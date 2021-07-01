You are here

WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture

WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture
WPP will own 70 percent of the joint venture company and Tihama will own 30 percent. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture

WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture
  • ICG Saudi will provide a new platform for WPP to bring more of its brands into the Kingdom
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: WPP and Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing have agreed to establish a new media joint venture in the Kingdom.
The new company called ICG Saudi Arabia will provide a range of communications and media services in Saudi Arabia, Tihama said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
WPP will own 70 percent of the joint venture company and Tihama will own 30 percent. The initial operations of ICG will serve clients through Ogilvy, MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker and Grey. It is envisaged more brands will be added as new opportunities arise, the statement said.
ICG Saudi will provide a new platform for WPP to bring more of its brands into the Kingdom where the media sector is rapidly expanding as part of broader reforms under the Vision 2030 strategy.
“This partnership between Tihama and WPP will contribute to empowering Saudi youth by creating new jobs that respond to the needs of the Saudi market,” Tihama said in the statement.
WPP already serves a wide range of global and local clients in the Middle East and has 100,000 employees worldwide with $17.9 billion in revenues.
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Topics: advertising media

Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse

Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse
Updated 24 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse

Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse
  • The stake reduction means that QIA may no longer be the Swiss bank’s largest shareholder
Updated 24 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG to below 5 percent, after one of the most turbulent years since the global financial crisis, Bloomberg reported.
QIA holds 4.8 percent in Credit Suisse, or about 128 million shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The QIA had previously held about 133 million shares, making it the Swiss bank’s biggest shareholder, according to Bloomberg data.
The stake reduction means that QIA may no longer be the Swiss bank’s largest shareholder. Harris Associates has a holding of about 133 million shares, the data show.
Credit Suisse has been hit this year by the blow-ups of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. The two scandals caused billions of dollars in losses and further dents to its reputation, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Qatar US banking

Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet

Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet

Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet
  • OPEC+ is easing supply cuts between May and July by 2.1 million barrels per day
  • WTI rose more than 10 percent in June while Brent added over 8 percent
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by lower US inventories, as investors waited for a decision from key producers on whether they would maintain or ease supply cuts in the second half of the year.
Brent crude for September gained 17 cents, 0.2 percent, to $74.79 a barrel by 0355 GMT while the US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.68 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, close to its highest since 2018 of $74.45.
WTI rose more than 10 percent in June while Brent added over 8 percent, touching highs since 2018, as summer travel picked up and more people got vaccinated.
Analysts had forecast a wider supply deficit globally in the second half as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, maintained production cuts while demand rises.
OPEC+ is easing supply cuts between May and July by 2.1 million barrels per day and will meet on Thursday to decide whether to leave production unchanged or boost output, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or by a more modest 0.5 million bpd in August. The group is expected to also discuss whether to extend the supply reduction deal to beyond April 2022.
“Sideline discussions indicate that Russia is proposing to boost supply while Saudi Arabia wants a more cautious approach,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Analysts at Citi bank said global oil market fundamentals should be robust enough to justify an easing of production cuts, adding that they were factoring a 1 million barrels per day (bpd) surge in OPEC supplies in August.
Even after accounting for higher OPEC+ production, Citi expects the market to remain in a deep deficit of more than 3 million bpd through the third quarter with a high probability of Brent hitting around $85.
However, outbreaks of the Delta virus variant are raising concerns demand recovery may falter. Renewed lockdowns and rising costs have already weakened momentum in Asia’s factory activities in June.
In the United States, crude stockpiles fell last week for the sixth straight week in response to rising demand, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.
A drop in crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, to the lowest since March 2020 also underpinned the US benchmark, squeezing its discount to Brent to the narrowest since June 2020 on Wednesday.
Brent was seen averaging $67.48 a barrel this year and WTI $64.54, both up from forecasts in May, a June Reuters poll showed.

Topics: energy Oil OPEC OPEC+

Turkey’s BOTAS says hikes natural gas prices for residential, industrial use

Turkey’s BOTAS says hikes natural gas prices for residential, industrial use
Updated 48 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey's BOTAS says hikes natural gas prices for residential, industrial use

Turkey’s BOTAS says hikes natural gas prices for residential, industrial use
  • The natural gas distributor blamed the hike on rising input costs
Updated 48 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s natural gas distributor BOTAS said on Thursday it had raised natural gas prices for residential use by 12 percent, for industrial use by 20 percent and for electricity production by 20.2 percent.
The move comes shortly after the EPDK energy regulator said it would hike consumer electricity prices by 15 percent as of Thursday in response to rising costs.
The increases could put upward pressure on inflation, which stood at 16.59 percent in May and is expected to rise to 17 percent in June.

Topics: energy Inflation Turkey

Gold heads for worst month in over 4 years

Gold heads for worst month in over 4 years
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

Gold heads for worst month in over 4 years

Gold heads for worst month in over 4 years
  • Downturn in bullion comes as the US dollar edges up and US stock indexes reach new records.
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: Gold nudged up on Wednesday but was headed for its largest monthly decline since November 2016.

The downturn in bullion has come as the US dollar has been edging higher and as US stock indexes have been reaching new records, drawing some buying away from safe havens like gold.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,767.01 per ounce by 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), having touched its lowest since April 15 at $1,749.20 per ounce on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,766.40 per ounce.

Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors, attributed gold’s slight uptick to some bargain buying in an “oversold” market with prices having retreated more than 8 percent from the highs hit in early June.

Gold prices have been weighed down by the Fed’s sudden hawkish shift.

“The dollar is rallying, the S&P 500 has consistently forged new record highs,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

The dollar index gained 0.4 percent, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Additionally, hawkish Fed officials have reaffirmed they are going to raise rates in 2023 as well as start tapering bond purchases. “These are all things gold investors hate,” Streible added.

 

Topics: Gold

New plan to transform Saudi Arabia’s logistics landscape welcomed

New plan to transform Saudi Arabia’s logistics landscape welcomed
Updated 01 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

New plan to transform Saudi Arabia's logistics landscape welcomed

New plan to transform Saudi Arabia’s logistics landscape welcomed
  • National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to see the sector account for 10% of GDP by 2030
Updated 01 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Experts in Saudi Arabia welcomed the launch of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday as a comprehensive program backed up by ambitious targets to deliver the Vision 2030 program.

“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the crown prince said.

“It will enhance the connection with the global economy and enable our country to invest its geographical position, in the middle of three continents, in diversifying our economy by establishing an advanced logistics services industry, building high-quality systems of services, and applying competitive business models to enhance productivity and sustainability in the logistics sector.

“Transport and logistics are a major focus of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and a vital enabling factor for economic sectors toward sustainable development,” he added

As part of the strategy, the Ministry of Transport will be renamed the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

“It is not about changing names, but it is the development of clear, ambitious, and comprehensive targets against which performance can be measured,” said Fahad Althunayan, a member of the Institute of Management Accountants.

HIGHLIGHT

The new strategy will help to fuel business growth, expand investments, and increase the sector’s non-oil revenues to about $12 billion a year by 2030.

It sets a goal for the Kingdom to reach a capacity of more than 40 million containers annually.

Althunayan stressed that the current organizational structure of the Ministry of Transport focuses on roads, but the new ministry will have a wider remit and include the Kingdom’s entire logistics system, which will help the local industrial sector to reach its full potential.

One of the main objectives of the strategy, the crown prince noted, is to increase the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to the national gross domestic product from the current 6 percent to 10 percent. This will help to fuel business growth, expand investments, and increase the sector’s non-oil revenues to about SR45 billion ($12 billion) a year by 2030, the crown prince said.

Saleh Al-Jasser, the incoming minister of transport and logistics, said the strategy will help to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness on a regional and global level.

Incoming Saudi minister of transport and logistics Saleh Al-Jasser. (SPA)

The new strategy set several other ambitious targets. “The strategy aims to move Saudi Arabia into fifth place globally in terms of the number of transit passengers, increase the number of international destinations served by the country to more than 250, and launch a new national air carrier,” Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist, and financial analyst, pointed out.

The plan seeks to improve the capabilities of the air cargo sector by doubling its capacity to more than 4.5 million tons. Regarding maritime transport, the crown prince has set a goal to reach a capacity of more than 40 million containers annually.

For the Kingdom’s railways, the plan aims to increase the network to 8,080 km of track, from 5,330 km at present. One of the most ambitious elements is a plan to build a land bridge spanning more than 1,300 km connecting the Kingdom’s ports on the coast of the Arabian Gulf with those on the Red Sea coast, transporting more than 3 million passengers and 50 million tons of freight per year.

Saleh Al-Nuzha, a member of the Energy and Economy Committee of the Shoura Council, said the delivery of goods is a vital part of any trading supply chain.

“It is known that one of the most important factors of success in any sector is the possibility and ease of delivering the product or service to the customer,” he said.

Al-Nuzhna also praised the plan to include a new airline, as this will enhance competition between different carriers.

One of the key components of any government strategy is having adequate manpower and skilled workers to implement it, something which Meshal Al-Muhayya, a consultant at the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants, said was already underway. “The employees in all of the Kingdom’s airports are qualified to handle all types of travelers, airport operations, and aviation matters in general,” he said.

Logistics and supply chain startup Trukkin, which was last month awarded $7 million from a group of Saudi investors, and which is planning to expand its presence in the Kingdom, welcomed the new strategy.

“This doesn’t come as a surprise to us because we have always believed in Saudi’s potential to become a regional and global champion in logistics,” said Janardan Dalmia, founder, and CEO of Trukkin.

 

Topics: National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Ministry of Transport and logistics Vision 2030

