Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail

Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail
Jubail Industrial City and others overseen by the Royal Commission produce 6 percent of the world’s petrochemicals. (Supplied)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail

Foundation stone laid for $880m Chinese LED project in Saudi Arabia's Jubail
  • New factory is expected to create 4,000 jobs
  • SABIC to provide project with raw materials
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Abdullah Al-Saadan, laid the foundation stone for a SR3.3 billion ($879.8 million) factory to produce LED lighting lamps in the in Blaskim area in Jubail 2.

The factory for China’s Shengkong International Company for Industry is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs, SPA reported.

The project has come together thanks to the collaboration between the Royal Commission and partners from Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Saudi Silk Road Company and China, Al-Saadan said.

Jubail Industrial City and the other Royal Commission cities represent 6 percent of petrochemical production worldwide, he said.

SABIC and Shengkong International signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to supply the project with the necessary raw materials, while the Saudi Silk Road Company for Industrial Services and CPC Company will produce plastic materials for medical use.

Topics: #saudi #china #industry

Corn set for decade's biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise

Corn set for decade’s biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

Corn set for decade’s biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise

Corn set for decade’s biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise
  • USDA set plantings at 92.692 million acres vs. expectation of 93.787 million.
  • Soybeans also extended gains amid doubts about US harvest prospects
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Chicago corn futures were set on Friday for their biggest weekly climb in 10 years as prices extended a rally fueled by a lower-than-expected US acreage estimates and dry weather in part of the US Midwest.
Soybeans also extended gains as doubts about US harvest prospects added to tensions in global oilseed markets. Wheat was little changed as the market weighed the rally in corn and drought damage to North American spring wheat against supply pressure from the start of winter wheat harvesting.
On Wednesday, corn futures climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the USDA pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692 million acres, below an average trade expectation of 93.787 million.
The lower than anticipated crop area has made the market more sensitive to low moisture in northern and western portions of the US crop belt.
“The focus now returns to the drying north-west of the US Midwest,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The risk of frost damage to Brazil’s second corn crop, already diminished by drought, has also fanned corn supply fears this week.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5 percent at $5.91-3/4 a bushel by 9:53 a.m. GMT, although it was below Thursday’s high above $6. The contract has gained 14 percent this week, the biggest weekly rise since April 2011. CBOT soybeans were up 0.8 percent at $14.06-1/2, while wheat was 0.2 percent higher at $6.66-3/4.

Topics: #commodities #corn #grains

MGM Resorts to own CityCenter, buys partner Dubai World's stake for over $2bn

MGM Resorts to own CityCenter, buys partner Dubai World’s stake for over $2bn
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

MGM Resorts to own CityCenter, buys partner Dubai World’s stake for over $2bn

MGM Resorts to own CityCenter, buys partner Dubai World’s stake for over $2bn
  • CityCenter Holdings, is an urban complex comprising Aria Resort and Casino and Vdara Hotel and Spa
  • MGM said it will sell the two properties to private equity firm Blackstone for $3.89 billion
Updated 02 July 2021
Reuters

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts will buy the remaining 50 percent stake in its joint venture on the Las Vegas Strip from a unit of investment firm Dubai World for $2.12 billion, the US casino operator said on Thursday.
The venture, CityCenter Holdings, is an urban complex comprising Aria Resort and Casino and Vdara Hotel and Spa.
After buying it from Infinity World Development Corp, MGM said it will sell the two properties to private equity firm Blackstone for $3.89 billion in cash.
The deal is part of MGM’s ‘asset light’ strategy to generate cash by selling real estate and use it for growth avenues such as sports betting and casino development in Japan.
“We expect to continue executing on our asset-light strategy and utilizing the proceeds from our real estate transactions to...secure new growth opportunities,” MGM Resorts Chief Executive Bill Hornbuckle said.
Blackstone will lease the Aria and Vdara properties to MGM for an initial annual rent of $215 million, the company said. The deals are expected to close in the third quarter.
MGM’s purchase price for CityCenter values the complex at about $5.8 billion, including net debt of $1.5 billion.
MGM shares were up 2.7 percent after having gained about 35 percent up to Wednesday’s close this year.

Topics: #dubaiworld #dubai #mgm #lasvegas

Hydrogen cars 'suitable' for Saudi Arabia after test — Aramco

Hydrogen cars ‘suitable’ for Saudi Arabia after test — Aramco
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Hydrogen cars ‘suitable’ for Saudi Arabia after test — Aramco

Hydrogen cars ‘suitable’ for Saudi Arabia after test — Aramco
  • Hydrogen vehicles have been tested in the Kingdom for the past 2 years
  • Scale up of blue hydrogen production not likely until 2030
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Hydrogen vehicles have been tested in Saudi Arabia for the past two years, but it may be several years before they are a regular sight on the Kingdom’s roads, said Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer at Saudi Aramco.

“We have several cars under test with the support of some government sectors,” he told Al Arabiya. “Over the past two years, we were able to test hydrogen cars and found them suitable for the Kingdom.”

The Kingdom, as the world’s largest energy exporter in the form of hydrocarbons, can meet the demand for hydrogen, as it is a decarbonized hydrocarbon, he said.

Aramco is among a number of global energy giants eyeing the potential for such low carbon energy sources, for climate change.

“We will see those investments when the demand appears for blue ammonia and for other low carbon hydrogen,” Al-Khowaiter said during an interview with Bloomberg on Monday.

“I would say the scale up isn’t going to happen before 2030,” he said.

Topics: #hydrogen #saudi #aramco

Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi valuation rises above $1 bn after fundraising

Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi valuation rises above $1 bn after fundraising
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi valuation rises above $1 bn after fundraising

Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi valuation rises above $1 bn after fundraising
  • Kitopi raised $415 million from investors led by Softbank
  • Kitopi expects Saudi Arabia to be majority of business in 12 months
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi has raised $415 million from a group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, boosting its value to over $1 billion.

Kitopi “has crossed the billion dollar valuation mark now,” CEO Mohamad Ballout said in an interview with Bloomberg, declining to give more specifics.

Other investors that joined SoftBank include Chimera, Turkey’s Dogus Group, California-based Next Play Capital, DisruptAD, Nordstar and B Riley, Ballout said in a statement.

Kitopi will make Saudi Arabia its Middle East headquarters while Dubai will remain a global head office as it looks to expand into Southeast Asia, he said.

Kitopi expects the Kingdom to account for the majority of the company’s business within 12 months, according to Ballout.

“We’re going to be putting around $200 million of capital in Saudi Arabia to build out our business there,” he said.

Topics: #dubai #kitopi #softbank #startups

Oil-producing countries postpone decision on output increase

Oil-producing countries postpone decision on output increase
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP

Oil-producing countries postpone decision on output increase

Oil-producing countries postpone decision on output increase
  • UAE said to have blocked agreement by Saudi Arabia and Russia
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: Major oil-producing countries on Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August to meet growing demand and limit recent price rises, adjourning their meeting to Friday.
The 13 members of OPEC and 10 allies were expected to make a decision to continue to moderately increase output beyond July.
The OPEC+ grouping cut crude production after the pandemic sent oil prices crashing last year.
But the group has slightly increased production since early May. Oil prices have recovered, this week reaching levels last seen in October 2018.
OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia conferred Thursday via a teleconference.
But a subsequent technical meeting of the group members together with their 10 allies led by Russia failed to reach consensus, leading to discussions being postponed until Friday, according to an OPEC statement.

’PRODUCER TENSION’
“Delay clearly signals growing tension between major producers over the pace of supply growth across the second half of this year as they try to balance the impact the pandemic could have on demand with current high prices,” said analyst Ann-Louise Hittle of Wood Mackenzie told AFP.
Opening the talks earlier Thursday, Angolan Oil Minister Diamantino Azevedo, who currently holds the group’s presidency, said that although oil demand was expected to rebound strongly in the second half of the year, it was “no time to lower our guard.”
“The coronavirus continues to take a painful toll, with thousands of lives still being lost every day,” he said.
Azevedo added that the new Delta variant and recent surges in case numbers in numerous countries were “a grim reminder of the uncertainties that still loom over us.”
Since 2016 the alliance has voluntarily reduced oil output to maintain prices, in particular since the coronavirus epidemic struck last year, demolishing global demand for oil.
This time, oil producing countries had eyed an agreement to continue to moderately increase oil output by 400,000 barrels per day each month from August until the end of the year, according to the Bloomberg news agency, citing an anonymous source.
But the United Arab Emirates blocked such a deal, according to comments from market observers.
Since April 2020, millions of barrels of crude oil have intentionally been left untapped, a prudent strategy that “has thus far been spot on,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM oil brokerage.
After plummeting in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, oil prices have rebounded to around $75 a barrel for the two leading oil contracts, North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI).
India, the world’s third-largest consumer of crude, has urged the OPEC+ group to allow prices to fall as inflationary pressure threatens to hobble economic recovery.
“The coalition was considering whether to continue reviving crude supplies gradually, as favored by Saudi Arabia, or more vigorously as per Russia’s request,” said Fawad Razaqzada of Thinkmarkets.
OPEC+ members are already benefiting from the increase in prices, but if they rise too much, it will encourage competitors to tap sources that are not subject to the alliance’s output quotas.

COVID SURGE
Even though Russia wants to pump more oil, surges in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on demand in many parts of the world, including Russia itself.
On Thursday, the country posted a record number of Covid-19 related deaths for the third straight day.
Since December the OPEC+ countries have met each month to calibrate their strategy as closely as possible to the latest developments.
They are also tracking political developments concerning Iran, a key OPEC member.
Tehran is under a US-led embargo that hampers its oil sector as talks try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal that could see Iran eventually able to export substantially more than it does now.
That would likely force other major oil producers to reduce their output levels or see crude prices drop.

Topics: #OPEC #oil #saudi #russia #uae

