IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding begins trading on ADX

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu

RIYADH: Aramco Trading Co. (ATC), the Saudi energy giant’s commercial trading arm, on Tuesday commenced bunkering operations at Yanbu industrial port.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Customs Authority, and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), ATC has commissioned a 6,000-deadweight tonnage (DWT) barge, the MT Halki. The first delivery of 1,600 metric tons of very low sulphur fuel oil was made to the MT Lake Trout.

ATC storage and blending facilities at Yanbu are capable of supplying up to 150,000 metric tons of bunker supplies per month.

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, CEO of ATC, said: “ATC intends to offer a world-class bunker supply service, adopting industry best practices to ensure a safe, reliable, and competitive package to ship owners in one of the world’s busiest sea routes.

“Yanbu is strategically located southeast of the Suez Canal in the Red Sea, and we seek to provide ship owners with certainty around pricing, availability, quality, and logistics to develop Yanbu’s potential as a bunkering hub in the region,” he added.