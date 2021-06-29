You are here

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. (Supplied)
As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. (Supplied)
Huda Al-Shair

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
  • Agreement by MAS Company, Argentina’s Biogénesis Bágo will see plant complete within four years
JEDDAH: Riyadh-based veterinary service provider MAS Company has signed a $60 million deal with Argentinian biotechnology company Biogénesis Bágo to build the Kingdom’s first foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease vaccine manufacturing plant.

The official ceremony took place on Monday and was endorsed by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and hosted by Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, president of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

FMD is a contagious virus among livestock animals that can affect humans, and the new agreement aims to help Saudi Arabia become the first Arab country to be rid of the disease.

The new manufacturing facility will be built in three phases and is due to be completed within four years. Once it starts operation, it will create more than 400 job opportunities and will have the capacity to produce 200 million vaccines doses per year, Dr. Esteban Turic, CEO of Bioegénesis Bagó, told Arab News, adding that the agreement was part of its expansion plans.

“We are considering additional facilities for new animal vaccines needed in the country and wider region,” he said.

Biogénesis Bágo has more than 80 years of experience in biotechnical development and manufacturing and was selected to partner on the project after it successfully helped to eradicate FMD in Latin America and Asia. The company is a supplier for the FMD bank in the US and Canada.

“Biogénesis Bagó has current operations in KSA and the wider region. We are exporting from our main site in Argentina, from where we supply the US antigen and vaccine bank, seven countries in Latin America and four in Asia,” Turic said.

Nawaf Al-Ibrahim, CEO of MAS Company, stated that this project is part of a reforms program as part of Vision 2030 that aims to make the Kingdom self-sufficient and sustainable in food security.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. Authorities issued 307 new factory licenses during the first three months of this year, a 27.92 percent year-on-year increase. However, in terms of dollar investments, the amount surged by 428.6 percent to SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion), according to figures from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The Kingdom’s pharmaceutical drugs market is a vital part of this growth. It was estimated to be worth $10.19 billion last year and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.3 percent over the next six years, according to a report by US-based research company Coherent Market Insights.

Topics: Vision2030 Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia ranks No. 2 globally in its commitment to cybersecurity

Participants are seen during the Saudi cyber security forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Participants are seen during the Saudi cyber security forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks No. 2 globally in its commitment to cybersecurity

Participants are seen during the Saudi cyber security forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • The Kingdom jumps more than 40 places since Vision 2030 was launched in 2017
  • Presence of a specialized reference body for cybersecurity played a big role in boosting the country’s ranking
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia jumped up 11 places from 2018 to be ranked second in the world among countries committed to cybersecurity at a global level.

The Global Cybersecurity Index 2020, a trusted reference that measures the commitment of its 193 members to cybersecurity, released the rankings.

The Kingdom also ranked No. 1 in the Arab world, the Middle East, and Asia in the index produced, analyzed, and published by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which is a specialized agency of the UN.

Saudi Arabia made a significant jump in the rankings since Vision 2030 was launched in 2017 when it ranked 46th in the world.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for the continued support to implement measures to make cybersecurity more resilient.

The authority said cybersecurity has a broad field of application. Each country’s level of development or engagement is assessed along five pillars: Legal, technical, organizational, capacity development, and cooperation.

The NCA said the Kingdom performed exceptionally in all aspects as one of the main factors that boosted the country’s ranking was the presence of a specialized reference body for cybersecurity.

The NCA was established by a royal decree in October 2017. It is mandated with implementing the National Information Security Strategy, which formalizes a Kingdom-wide framework for cybersecurity, risk mitigation, and resilience via governance policies, standards, cyber-defense operations, and development of human capital and local industry capabilities.

The NCA’s stated mission is to “work closely with public and private entities to improve the cybersecurity posture of the country in order to safeguard its vital interests, national security, critical infrastructures, high-priority sectors, and government services and activities in alignment with Vision 2030.”

Last year, NCA signed a partnership with ITU to launch a program to create safe cyberspace for children around the world.

“The global program for creating a safe and prosperous cyberspace for children aims to build capacities and knowledge for children around the globe that reinforces their ability to face cyber challenges,” the authority said.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission announced the implementation of a regulatory framework to beef up cybersecurity in the Kingdom.

The “cybersecurity regulatory framework” for service providers in the communications, IT, and postal service sector aims to raise the security levels of service providers.

It seeks to ensure the implementation of adequate cybersecurity measures following the best international practices.

The framework ensures an increase in the level of confidence in the integrity of the infrastructure of service providers, and the application of best practices to develop appropriate cybersecurity measures.

This regulatory framework also requires the adoption of a risk management methodology and the fulfillment of all cybersecurity requirements by service providers to enable them to deal with cyber threats effectively.

 

Topics: Saudi Cybersecurity

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference
  • Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed stopping Iran's financing of the Houthi militia and other terrorist groups
  • Both countries want to strengthen their strategic partnership
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the US discussed strengthening coordination between the two countries to stop Iranian interference in the region.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, also discussed stopping the Islamic Republic’s financing of the Houthi militia in Yemen and terrorist groups that threaten international peace and security. 

The two officials spoke of ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US to serve common interests on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting being held in Matera, Italy.

Prince Faisal and Blinken also touched upon the most prominent topics raised at the G20 meeting.

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met on Tuesday for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, Blinken and Prince Faisal met with France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and they discussed the latest regional and international developments. 

The US secretary of state wrote on his Twitter account that the three officials held an important discussion “regarding the need for Lebanon’s political leaders to show real leadership by implementing overdue reforms to stabilize the economy and provide the Lebanese people much-needed relief.”

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Anthony Blinken

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 466,578
  • A total of 7,804 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,567 new infections on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 403 were recorded in Makkah, 328 in Riyadh, 326 in the Eastern Province, 173 in Asir, 94 in Jazan, 73 in Madinah, 42 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 19 in Hail, 19 in Tabuk, 13 in the Northern Borders region, and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 466,578 after 1,032 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,804 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 17.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Lebanon says it thwarted drug shipment intended for Saudi Arabia

Lebanon says it thwarted drug shipment intended for Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Lebanon says it thwarted drug shipment intended for Saudi Arabia

Lebanon says it thwarted drug shipment intended for Saudi Arabia
  • Two months ago, Saudi Arabia banned imports of all Lebanese agricultural produce, citing an increase in drug smuggling operations
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 100,000 amphetamine pills from the country to Saudi Arabia, two days after the Kingdom seized a shipment of 14.4 million pills dispatched from the small Mediterranean country.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said the Captagon pills were hidden in a batch of sterilization equipment set to be shipped to Saudi Arabia, adding that three people who admitted to being part of the operation were arrested.

This is the latest in a series of drug smuggling operations from Lebanon, which has found itself in hot water after its relations with Saudi Arabia soured.

Late Saturday, the state news agency SPA said the 14.4 million were hidden in a shipment of iron plates and seized by authorities in Jeddah.

Lebanon’s caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fehmi said the pills originated from Latakia in Syria and shipped to Saudi Arabia via Beirut with a forged Greek certificate of origin.

Two months ago, Saudi Arabia banned imports of all Lebanese agricultural produce, citing an increase in drug smuggling after millions of pills were found hidden in 80,000 hollowed out pomegranates.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon Captagon drugs

Saudi Arabia issues tens-of-thousands of rulings against violators of residency, labor, border security regulations

Saudi Arabia issues tens-of-thousands of rulings against violators of residency, labor, border security regulations
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues tens-of-thousands of rulings against violators of residency, labor, border security regulations

Saudi Arabia issues tens-of-thousands of rulings against violators of residency, labor, border security regulations
  • The General Directorate of Passports called on citizens and migrants to stop employing or sheltering infiltrators and violators of the regulations
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has issued 274,849 rulings against violators of the residency, labor and border security regulations across the Kingdom for the period from Aug 20 of 2020 to June 23 of 2021.
The General Directorate of Passports called on citizens and migrants to stop employing or sheltering infiltrators and violators of the regulations.
It further urged people to stop helping them find work, homes or means of transportation, state news agency SPA reported.
It added that everyone should cooperate and report any violators by calling 911 in Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 in all regions of Saudi Arabia.
“The penalty for smugglers or those involved in facilitating the illegal entry or movement of illegal migrants in the Kingdom, provide shelter or provide any form of assistance will face 5-10 years in jail and a fine of $266,000, confiscation of vehicles or property intended to transport or house them,” Border Guard official spokesman Colonel Misfir bin Ghannam Al-Qiraini told Al-Ekhbariya news channel.
In March, Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib said smuggling was a form of organized crime run by networks that could have grave security, health, economic and social implications for society.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

