

Arab region trapped in vicious circle of conflict and hunger: FAO-led report

Arab region trapped in vicious circle of conflict and hunger: FAO-led report
  • War and instability are undermining Arab region’s earlier progress on nutrition and food security, aid agencies warn
  • Even before the pandemic, 137 million people in NENA region were food insecure and 12.2 percent going hungry
Updated 26 June 2021
Robert Edwards

BOGOTA, Colombia: Conflict has been the primary driver behind a rise in hunger across the Near East and North Africa (NENA) since 2015-17, according to a report published by a coalition of aid agencies on Thursday, which also identified a wide gap between those Arab countries embroiled in hostilities and those at peace.

The report, titled “Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition in the Near East and North Africa 2020: Enhancing Resilience of Food Systems in the Arab States,” assessed food-system resilience and nutrition in 22 countries stretching from Tunisia in the west to Yemen in the east.

According to its 2019 estimates, about 51.4 million people in the region — around 12.2 percent of the population — were already going hungry before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has further exacerbated disruptions to supply chains and livelihoods.

About 137 million people in the region were deemed to be either moderately or severely food insecure, lacking regular access to sufficient and nutritious food — a trend that is expected to worsen unless measures are taken to improve systemic resilience.

As a result of this trend, the report predicts the region almost certainly will fail to meet its commitments under the UN Sustainable Development Goals to eliminate hunger by the end of the decade. In fact, based on its current trajectory, the number of people affected by hunger is expected to rise above 75 million by 2030.

“The wave of instability and conflicts has applied stress to food systems, with the direct and indirect effects manifesting in several ways. But the most visible consequence is the massive wave of forced migration, both internally and between countries,” Abdulhakim Elwaer, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative for the NENA, told Arab News.

“For example, according to the report’s findings, as of 2020, 5 million Syrians were dependent on aid from the UN World Food Program (WFP). In addition, Lebanese workers now compete with Syrian migrants for agricultural jobs, increasing rural unemployment and poverty and obstructing food access. 

“Meanwhile, in south Yemen, 29.8 million people were reported to be acutely food insecure in 2020, mainly due to the impact of violence, alongside other pre-existing socioeconomic conditions.”

According to its 2019 estimates, about 51.4 million people in the NENA region — around 12.2 percent of the population — were already going hungry before the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP/File Photo)

The report is based on a collaboration between FAO, the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), WFP and the World Health Organization.

What is especially troubling about its findings is the impact that hunger and food insecurity is having on public health and child development. According to the report’s 2019 estimates, 22.5 percent of children under the age of 5 were stunted, 9.2 percent wasted, and 9.9 percent overweight.

Also owing to poor nutrition, 27 percent of the region’s adult population are classified as obese, making the Arab region the second-worst offender for obesity in the world. The same dietary shortcomings have left 35 percent of women of reproductive age anemic.

Conflict was found to be the leading cause of the degrading hunger situation in the Arab region. Although the report recorded a sustained decline in undernourishment in Arab countries since 2000-02, this downward trend came to a halt in 2014-16, coinciding with a significant uptick in regional violence.

About 137 million people in the region were deemed to be either moderately or severely food insecure, lacking regular access to sufficient and nutritious food. (AFP/File Photo)

Indeed, during this period, Gaza suffered almost two months under heavy Israeli bombardment, Daesh seized control of vast areas of Iraq and Syria, Libya descended into its second civil war, Iran-backed Houthis took control of Yemen’s capital Sanaa, and Somalia and Sudan both experienced renewed violence — a combination of which contributed to the biggest human displacement since the Second World War.

“The decline in food security and the fight against hunger was apparent globally since 2015, with conflict in the NENA region and other parts of the world among the main contributors to that setback,” said Elwaer.

“However, even when the direction of change in the region was still positive, between 11 and 12 percent of the adult population in NENA still suffered from hunger and severe food insecurity.”

According to the report, undernourishment in the region’s non-conflict countries has ranged between 5 and 8 percent since 2000-02. This is about two to three times that of most developed countries where undernourishment is commonly below 2.5 percent.

According to the report’s 2019 estimates, 22.5 percent of children under the age of 5 were stunted, 9.2 percent wasted, and 9.9 percent overweight. (AFP/File Photo)

Hunger in conflict countries, meanwhile, has been much higher than in non-conflict countries, in the order of 24 to 30 percent. It had trended downward up until 2014-16, after which it began to rise.

For example, conflict-torn Iraq saw its prevalence of undernourishment fall from 25 percent during 2007-09 to 21.8 percent during 2011-13, only to rise again to 24 percent during 2015-17.

Although the figure fell to 23.7 percent during 2017-19, population growth means that the number of undernourished people in Iraq has consistently grown from 6.5 million in 2009-11 to 9.1 million in 2017-19.

INNUMBERS

* 12.2% - Share of NENA population already going hungry before the pandemic. 

* 137m - NENA population deemed moderately or severely food insecure.

* 50% - Share of Arab region population who cannot afford a healthy diet.

By contrast, comparatively peaceful Algeria has seen its prevalence of undernourishment fall consistently from 5.6 percent during 2007-09 to 3.2 in 2015-17 — and it has continued to fall since. Meanwhile, in the affluent Gulf state of Kuwait, the rate has remained consistently below 2.5 percent over the entire period.

Although it is the primary factor, conflict is not the only cause of growing hunger and food insecurity in the region. The report also highlighted the weaknesses of regional food systems, hampered by the effects of climate change, bad policymaking, and economic disruption, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The full impact of the pandemic on food security in the region is difficult to assess in this report, which reflects the pre-COVID-19 situation,” said Elwaer. “However, it is safe to conclude the pandemic has further exposed regional vulnerabilities.”

Other pressures on food supply chains were found to include water scarcity, a strong dependence on imports, inequality, population growth and mass migration.

The report found that healthy diets are unaffordable for more than 50 percent of the Arab region’s population — higher than the global average of 38 percent. (AFP/File Photo)

“In addition to poor policies, shocks and stresses can affect the agrifood economy to worsen hunger and nutrition. In some countries, national policies further stress resources with unsustainable groundwater extractions leading to saltwater intrusion,” he said.

“For example, Saudi Arabia in the past used to practice intensive wheat farming at a high cost to freshwater aquifers. This practice has been corrected with recent, more sustainable and effective policies.”

The high cost of healthy eating was also found to be a factor, whereby nutritious diets with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, pulses, meat and dairy were estimated to cost around five times more than one that meets basic energy needs through a starchy staple such as rice and bread.

Indeed, the report found that healthy diets are unaffordable for more than 50 percent of the Arab region’s population — higher than the global average of 38 percent.

The number of people affected by hunger is expected to rise above 75 million by 2030. (AFP/File Photo)

Elwaer said that both conflict and non-conflict countries in the region need to pursue policies that will mitigate this wide array of challenges. 

“Awareness-raising is key if we want to improve food security and nutrition among the public. Some countries in the region showed serious intent to tackle the mitigating factors. However, there is much more needed to reverse food security and nutrition’s decline,” he said.

“It could seem a considerable ask of countries under the current pandemic situation. Still, food security and nutrition are key to the sustainable development agenda, which affects the well-being of populations and overall economic and social growth.”

-------------------

Twitter: @RobertPEdwards

Topics: Middle East Arab World Hunger Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) conflict Editor’s Choice

