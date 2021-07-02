Italian Muslim umbrella organisation launches crowdfunding for anti-Islamophobia network

ROME: The Union of Islamic Communities and Organizations in Italy (UCOII) has launched a crowdfunder to set up an Italian Anti-Islamophobia Network (NIA), to counter anti Muslim sentiment in the country.
The network will collect reports of Islamophobia through an online portal and experts on the field. It will also launch communication campaigns and will develop local training events against Islamophobia in Italy.
According to a study quoted by UCOII, 65 percent of Italian Muslims claim to have suffered from violence, prejudice or discrimination. The same research shows that women are the most affected victims. “For example, if they wear religious symbols, they frequently become targets of verbal aggression in public and hate speech on social media. Plus, they experience difficulties in accessing the labor market,” it said.
UCOII is working with Chi Odia Paga (Who Hates Must Pay), an Italian company specialized in the fight against hate speech, stalking and revenge porn, using technical and legal tools and offering free legal assistance to the victims.
The crowdfunding will run till the end of July. If it reaches its target of €5,000 ($5,900), another €5,000 will be added by Rainmakers, a network of Italian entrepreneurs who support the growth of innovative companies with a social vocation.
“NIA wants to give a voice to all the victims of Islamophobia and aims to be a tool against hatred and marginalization,” UCOII Vice President Nadia Bouzekri said in a statement.
“In recent years hatred and crimes on an ethnic-religious basis have grown in Italy, especially against women, who are victims of multiple discrimination. With this project we want to involve Islamic communities and the entire civil society in Italy in a call to action. Only together can we win against Islamophobia, raising awareness actions against every form of discrimination.”