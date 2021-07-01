You are here

Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet
An oil drill is pictured in the Kern River oil field in Bakersfield, US. (Reuters)
01 July 2021
Reuters

  • OPEC+ is easing supply cuts between May and July by 2.1 million barrels per day
  • WTI rose more than 10 percent in June while Brent added over 8 percent
SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by lower US inventories, as investors waited for a decision from key producers on whether they would maintain or ease supply cuts in the second half of the year.
Brent crude for September gained 17 cents, 0.2 percent, to $74.79 a barrel by 0355 GMT while the US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.68 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, close to its highest since 2018 of $74.45.
WTI rose more than 10 percent in June while Brent added over 8 percent, touching highs since 2018, as summer travel picked up and more people got vaccinated.
Analysts had forecast a wider supply deficit globally in the second half as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, maintained production cuts while demand rises.
OPEC+ is easing supply cuts between May and July by 2.1 million barrels per day and will meet on Thursday to decide whether to leave production unchanged or boost output, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or by a more modest 0.5 million bpd in August. The group is expected to also discuss whether to extend the supply reduction deal to beyond April 2022.
“Sideline discussions indicate that Russia is proposing to boost supply while Saudi Arabia wants a more cautious approach,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Analysts at Citi bank said global oil market fundamentals should be robust enough to justify an easing of production cuts, adding that they were factoring a 1 million barrels per day (bpd) surge in OPEC supplies in August.
Even after accounting for higher OPEC+ production, Citi expects the market to remain in a deep deficit of more than 3 million bpd through the third quarter with a high probability of Brent hitting around $85.
However, outbreaks of the Delta virus variant are raising concerns demand recovery may falter. Renewed lockdowns and rising costs have already weakened momentum in Asia’s factory activities in June.
In the United States, crude stockpiles fell last week for the sixth straight week in response to rising demand, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.
A drop in crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, to the lowest since March 2020 also underpinned the US benchmark, squeezing its discount to Brent to the narrowest since June 2020 on Wednesday.
Brent was seen averaging $67.48 a barrel this year and WTI $64.54, both up from forecasts in May, a June Reuters poll showed.

Israeli, UAE airlines announce cooperation deal

Israeli, UAE airlines announce cooperation deal
Updated 17 min 56 sec ago
AFP

  • Move follows Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to the UAE this week to inaugurate the country’s first Gulf embassy in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: The UAE and Israeli flag-carriers announced a codeshare cooperation deal on Thursday, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations following September’s normalization of diplomatic relations.
The move follows Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to the UAE this week to inaugurate the country’s first Gulf embassy in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.
The airlines said in a statement they had “launched their joint codeshare network and reciprocal loyalty agreement for frequent flyers.”
“This builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the airlines signed in 2020 following the Abraham Accords signed by the UAE and Israel,” it added.
Under the agreement, El Al will sell tickets and offer frequent flier points to its members for the twice-weekly Etihad service between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv from July 18.
Pending regulatory approval, Etihad will then begin to sell tickets for 14 routes operated by El Al as well as offering benefits to its frequent fliers.
“We are very pleased to be able to announce the launch of our codeshare and frequent flyer partnership with El Al,” said Etihad chief executive Tony Douglas.
From oil to tourism to cutting-edge technologies, the two countries hope to benefit from an economic dividend following the normalization agreement.

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
AFP

  • The seven men and one woman, aged between 27 and 31, were accused of burgling not just top players from the PSG team, but also music and TV personalities in seven burglaries in 2018 and 2019
PARIS: A Paris court has sentenced eight people to up to six years in prison for being part of a gang of burglars who scaled buildings to steal millions in valuables from the rich and famous, including former Paris Saint-Germain football star Thiago Silva.
The seven men and one woman, aged between 27 and 31, were accused of burgling not just top players from the PSG team, but also music and TV personalities in seven burglaries in 2018 and 2019.
Operating in units of two, three or four, they robbed the homes of TV host Patrick Sebastien, celebrity chef Jean-Pierre Vigato and an unnamed wealthy Saudi national, taking a combined €4.2 million ($5 million) worth of goods.
The heaviest sentences of six years in jail were given by the court in its verdict late Wednesday to Mohamed S., who thanks to his climbing prowess was known as “The Cat” — a nickname he rejects — and Abdelazim G., who goes by the nickname “Bidou” — or “Kid.”
Mohamed S. confessed to two thefts but was convicted of five, while Abdelazim G. confessed to five and was convicted of seven.
They were convicted of being part of a criminal gang and carrying out gang theft, while Mohamed S. was also convicted of possessing a weapon after a pistol was found in his car.
The five other men were sentenced to terms of between one and four years for taking part in the burglaries at different points.
The only woman among the defendants was given an 18 month suspended sentence for concealing stolen goods and possessing a weapon.
None of the victims of the burglaries appeared at the trial and only the Saudi businessman filed a civil complaint.
Silva — the PSG captain at the time, now playing for Chelsea — returned home after a match on Dec. 23, 2018 to find his safe, jewelry and watches worth a combined €1.2 million were gone.
Surveillance camera footage showed two men climbing up a drainpipe and entering Silva’s mansion through a French window. Minutes later, they reappeared carrying their loot in a backpack and a suitcase they took from the house.
At first the suspects denied everything. But over the past year, investigators made inroads on the gang, with members admitting to some of the accusations, or claiming that they were only on lookout while others carried out the thefts.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain stars have continued to be targeted in burglaries.
This year, Spanish PSG player Sergio Rico and Argentinians Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria were burgled, as was the family of their Brazilian teammate Marquinhos.

DP World acquires logistics firm Syncreon for $1.2bn

DP World acquires logistics firm Syncreon for $1.2bn
Updated 58 min ago
Arab News

  • U.S.-based Syncreon has operations in 19 countries
  • Syncreon focused on warehouse management, export packing and fulfillment
DUBAI: DP World, one of the biggest port operators in the world, has acquired US supply chain solutions provider Syncreon Holdings for $1.2 billion.

The purchase is expected to close in the second half of this year and will be funded from existing available resources, the Dubai-based port operator said in a statement.

Syncreon provides services including warehouse management, export packing and fulfillment from 91 sites in 19 countries. Its main focus is on enabling e-commerce for large technology customers, and providing inventory management, warehousing and kitting/sequencing for automotive companies.

Last year, Syncreon reported revenue of $1.1 billion, of which 57 percent was generated in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 42 percent in North America.

DP World has been on an acquisition spree in recent years as it looks to become a more diversified, integrated logistics company. It currently owns and manages ports and free zones around the world, including London, Antwerp, Africa, Russia, India and the Americas.

DP World is currently continuing to look for ways to cut debt and is considering offering international investors a chance to buy into the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Bloomberg has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

With Syncreon purchase, value of the transport and logistics deals announced this year would increase to over $90 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up almost threefold on the same period in 2020.

Standard Chartered begins offering banking services at new Saudi HQ

Standard Chartered begins offering banking services at new Saudi HQ
01 July 2021
Arab News

  • Stan Chart received approval to offer banking services in the Kingdom in 2019
  • New branch employs 25 people
RIYADH: Standard Chartered has begun offering banking services at a new branch in Saudi Arabia.

The British bank was granted a capital markets license in 2011 and in 2019 it was given approval by the Saudi Central Bank to conduct banking activities in the Kingdom.

The new headquarters is based in Al Faisaliah. The branch currently employs 25 staff and aims to grow its local workforce in due course.

“We will leverage our presence in the Kingdom to promote trade, investment and capital flows in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, from our network spanning 60 countries, now with the Kingdom included,” Sarmad Lone, regional head of client coverage for corporate, commercial and institutional banking, said in a statement.

The latest edition to the Kingdom’s banking scene comes as it was reported in June that the accumulated income of the Top-10 banks in Saudi Arabia increased by 34.1 percent during the first quarter of 2021, compared to the previous quarter

The A&M’s Banking Pulse for Saudi Arabia said lenders in the Kingdom “have rebounded to deliver blockbuster first-quarter profit,” mainly due to improving macroeconomic conditions, the country’s buoyant capital market, and a significant decrease in impairments.

“Looking ahead, credit growth is likely to be driven by continuous strength in mortgage lending and a pickup in corporate credit demand in the second half of 2021, as economic activity continues to improve,” said Asad Ahmed, A&M managing director and head of Middle East financial services. “Corporate lending is expected to gain traction as the Public Investment Fund plans to invest $40 billion into the economy annually until 2025, to support business activity.”

Ahmed said that following the merger of Saudi banking titans National Commercial Bank and Samba to form Saudi National Bank, other lenders in the Kingdom would also look to consolidate their position and improve their capital base.

Kuwait sovereign fund posts 33% growth

Kuwait sovereign fund posts 33% growth
Updated 54 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

  • The fund had more than $580 billion in foreign assets at the end of last year, according to ratings agency Fitch
RIYADH: Kuwait's Future Generations Fund achieved 33 percent growth in the year to March 31, the finance ministry said
The fund, managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), outperformed its peers from the international sovereign funds that disclose their performance.
“The growth in the Generations Fund in the past five years exceeded the total oil revenues for the same period and exceeded the goals set in the fund’s strategy," said Finance Minister Khalifa Hamad.
The fund had more than $580 billion in foreign assets at the end of last year, according to ratings agency Fitch.

Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) said in June it achieved its best annual performance ever with a 16.5 percent rate of return in the year to March 31.

The pension fund ended the fiscal year with $133.7 billion in assets, an increase of 20.9 percent on the year earlier period, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Cash now accounts for 4 percent of its investments, down from about 11.5 percent a year ago.

