Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation

The United Nations and human rights groups frequently criticize Iran for executing child offenders. (AP)
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

  • The Islamic republic executes convicts for crimes they committed while under-age “three to four times” a year
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Tehran: Iran’s use of the death penalty for crimes committed as minors does not mean it violates human rights, a senior Iranian official has insisted to AFP in response to UN criticism.
The Islamic republic executes convicts for crimes they committed while under-age “three to four times” a year, argued Majid Tafreshi of the state-run High Council for Human Rights.
Such uses of capital punishment are “not a symbol of violations of human rights,” he said in an interview with AFP, charging that criticism of the practice was “not fair.”
“When we are talking about under-18s, we are not talking about six or five years old. We are talking about mainly our 17 years old big boys (where) the court recognized their maturity.”
The United Nations and human rights groups frequently criticize Iran for executing child offenders, which violates the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child that Tehran has ratified.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet last week pointed to Iran’s “widespread use of the death penalty” and said that “over 80 child offenders are on death row, with at least four at risk of imminent execution.”
Tafreshi, the council’s deputy head of international affairs, rejected international criticism.
He said the council’s broad goal “is minimizing the number of executions... as much as possible,” calling it an effort for which “nobody applauds Iran.”
Iran last year executed at least four people found guilty of murders committed when they were minors, according to the UN.
Murder is punishable by death in Iran, according to the Islamic law of retribution that demands an “eye for an eye.” Convicts’ lives can be spared however if the victim’s family agrees to pardon them.
Tafreshi pointed out that Islam’s holy book the Qur'an says that demanding the convict’s execution “is your right as a victim’s family” — but also that showing mercy and agreeing to a pardon is “good for you.”
Usually, he said, “we’re trying to convince the victim’s family to pardon” child offenders sentenced to death.
Tafreshi said the council routinely seeks to find money to compensate victims’ families and to convince them to grant a reprieve, sometimes in a process that takes many years.
These efforts result in pardons agreed by victims’ families in 96 percent of cases, according to Tafreshi.
He argued that Iran’s penal code shows “leniency” toward child offenders and that judges make special efforts to determine if a homicide was intentional and the offender mature enough to understand the nature of the crime.
Tafreshi dismissed as “propaganda” charges by the UN, foreign governments and rights groups that many Iranian detainees are tortured and denied fair trials, adding that any suspected such cases are investigated.
He also pointed to what he labelled Western countries’ own human rights violations, including the United States’ “barbaric sanctions” on Iran, and British and French arms sales to Arab monarchies of the Gulf region.

Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

  • Benabderrahmane, 60, replaces Abdelaziz Djerad, who had held the post since late 2019
  • Djerad’s government had been unable to redress the country’s economic crisis
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian Finance Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane was named prime minister Wednesday, the presidency said, following legislative elections earlier this month and as the country seeks to curb a deep socio-economic crisis.
“Aimene Benabderrahmane has been appointed prime minister and charged with carrying on consultations with political parties and civil society to form a government as soon as possible,” the presidency said in a statement.
Benabderrahmane, 60, replaces Abdelaziz Djerad, who had held the post since late 2019 and presented his government’s resignation last week, following early parliamentary elections held on June 12.
Djerad’s government had been unable to redress the country’s economic crisis.
Africa’s fourth-largest economy is heavily dependent on oil revenues, which have slumped in the face of the global economic slowdown.
Unemployment stands at more than 12 percent, according to World Bank figures.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Djerad and his cabinet, thanked him for leading the government “during difficult conditions,” particularly the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Also Wednesday, the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), which came third in the vote with 65 seats in the 407-seat legislature, said it would not be part of a new government.
The country’s incumbent National Liberation Front (FLN) won the most seats in the June 12 vote that saw just 23 percent voter participation.
The low national turnout has been seen as a sign of Algerians’ disillusionment with and defiance of a political class deemed to have lost much of its credibility.
Algeria’s long-running “Hirak” pro-democracy protest movement boycotted the polls.
Ahead of the official results, the MSP had said its candidates were in the lead in most regions and hinted it could be part of the government.
But following consultations with President Tebboune, the party said it decided to step back.
“What was proposed does not allow us to influence political and economic developments,” MSP chief Abderazzak Makri told a news conference in Algiers.
He said he had been asked to propose a list of 27 names from which the executive would select four or five ministers.
“It’s not up to us to choose our ministers (in the government) and that is unacceptable,” he said.
“We want to be in power and not its facade,” Makri said.
The MSP had been part of successive Algerian governments from 1996 to 2011.

Topics: Algeria Aimene Benabderrahmane Abdelaziz Djerad

Criticism of Palestinian security forces raises pressure on Abbas

Criticism of Palestinian security forces raises pressure on Abbas
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

  • US Embassy said it was "deeply disturbed" by reports that protesters had been intimidated and beaten by plain-clothes officers
  • UN condemned what it called "totally unacceptable" attacks
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Pressure is mounting on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his security forces’ handling of protesters demanding his resignation since one of his biggest critics died in custody.
The US Embassy in Jerusalem said on Tuesday it was “deeply disturbed” by reports that protesters had been intimidated and beaten by plain-clothes officers, and the United Nations condemned what it called “totally unacceptable” attacks.
The security forces have denied deploying officers in civilian clothing against protesters.
But the criticism of the Palestinian Authority (PA) by such important international backers extends the already long list of problems facing Abbas, 85, after 16 years in power.
The family of Nizar Banat, a prominent critic of the PA who died in detention on June 24, said security forces broke into his house in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him.
A Palestinian rights group said after conducting an autopsy that Banat had suffered blows to his head.
The PA has declined direct comment on the circumstances of Banat’s death but, offering his condolences, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday the judiciary would “ensure application of the law against all those found guilty.”
The death has led to days of protests in the West Bank and clashes between demonstrators and security forces.
“We are deeply disturbed by reports that non-uniformed members of the Palestinian Authority Security Forces (PASF) harassed and used force against protesters and journalists over the weekend,” a spokesperson for the US Embassy said.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the occupied Palestinian territory said one of its rights monitors covering protests in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday was among dozens of people who had been attacked in a “totally unacceptable way.”
“The attack, by persons in civilian clothes, included punching, the use of pepper spray, and attempts to steal a phone being used to document events,” it said on Facebook.
Talal Dweikat, spokesperson for the Palestinian security forces, said such reports were “not true.”
“This is dishonorable talk. There were no security personnel in civilian clothes. Why would (they) wear civilian clothes?,” he told the Ramallah Mix broadcaster.
His office declined requests by Reuters for comment.
The PA says it has investigated Banat’s death, and Shtayyeh has urged Palestinians not to politicize the case.
Abbas’s popularity has plummeted since he was elected in 2005, according to opinion polls. He has ruled by decree for over a decade and the PA faces widespread allegations of corruption, which it denies.
Peace talks have been stalled since 2014, and Abbas has faced criticism for continuing to coordinate with Israel on security issues. Opponents say this enables Israel’s occupation of West Bank territory that it captured in 1967.
Anger deepened this year when Abbas canceled planned elections.
Criticism of the security forces’ methods has mounted since Banat’s death and Abbas’s Fatah party has accused Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas and other rival political factions of being behind them.
Aseel AlBajeh, of the rights group Al-Haq, said she was confronted by men in civilian clothing who pushed her and took her phone when she was filming Sunday’s protest in Ramallah.
“You feel completely unsafe because you don’t know if the person next to you, dressed in completely normal clothing, is going to beat you up or not,” AlBajeh, 26, said.
“It is painful. As Palestinians, we have two struggles: one against an occupying power in Israel, and the other against an authoritarian regime.”
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said reporters had been “prevented from covering events and threatened by plain-clothes forces.” It demanded the PA “prosecute those who assaulted journalists, and bring them to justice.”

Topics: Nizar Banat Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas Ramallah

Israeli gov’t and settlers reach deal over West Bank outpost, Palestinians angered

Israeli gov’t and settlers reach deal over West Bank outpost, Palestinians angered
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

  • Under the agreement, the settlers will leave Givat Eviatar outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
  • Most world powers deem all of the settlements, built on land Israel captured and occupied in 1967, to be illegal
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Jewish settlers have agreed to quit a remote outpost that has become a flashpoint for clashes with Palestinians who also claim the land, officials said, under a deal aimed at addressing an awkward political test for the new Israeli government.

Under the agreement with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the settlers will leave Givat Eviatar outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

But it seemed likely that at least some of the outpost’s new buildings would remain, locked and under military guard, an outcome that is certain to anger Palestinian protesters who demand it be removed.

The hilltop settlement outpost near the Palestinian city of Nablus was established without Israeli government permits in May and is now home to more than 50 settler families.

The Israeli military ordered it to be cleared, presenting an early challenge for the new prime minister. Bennett was once a leader of the settler movement and heads a pro-settler party, putting him at odds with some of his own voter base if the settlers were forcibly evicted.

But his ruling coalition only survives with the support of left-wing and Islamist Arab parties, making sensitive policy decisions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict difficult.

An official with Israel’s Defense Ministry, which administers the settlements, said the Givat Eviatar families had agreed to leave voluntarily by the weekend.

Troops would stay on and a land survey conducted to determine if a government-backed settlement can be established there, the official told Reuters.

Settler leader Yossi Dagan said the families would leave on Friday under the deal. The structures serving as their homes would be locked, he said, suggesting they would not be dismantled. The Defense Ministry official did not confirm that.

On Wednesday Moussa Hamayel, deputy mayor of the nearby Palestinian village Beita, said: “We will continue our popular activities (protests) until the settlement is removed and our land is returned to us.” Beita’s residents claim ownership of the area on which Givat Eviatar sits.

Most world powers deem all of the settlements, built on land Israel captured and occupied in a 1967 Middle East war, to be illegal. Israel disputes this, citing historical ties to the land on which they sit, and its own security needs.

Israeli soldiers have shot dead five Palestinians during stone-throwing protests since the outpost was set up, Palestinian officials said. The military did not comment on fatalities, but said troops used live fire only as a last resort.

Topics: Israel Palestine Israel-Palestine Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Conflict

Activist fears Palestinian Authority’s bid to ‘silence’ dissent

Activist fears Palestinian Authority’s bid to ‘silence’ dissent
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

  • Activist says he has a responsibility to discuss violations by Palestinian officials
  • He is the founder of Youth Against Settlements, a Hebron-based group that campaigns against the proliferation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: When he was locked up last week by Palestinian security forces, rights activist Issa Amro said he was thinking about his friend Nizar Banat, who would be dead within days.
Both men had become prominent critics of the Palestinian Authority, which activists say has grown increasingly intolerant of dissent.
Banat’s death on Thursday at age 43, shortly after security forces stormed his home and violently arrested him, sparked days of angry protests in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.
“When they forcefully arrested me on a baseless charge, I felt that they were determined to get rid of us,” 41-year-old Amro told AFP, referring to the PA’s alleged crackdown on critics.
“When I was in detention I thought about my friend Nizar,” Amro said. “I don’t think they were planning to kill him. I think they used violence on his body (to silence) him.”
Amro, like Banat, is from Hebron, a flashpoint West Bank city where roughly 1,000 Jewish settlers live under heavy Israeli military protection surrounded by some 200,000 Palestinians.
Both men have long records condemning the Israeli occupation, but they have also criticized the PA, which stands accused by rights groups of corruption and other violations.
In 2018, New York-based group Human Rights Watch charged that the PA was guilty of “arbitrary arrests” and the “systematic practice of torture” that “may amount to a crime against humanity.”
The PA is led by 86-year-old president Mahmud Abbas, whose tenure had been due to end in 2009 but who has repeatedly balked at holding elections.
He most recently called off polls scheduled for May and July, blaming Israel’s refusal to guarantee voting in annexed east Jerusalem.
The PA has promised an investigation into Banat’s death and prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday vowed that those found responsible would be punished.
But Banat’s family said it would reject the findings of such a probe, insisting the PA already knew who was involved.
Amro, who was frequently greeted as he walked with an AFP reporter through Hebron’s old city, said that working as an activist in the West Bank had become precarious.
“The environment is not safe for me,” he said. “I’m scared to get killed but I will not stop.”
He claimed he was tortured during a week-long detention in 2017, beaten while locked in a small room, prevented from seeing his lawyers and even threatened with decapitation.
“I’m connected to the international community, and my voice is reaching lawmakers all around the world,” he said.
“They don’t want that. They want to be the only voice for the Palestinian people,” he said, explaining why he has been targeted by the PA.
But he stressed that he has a responsibility to discuss violations by Palestinian officials.
“If Mahmud Abbas is (leading) a dictatorship, I should talk about that,” he said. “I should talk about political prisoners.”
Amro is the founder of Youth Against Settlements, a Hebron-based group that campaigns against the proliferation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.
He told AFP he had lost track of the number of times he had been arrested by Israel.
“Sometimes twice a week, sometimes twice a day,” he recalled.
In February, an Israeli military court handed him a three month suspended sentence and a 3,500 shekel ($1,070) fine, after finding him guilty of organizing an “illegal” demonstration and “physically opposing” soldiers during his arrest.
London-based Amnesty International insisted Amro had been sanctioned for organizing and participating in peaceful protests, describing his punishment as being “motivated by purely political interests.”
Amro, asked about the nature of the threats he perceived from both the PA and Israel, said: “I feel sometimes I am a lonely person between two dictatorships.
“I’m scared of both,” he said, describing the Palestinian Authority as a “subcontractor” of the Jewish state.

Defense in trial on Jordan’s destabilization plot will ask court to bring Prince Hamza to testify

Defense in trial on Jordan’s destabilization plot will ask court to bring Prince Hamza to testify
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: The defense lawyer in Jordan’s trial surrounding a plot to destabilize the Hashmite kingdom will ask the court to include Prince Hamza among other witnesses to testify in the case. 

Lawyer Mohamed Afif was quoted saying it will remain the court’s decision to accept in the session whether to allow Prince Hamza to appear as a witness.

The Jordanian State Security Court was going to hold its fourth session on the case on Wednesday, which sees the two accused, former royal court advisor Bassem Awadallah and Hassan bin Zaid, being tried on charges of involvement in a seditious conspiracy to “destabilize the kingdom’s security.” 

However, the hearing was postponed to Thursday.

Topics: Jordan

