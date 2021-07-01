You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’
A man washes his hands at a hand-washing station to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, March 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pj97k

Updated 11 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’
  • The country’s single-day infection rate hit a record high of 24,836 on Thursday and the stringent new restrictions will be imposed from Saturday until July 20
  • In Yogyakarta, Java, civil society groups aiding local communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak said they were struggling to provide medical assistance
Updated 11 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Thursday announced emergency measures on its most populated island of Java and tourist destination Bali as a nationwide surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases threatened to overwhelm the country’s health system.

President Joko Widodo’s announcement followed repeated warnings from Indonesian doctors, health experts, and NGOs over multiple new outbreaks of the contagious Delta variant.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies described Indonesia as teetering “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe.”

The country’s single-day infection rate hit a record high of 24,836 on Thursday and the stringent new restrictions will be imposed from Saturday until July 20.

Following Widodo’s announcement, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said: “The number of cases has been growing exponentially.”

He added that COVID-19 infections had increased by more than 50 percent on last week and since late May the hospital bed occupancy rate had jumped nearly threefold.

“To be honest, we never predicted that after June there would be another surge,” the minister said.

In Yogyakarta, one of the most densely populated regions in Java, civil society groups aiding local communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak said they were struggling to provide medical assistance as people were dying in their homes, unable to find hospital beds.

Rimawan Pradiptyo, of the Sonjo volunteers’ movement in Yogyakarta, told Arab News: “We have had many cases where patients have died during isolation at home and others have also died while waiting at emergency wards. This is the situation on the ground.”

Indonesia reported 504 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

Under emergency restrictions in Java, which makes up over half of Indonesia, and the resort island of Bali – that had been pinning hopes to reopen for foreign tourists by the end of July – all employees of non-essential businesses will have to work from home, while shopping malls, places of worship, and public spaces will be shut down, with dining-in banned.

Travel by air or train will be allowed only on presentation of vaccination certificates and a negative antigen test result.

Through the measures, Pandjaitan said Indonesia would try to bring down its daily COVID-19 caseload to about 10,000 and would also be ramping up its vaccination drive. 

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government was aiming to administer at least 1 million vaccine jabs a day.

So far, the country of 276 million people has vaccinated less than 5 percent of its population.

Topics: Indonesia Java Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight
World
Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight
Indonesia to finalize emergency COVID-19 measures on Wednesday
World
Indonesia to finalize emergency COVID-19 measures on Wednesday

After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight

After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight

After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight
  • A revenue-stamp vendor lost sight in one eye few weeks after recovering Covid-19
  • After a catastrophic Covid-19 2nd wave in India since April, thousands suffered from a rare fungal disease called "black fungus"
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

INDIA: Saheb Rao Shinde's family thought the worst was over when the 65-year-old recovered from COVID-19 last month at his home in western India.
A few weeks later, the revenue-stamp vendor lost sight in one eye.
After a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 in India since April which has seen its overall death toll climb to almost 400,000, thousands who contracted the virus also suffered from a rare fungal disease called mucormycosis, or "black fungus".
The South Asian country -- which has more than 30.4 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, second only to the United States -- has so far reported more than 40,845 cases of mucormycosis.
Many like Shinde may never be able to regain their sight after the fungal disease which causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.
"Father was fit and healthy, now he doesn't feel like eating ..." said his daughter, who did not want to be named. "His teeth have also been removed, it's very sad."
Shinde, from the arid western Indian region of Marathwada, will resume work after he recovers from this, his daughter told Reuters in Mumbai.
Reuters spoke to several other sufferers of mucormycosis across India.
Adesh Kumar, a 39-year-old farmer in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, lost sight in his left eye. He had to borrow money to pay for medicine, secured against some of his land.
India ordered tighter surveillance of mucormycosis in May as it compounded the challenge for COVID-19 patients, especially those on steroid therapy and with diabetes. Experts say an overuse of certain drugs which suppress the immune system could be causing the surge of the fungal infection.
"We are seeing a lot of mucormycosis cases post COVID infections, since COVID itself is known to decrease the immunity," said Charuta Mandke of the ophthalmology department at Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.

Topics: #covid-19 India Black Fungus

Related

Special Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected
Middle-East
Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
World
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients

Russia says foiled Daesh attacks in Moscow, south

Russia says foiled Daesh attacks in Moscow, south
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

Russia says foiled Daesh attacks in Moscow, south

Russia says foiled Daesh attacks in Moscow, south
  • Two citizens of Russia planned a simultaneous attack on residents of Moscow and Astrakhan
  • Astrakhan’s attacker put up "armed resistance" and was "neutralised with return fire", while 2nd attacker was detained in capital
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday it had killed an alleged member of Daesh and arrested another, accusing them of planning simultaneous attacks in Moscow and the southern region of Astrakhan.
“Acting on the instructions of the leaders of the terrorist structure, two citizens of Russia planned a simultaneous attack on residents of Moscow and the Astrakhan region with the use of firearms and knives in crowded places,” Russia’s FSB security service said in a statement.
The security service said that the attacker in Astrakhan put up “armed resistance” and was “neutralized with return fire,” while the second attacker was detained in the Russian capital. It added that security officers were unharmed.
While inspecting the residences of the attackers, the FSB said it found “automatic firearms and ammunition, an F-1 grenade, as well as religious extremist literature.”
The FSB regularly claims to have intercepted terrorist plots, including by Daesh.
The security service in December said it had foiled an attack planned by a cell loyal to the extremist group in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, arresting four people.
In April 2017, Daesh claimed responsibility for the killing of two traffic policemen in Astrakhan, which lies several hundred kilometers northeast of the volatile North Caucasus region.

Topics: Moscow Russia Astrakhan Islamic State

Related

Middle-East
IS jihadists suffer heavy losses in Syria’s Kobani

Africa’s COVID-19 envoy blasts EU, COVAX over vaccine crisis

Africa’s COVID-19 envoy blasts EU, COVAX over vaccine crisis
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Africa’s COVID-19 envoy blasts EU, COVAX over vaccine crisis

Africa’s COVID-19 envoy blasts EU, COVAX over vaccine crisis
  • The criticism revealed African leaders’ sheer exasperation at the world’s dramatic vaccine divide
  • Just one percent of Africans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

NAIROBI: The African Union special envoy tasked with leading efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the continent is blasting Europe as Africa struggles amid a crushing third surge of infections, saying Thursday that “not one dose, not one vial, has left a European factory for Africa.”

Strive Masiyiwa also took aim at the global effort meant to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, accusing COVAX of withholding crucial information including that key donors hadn’t met funding pledges. He didn’t name which donors.

“The situation could be very different had we known back in December that ‘Listen, this help is not coming, do for yourselves,’” Masiyiwa told reporters, adding that “many countries were just sitting back saying, ‘the vaccines are coming.’ ... We as Africans are disappointed.”

The criticism revealed African leaders’ sheer exasperation at the world’s dramatic vaccine divide, with Masiyiwa describing vaccinated, unmasked Europeans attending football matches while just one percent of Africans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

He stressed that Africa has purchased 400 million vaccine doses and can buy more, but he challenged donors: “Pay up your money ... We will no longer measure pledges, we will measure vaccines arriving at our airports.”

The African continent of 1.3 billion people is now in the grip of a third surge of infections that is “extremely aggressive,” the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters. Health officials have described overflowing COVID-19 wards, dangerous oxygen shortages and a growing spread of the virus to extremely vulnerable and unequipped rural areas.

Masiyiwa said COVAX had promised to deliver 700 million vaccine doses to Africa by December. But at mid-year, Africa has received just 65 million doses overall. Less than 50 million doses via COVAX have arrived.

“We are very far away from our target,” Nkengasong said. “We don’t want to be seen as the continent of COVID ... (In Europe) the stadiums are full of young people shouting and hugging. We can’t do that in Africa.”Spokespeople for COVAX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, Nkengasong and Masiyiwa announced that the first shipments of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines with US support will begin arriving next week. It was not clear how many doses would be in those first shipments.

Meanwhile, more African-purchased doses will arrive in August, Masiyiwa said.

The African continent has had 5.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and has seen a “remarkable” 23 percent increase in deaths over the past week, the Africa CDC director said.

He said the continent needs 1.6 billion doses in a double-dose regime, or 800 million for a single-dose regime, to meet the goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the population.

Masiyiwa gave a frank accounting of where global efforts to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 had sputtered. “It became pretty clear by December that the hope that we would all as a global community buy vaccines together through COVAX was not being adhered to, particularly by the rich and powerful nations,” he said.

COVAX aimed to provide 20 percent of Africa’s vaccine needs, with African nations stepping up for the rest, he said. But “it really doesn’t matter how much money your country has, they couldn’t buy vaccines ... I never saw presidents try so hard, calling chief executives.”

The African continent has relied on vaccine manufacturing capabilities elsewhere in the world, but the COVID-19 vaccine crisis has jolted African leaders into pursuing their own production power.

Step by step, Masiyiwa laid out the challenges: Vaccine suppliers require advance purchases, and the World Bank could only lend to countries once vaccines are available. African nations scrambled via the Africa Export-Import

Bank, owned by member states, to come up with some $2 billion. African countries created a purchasing platform to improve their buying power.

But the vaccines have been hard to find as countries with manufacturing capabilities imposed controls on export sales in the interest of vaccinating their own citizens first. “It was the same whether we were talking to the East, to the West, whatever,” Masiyiwa said. “This has created a massive crisis.”

He took special aim at Europe: “When we go to talk to their manufacturers, they tell us they’re completely maxed out meeting the needs of Europe, we’re referred to India.” But the European Union now imposes public health restrictions on people vaccinated with Covishield, the Indian-produced version of the EU-accepted AstraZeneca vaccine.

“So how do we get to the situation where they give money to COVAX, who go to India to purchase vaccines, and then they tell us those vaccines are not valid?” Masiyiwa said. “It’s self-evident where the problem is.”

Without mentioning the EU issue, COVAX in a statement on Thursday warned that “any measure that only allows people protected by a subset of WHO-approved vaccines to benefit from the re-opening of travel into and within that region would effectively create a two-tier system, further widening the global vaccine divide.”

Some countries engage in so-called vaccine diplomacy and those bilateral donations are welcome, Masiyiwa said, but they’re not enough to “move the needle.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Pandemix COVAX Vaccine Shortage vaccination African Union

Related

Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX
Middle-East
Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

Philippine volcano belches plume of steam and ash, alert up

Philippine volcano belches plume of steam and ash, alert up
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Philippine volcano belches plume of steam and ash, alert up

Philippine volcano belches plume of steam and ash, alert up
  • Officials reminded people to stay away from a small island in a scenic lake where Taal is located
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

MANILA, Philippines: A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital belched a plume of steam and ash into the sky in a brief explosion Thursday, prompting an alert level to be raised due to heightened risks to nearby villages.
Government experts said magmatic materials came into contact with water in the main crater of Taal Volcano in Batangas province, setting off the steam-driven blast with no accompanying volcanic earthquake. They said it’s unclear if the volcanic unrest could lead to a full-blown eruption.
“It’s just one explosive event, it’s too early to tell,” Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology told a news conference.
The agency raised the alarm at 1,020-foot (311-meter) Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, to the third of a five-step warning system, meaning “magma is near or at the surface, and activity could lead to hazardous eruption in weeks.”
Alert level 5 means a life-threatening eruption that could endanger communities is underway.
Officials reminded people to stay away from a small island in a scenic lake where Taal is located and is considered a permanent danger zone along with a number of nearby lakeside villages.
Taal erupted in January last year, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and sending clouds of ash to Manila, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) to the north, where the main airport was temporarily shut down.
The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A long-dormant volcano, Mount Pinatubo, blew its top north of Manila in 1991 in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.

Topics: Phillipines

Related

Special ‘Hazy skies’ as sulfuric smog from Taal volcano envelops Manila
World
‘Hazy skies’ as sulfuric smog from Taal volcano envelops Manila
Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma
World
Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma

Britain working with EU countries as momentum grows for wider travel reopening

Britain working with EU countries as momentum grows for wider travel reopening
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

Britain working with EU countries as momentum grows for wider travel reopening

Britain working with EU countries as momentum grows for wider travel reopening
  • Throughout May and June Britain has only permitted very limited quarantine-free travel
  • The National Health Service (NHS) app may be accepted as proof of a double vaccination by the EU
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is working with countries across the European Union to encourage them to accept its fully vaccinated travelers, its business minister said on Thursday, as momentum builds for a fuller reopening of travel from the United Kingdom.

Throughout May and June Britain has only permitted very limited quarantine-free travel, but the government has said that it will set out details this month of plans to allow fully vaccinated people avoid self-isolation on return from top destinations like Spain and France.

That rule change will come in by July 26, the first full week of the school holidays, The Times newspaper reported.

However, travel for those from Britain will also depend on countries allowing them in, and concern about a rise in the UK’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases sparked by the Delta variant has prompted Italy, Portugal and Spain to tighten their entry requirements.

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said there were talks with EU countries to ensure travel could take place.

“We feel that the double vaccination does provide really, really first class support and protection against the variant, all the evidence suggests that, and we need to speak to EU governments and other countries to make that case,” he told Sky News.

Britain is close to agreeing a deal with Brussels whereby its National Health Service (NHS) app would be accepted as proof of a double vaccination by the EU, and in return the UK would accept the bloc’s new digital green card for travel, The Times said.

That could avoid difficulties like those in Malta in recent days, where the Maltese government has not been accepting proof via the NHS app.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel at his Chequers official country residence on Friday, when the pair will discuss travel restrictions.

Merkel has been pressing for the EU to impose quarantine on all British arrivals but individual countries like Spain have so far rejected that.

Topics: EU Britain United Kingdom UK European Union (EU) Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic Pandemic COVID-19

Related

Rising Delta virus, absent Brits dampen Europe’s tourism hopes
World
Rising Delta virus, absent Brits dampen Europe’s tourism hopes
Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK
World
Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK

Latest updates

Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’
Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’
Saudi Arabia upgraded in US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons report
Saudi Arabia upgraded in US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons report
Jordan’s military prosecutor seeks highest punishment for sedition accused
Jordan’s military prosecutor seeks highest punishment for sedition accused
Egypt’s non-oil trade deficit rises 12.7 percent
Egypt’s non-oil trade deficit rises 12.7 percent
Spanish court rules against UEFA in case over European Super League
Spanish court rules against UEFA in case over European Super League

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.