Draghi confirms Italy’s support for Iraqi government’s fight against terrorism

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Rome, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • Draghi confirmed a “significant contingent” of the Italian military will remain in Iraq “in respect of Iraqi sovereignty and in full agreement with the local government”
  • During PM Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with Pope Francis, the first following his historic visit to Iraq last March, the pope evoked “the moments of unity experienced by the Iraqi people” 
ROME: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed his country’s “commitment and support” to the Iraqi government, which he called a “key ally” in the fight against international terrorism.

Draghi had a long meeting in Rome with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, which was attended also by several ministers of both government.

The meeting was a “fruitful discussion focused on strengthening the historic bilateral partnership and on the main regional challenges,” an Italian diplomatic source told Arab news.

“Italy’s commitment … to ensure the stabilization and socioeconomic development of the country and the Middle East was reaffirmed, starting with the fight against international terrorism and crisis resolution processes,” the source added.

Italian Business and Enterprise Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told Arab News: “We will soon organize a joint Italian-Iraqi forum with firms from both countries. We are ready to offer our expertise to Iraq in every possible field, and we know that cooperation is possible.”

Italian diplomatic sources said that Draghi confirmed a “significant contingent” of the Italian military will remain in Iraq “in respect of Iraqi sovereignty and in full agreement with the local government,” in order to help the country deal with terrorism.

Al-Kadhimi was also received by Pope Francis in the Vatican. During the meeting, the first following his historic visit to Iraq last March, Pope Francis evoked “the moments of unity experienced by the Iraqi people.” 

The pair went on to highlight the importance of protecting the historical presence of Christians in the country with adequate legal measures, and the significant contribution they can make to the common good, highlighting the need to guarantee them the same rights and duties as other citizens.

According to Vatican sources, the pope also noted “the efforts made by Iraq, with the support of the international community, to re-establish a climate of trust and peaceful coexistence.”

Al-Kadhimi gave the pontiff a leather reproduction of Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece “The Last Supper,” made by a female victim of Daesh during her imprisonment, and a wooden cross from the church of Mar Addai in Karemlash. He then had a bilateral meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign minister.

  • Merkel expressed interest in a new treaty between the two countries to cement the new relationship
  • She was optimistic that a “pragmatic” solution can be found to the new post-Brexit trading arrangements
LONDON: German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her final visit to Britain on Friday before stepping down later this year, laying out her hope that relations between the two countries can be reset following years of Brexit-related tensions.
In her 22nd visit to the UK since she became chancellor 16 years ago, Merkel sought to downplay the tensions that clearly arose after British voters decided in June 2016 to leave the European Union. She even expressed interest in a new treaty between the two countries to cement the new relationship.
“It is, now that Britain has left the European Union, a good opportunity to open a new chapter in our relationship,” she told a joint press conference alongside her host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after they dined on English asparagus and Oxfordshire beef during a working lunch.
“We would be very happy on the German side to work together on a friendship treaty or a cooperation treaty, which would reflect the whole breadth of relations,” she added.
At the prime minister’s Chequers country retreat, Merkel addressed Johnson’s Cabinet via video call, the first foreign leader to do so since US President Bill Clinton in 1997. Both leaders agreed during their discussions that their respective cabinets would meet annually.
Merkel said she was optimistic that a “pragmatic” solution can be found to the new post-Brexit trading arrangements as they relate to Northern Ireland, the UK’s sole land border with the EU and its tariff-free single market and customs union.
The Northern Ireland protocol has seen customs and border checks imposed on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland. That’s angered Northern Ireland’s unionist community, and many members of Johnson’s Conservative Party, who say the checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea and weaken ties between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK
One flash point since the new arrangements came into place at the start of the year has centered on chilled meats, such as sausages, which are staples of German and British cuisine. Under EU rules, sales of such products are not allowed from so-called third countries, which Britain is after Brexit. A grace period to allow British “banger” sales to Northern Ireland was extended earlier this week by a further three months to the end of September.
Johnson said he was confident that the thorny issue will be resolved following his meeting with Merkel.
“Imagine if Bratwurst could not be moved from Dortmund to Duesseldorf because of the jurisdiction of an international court,” he said. “You’d think it was absolutely extraordinary. So we have to sort it out. I’m sure as Angela says with good will and with patience we can sort it out.”
Merkel also said double-jabbed Britons should be able to travel to Germany without quarantine in the “foreseeable future.” But she expressed “grave concern” to Johnson over the number of football fans being allowed into Wembley Stadium for the latter stages of soccer’s European Championship given high levels of infection of the more contagious delta variant of coronavirus in the UK
More than 60,000 spectators will be at the stadium in north London for the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11 as part of the government’s Event Research Programme on holding mass events safely.
All ticket-holders must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of two vaccine doses.
Merkel also said she was “a little bit sad” that the England soccer team beat Germany 2-0 in their round of 16 match earlier this week but sent her best wishes to the England team for the rest of the tournament.
“In the course of that time some things have changed beyond recognition but for much of your tenure it was certainly a tradition, Angela, for England to lose to Germany in international football tournaments,” Johnson said.
“I’m obviously grateful to you for breaking with that tradition, just for once,” he quipped.

Pakistan gets 2.5 million doses of Moderna from US

Pakistan gets 2.5 million doses of Moderna from US
  • Vaccines were delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative
  • The latest development comes days after hundreds of Pakistani expatriate workers rallied in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States on Friday, easing pressure on Islamabad in overcoming the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a US embassy statement, the vaccines were delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the government of Pakistan.
It says this donation was part of the 80 million doses the United States was sharing with the world, “delivering on our pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The latest development comes days after hundreds of Pakistani expatriate workers rallied in Islamabad, demanding they should be quickly vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines so they can travel abroad.
Pakistan has mostly relied on Chinese vaccines, but some Middle Eastern countries want travelers to produce a certificate to show they’ve received specific vaccines.

Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer

Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer
  • An investigation was launched after Whitty was accosted by two men in St. James’s Park on Sunday evening
  • The incident showed Whitty struggling to get away from the pair who appeared to be manhandling him
LONDON: Police in London said a 23-year-old man will appear in court on Friday accused of assaulting England’s chief medical officer in a park in central London.
The Metropolitan Police said Lewis Hughes was charged with common assault on Thursday evening.
An investigation was launched after Prof. Chris Whitty, one of the most high-profile scientists during the coronavirus pandemic, was accosted by two men in St. James’s Park on Sunday evening.
The incident, which was captured in video footage and shared on social media, showed Whitty struggling to get away from the pair, who appeared to be manhandling him while trying to take a selfie.
The incident was widely condemned, including by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who described the pair as “thugs.”
It is not the first time Whitty has been forced to endure public harassment during the pandemic.
Whitty has had a leading role in devising lockdown restrictions and has regularly appeared alongside Johnson and the government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, in coronavirus-related press briefings.
While he has undoubtedly become one of the most trusted voices, he has faced the fury of lockdown skeptics.
Last month, he was confronted in a street in Oxford by a man accusing him of lying to the public about the virus, while in February a man accosted him near Parliament. Both incidents were filmed on mobile phones.
Worries about his security have led to calls for Whitty, and others, to receive police protection.

Philippine officials in talks with UAE government for waiver of visa penalties for stranded OFWs

Philippine officials in talks with UAE government for waiver of visa penalties for stranded OFWs
  • In June alone, more than 1,900 stranded and distressed Filipinos in the UAE were repatriated through special flights
  • The Philippines earlier this week extended the ban on commercial flights from the UAE and six other countries
DUBAI: Philippine embassy and consular officials are in talks with the UAE government for a possible waiver of visa penalties against overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been affected by the Asian country’s flights ban.

‘Our embassy and consular officials are talking to UAE immigration authorities [for the possibility] to waive visa penalties [that may be imposed] on stranded OFWs,” Hans Leo J. Cacdac, administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), told local media.

OWWA is the Philippines’ main agency focuses on the welfare of overseas Filipino workers and their families. It has repatriated over 610,000 individuals since the national government started flying home Filipino workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those from the UAE.

In June alone, more than 1,900 stranded and distressed Filipinos in the UAE were repatriated through special flights arranged by the Philippine government.

“We are mounting four chartered flights this July just as we mounted three UAE repatriation flights last June,” Sarah Lou Y. Arriola, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, said in an earlier statement.

Shane, who finished her contract as a nurse in an Abu Dhabi hospital, was one of the 348 repatriates who arrived from Dubai on July 1. She managed to be included in the flight only after constantly following up with embassy officials in Abu Dhabi.

“Please lift the ban [on UAE flights], have mercy… we will be levied overstaying fines here in the UAE. We already want to be home with our families,” the nurse said in one of her posts in one of the Philippine government’s social media accounts.

The Philippines earlier this week extended the ban on commercial flights from the UAE and six other countries – India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Oman – until the middle of July as a precaution against the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Arrivals from these countries has been temporarily suspended since late April, although current border controls do not affect outbound travelers to the said countries.

“We are in talks with Philippine transportation officials about the possibility of the resumption of commercials flights,” Cacdac said interview, acknowledging the clamor of OFWs who have been stuck in the UAE because of the flight ban.

One of those is Jerome, an engineer working in Dubai, whose flight this week was canceled because of the travel ban extension, thus preventing him from going home to visit his ailing father.

“Our booking agency said the nearest date where there will be an available flight is in September, which is way too late,” Jerome told Arab News.

“Passengers whose flights have been canceled earlier have already taken the seats for this month and August. The Philippines should consider opening flights for OFWs who have been fully vaccinated, if they are worried about the Delta variant of COVID-19,” he said.

