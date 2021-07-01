You are here

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
The gang’s victims included former Paris Saint-Germain football star Thiago Silva. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
  • The seven men and one woman, aged between 27 and 31, were accused of burgling not just top players from the PSG team, but also music and TV personalities in seven burglaries in 2018 and 2019
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A Paris court has sentenced eight people to up to six years in prison for being part of a gang of burglars who scaled buildings to steal millions in valuables from the rich and famous, including former Paris Saint-Germain football star Thiago Silva.
The seven men and one woman, aged between 27 and 31, were accused of burgling not just top players from the PSG team, but also music and TV personalities in seven burglaries in 2018 and 2019.
Operating in units of two, three or four, they robbed the homes of TV host Patrick Sebastien, celebrity chef Jean-Pierre Vigato and an unnamed wealthy Saudi national, taking a combined €4.2 million ($5 million) worth of goods.
The heaviest sentences of six years in jail were given by the court in its verdict late Wednesday to Mohamed S., who thanks to his climbing prowess was known as “The Cat” — a nickname he rejects — and Abdelazim G., who goes by the nickname “Bidou” — or “Kid.”
Mohamed S. confessed to two thefts but was convicted of five, while Abdelazim G. confessed to five and was convicted of seven.
They were convicted of being part of a criminal gang and carrying out gang theft, while Mohamed S. was also convicted of possessing a weapon after a pistol was found in his car.
The five other men were sentenced to terms of between one and four years for taking part in the burglaries at different points.
The only woman among the defendants was given an 18 month suspended sentence for concealing stolen goods and possessing a weapon.
None of the victims of the burglaries appeared at the trial and only the Saudi businessman filed a civil complaint.
Silva — the PSG captain at the time, now playing for Chelsea — returned home after a match on Dec. 23, 2018 to find his safe, jewelry and watches worth a combined €1.2 million were gone.
Surveillance camera footage showed two men climbing up a drainpipe and entering Silva’s mansion through a French window. Minutes later, they reappeared carrying their loot in a backpack and a suitcase they took from the house.
At first the suspects denied everything. But over the past year, investigators made inroads on the gang, with members admitting to some of the accusations, or claiming that they were only on lookout while others carried out the thefts.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain stars have continued to be targeted in burglaries.
This year, Spanish PSG player Sergio Rico and Argentinians Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria were burgled, as was the family of their Brazilian teammate Marquinhos.

Topics: crime courts France Saudi Arabia Chelsea PSG

Iran seals Pakistan border over new virus outbreak in frontier town

Iran seals Pakistan border over new virus outbreak in frontier town
Updated 02 July 2021
NAIMAT KHAN 

Iran seals Pakistan border over new virus outbreak in frontier town

Iran seals Pakistan border over new virus outbreak in frontier town
  • Border closed to Pakistani citizens visiting Iran, but those heading home let in
Updated 02 July 2021
NAIMAT KHAN 

KARACHI: Officials from Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran were on Thursday liaising with Iranian authorities over a border closure prompted by rising numbers of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in a frontier town.
The Iran–Pakistan border is around 1,000 kilometers long and demarcates Pakistan’s Balochistan province from Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office, told Arab News: “The Iranian side has closed the border due to high prevalence of COVID-19 in Zahedan (capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province). The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran is in close contact with Iranian authorities on this issue.”
Deputy commissioner of the border town of Chagai, Agha Sher Zaman, said the border was closed only for Pakistani citizens who wanted to visit Iran while those who wished to return home could do so if they had received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel and met other requirements set by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan’s federal pandemic response body.
Zaman pointed out that the border was also open for trade and for Iranian citizens wanting to return to their country. “Iranian citizens also have to have a negative test to travel back home.”
Pakistani citizens coming from Iran were being screened and tested at the border and allowed to enter the country only after they had tested negative for COVID-19. Those with positive results were being quarantined, he added.
Pakistan completely closed its border with Iran on Feb. 24 last year after a COVID-19 outbreak in the neighboring country. However, the Taftan border was reopened a few months later in June, followed by the reopening of all five border crossing points for trade.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Updated 02 July 2021

SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has deployed troops to enforce a strict lockdown imposed on Thursday amid a deadly resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country.
The week-long shutdown is a response to what the government said was an “alarming” rise in COVID-19 cases, with the country’s virus positivity rate exceeding 25 percent on Wednesday and after a nearly fourfold rise in single-day deaths since the beginning of the month.
Under lockdown rules, people are confined to their homes except for emergencies, to buy essentials, or for vaccination. Markets and roadside stalls are closed. Makeshift mobile courts will hand out on the spot sentences to those violating the restrictions.
“Seventy-six units of our team are patrolling today in different streets of the capital, they will perform duties from dawn to dusk,” said Lt. Col. Abdullah Bin Jayed, director of the military’s media wing. “District administrations around the country were given magistracy power to conduct patrolling and enforce the lockdown. Our members are ready to perform anywhere as asked by the civil administration.”
In Dhaka, dozens of people were arrested on the first day of restrictions, police said. Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, told reporters that police were ready to “arrest 5,000 people or more a day, if needed.”
While authorities are using the lockdown to curb the surge, which has been blamed mainly on the highly contagious delta variant first reported in neighboring India, health experts said a week of restrictions may be insufficient.
“The ongoing lockdown will help a lot to restrict the current spread of COVID-19 in the country. But a one-week lockdown will not be effective enough. To bring a desired result it should be extended up to two weeks,” virologist and public health expert Prof. Nazrul Islam told Arab News. “Authorities also need to ensure isolation, quarantine and necessary treatment for the people who are infected with the virus. For this, we should also increase the number of tests as much as possible.”
The South Asian nation of 168 million has reported more than 913,000 infections and 14,500 virus deaths, but its actual toll is believed to be much higher due to underreporting.

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’
Updated 01 July 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’
  • The country’s single-day infection rate hit a record high of 24,836 on Thursday and the stringent new restrictions will be imposed from Saturday until July 20
  • In Yogyakarta, Java, civil society groups aiding local communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak said they were struggling to provide medical assistance
Updated 01 July 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Thursday announced emergency measures on its most populated island of Java and tourist destination Bali as a nationwide surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases threatened to overwhelm the country’s health system.

President Joko Widodo’s announcement followed repeated warnings from Indonesian doctors, health experts, and NGOs over multiple new outbreaks of the contagious Delta variant.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies described Indonesia as teetering “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe.”

The country’s single-day infection rate hit a record high of 24,836 on Thursday and the stringent new restrictions will be imposed from Saturday until July 20.

Following Widodo’s announcement, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said: “The number of cases has been growing exponentially.”

He added that COVID-19 infections had increased by more than 50 percent on last week and since late May the hospital bed occupancy rate had jumped nearly threefold.

“To be honest, we never predicted that after June there would be another surge,” the minister said.

In Yogyakarta, one of the most densely populated regions in Java, civil society groups aiding local communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak said they were struggling to provide medical assistance as people were dying in their homes, unable to find hospital beds.

Rimawan Pradiptyo, of the Sonjo volunteers’ movement in Yogyakarta, told Arab News: “We have had many cases where patients have died during isolation at home and others have also died while waiting at emergency wards. This is the situation on the ground.”

Indonesia reported 504 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

Under emergency restrictions in Java, which makes up over half of Indonesia, and the resort island of Bali – that had been pinning hopes to reopen for foreign tourists by the end of July – all employees of non-essential businesses will have to work from home, while shopping malls, places of worship, and public spaces will be shut down, with dining-in banned.

Travel by air or train will be allowed only on presentation of vaccination certificates and a negative antigen test result.

Through the measures, Pandjaitan said Indonesia would try to bring down its daily COVID-19 caseload to about 10,000 and would also be ramping up its vaccination drive. 

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government was aiming to administer at least 1 million vaccine jabs a day.

So far, the country of 276 million people has vaccinated less than 5 percent of its population.

Topics: Indonesia Java Coronavirus (COVID-19)

After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight

After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight

After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight
  • A revenue-stamp vendor lost sight in one eye few weeks after recovering Covid-19
  • After a catastrophic Covid-19 2nd wave in India since April, thousands suffered from a rare fungal disease called "black fungus"
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

INDIA: Saheb Rao Shinde's family thought the worst was over when the 65-year-old recovered from COVID-19 last month at his home in western India.
A few weeks later, the revenue-stamp vendor lost sight in one eye.
After a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 in India since April which has seen its overall death toll climb to almost 400,000, thousands who contracted the virus also suffered from a rare fungal disease called mucormycosis, or "black fungus".
The South Asian country -- which has more than 30.4 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, second only to the United States -- has so far reported more than 40,845 cases of mucormycosis.
Many like Shinde may never be able to regain their sight after the fungal disease which causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.
"Father was fit and healthy, now he doesn't feel like eating ..." said his daughter, who did not want to be named. "His teeth have also been removed, it's very sad."
Shinde, from the arid western Indian region of Marathwada, will resume work after he recovers from this, his daughter told Reuters in Mumbai.
Reuters spoke to several other sufferers of mucormycosis across India.
Adesh Kumar, a 39-year-old farmer in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, lost sight in his left eye. He had to borrow money to pay for medicine, secured against some of his land.
India ordered tighter surveillance of mucormycosis in May as it compounded the challenge for COVID-19 patients, especially those on steroid therapy and with diabetes. Experts say an overuse of certain drugs which suppress the immune system could be causing the surge of the fungal infection.
"We are seeing a lot of mucormycosis cases post COVID infections, since COVID itself is known to decrease the immunity," said Charuta Mandke of the ophthalmology department at Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.

Topics: #covid-19 India Black Fungus

Russia says foiled Daesh attacks in Moscow, south

Russia says foiled Daesh attacks in Moscow, south
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

Russia says foiled Daesh attacks in Moscow, south

Russia says foiled Daesh attacks in Moscow, south
  • Two citizens of Russia planned a simultaneous attack on residents of Moscow and Astrakhan
  • Astrakhan’s attacker put up "armed resistance" and was "neutralised with return fire", while 2nd attacker was detained in capital
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday it had killed an alleged member of Daesh and arrested another, accusing them of planning simultaneous attacks in Moscow and the southern region of Astrakhan.
“Acting on the instructions of the leaders of the terrorist structure, two citizens of Russia planned a simultaneous attack on residents of Moscow and the Astrakhan region with the use of firearms and knives in crowded places,” Russia’s FSB security service said in a statement.
The security service said that the attacker in Astrakhan put up “armed resistance” and was “neutralized with return fire,” while the second attacker was detained in the Russian capital. It added that security officers were unharmed.
While inspecting the residences of the attackers, the FSB said it found “automatic firearms and ammunition, an F-1 grenade, as well as religious extremist literature.”
The FSB regularly claims to have intercepted terrorist plots, including by Daesh.
The security service in December said it had foiled an attack planned by a cell loyal to the extremist group in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, arresting four people.
In April 2017, Daesh claimed responsibility for the killing of two traffic policemen in Astrakhan, which lies several hundred kilometers northeast of the volatile North Caucasus region.

Topics: Moscow Russia Astrakhan Islamic State

