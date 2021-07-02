‘A new chapter:’ Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset

You are here

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the PM, in Buckinghamshire on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 02 July 2021
AP

  • Merkel expressed interest in a new treaty between the two countries to cement the new relationship
  • She was optimistic that a “pragmatic” solution can be found to the new post-Brexit trading arrangements
Updated 02 July 2021
AP

LONDON: German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her final visit to Britain on Friday before stepping down later this year, laying out her hope that relations between the two countries can be reset following years of Brexit-related tensions.
In her 22nd visit to the UK since she became chancellor 16 years ago, Merkel sought to downplay the tensions that clearly arose after British voters decided in June 2016 to leave the European Union. She even expressed interest in a new treaty between the two countries to cement the new relationship.
“It is, now that Britain has left the European Union, a good opportunity to open a new chapter in our relationship,” she told a joint press conference alongside her host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after they dined on English asparagus and Oxfordshire beef during a working lunch.
“We would be very happy on the German side to work together on a friendship treaty or a cooperation treaty, which would reflect the whole breadth of relations,” she added.
At the prime minister’s Chequers country retreat, Merkel addressed Johnson’s Cabinet via video call, the first foreign leader to do so since US President Bill Clinton in 1997. Both leaders agreed during their discussions that their respective cabinets would meet annually.
Merkel said she was optimistic that a “pragmatic” solution can be found to the new post-Brexit trading arrangements as they relate to Northern Ireland, the UK’s sole land border with the EU and its tariff-free single market and customs union.
The Northern Ireland protocol has seen customs and border checks imposed on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland. That’s angered Northern Ireland’s unionist community, and many members of Johnson’s Conservative Party, who say the checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea and weaken ties between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK
One flash point since the new arrangements came into place at the start of the year has centered on chilled meats, such as sausages, which are staples of German and British cuisine. Under EU rules, sales of such products are not allowed from so-called third countries, which Britain is after Brexit. A grace period to allow British “banger” sales to Northern Ireland was extended earlier this week by a further three months to the end of September.
Johnson said he was confident that the thorny issue will be resolved following his meeting with Merkel.
“Imagine if Bratwurst could not be moved from Dortmund to Duesseldorf because of the jurisdiction of an international court,” he said. “You’d think it was absolutely extraordinary. So we have to sort it out. I’m sure as Angela says with good will and with patience we can sort it out.”
Merkel also said double-jabbed Britons should be able to travel to Germany without quarantine in the “foreseeable future.” But she expressed “grave concern” to Johnson over the number of football fans being allowed into Wembley Stadium for the latter stages of soccer’s European Championship given high levels of infection of the more contagious delta variant of coronavirus in the UK
More than 60,000 spectators will be at the stadium in north London for the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11 as part of the government’s Event Research Programme on holding mass events safely.
All ticket-holders must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of two vaccine doses.
Merkel also said she was “a little bit sad” that the England soccer team beat Germany 2-0 in their round of 16 match earlier this week but sent her best wishes to the England team for the rest of the tournament.
“In the course of that time some things have changed beyond recognition but for much of your tenure it was certainly a tradition, Angela, for England to lose to Germany in international football tournaments,” Johnson said.
“I’m obviously grateful to you for breaking with that tradition, just for once,” he quipped.

Topics: Germany UK Brexit

  • The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral cease-fire which the TPLF dismissed as a joke
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has denied blocking humanitarian aid to its northern Tigray region where hundreds of thousands face starvation, and said it was rebuilding infrastructure amid accusations it is using hunger as a weapon.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, provincial authorities which Ethiopian forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea had driven out last year, returned to regional capital Mekelle this week to cheering crowds, in a dramatic reversal of eight months of war.
The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral cease-fire which the TPLF dismissed as a joke. There are reports of continued clashes in some places as pressure builds internationally for all sides to pull back.
“The allegation that we are trying to suffocate the Tigrayan people by denying humanitarian access and using hunger as weapon of war is beyond the pale,” Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen told diplomats in Addis Ababa.
“We have been exerting every possible effort to rebuild damaged infrastructure and restore electricity, telecoms, internet and banking services.”
Just before Mekelle was taken, Reuters saw a convoy of 34 trucks — each laden with 43 tons of food aid — stopped in the Tigray town of Mai Tsebri. Blue flags from the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) hung from the cabins, sodden with rain.
The trucks had waited four days at a checkpoint controlled by government-allied Amhara regional forces.
Finally, they unloaded the food, without having reached the area where it was needed.
Aid has been completely blocked since the TPLF took the capital, a senior diplomat in Addis Ababa said.`

The allegation that we are trying to suffocate the Tigrayan people by denying humanitarian access and using hunger as weapon of war is beyond the pale

Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy prime minister

In a speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tigrayans needed to reflect on who they chose as leaders.
“If they are cheering after we left — while we were the ones who had been giving them wheat — they need a time of silence,” he said.
The UN said in early June at least 350,000 people in Tigray faced famine. The US Agency for International Development last week estimated the number at 900,000.
The TPLF dominated the central government for decades before Abiy came to power in 2018. His government has been battling the TPLF since late last year, when it accused the TPLF of attacking military bases in Tigray. Thousands have been killed.
TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda has repeatedly told Reuters this week that the group condemns the government’s shutdown of services as a continued act of war.
He accused the military and Amhara regional forces of destroying one of three bridges across the Tekeze River on Thursday.
He said that the forces also damaged the two other bridges, calling the destruction “a deliberate effort” to ensure that aid doesn’t reach the people of Tigray.
Demeke’s comments denying that the government was blocking aid “fly fully in the face of the reality on the ground,” said Getachew, alleging that the government had systematically destroyed infrastructure, including farming tools needed for the planting season.
The WFP also raised alarm at the destruction on Thursday of a bridge across the Tekeze, saying that even prior to that, the agency had food destined for people in famine conditions that was being held up.
With the bridge out, a WFP official said in Geneva on Friday: “We currently have one possible road into Tigray that is much longer and will take much more time to reach hard hit areas of Tigray.”
The WFP has resumed deliveries in Tigray, but faces continuing access problems and is “way behind” in bringing supplies to people facing starvation, its emergency coordinator, Tommy Thompson, said.
Speaking by satellite phone from Mekelle, he said fighting continued in some “hot zones,” and that its 35 staff had been “trapped” during the hostilities.
“WFP suspended its operations for only about 48 hours and we began operating in the northwest fairly quickly thereafter, managing to reach probably by the end of this weekend probably about 40,000 people,” he told a Geneva briefing.
But Thompson said he was “cautiously optimistic” an air bridge could be set up in coming days to speed aid delivery.
Government official Redwan Hussein told reporters that airspace would be opened “in case UN airplanes need to transport aid.”
But he added that once the planes landed in Tigray: “For anything that happens on the ground, the government will not take responsibility because that chance is now closed.”

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadishu

  • Attacker, who was wearing an explosive belt, targeted a café near heavily guarded government institutions
  • The café is frequented by members of Somali security forces, some sources said
MOGADISHU: At least four people were killed and eight others wounded in a suicide attack on a café in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said on Friday.
The attacker, who was wearing an explosive belt, targeted a café near heavily guarded government institutions, including the headquarters of the Somali Intelligence Agency, at around 5:30 pm (1430 GMT), the sources said.
"There was a blast caused by a suicide bomber targeting a café near Juba intersection, investigations are still ongoing but the initial information we have indicates four people were killed and eight others wounded," Mohamed Adan, a police officer at the site of the attack, told AFP.
"The café was crowded when the blast occurred," said Abdikarim Ali, a witness. "I was close to the area and rushed to the scene after the blast and I saw at least four lifeless bodies strewn in the ruins of chairs, tables and other materials used in the café."
According to another witness, Suleyman Mohamud, "ambulances were collecting dead bodies and injured people from the scene".
The café is frequented by members of the Somali security forces, some sources said.
The attack was not immediately claimed, but Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group that wants to overthrow Somalia's fragile government, regularly carries out attacks on government targets and civilians in Mogadishu.
Al-Shabab controlled the Somali capital before being ousted in 2011 by troops from Amisom, the African Union force.

Topics: Juba Mogadishu Somalia Al-Shabab suicide

Draghi confirms Italy’s support for Iraqi government’s fight against terrorism

  • Draghi confirmed a “significant contingent” of the Italian military will remain in Iraq “in respect of Iraqi sovereignty and in full agreement with the local government”
  • During PM Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with Pope Francis, the first following his historic visit to Iraq last March, the pope evoked “the moments of unity experienced by the Iraqi people” 
ROME: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed his country’s “commitment and support” to the Iraqi government, which he called a “key ally” in the fight against international terrorism.

Draghi had a long meeting in Rome with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, which was attended also by several ministers of both government.

The meeting was a “fruitful discussion focused on strengthening the historic bilateral partnership and on the main regional challenges,” an Italian diplomatic source told Arab news.

“Italy’s commitment … to ensure the stabilization and socioeconomic development of the country and the Middle East was reaffirmed, starting with the fight against international terrorism and crisis resolution processes,” the source added.

Italian Business and Enterprise Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told Arab News: “We will soon organize a joint Italian-Iraqi forum with firms from both countries. We are ready to offer our expertise to Iraq in every possible field, and we know that cooperation is possible.”

Italian diplomatic sources said that Draghi confirmed a “significant contingent” of the Italian military will remain in Iraq “in respect of Iraqi sovereignty and in full agreement with the local government,” in order to help the country deal with terrorism.

Al-Kadhimi was also received by Pope Francis in the Vatican. During the meeting, the first following his historic visit to Iraq last March, Pope Francis evoked “the moments of unity experienced by the Iraqi people.” 

The pair went on to highlight the importance of protecting the historical presence of Christians in the country with adequate legal measures, and the significant contribution they can make to the common good, highlighting the need to guarantee them the same rights and duties as other citizens.

According to Vatican sources, the pope also noted “the efforts made by Iraq, with the support of the international community, to re-establish a climate of trust and peaceful coexistence.”

Al-Kadhimi gave the pontiff a leather reproduction of Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece “The Last Supper,” made by a female victim of Daesh during her imprisonment, and a wooden cross from the church of Mar Addai in Karemlash. He then had a bilateral meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign minister.

Topics: Italy Mario Draghi Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Pakistan gets 2.5 million doses of Moderna from US

  • Vaccines were delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative
  • The latest development comes days after hundreds of Pakistani expatriate workers rallied in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States on Friday, easing pressure on Islamabad in overcoming the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a US embassy statement, the vaccines were delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the government of Pakistan.
It says this donation was part of the 80 million doses the United States was sharing with the world, “delivering on our pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The latest development comes days after hundreds of Pakistani expatriate workers rallied in Islamabad, demanding they should be quickly vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines so they can travel abroad.
Pakistan has mostly relied on Chinese vaccines, but some Middle Eastern countries want travelers to produce a certificate to show they’ve received specific vaccines.

Topics: Pakistan Moderna COVID-19 vaccine COVAX US

Italian Muslim umbrella organisation launches crowdfunding for anti-Islamophobia network

  • According to a study quoted by UCOII, 65 percent of Italian Muslims claim to have suffered from violence, prejudice or discrimination
  • If the crowdfunding reaches its target of €5,000, another €5,000 will be added by Rainmakers, a network of Italian entrepreneurs
ROME: The Union of Islamic Communities and Organizations in Italy (UCOII) has launched a crowdfunder to set up an Italian Anti-Islamophobia Network (NIA), to counter anti Muslim sentiment in the country.

The network will collect reports of Islamophobia through an online portal and experts on the field. It will also launch communication campaigns and will develop local training events against Islamophobia in Italy.

According to a study quoted by UCOII, 65 percent of Italian Muslims claim to have suffered from violence, prejudice or discrimination. The same research shows that women are the most affected victims. “For example, if they wear religious symbols, they frequently become targets of verbal aggression in public and hate speech on social media. Plus, they experience difficulties in accessing the labor market,” it said.

UCOII is working with Chi Odia Paga (Who Hates Must Pay), an Italian company specialized in the fight against hate speech, stalking and revenge porn, using technical and legal tools and offering free legal assistance to the victims.

The crowdfunding will run till the end of July. If it reaches its target of €5,000 ($5,900), another €5,000 will be added by Rainmakers, a network of Italian entrepreneurs who support the growth of innovative companies with a social vocation.

“NIA wants to give a voice to all the victims of Islamophobia and aims to be a tool against hatred and marginalization,” UCOII Vice President Nadia Bouzekri said in a statement.

“In recent years hatred and crimes on an ethnic-religious basis have grown in Italy, especially against women, who are victims of multiple discrimination. With this project we want to involve Islamic communities and the entire civil society in Italy in a call to action. Only together can we win against Islamophobia, raising awareness actions against every form of discrimination.”

Topics: Union of Islamic Communities and Organizations in Italy (UCOII) Italian Anti-Islamophobia Network (NIA) Chi Odia Paga (Who Hates Must Pay) Rainmakers

