Saudi Arabia upgraded in US State Department's Trafficking in Persons report

Saudi Arabia upgraded in US State Department's Trafficking in Persons report
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report at the State Department in Washington, DC on July 1, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

  • This is the second year in succession that the Kingdom has improved its ranking in the annual report
  • The Kingdom’s anti-trafficking response is coordinated by the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking
RIYADH: The US State Department has upgraded Saudi Arabia from a ranking of “Tier 2 Watch List” to “Tier 2” in its annual Trafficking in Persons Report, which was released on Thursday, in recognition of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat human trafficking.
This is the second year in succession that the Kingdom has improved its ranking in the annual report. This year’s report listed improvements in the Kingdom’s inter-agency coordination, data-collection and data-sharing, and its “robust” capacity-building measures among this year’s achievements.
The Kingdom’s anti-trafficking response is coordinated by the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT), a multi-entity body chaired by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) that brings together key ministries and authorities in the fight against trafficking.
The NCCHT is supported through partnerships with international organizations, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
Awwad Alawwad, NCCHT chairman and president of the HRC, said: “We are honored by the recognition we have received for our efforts to combat trafficking over the past two years. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is committed to improving the quality of life not just for some, but for all. Today’s achievement is a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to realizing this vision.”
The HRC’s partners also congratulated the Kingdom on its achievement. IOM’s chief of mission to Bahrain, Mohamed El-Zarkani, said: “IOM wishes to commend the laudable efforts of the government of Saudi Arabia in combating trafficking in persons in spite of the pandemic. The news is equally encouraging to IOM as a partner organization and we remain committed, together with our colleagues at UNODC, to supporting the Kingdom in its journey to combat trafficking in persons and to protect the victims of this crime.”
Hatem Aly, UNODC’s regional representative and head of mission to the GCC, said, “This success was made possible by the commitment and determination of our partners in the Kingdom. We are proud of our partnership with the HRC and of our work with the NCCHT. And we are pleased to witness this achievement and to continue expanding our efforts under our partnership.”
Meanwhile, NCCHT vice-chair Sarah Al-Tamimi commented, “We look forward to continuing our work in the year to come and to further enhancing our capabilities to combat this crime with our local and international partners. Today, we renew our pledge to combat human trafficking and to better serve victims and potential victims of this crime.”

Artworks at Noor Riyadh festival set two Guinness world records

Artworks at Noor Riyadh festival set two Guinness world records
Updated 28 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

  • ‘Beacon’ by Polish artist Carolina Halatek, which has 272,160 LED lights, broke the record for the largest LED structure
  • “Star in Motion” by Koert Vermeulen, which radiated 1.2 million lumens of light, set the record for the brightest suspended ornament
RIYADH: Artworks displayed this year during the first annual Noor Riyadh festival of art and light set two Guinness world records, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

“Beacon,” by Polish artist Carolina Halatek, broke the record for the largest LED (light-emitting diode) structure. The sculpture, which was on show at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center between March 18 and April 3, consisted of 272,160 LEDs.

“Star in Motion,” by Belgian artist Koert Vermeulen, was suspended at a height of 256 meters on the Kingdom Center tower and radiated 1.2 million lumens of light. It set the world record for the brightest suspended ornament.

Noor Riyadh hopes to establish more than 1,000 public artworks throughout the national capital. (SPA)

Noor Riyadh, which ran from March until June, featured a number of installations across the city and a series of events, including the Light on Light exhibition at King Abdullah Financial District Conference Center, a major retrospective of light art from the 1960s to the present day.

The festival included works by more than 60 artists from more than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, with the aim of providing an inspiring cultural and human experience for locals and visitors alike.

Other events included tours, musical and cinematic performances, virtual discussions, workshops, and family activities in 13 locations across the city. It also gave more than 200 volunteers the chance to gain professional experience in the creative field. More than 300,000 people attended the festival as a whole, including more than 12,000 who visited the Light on Light exhibition.

Noor Riyadh is an initiative of the Riyadh Art Project, which hopes to establish more than 1,000 public artworks throughout the city. It also aims to help achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of a creative economy and making Riyadh one of the most livable cities in the world.

 

Nookr Riyadh festival includes works by more than 60 artists from more than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia. (SPA).

Some COVID-19 mutations more dangerous for teenagers, says Saudi Health Ministry

Some COVID-19 mutations more dangerous for teenagers, says Saudi Health Ministry
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

  • Vaccines had proved to be safe for young people aged between 12 and 18
JEDDAH: Some COVID-19 mutations have become more dangerous for young people aged between 12 and 18, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health, which advised them to get vaccinated.

It said the vaccines had proved to be safe and effective for this age group.

The advice came as Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 13 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the death toll to 7,832.

There were 1,534 new infections reported, bringing the overall total to 489,126, and 12,174 cases remaining active. There are 1,389 patients in critical condition.

Of the newly reported cases, 377 were in Makkah, 337 were in the Eastern Province, 310 were in Riyadh, and 74 were in Madinah.

The ministry said 1,487 patients had recovered from coronavirus, increasing this total to 469,120.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted more than 22 million PCR tests, with 106,572 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for people who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with someone who is infected.

Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with coronavirus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Saudi Arabia has so far vaccinated 17,955,015 people, including 1,352,555 who are elderly.

Police took 91 people into custody in the Makkah region on Thursday for violating quarantine measures.

The country is imposing severe penalties on people who flout regulations enforced to prevent the spread of the virus. Legal measures have been taken against those arrested and they will be referred to the Public Prosecution.

People who break the rules are either fined up to SR200,000 ($53,330), face up to two years in prison, or get hit with both penalties.

The penalties are doubled for those who violate the regulations a second time. Non-Saudis who commit such breaches face deportation and a permanent ban from entering the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah was sorting out people who qualified for this year’s pilgrimage and was texting those who met all the health standards, conditions and controls.

Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, the assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services, told the Saudi Press Agency that 558,000 people had registered for this year’s pilgrimage. Of these applicants, 51 percent were male.

Request processing took place within 10 working days through the Hajj and Umrah Data Center.

Saeed said the ministry had worked for years on digitizing the registration process for Hajj and Umrah, and that it was qualifying pilgrims based on a number of standards approved by the Ministry of Health.

He called on pilgrims to adhere to all the health requirements and precautions in order to preserve their safety and that of others.

Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province conducts 1,648 health tours

Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province conducts 1,648 health tours
Updated 02 July 2021
SPA

DAMMAM: Municipalities throughout Saudi Arabia have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures introduced to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Eastern Province municipality recently carried out 1,648 inspection tours in one day at shopping malls, commercial centers, and stores.

Checks resulted in seven commercial outlets being shut down, while 99 violators were issued with penalties for ignoring health regulations, which included breaches of overcrowding rules and failure to use the Tawakkalna app.

Officials have urged members of the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call-center number or contacting authorities via the Balady app.

Nominations for Saudi cultural awards to open in December

Nominations for Saudi cultural awards to open in December
Updated 02 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Nominations for the second edition of the Saudi National Cultural Awards will be accepted from December.

The Ministry of Culture initiative will hand out achievement awards in 14 categories to individuals and organizations from throughout Kingdom.

Honors will include personality of the year, youth, and institutions culture gongs, and there will also be award classes for film, fashion, music, national heritage, literature, theater and performing arts, visual arts, architecture and design, culinary arts, publishing, and translation.

The ministry launched the awards scheme within the Quality of Life Program – one of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform initiatives – to honor and celebrate the achievements and contributions of pioneers, groups, and institutions in various cultural sectors.

The winners of the first edition were presented with their awards during a ceremony held at the Culture Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to help fund health, social projects

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to help fund health, social projects
Updated 02 July 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday completed procedures to provide financial assistance to health and social projects in several member states.

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that the financial assistance will be provided by the organization, represented by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), to the neediest categories in member states.

He praised the fund administration’s quick response to the needs of member states by offering assistance in the humanitarian, educational, health and social fields.

The secretary-general stressed that the OIC, through ISF, will continue to support emergency facilities, universities, centers and associations, hospitals, and schools sectors in member states.

The ISF’s vision is to advance Muslim communities and provide material assistance to support them socially and culturally. The body also provides urgent humanitarian assistance to Muslim countries and societies exposed to disasters and crises.

