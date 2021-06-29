IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding begins trading on ADX

DUBAI: Alpha Dhabi Holding, an investment company based in Abu Dhabi, has been listed on the UAE capital’s bourse.
A subsidiary of the International Holding Company, Alpha Dhabi has a diverse portfolio of companies under its belt, particularly in five major verticals – industrials, healthcare, capital, construction, and hospitality.
“Today’s listing is a resounding vote of confidence for Alpha Dhabi in our journey of becoming a globally recognized investment holding company and to support our growth plans into our key verticals,” the company’s chairman, Mohamed Thani Murshed Al-Rumaithi, said.
Alpha Dhabi in March acquired a 12.1 percent stake in Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer Aldar Properties, the builder of the emirate’s Formula One race track.