Abdul Latif Jameel Motors debuts new Land Cruiser

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota in the Kingdom, has launched the new generation of the Land Cruiser in Saudi Arabia. The new model combines outstanding all-terrain performance with a spacious, high-quality interior to bring drivers and passengers an elevated experience on every trip.

Since first launching globally in 1951, the Land Cruiser has become renowned for its exceptional off-road capabilities in adverse environments. Throughout its 70-year history, it has served as an indispensable tool that supports people’s livelihoods in remote destinations, and contributes to humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts.

Munir Khoja, managing director, marketing communication, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “The Toyota Land Cruiser is the ultimate symbol of quality, durability and reliability. Truly at home in the deserts of Arabia, the 4x4 is synonymous with adventures and road trips for generations of Saudis. This year, we celebrate over 65 years of the iconic vehicle’s legacy and success on — and off — the roads of Saudi Arabia. Its heritage here stretches back to when the founder of our company, the late Abdul Latif Jameel, initially ordered four Toyota BJ all-terrain vehicles back in 1955. Now, we celebrate the latest, long-awaited evolution of the Toyota Land Cruiser, Saudi Arabia’s one of the most popular motors. We are delighted to unveil the new generation of Toyota’s flagship car, the 300 series. And we are confident our guests will want to join us in the latest stage of the Land Cruiser journey, enjoying a superior on- and off-road experience that stays true to the vehicle’s ‘go anywhere everywhere’ ethos.”

A cumulative total of approximately 10.4 million units have been enjoyed by customers in 170 countries all over the world, and particularly in the Middle East where the Land Cruiser has attained a loyal following thanks to its reliability, durability, and superlative off-road performance.

The new interior cocoons passengers in a sophisticated and comfortable space unaffected by the external environment. Controls and switches are intuitively grouped and easy to operate, even when driving on challenging roads. The cabin offers a range of advanced features such as wireless charging for smartphones, active noise control, and a four-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear control switches. The cluster gauge features a 7-inch color multi-information display and a 12.3-inch multimedia display. Additional features available include a 14-speaker JBL sound system, rear seat entertainment system with 11.6-inch touch-screen displays that are Wi-Fi and HDMI connection enabled, ventilation for the first and second-row seats, a multi-adjustable power driver seat, 40:20:40 split-folding second-row seats, fully flat-folding third-row seats, a kick-sensor operated power tailgate, and smart entry and start systems.

The model is available in 10 distinctive exterior colors. These include three newly available colors: Precious White Pearl, with true pearl texture and high brightness; Dark Blue MC, a high-quality dark blue that reflects urban styling; and Avant-garde Bronze ME, a rich bronze with a strong presence. Meanwhile, the interior is available in a choice of Neutral Beige, Black, or Dark Red. The vehicle also comes equipped with new 18-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels.