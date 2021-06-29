You are here

IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding begins trading on ADX
Alpha Dhabi in March acquired a 12.1 percent stake in Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer Aldar Properties. (Shutterstock)
IHC unit Alpha Dhabi Holding begins trading on ADX
  • Alpha Dhabi has a diverse portfolio of companies under its belt, particularly in five major verticals
DUBAI: Alpha Dhabi Holding, an investment company based in Abu Dhabi, has been listed on the UAE capital’s bourse.
A subsidiary of the International Holding Company, Alpha Dhabi has a diverse portfolio of companies under its belt, particularly in five major verticals – industrials, healthcare, capital, construction, and hospitality.
“Today’s listing is a resounding  vote  of  confidence  for  Alpha  Dhabi  in  our  journey  of  becoming  a  globally recognized  investment  holding  company  and  to  support  our  growth  plans  into  our  key  verticals,” the company’s chairman, Mohamed Thani Murshed Al-Rumaithi, said.
Alpha Dhabi in March acquired a 12.1 percent stake in Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer Aldar Properties, the builder of the emirate’s Formula One race track.

 

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu

Aramco unit starts bunkering operations at Yanbu
  • ATC storage and blending facilities at Yanbu are capable of supplying up to 150,000 metric tons of bunker supplies per month
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco Trading Co. (ATC), the Saudi energy giant’s commercial trading arm, on Tuesday commenced bunkering operations at Yanbu industrial port.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Customs Authority, and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), ATC has commissioned a 6,000-deadweight tonnage (DWT) barge, the MT Halki. The first delivery of 1,600 metric tons of very low sulphur fuel oil was made to the MT Lake Trout.

ATC storage and blending facilities at Yanbu are capable of supplying up to 150,000 metric tons of bunker supplies per month.

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, CEO of ATC, said: “ATC intends to offer a world-class bunker supply service, adopting industry best practices to ensure a safe, reliable, and competitive package to ship owners in one of the world’s busiest sea routes.

“Yanbu is strategically located southeast of the Suez Canal in the Red Sea, and we seek to provide ship owners with certainty around pricing, availability, quality, and logistics to develop Yanbu’s potential as a bunkering hub in the region,” he added.

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook
  • OPEC’s demand forecasts show that in the fourth quarter global oil supply will fall short of demand by 2.2 million barrels per day
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices dropped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus sparked new mobility restrictions around the world.
Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $74.52 a barrel by 1100 GMT, after slumping 2 percent on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $72.58 a barrel, extending a 1.5 percent loss on Monday.
Despite the virus flare-up, the market still broadly expects vaccine rollouts to brighten the demand outlook, analysts said.
“The narrative of the past few months has not changed: the war against the virus is being gradually won, the global economy and oil demand are recovering,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga.
“Oil supply is being effectively managed therefore dips are probably viewed by ardent bulls as attractive buying opportunities.”
The flare-up in cases of the Delta variant comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, are set to meet on July 1 to discuss easing their supply curbs.
OPEC’s demand forecasts show that in the fourth quarter global oil supply will fall short of demand by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), giving the producers some room to agree to add output.
Analysts expect OPEC+ to step up supply in August as the market has tightened on strong growth in fuel demand in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers.
Spain and Portugal, favorite summer holiday destinations for Europeans, imposed new restrictions on unvaccinated Britons on Monday, while 80 percent of Australians faced tighter curbs due to flare-ups of the virus across the country.
Talks on a travel corridor between the United States and Britain also slowed, partly on concerns about a rise in cases of the Delta variant in Britain, the Financial Times reported, citing officials.
Investors will be looking to the latest US inventory data for cues on the outlook for demand. Crude stocks likely extended their fall for a sixth straight week, while gasoline stocks also declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

Basrah Gas signs loan agreement with IFC for project to limit gas flaring

Basrah Gas signs loan agreement with IFC for project to limit gas flaring
Updated 29 June 2021

Basrah Gas signs loan agreement with IFC for project to limit gas flaring

Basrah Gas signs loan agreement with IFC for project to limit gas flaring
Updated 29 June 2021
DUBAI, June 29 : Iraq’s Basrah Gas Co. signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation for a loan to fund a project to limit the flaring of natural gas, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Iraq continues to flare some of gas extracted alongside crude oil because it lacks the facilities to process it into fuel for local consumption or exports.
Gas flaring costs nearly $2.5 billion in lost revenue for the government and would be sufficient to meet most of needs for gas‐based power generation, according to the World Bank.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

EBRD sees Tunisia economy growing 2.7% this year, recovery depends on tourism

EBRD sees Tunisia economy growing 2.7% this year, recovery depends on tourism
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

EBRD sees Tunisia economy growing 2.7% this year, recovery depends on tourism

EBRD sees Tunisia economy growing 2.7% this year, recovery depends on tourism
  • Tunisia’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from a year ago
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday it expects the Tunisian economy to grow by 2.7 percent of GDP this year, but recovery will depend on a COVID-19 vaccination rollout, economic reforms and the vital tourism sector.
Tunisia had forecast growth of 3.9 percent this year after the economy shrank by 8.8 percent in 2020, but the rapid spread of the coronavirus is pointing to another bad tourist season as foreigners desert the country’s beaches.
Tunisia’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from a year ago.
“The strength of the recovery will also depend on the pace of vaccination against COVID-19, allowing the reopening of the economy, including the tourism sector,” the bank said.
It added that a strong and sustainable recovery will depend on economic reform, however, while fiscal tightening is expected to rein in the strength of any upswing.
Tunisia, which posted a fiscal deficit of 11.4 percent of output last year, has started talks with the International Monetary Fund on a package of financial assistance.

Orascom patriarch Onsi Sawiris dies aged 91, Al Arabiya reports

Orascom patriarch Onsi Sawiris dies aged 91, Al Arabiya reports
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Orascom patriarch Onsi Sawiris dies aged 91, Al Arabiya reports

Orascom patriarch Onsi Sawiris dies aged 91, Al Arabiya reports
  • The father of Naguib Sawiris, chairman and CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding, was born on Aug. 14, 1930
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian billionaire Onsi Sawiris has died at age of 91, Al Arabiya reported.
The father of Naguib Sawiris, chairman and CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding, was born on Aug. 14, 1930.
After graduating from Cairo University in 1950 with a BA in Agroculture, he started work in a contracting company involved in road paving and digging irrigation canals, that was later nationalized.
Sawiris remained the head of the company for five years before he moved to Libya in 1966, and worked there in contracting before returning to Egypt in the mid-70s.
Onsi Sawiris founded Orascom General Contracting and Trade in 1976, known later as Orascom Construction Industries.
His company’s activity expanded in the 1980s and 90s, to include tourism, hotels, computer services and mobile phones.
By the time of his death the group had become one of the best known corporate names in Egypt.

