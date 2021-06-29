You are here

Russian police search homes of investigative journalists

Russian police search homes of investigative journalists
Russian police and National Guard (Rosgvardia) servicemen wearing face masks walk along Red Square in central Moscow. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The searches came ahead of the planned publication of an investigation into a public official
  • Kremlin critics say president Vladimir Putin has silenced most dissidents
MOSCOW: Russian police on Tuesday were searching the apartments of investigative journalists and their relatives as authorities pile more pressure on independent media.

Proyekt (The Project), one of Russia’s last remaining independent media outlets specializing in in-depth investigations, said that police were raiding the homes of its chief editor Roman Badanin and journalist Maria Zholobova.

Another journalist, deputy editor Mikhail Rubin, was detained while police were searching his parents’ apartment, the media outlet said on social media.

The searches came ahead of the planned publication of an investigation into the alleged wealth of Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, his son and other relatives, Proyekt said.

“But we will publish it anyway,” the media outlet said on messaging app Telegram.

Kremlin critics say that during his two decades in power president Vladimir Putin has silenced most dissidents and has muzzled the media.

The few opposition and independent media that still operate in Russia are under huge pressure, Kremlin opponents say.

In April, authorities designated Meduza, a popular Russian-language news website based in Latvia, a “foreign agent,” forcing it to launch a crowdfunding campaign to survive the loss of advertising revenue.

The next month another independent online media outlet, VTimes, received the same tag and shut down in June.

Groups or individuals identified as “foreign agents” in Russia must disclose their sources of funding and label publications with the relevant tag or face fines.

The designation is seen as a deterrent for advertisers, and staff of publications with the label say the stigma makes it more difficult to work, including quoting sources.

Russia will hold parliamentary elections in September, and ahead of the polls authorities declared the organizations of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny extremist and barred his allies from running.

Topics: Russia Moscow Journalists investigative journalism Kremlin Navalny Putin Vladimir Putin Alexei Navalny

Journalists detained by Hezbollah released to Lebanese authorities

Kynaston, who reports for Beirut daily NOW Lebanon, was detained alongside German freelance journalist Stella Männer. (Courtesy: Facebook)
Kynaston, who reports for Beirut daily NOW Lebanon, was detained alongside German freelance journalist Stella Männer. (Courtesy: Facebook)
Arab News

Journalists detained by Hezbollah released to Lebanese authorities

Kynaston, who reports for Beirut daily NOW Lebanon, was detained alongside German freelance journalist Stella Männer. (Courtesy: Facebook)
  • The UK’s Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon Martin Longden said that he has been in contact with the Lebanese authorities since learning of the incident, and said that Kynaston was currently with the authorities
  • NOW Lebanon’s senior editor, Ana Maria Luca, tweeted that “They (Hezbollah) requested his phone and passport, press card was not enough.”
LONDON: British Journalist Matt Kynaston was reportedly detained in South Lebanon while covering the country’s fuel crisis by men claiming to be members of Hezbollah.

Kynaston, who reports for Beirut daily NOW Lebanon, was detained alongside German freelance journalist Stella Männer.

The UK’s Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon Martin Longden said that he has been in contact with the Lebanese authorities since learning of the incident, and said that Kynaston was currently with the authorities.

“This remains a serious and troubling incident: Journalists should not be impeded from carrying out their legitimate functions — a free press is critical to democracy in Lebanon,” Longden tweeted.

“We are delighted that Matt has been released and can only sympathize with him and all colleagues working under such circumstances and harassment at the hands of the Iranian backed Hezbollah,” said a senior editor at Arab News en Francais.

Earlier on Monday, NOW Lebanon’s senior editor, Ana Maria Luca, tweeted that “They (Hezbollah) requested his phone and passport, press card was not enough.

“Before his phone was probably taken away he sent a voice note with a recording of a man saying ‘I have the right to take his phone. I have the right to take his phone without his consent,’” she continued.

“He chose this particular gas station because they had issued a call to the Lebanese security forces to come and resolve a tense situation with stranded motorists. They did not mention they had #Hezbollah to defend them from journalists,” she added.

According to Luca, Männer was able to send her location to a friend at about 4 p.m. local time before she stopped responding, with her last known whereabouts being the “Orphan Gas station on the Airport Road.”

Topics: Hezbollah UK Germany Lebanon

Google will warn users if search results are likely to be poor

The warning will mostly appear for searches with numerous recent hits, but which come from non-reputable sites. (File/AFP)
The warning will mostly appear for searches with numerous recent hits, but which come from non-reputable sites. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Google will warn users if search results are likely to be poor

The warning will mostly appear for searches with numerous recent hits, but which come from non-reputable sites. (File/AFP)
  • Google began displaying warning messages for users when they searched for topics likely to have poor results.
  • The message says results for said searches are “changing quickly” and may not yet include reliable sources.   
LONDON: In an effort to combat unreliable sources on the search engine, Google began displaying warning messages for users when they searched for topics likely to have poor results on Monday. 

The message says results for said searches are "changing quickly” and may not yet include reliable sources.   

Danny Sullivan, public liaison for search at Google, stated in a blogpost: “We’ve trained our systems to detect when a topic is rapidly evolving and a range of sources hasn’t yet weighed in. We’ll now show a notice indicating that it may be best to check back later when more information from a wider range of sources might be available.”

Google also explained that the new function will detect when several sources have not yet provided input or reporting on the topic.

The aim of this new function is to provide more context about search results so users can evaluate information found online more confidently and accurately.

The warning will mostly appear for searches with numerous recent hits, but which come from non-reputable sites.

It is reportedly the first time that Google has introduced a concrete function to combat unreliable sources and misinformation, and the function has thus far received positive responses from academics and professionals alike. 

Renee DiResta, an academic studying misinformation at Stanford University who was the first to spot the warning, said: “First time I’ve seen this response from Google. Positive step to communicating that something is newsy/breaking and highlighting that facts are not all known or consensus on what happened is still being formed.”

Topics: Google search News misinformation

Trump joins video platform Rumble ahead of Ohio rally

Former US President Donald Trump arrives for his campaign-style rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26, 2021. (AFP)
Former US President Donald Trump arrives for his campaign-style rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

Trump joins video platform Rumble ahead of Ohio rally

Former US President Donald Trump arrives for his campaign-style rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26, 2021. (AFP)
  • Former US President Donald Trump joined video platform Rumble the same day he will take the stage at a campaign-style rally in Ohio.
  • Rumble, an alternative YouTube-style site, has become popular with US conservatives.
Former US President Donald Trump joined video platform Rumble on Saturday, the same day he will take the stage at a campaign-style rally in Ohio, his first such event since the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. 

Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year when he was blocked by a slew of platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol. He was permanently banned from Twitter and remains suspended by Facebook  until at least 2023 and by Alphabet's YouTube until the company determines the risk of violence has decreased. 

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Reuters that joining Rumble was in addition to the former president's plan to start his own platform, rather than a replacement for this plan. Trump, who earlier this month shut down his recently-launched blog, has not given details on the proposed platform.

“It is a great way to reach the American people in a time of unprecedented assault on free speech in our country by Big Tech tyrants,” Harrington said in an email to Reuters.

Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski confirmed Trump's verified account had been set up on the site but declined to comment further. Trump advisor Dan Scavino tweeted that Trump's Ohio rally would be live-streamed on the platform.

Rumble, which was launched in 2013 by Canadian tech entrepreneur Pavlovski as an alternative YouTube-style site, has become popular with US conservatives.

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” are investors in the platform.

Topics: Donald Trump campaign Election Ohio United States social media

UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement

UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement
Reuters

UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement

UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement
  • The United Kingdom and Singapore begin digital trade negotiations to remove trade barriers between the two countries in the post-Brexit era.
LONDON: Britain and Singapore will on Monday start negotiations on a new digital trade agreement that could remove barriers, part of London's push to become what it calls a "global tech powerhouse" post-Brexit.
Since completing its exit from the European Union at the end of last year, Britain has been pressing ahead with new trade deals especially with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, with the most recent agreement signed with Australia.
Digital trade is seen as key by the government to support British tech companies in capitalising on investment opportunities abroad to try to help a post-COVID recovery.
The government said any agreement with Singapore could remove barriers to digital trade and enable British exporters to expand into high-tech markets. The talks will be kicked off in a video call.
"A cutting-edge deal with Singapore will keep us at the forefront of the technological revolution, ensuring we lead the way in digitally delivered trade and industries like fintech and cybersecurity," British trade minister Liz Truss said.
"The UK will be the first European country to ever negotiate a Digital Economy Agreement, which shows what we can do as a sovereign trading nation," she said in a statement.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Singapore Digital trade #trade Market

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport
Reuters

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport
  • Hong Kong police arrest a former senior journalist with the Apple Daily newspaper at the international airport.
  • Apple Daily was forced to shut down following a raid by Hong Kong police on its headquarters on June 17 and the freezing of key assets and bank accounts.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested a former senior journalist with the Apple Daily newspaper at the international airport on Sunday night on a suspected national security charge as he tried to leave the city, according to media reports.
Fung Wai-kong would be the seventh staffer at the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper to be arrested on national security grounds in recent weeks. He was an editor and columnist at the now-closed paper, Hong Kong media reported.
Police said in a statement that a 57-year-old man had been arrested at the airport for “conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security.” They added that he had been detained and investigations were continuing.
A former Apple Daily journalist, Jack Hazelwood, said on Twitter that Fung was attempting to board a flight to London and called on British authorities to take action.
Apple Daily, a popular tabloid, was forced to fold following a raid by several hundred police on its headquarters on June 17 and the freezing of key assets and bank accounts. It printed its last edition last Thursday.
Authorities say dozens of the paper’s articles may have violated a China-imposed national security law, the first instance of authorities taking aim at media reports under the legislation.
Critics of the law, introduced last June, say it has been used to stifle dissent and erode fundamental freedoms in the former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Some of the critics also say the closure of Apple Daily, which mixes pro-democracy views with celebrity gossip and investigations of those in power, marks the end of an era for media freedom in the city.
Officials in Hong Kong and China have repeatedly said media freedoms are respected but not absolute, and cannot endanger national security.
The shutdown of Apple is the latest setback for media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the newspaper’s owner and a staunch Beijing critic, whose assets have been frozen under the legislation and who is serving prison sentences for taking part in illegal assemblies.
Lai is also awaiting trial after being charged with collusion with foreign forces, which carries up to life in jail.
The Hong Kong Journalists’ Association, reacting to reports of the airport arrest, condemned the police for targeting journalists again, and asked them to explain the incident.
In a move seen as another blow to press freedoms in Hong Kong, online pro-democracy media outlet Stand News said late on Sunday it would stop accepting monthly sponsorship from readers and shelve older commentaries for now.
Stand News said most of its directors, including barrister Margaret Ng and singer Denise Ho, had accepted recommendations to step down.
Two founding directors, Tony Tsoi and chief editor Chung Pui-kuen, would remain, it added.

Topics: Hong Kong Arrest police Pro-democracy newspaper

