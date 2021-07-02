You are here

REVIEW: In the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce has made a gem of a car

Frank Kane
Frank Kane

Long-awaited Cullinan SUV from legendary manufacturer has been global hit

REVIEW: In the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce has made a gem of a car
  • Long-awaited Cullinan SUV from legendary manufacturer has been global hit
Frank Kane

DUBAI: There is only one word to describe the Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Magnificent.

In an era when car makers are all desperately dialing down their ambitions – smaller engines, hybrid variants, all-electric vehicles – the Cullinan comes out fighting for the enduring attractions of the internal combustion engine (ICE).

You should grab a chance to drive one (or own one, if you are rich enough) if and when you can, because this car is likely to be the last big hurrah from the ICE age. Even Rolls-Royce, the master motor builder, is talking about an all-electric vehicle, the Silent Shadow, in the near future.

When it does take that leap, it will undoubtedly be a success, because – judging by the Cullinan – Rolls-Royce takes its time thinking about a new product, aiming to get it just right.

The German-owned but British-manufactured product took a long time preparing its first move into the super-SUV (sport utility vehicle), all-terrain space, but the result, the Cullinan, is about as close to motoring perfection as it is possible to conceive.

Named after the largest rough diamond ever mined, the Cullinan is a gem of a car, equally at home in the sands of the Arabian desert as it is in the urban jungle.

Although it is selling like hot cakes from California to Shanghai, it seems especially designed for the Middle East, and is fast becoming the car of choice for wealthy Arabs, who have always had a thing about Rolls. Head to the Dubai International Financial Center – the epicenter of the UAE’s glittering nightlife – any weekend and count the Cullinans lining up for valet parking, to judge the appeal of the car.

The attraction lies in marrying the traditional Middle East appetite for off-road with the equally traditional desire for motoring glamour.

With the Cullinan you can imagine driving straight off the swanky boulevards of Dubai or Jeddah and heading up a vertiginous sand dune, or a steep-sided canyon. The car would look great in the stunning scenery of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla.

Just getting behind the wheel of the car gives you a sense of self-confidence, even entitlement. You are immediately enveloped in all that luxury and elegance and surrounded by the best technology motoring minds have ever devised.

With a 6.7-liter V-12 engine beneath the bonnet, you have enough power to take on virtually any task. Even with that massive engine, speed is not what draws you to the Cullinan. It can reach 100 kph in around 4.5 seconds and give you a top speed of around 250 kph, but speed is not why you want to drive one of these vehicles.

Instead, it is the classic Rolls-Royce “magic carpet” ride, in which steering and suspension are in such perfect harmony that you barely know you are in motion. In-car noise – engine, air, or tire – is imperceptible as even the biggest bump seems miraculously absorbed.

All the classic bits of luxury for which Rolls-Royce is famed are there – umbrellas/parasols discreetly hidden in the bodywork, self-closing doors, the star-light roof display, the illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy. But bear in mind that Rolls-Royce can customize virtually anything inside or out, which can add significantly to the basic price of around AED2 million ($544,000).

And once you have driven off the highway, up the side of the mountain range, and come to a well-deserved rest, what do you need? Well, a spot of refreshment, of course. And the Cullinan provides that with a picnic table and chairs that slide from the rear door at the touch of a button.

Sheer perfection. There may be a better car in the Middle East than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but I have yet to drive it.

What We Are Eating Today: Breadhead

What We Are Eating Today: Breadhead
Updated 52 min 18 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Breadhead

What We Are Eating Today: Breadhead
Updated 52 min 18 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Breadhead is a home bakery based in Jeddah that offers sweet and savoury rolls in a range of flavors.
The signature orders are the original cinnamon roll and za’atar roll, but the bakery also focuses on seasonal treats for special occasions, such as a Valentine’s raspberry and lemon roll, Mother’s Day dinner rolls and dips, and Ramadan pistachio and halva rolls.
If you want to add a touch of ’90s fun to a birthday celebration, Breadhead offers a “Do It Yourself” birthday kit that includes a cinnamon roll, gloves, balloons, pastel-colored candles, a “Happy Birthday” cake topper and a packet of sprinkles.
The packaging also evokes the ’90s, giving customers a comfortable journey back in time. For more information, visit the bakery’s Instagram account @breadhead.sa.

What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie

What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie

What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Guilds ruled many crafts and trades from the Middle Ages to the Industrial Revolution, and have always attracted debate and controversy. They were sometimes viewed as efficient institutions that guaranteed quality and skills. But they also excluded competitors, manipulated markets, and blocked innovations. Did the advantages of guilds outweigh their costs? Analyzing thousands of guilds from 1000 to 1880, The European Guilds answers that question with vivid examples and clear economic reasoning.
Sheilagh Ogilvie features the voices of honorable guild masters, underpaid journeymen, exploited apprentices, shady officials, and outraged customers, and follows the stories of the “vile encroachers”—women, migrants, Jews, gypsies, bastards, and others—desperate to work but hunted down by the guilds as illicit competitors. The European Guilds analyzes the toxic complicity between guild members and political elites, and shows how privileged institutions and exclusive networks prey on prosperity and stifle growth.

Saudi Arabia's Misk Art Institute announces art grant winners

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute announces art grant winners
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute announces art grant winners

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute announces art grant winners
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Misk Art Institute announced the winners of its 2021 Misk Art Grant, an annual program that provides technical and financial support to artists inside and outside the Kingdom. 

The honorees are Saudi artists Rashed Al-Shashai, Basma Felemban, and Obaid Al-Safi; Emirati artists Latifa Saeed and Afra Al-Dhaheri and architects Jawaher Al-Mutairi and Mira Al-Mazrooei; Kuwaiti artist Mishari Al-Najjar; Bahraini artist Nour Al-Wan; and French-Algerian artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah.

The winners were artists practicing visual art, painting, sculpture, photography, or multidisciplinary art.

The award, in its second year, grants the winners funds of $266,632.

The theme of this year’s edition was “Under Construction.” It explores how identity is perceived as an emblem of growth, continuity, and endless iterations of cultural representations throughout history, according to the organization. 

The Misk Art Institute was established in 2017 to provide support for artists and arts of all kinds, in addition to stimulating creativity and raising it to international levels.

Topics: Misk Art Institute Misk Art Grant

'The Ice Road': Liam Neeson turns hero to help trapped miners 

‘The Ice Road’: Liam Neeson turns hero to help trapped miners 
Updated 01 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘The Ice Road’: Liam Neeson turns hero to help trapped miners 

‘The Ice Road’: Liam Neeson turns hero to help trapped miners 
Updated 01 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: “The Ice Road,” starring Liam Neeson, is set in the icy wild of northern Canada, where a number of diamond miners find themselves trapped with their oxygen levels running low.

Written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, his first feature since “Kill the Irishman” a decade ago, the movie fits into the ever-exciting catastrophe genre.  

Neeson, no stranger to the frozen wilderness (“The Grey,” “Cold Pursuit”), plays Mike, a heavy-duty trailer truck driver. His brother, Gurty (Marcus Thomas), suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after a stint serving in Iraq.

When a methane explosion at a Canadian diamond mine traps dozens of men, with planes unavailable and helicopters unable to carry the heavy rescue machinery, Mike is asked to help, given his experience in navigating trucks across treacherous ice roads. He agrees — despite the fact that it is spring, and the ice is beginning to melt.

Three trucks set off, with one driven by Mike and Gurty, a second by the owner of the truck company, Jim Goldenrod (Laurence Fishburne) and the third by Tantoo (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous Canadian woman whose brother is among the trapped miners. Tantoo is accompanied by Varnay (Benjamin Walker), a mine insurance representative.

The show is full of violence and suspense, with both the truck convoy and trapped miners facing difficult decisions amid their escalating predicaments. Hensleigh offers plenty of excitement, but with Neeson now 69, he is perhaps a little too weary to carry such an action-laden show.

Midthunder, meanwhile, hardly fits the bill as a driver rugged enough to see her truck through such perilous terrain. In one scene, she tells Gurty that she done this a thousand times, which beggars belief; this seems to be a case of Hollywood falling back on old tropes when it comes to female casting.

It is monotonous and sometimes laughable, and overall, rather predictable. But, you could do worse for an evening of easy entertainment.  

Topics: The Ice Road Liam Neeson

Saudi author Mojeb Al-Zahrani discusses the Kingdom's recent reforms

Saudi author Mojeb Al-Zahrani discusses the Kingdom’s recent reforms
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi author Mojeb Al-Zahrani discusses the Kingdom’s recent reforms

Saudi author Mojeb Al-Zahrani discusses the Kingdom’s recent reforms
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

PARIS: Mojeb Al-Zahrani has a profound passion for cultural exchange. Born in a small mountain village in southwestern Saudi Arabia, he arrived in Paris in 1980, aged 23, to study for his doctorate. His choice was inspired by his love of French literature (which he had read translated into Arabic) and because he was “looking for change and diversity.”   

His thesis, defended at the Sorbonne, focused on the image of the West in contemporary Arab novels. Having completed his studies, Al-Zahrani returned to Riyadh to teach comparative literature, aesthetics and modern criticism. His ambition was to offer “a different approach” informed by his time in France.

In 2016, he was called by the Arab Ambassadors Council in Paris to serve as general director of the Arab World Institute (IMA), under the chairmanship of Jack Lang.

In 2016, he was called by the Arab Ambassadors Council in Paris to serve as general director of the Arab World Institute (IMA), under the chairmanship of Jack Lang. (Supplied)

He has since introduced a number of cultural initiatives at the institute, including the creation of a collection of books on French and Arab personalities — “Cent et Un Livres” (One Hundred and One Books) — in partnership with the King Faisal Prize. The collection focuses on connections between the two cultures and on pushing back against stereotypes, or “those simplistic images that prevent thinking,” as Al-Zahrani puts it.

In 2019, Al-Zahrani was reappointed for a second and, he says, “final” term, after which his goal is to return home to his childhood village.

On a beautiful June morning, with the sun reflecting off the River Seine, Al- Zahrani welcomed Arab News to his office to discuss literature, art, and his role at the IMA.

Abboud Shafic, Adieu Gentilly, 1977 - PART OF IMA'S PERMANENT COLLECTION. (Supplied)

Q: Who is Mojeb Al-Zahrani?

A: I started my life as a peasant, in a small village amongst the great mountains of southwestern Arabia. Then, by chance, I went to university in Riyadh and, again by chance, I came to France, where I currently work. And today I feel like going back to my small village. I am a big fan of trees and I love the earth. I want to end my life in the same way that I started it. In the meantime, I have worked as a teacher for more than a quarter of a century. I have attended hundreds, if not thousands of conferences, I’ve written seven books and have contributed to two large encyclopedias in Saudi Arabia.

Q: What is the biggest challenge you face as head of the IMA? 

A: A lack of funding is probably a challenge faced by all major cultural structures worldwide. We are a charitable enterprise that depends on (donations). The French Foreign Ministry is very generous to us, but nevertheless, we do lack funding. That’s why, at times, we appeal to the generous people in Arab countries.

Q: You wrote a book about the image of the West in Arab novels. Why was that important to you?

A: Exploring and discussing our image of others is something to be done with the utmost seriousness and honesty. France is extremely rich, and each region has its own identity, its own image. The France renowned for fashion and literature is not the same as the “France of the delinquents,” or the “racist France.” These are the kinds of (nuances) that we need to understand. They can help us communicate at all levels and in all areas.

Vinyl of Fayruz in Baalbek “Ya amar ana wiyak Ma fi hada”, 1960, Beirut, Abboudi Bou Jawde collection. (Supplied)

Q: How important is French culture to the Arab world?

A: French culture has been important ever since Napoleon Bonaparte’s expedition to Egypt, which came before the establishment of modern Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, and Algeria. This expedition was not a military conquest in the traditional meaning of the word, since it included more than 500 scientists, who were chosen and brought by Napoleon in order to study Egypt, and to propagate a number of modern ideas. Many historians, literary critics and sociologists see this time as the ‘rebirth’ of modern Arab culture. And up to the 1960s, the great Arab intellectuals were French- speaking. So, French culture is present and appreciated throughout the Arab world, not only in the French-speaking countries, but also in the Gulf.

Q: And what about the other way around?

A: I think Arab culture is an important part of (European) culture too. There were hundreds of thousands — then millions — of people who came to (Europe) as a result of colonization; in France they came from Egypt, Palestine, and North Africa. They came with their language, their beliefs, their heritage, their culture, their literature. In the early 1980s, when I was a student in Paris, there were only a few names of Arab-Muslim origin in the French media. Today there are thousands in all areas — from sports to literature, from music to art. Arab culture is an intimate part of what the French cultural scene.

Q: What about Saudi culture specifically?

A: Saudi Arabia is an English-speaking country. So you cannot expect Saudi culture, in the broadest sense of the term, to be present in France the same way as the Moroccan, Algerian, Syrian or Lebanese cultures are. We really came into the Arab cultural scene in the 1950s, thanks to the discovery of oil. Before that, living conditions were not (in Saudi Arabia).

Q: You were a faculty professor in Saudi Arabia until very recently. How would you compare the Saudi youth of today to your time as a student? 

A: I am very happy, and sometimes even surprised, by the opening of the doors (of Saudi Arabia). I’ve been one of what you might call the “critical intellectuals” or “modernists” ever since my university years, even before I came to France. We always had the aim of improving the situation of women, to change society a tiny bit, to open up even more to the outside world. Now, when I return to my little village and I see young female students driving their cars, smiling, I tell myself that the goal of our whole cultural life was to achieve something
similar to this.

Fortunately, there is now a great spirit of openness and support for cinema, for the arts in general, as there used to be. I am part of a generation that venerated Umm Kulthum, Fayrouz, Sabah, Warda, and many other famous Arab singers — men and women — who we would see on Saudi television when it was still black-and-white.

Q: You are a role model for the younger generation of Arabs, and for young Saudis in particular. What message do you have for them?

A: I’d use the peasant, rural-inspired, metaphor: “You reap what you sow.” I hope that we can diversify culture and arts even further, in a modern world that is evolving very quickly.

Adapted from an article originally published by Arab News France.

Topics: Mojeb Al-Zahrani

