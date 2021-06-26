You are here

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant
Taiwan’s tally of COVID-19 infections stands at 14,545 since the pandemic began, including 623 deaths. (Reuters)
date 2021-06-26
Reuter

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID-19 variant
  • Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant
  • From Sunday, the government will tighten border controls to keep out the variant
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuter

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported its first domestically transmitted case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, tightening controls in a southern part of the island where the cases have occurred.
Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been comparatively small.
Six people in Pingtung county had been confirmed to have the Delta variant, including two who returned this month from Peru, where they are suspected of bringing the infection from, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.
One of them has been classified as a domestic infection, rather than within the family who arrived from Peru.
The government is carrying out mass testing in the area where the cases were reported, quarantining all suspected contacts. It has ordered supermarkets, restaurants and wet markets closed for three days, Chen said.
“Now it has entered the community, and we are proactively working to contain it,” he said.
Taiwan had previously reported five cases, all imported, of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.
From Sunday, the government will tighten border controls to keep out the variant, requiring arrivals from five countries, including Britain, to be placed in centralized quarantine facilities.
The Delta variant now comprises 96 percent of sequenced cases in Britain.
The broader picture of Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to improve, with Chen announcing 78 new cases, up only slightly from 76 the previous day, though controls on gatherings and public events remain in place.
Taiwan’s tally of infections stands at 14,545 since the pandemic began, including 623 deaths.

Topics: Taiwan Coronavirus

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters
Reuters

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown
Updated 26 June 2021
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Sydney and some surrounding areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has grown to 80 cases.
More than a million people in downtown Sydney and eastern suburbs of Australia’s biggest city were already under lockdown due to the outbreak, but health authorities said they needed to expand the curbs after more infections were recorded, with exposure sites increasing beyond the initial areas of concern.
“Even though we don’t want to impose burdens unless we absolutely have to, unfortunately this is a situation where we have to,” said New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Australia has been more successful in managing the pandemic than many other advanced economies through swift border closures, social distancing rules and high compliance, reporting just over 30,400 cases and 910 COVID-19 deaths.
But the country has struggled with its vaccination rollout, and states have been plagued in recent months by small outbreaks. These have been contained through speedy contact tracing, isolation of thousands of people at a time or snap hard lockdowns.
Saturday’s lockdown in New South Wales will also include the regions of Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong, which surround Sydney.
Under the rules in place through July 9, people can leave home for essential work, medical care, education or shopping. The rest of the state will have limits on public gatherings and masks will be obligatory indoors.
“There was no point doing it for three days or five days because it wouldn’t have done the job,” Berejiklian told a news briefing.
Her conservative state government was reluctant to impose the lockdown, but a growing number of health experts called for it, as Australia remains largely unvaccinated.
On Saturday, the case of a worker at the Granites gold mine in the Tanami Desert of the Northern Territory prompted the territory’s authorities to order the isolation of more than 1,600 people in three states who had had contact with the worker.
The mine, owned by Newmont Corp, was put into lockdown.

Topics: Coronarivus Australia coronavirus lockdown

18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico

18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico
Updated 26 June 2021
AP
AP

18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico

18 dead in gunbattle between drug cartels in northern Mexico
  • Police said the shootout was between gunmen from the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

MEXICO CITY: The bullet-ridden bodies of 18 people were discovered after what appeared to have been a shootout between members of rival drug cartels in northern Mexico, authorities said Friday.
The bodies were found in a remote, rural area of the north-central state of Zacatecas, state security department spokeswoman Rocío Aguilar said.
There was evidence the deaths in the township of Valparaiso resulted from a confrontation between gunmen from the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, she said.
Zacatecas, once dominated by the old Zetas cartel, is being fought over by a dizzying number of cartels. Those jockeying for turf in Zacatecas include the Sinaloa, Jalisco, Gulf and Northeast cartels as well as remnants of the Zetas who call themselves “Talibans.”
The gunbattle came two days after the bodies of two abducted police officers were found hanging from an overpass in the Zacatecas state capital and seven people were discovered shot to death in a neighboring city.
The policemen were officers from the neighboring state of San Luis Potosi who had been reported missing earlier.
Drug cartels have hung the bodies of victims from overpasses before as a message to rivals or to authorities, but seldom do so with members of law enforcement.
In the nearby city of Fresnillo, police later found the bullet-ridden bodies of four women and three men. One man and a woman were found wounded at the scene of the attack, along with five children who had not been harmed.

 

Topics: Mexican drug wars

Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino

Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino
Updated 26 June 2021
Ellie Aben

Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino

Filipinos bid farewell to former President Aquino
  • 10-day national mourning period declared
Updated 26 June 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine flags were lowered to half-mast on government buildings Friday as people lined up at Manila’s Church of the Gesu to pay their last respects to former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino, who has died aged 61.

He led the Philippines from 2010 to 2016 and was the only son of former President Corazon C. Aquino and assassinated opposition leader Benigno S. Aquino Jr.

Aquino died in his sleep on Thursday morning, his family told the media.

A 10-day national mourning period, lasting until July 3, was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening to pay tribute to Aquino’s “lasting legacy” to the Filipino people.

“His memory and his family’s legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts,” Duterte said, as he called on Filipinos to “unite in prayer and set aside our differences” during the mourning period.

Vice President Leni Robredo, accompanied by her two daughters, attended Aquino’s wake at the Church of Gesu at the Ateneo de Manila University’s Loyola Heights campus in Quezon City.

“He showed the kind of leadership that our country needs. His passing is like the end of an era,” she told reporters. “The challenge is upon every one of us to continue what he fought for.”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said his department joined the nation in mourning for Aquino, who had strengthened the country’s military.

“As commander-in-chief, he recognized the importance of equipping our military to better respond to the evolving domestic and regional security challenges,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) held an eight-gun salute at military camps on Friday to honor their former commander-in-chief.

His memory and his family’s legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts.

President Rodrigo Duterte

The eight-gun salute represents the first eight provinces that participated in the Philippine revolution against Spanish colonial rule from 1896 to 1899.

“We give our former president and commander-in-chief our snappiest salute and our pledge to continue to perform our mandate. The banner of his legacy will continue to fly on the hallowed grounds of our camps anywhere in the country,” AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said in a statement.

During his term, Aquino advocated the strengthening of the country’s defense and security capabilities.

The Republic Act No. 10349, also known as the revised AFP modernization act, was enacted under his leadership to build a defense system capable of addressing security issues such as the South China Sea dispute
with China.

There were also condolences from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with leaders recognizing Aquino’s contributions to the region’s peace and development.

Between 2011 and 2012, Aquino negotiated peace between the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, ending decades of separatist conflict.

“We are forever grateful for his administration’s efforts in revitalizing the peace talks and their help in laying the groundwork for lasting peace in Mindanao,” Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim said, adding that Aquino would also be remembered for his commitment to fighting corruption and “just like his parents, his unwavering commitment to democracy.”

Senator Imee Marcos, the daughter of the former dictator President Ferdinand Marcos whom Aquino’s parents helped topple, also paid tribute.

“I will always treasure the memories of our long years together as freshmen legislators and members of a tiny opposition,” Marcos said. “Far beyond politics and much public acrimony, I knew Noynoy as a kind and simple soul. He will be deeply missed.”

Condolences continued to arrive also from abroad, with US President Joe Biden bidding farewell to “a valued friend and partner to the United States.”

“President Aquino’s steadfast commitment to advancing peace, upholding the rule of law, and driving economic growth for all Filipinos, while taking bold steps to promote the rules-based international order, leaves a remarkable legacy at home and abroad that will endure for years to come,” Biden said. “I greatly valued our time working together, and I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his family and to all who will mourn his absence.”

The funeral mass for Aquino will be held at the Church of the Gesu on Saturday at 10 a.m.

It will be streamed live on Ateneo de Manila University’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on Radyo Katipunan 87.9 FM.

Aquino will be laid to rest at Manila Memorial Park on Saturday, beside his parents.

Topics: Filipinos Benigno Aquino III

Canada blames Iran’s ‘disregard for human life’ in downing of Ukrainian airliner

Canada blames Iran’s ‘disregard for human life’ in downing of Ukrainian airliner
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP
AFP

Canada blames Iran’s ‘disregard for human life’ in downing of Ukrainian airliner

Canada blames Iran’s ‘disregard for human life’ in downing of Ukrainian airliner
  • “The part of the Canadian report which criticizes Iran’s report on the issue in the technical aspect is baseless and unacceptable,” the official says
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

MONTREAL: The Iranian missile fire that shot down a Ukrainian Boeing airliner last year stemmed from a mixture of recklessness, incompetence and disregard for human life on the part of Tehran, an official report by Canadian experts released on Thursday said, though it found no evidence the strike was premeditated.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, from Tehran to Kiev, crashed on Jan. 8, 2020 shortly after takeoff with 176 people on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents. Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted having shot down the aircraft “by mistake.”

The report acknowledged that the forensic investigators, who examined all the evidence that was available to them, “found no evidence that the downing of Flight PS752 was premeditated.”

“Having said that, Iran does not get off the hook in any way whatsoever,” Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said at a press briefing.

“It is totally responsible for what happened due to a combination of incompetence, lack of accountability, a total failure of their command and control system, a total failure to properly assess the risk, a total failure to close the airspace and not even bothering to inform the aircraft taking off, that they were in a risk environment because missile batteries had been set up in the vicinity of the airport.”

On the night of the tragedy, Iran’s air defenses were on high alert, since Iran had just attacked a base used by the US military in Iraq in response to the US drone strike five days earlier in Baghdad that had killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s regional strategy.

“The report highlights authorities’ recklessness, incompetence and wanton disregard for human life,” Garneau said, adding that Iran tried to cover up its actions by bulldozing the crash site and “providing only a misleading and superficial account of events.”

“The facts are clear, Iran is responsible for the deaths of 176 innocent people,” he said.

In its final report released in March, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization exonerated Iran’s armed forces.

Ukraine slammed those findings as a “cynical attempt to hide the real causes” and Ottawa denounced the “incomplete” report without “hard evidence.”

On Thursday, Iran said Canada was “not qualified” to apportion blame on Tehran.

“Canada is not qualified to present reports or to voice opinion on the issue of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand.

“The part of the Canadian report which criticizes Iran’s report on the issue in the technical aspect is baseless and unacceptable,” the official said.

Topics: Canada Boeing 737-800 plane Ukraine Iran

Somali kills three in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack

Somali kills three in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack
Updated 25 June 2021
AFP
AFP

Somali kills three in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack

Somali kills three in ‘brutal’ Germany knife attack
  • The 24-year-old suspect staged the attack at city centre at 5 pm, striking at a household goods store, before hitting a bank
  • A witness had reportedly said the suspect "shouted Allah Akbar"
Updated 25 June 2021
AFP

BERLIN: A Somali man killed three people and left five others seriously injured in an “incredibly brutal” knife rampage in the southern German city of Wuerzburg.
The 24-year-old suspect staged the attack in the city center at around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), striking at a household goods store, before hitting a bank.
The man, who has lived in Wuerzburg since 2015, was overpowered after police shot him in the thigh, said Bavaria’s interior minister Joachim Herrmann.
The rampage left “three dead, five seriously injured and others injured,” said Herrmann, adding, “it is not certain if the most seriously injured will survive.”
Investigators have found documentation showing the man “was treated in a psychiatric institution,” said Herrmann, but added that he could not detail the length of the stay.
“The police investigation will determine if this was an Islamist act or if it was due to the psychiatric state” of the man, he said.
A witness had reportedly said the suspect “shouted Allah Akbar” (God is greatest) during what rescuers described as a “really incredibly brutal” attack, said Herrmann.
“That must all be clarified in further interrogations but we have no further indications on the motivations,” he added.
Police said however that the suspect was not a known Islamist.
The mass-circulation daily Bild published a photo of the suspect, showing a dark-skinned man wearing a beige, long-sleeved t-shirt with grey trousers and holding a long knife.
Video footage circulating online also showed passers-by trying to stop the suspect using folded chairs.
A crowd of people gave chase before a police car arrived on the scene, one video showed.
Another photo published by Bild showed a police officer handcuffing the suspect.
A huge police deployment was underway in the city of around 130,000 inhabitants located about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Frankfurt.
While the perpetrator’s motive has not yet been established, Germany has been on high alert after several deadly Islamist extremist attacks.
Wuerzburg was itself hit five years ago by an axe-wielding man who seriously wounded four people on a train.
The suspect, an Afghan, sought to attack a passerby as he fled before being shot dead by police.
The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group.
The deadliest Islamist attack in Germany happened in December 2016 when a jihadist rammed a truck into a Berlin Christmas market killing 12 people.
The Tunisian attacker, a failed asylum-seeker, was an IS supporter.
More recently, one man was killed and another seriously injured in a knife attack in the city of Dresden in October.
A 20-year-old Syrian jihadist in May received a life sentence for the homophobic attack.
Last August, six people were injured in a series of motorway accidents in Berlin in what prosecutors described as a suspected Islamist attack.
Since 2009, German authorities have foiled 17 suspected jihadist attacks — the majority in 2016, according to the interior ministry.
The number of Islamists considered dangerous in Germany rose sharply between 2015 and 2018, according to security services.
But the numbers have declined since then, with 615 considered dangerous by the latest count compared with 730 in January 2018.
There are also 521 people “who have attracted the attention of the security services but have not yet reached the stage of being considered dangerous.”
In 2020, 320 new investigations with a link to the Islamist threat were launched in Germany.
Germany remains a target for jihadist groups, in particular because of its involvement in the coalition fighting IS in Iraq and Syria, and its deployment in Afghanistan since 2001.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has meanwhile charged that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to allow in more than one million asylum-seekers — many fleeing Iraq and Syria — since 2015 has contributed to the heightened security risk.
But beyond Islamist attacks, there have been other knife assaults.
In October 2017, a man randomly attacked passers-by with a knife in central Munich, lightly injuring eight people. Police excluded terrorism as a motive after detaining a suspect.

Topics: Germany knife attack somali Jihadist Islamic State

