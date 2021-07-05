Saudi job creation accelerates to 19-month high as inflation eases: IHS Markit

RIYADH: Saudi job creation jumped to a 19-month high in June as business activity was bolstered by a sharp rise in new orders, IHS Markit said.
Its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey revealed that while input prices rose again over the month, some signs emerged that inflation may have peaked.
The headline seasonally adjusted PMI posted 56.4 for the second month running in June. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
“Demand growth in the Saudi Arabian non-oil sector ramped up again in June, with the latest data signaling the strongest rise in sales since January,” said
IHS Markit Economist David Owen. “The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and easing of restrictions also helped to lift confidence for future activity to a five-month high, as firms hope that the economic recovery will accelerate over the second half of the year. It was also encouraging to see a slight easing in overall input price inflation for the first time in 2021-to-date, despite reports of demand pressure on several inputs.”
Business conditions have now improved in each of the last ten months as the sector recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, IHS Markit said.
While the rate of job creation accelerated to its fastest pace since November 2019, growth was only modest overall.
