Saudi job creation accelerates to 19-month high as inflation eases: IHS Markit

Saudi hiring is on the rise as signs emerge that inflation has eased. (Reuters)
  • Business conditions have now improved in each of the last ten months as the sector recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
RIYADH: Saudi job creation jumped to a 19-month high in June as business activity was bolstered by a sharp rise in new orders, IHS Markit said.
Its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey revealed that while input prices rose again over the month, some signs emerged that inflation may have peaked.
The headline seasonally adjusted PMI posted 56.4 for the second month running in June. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
“Demand growth in the Saudi Arabian non-oil sector ramped up again in June, with the latest data signaling the strongest rise in sales since January,” said
IHS Markit Economist David Owen. “The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and easing of restrictions also helped to lift confidence for future activity to a five-month high, as firms hope that the economic recovery will accelerate over the second half of the year. It was also encouraging to see a slight easing in overall input price inflation for the first time in 2021-to-date, despite reports of demand pressure on several inputs.”
Business conditions have now improved in each of the last ten months as the sector recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, IHS Markit said.
While the rate of job creation accelerated to its fastest pace since November 2019, growth was only modest overall.

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
AP

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief
  • The dual shocks of the pandemic and a devastating financial crisis have gutted the hospitality sector of this Mediterranean nation, known for its beaches, mountain resorts and good food
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
AP

NIHA: In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the date when he hosted his last visitor: Nov. 16, 2019.
A month earlier, anti-government protests had exploded across the country over taxes and a deteriorating currency crisis. Amid such uncertainty, few people visited his guesthouse. Then came the coronavirus and subsequent government-imposed lockdowns. The guesthouse officially closed its doors in February 2020. A year and a half later, he still has no plans to reopen amid the country’s current financial meltdown.
“Corona really affected us, but the biggest thing was the currency crisis,” Mershad said, speaking at his home above the guesthouse. “We used to offer meals for guests with Nescafe, tea, whatever they wanted for a cheap price. Now, one hamburger patty costs that much.”
The dual shocks of the pandemic and a devastating financial crisis have gutted the hospitality sector of this Mediterranean nation, known for its beaches, mountain resorts and good food. Hundreds of businesses, including guesthouses like the Mershad Guesthouse, have been forced to close.
But as pandemic restrictions are being eased, the businesses that survived hope the dollars spent by visiting Lebanese expats and an increase in domestic tourism can get the wheels of the economy moving again.
Currently, most hotel reservations are from Lebanese expats and some foreigners from neighboring Iraq, Egypt and Jordan. Airport arrivals are picking up: Every day for the past several weeks, the Beirut Airport has had four flights coming from Iraq, with more than 700 passengers in total, according to Jean Abboud, president of the Travel and Tourist Agents Union. Chaotic scenes have been reported at the arrivals lounge as people crowd for the obligatory PCR test.
Many Lebanese who traditionally vacationed abroad over the summer are now turning to domestic tourism. It’s the more practical option because of travel restrictions, dollars trapped in banks and a lack of functioning credit cards.
“In the past two years, the country has radically changed. It is no longer a destination for nightlife, for city tourism and for the things that people knew. There’s ... more interest from the Lebanese to travel inside their country,” said Joumana Brihi, board member of the Lebanese Mountain Trail Association. The association maintains a 290-mile (470-kilometer) hiking trail spanning the country from north to south.
Many in the industry say the number of domestic tourists has increased significantly since the country’s lockdown eased in April. They expect to see expats piling in and spending this summer despite the instability, partly because of the devalued Lebanese pound.
That will save a lot of places from shutting down or “at least prolong the life of some businesses,” said Maya Noun, general secretary of the syndicate of restaurant owners.
Since October 2019, Lebanon’s currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value, trading at around 17,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on the black market. The official exchange rate remains at 1,507 pounds to the dollar.
Last year, Member of Parliament Michel Daher was chastised on social media for saying on TV that “Lebanon is really cheap, in every sense,” because of the crumbling currency.
“People were laughing at me then,” Daher told The Associated Press. “Now, there are lots of Lebanese expats coming because of the prices, but we also want foreigners.”
Still, the scene on the ground is no picturesque vacation destination. Electricity cuts last much of the day and privately run generators have had to be turned off for several hours to ration fuel. The country suffers from a shortage of vital products, including medicine, medical products and gasoline.
For weeks, frustrated citizens have been lining up to fill up at gas stations, with occasional fistfights and shootings amid frayed nerves. More than half the population has been plunged into poverty, and with sectarian tensions on the rise, Lebanon feels ready to erupt.
Lebanon’s currency crash has created a jarring schism between the comfortable minority whose income is in so-called fresh dollars that can be withdrawn from banks, and those being pushed farther into poverty, including former members of a vanishing middle class whose purchasing power has disappeared.
Resorts in the coastal cities of Batroun and Byblos are regularly packed and forecast to do well this summer after being closed last year because of the pandemic. Restaurants, pubs and rooftop bars are buzzing again and some mountain guesthouses and boutique hotels are fully booked.
Yet the idea that expats will help the economy is partially misleading, said Mike Azar, a Beirut-based financial adviser. “Foreign dollars coming from tourists is always going to be a positive thing, but does it make the lira (pound) appreciate or depreciate at a slower pace? It is not really something you can say.”
Many expats seem to be wavering on whether to visit Lebanon. Some yearn to reconnect with family after long separations caused by the pandemic. Others are not willing to risk it.
Joe Rizk, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student at UMass Lowell in the US from the coastal village of Damour, said his family persuaded him to return for the month of August. He said he would bring medicines that are in short supply, like Advil, for family and friends.
“I will not spend more than $300 or $400 this whole month even if I was going every night to a bar, or club or restaurant,” he said, adding he would be using the family house and car while in Lebanon.
But Hala Al-Hachem, a 37-year-old assistant bank manager in Massachusetts, said she was too worried to visit Lebanon with two children, aged 8 and 6. Originally from south Lebanon, she used to return with her family every summer.
Not this time.
“Do I want to go there and not be able to put gas in my car and travel around? Do I want to go there and risk one of them getting sick and going to a hospital where they don’t have the medicine needed to treat them? Do I want my sons to wonder at night why there is no electricity?” she asked.

Rebound in global gas demand threatens international climate targets, warns IEA

Rebound in global gas demand threatens international climate targets, warns IEA
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

Rebound in global gas demand threatens international climate targets, warns IEA

Rebound in global gas demand threatens international climate targets, warns IEA
  • Global gas prices have soared to multi-year highs over the past month
  • IEA in May published a pathway for the energy sector to meet net zero emissions target
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: A rebound in global gas demand to 2024 following a record fall last year is poised to knock the world off track for a climate goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.
More than 190 countries have signed the Paris agreement designed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which will require a huge reduction in the use of fossil fuels such as coal and gas.
“Natural gas demand is set to rebound strongly in 2021 and will keep rising further if governments do not implement strong policies to move the world onto a path toward net-zero emissions by mid-century,” the IEA said in its latest gas outlook.
Gas demand in 2021 is expected to rise by 3.6 percent as global economies recover following a record fall in 2020 due to restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
From 2022-2024 demand growth is expected to average 1.7 percent per year, meaning gas demand would be too high to keep to the IEA’s roadmap toward meeting global net zero emissions by 2050.
The IEA in May published a pathway for the energy sector to meet the net zero emissions target and said investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects.
But new demand could be met by projects already approved or under development before the pandemic, the latest report said.
Global gas prices have soared to multi-year highs over the past month, with high temperatures driving demand for power generation in the northern hemisphere for air conditioning and as some regions such as Asia seek to boost stocks before winter.
The report said Europe’s benchmark Dutch gas prices are expected to average $9.5 per million British Thermal Units (MBtu) in 2021, their highest since 2013, while Asian spot LNG prices are expected to average $11/MBtu, the highest since 2014.
In Monday’s report the IEA said the gas industry should ramp up efforts to reduce emissions such as addressing methane leaks.

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge
  • An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday, cybersecurity researchers say
  • Ransomware criminals break into networks and sow malware that cripples networks on activation. Victims get a decoder key when they pay up
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

BOSTON, US: Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit.
An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang, best known for extorting $11 million from the meat-processor JBS after a Memorial Day attack, infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday, largely through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure for multiple customers, cybersecurity researchers said. They reported ransom demands of up to $5 million.
The FBI said in a statement Sunday that it was investigating the attack along with the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, though “the scale of this incident may make it so that we are unable to respond to each victim individually.” Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger later issued a statement saying President Joe Biden had “directed the full resources of the government to investigate this incident” and urged all who believed they were compromised to alert the FBI.
Biden suggested Saturday the US would respond if it was determined that the Kremlin is at all involved.
The attack comes less than a month after Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop providing safe haven to REvil and other ransomware gangs whose unrelenting extortionary attacks the US deems a national security threat.
A broad array of businesses and public agencies were hit by the latest attack, apparently on all continents, including in financial services, travel and leisure and the public sector — though few large companies, the cybersecurity firm Sophos reported. Ransomware criminals break into networks and sow malware that cripples networks on activation by scrambling all their data. Victims get a decoder key when they pay up.
The Swedish grocery chain Coop said most of its 800 stores would be closed for a second day Sunday because their cash register software supplier was crippled. A Swedish pharmacy chain, gas station chain, the state railway and public broadcaster SVT were also hit.
In Germany, an unnamed IT services company told authorities several thousand of its customers were compromised, the news agency dpa reported. Also among reported victims were two big Dutch IT services companies — VelzArt and Hoppenbrouwer Techniek. Most ransomware victims don’t publicly report attacks or disclose if they’ve paid ransoms.
CEO Fred Voccola of the breached software company, Kaseya, estimated the victim number in the low thousands, mostly small businesses like “dental practices, architecture firms, plastic surgery centers, libraries, things like that.”
Voccola said in an interview that only between 50-60 of the company’s 37,000 customers were compromised. But 70 percent were managed service providers who use the company’s hacked VSA software to manage multiple customers. It automates the installation of software and security updates and manages backups and other vital tasks.
Experts say it was no coincidence that REvil launched the attack at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, knowing US offices would be lightly staffed. Many victims may not learn of it until they are back at work on Monday. The vast majority of end customers of managed service providers “have no idea” what kind of software is used to keep their networks humming, said Voccola,
Kaseya said it sent a detection tool to nearly 900 customers on Saturday night.
John Hammond of Huntress Labs, one of the first cybersecurity firms to sound the alarm on the attack, said he’d seen $5 million and $500,000 demands by REVil for the decryptor key needed to unlock scrambled networks. The smallest amount demanded appears to have been $45,000.
Sophisticated ransomware gangs on REvil’s level usually examine a victim’s financial records — and insurance policies if they can find them — from files they steal before activating the data-scrambling malware. The criminals then threaten to dump the stolen data online unless paid. It was not immediately clear if this attack involved data theft, however. The infection mechanism suggests it did not.
“Stealing data typically takes time and effort from the attacker, which likely isn’t feasible in an attack scenario like this where there are so many small and mid-sized victim organizations,” said Ross McKerchar, chief information security officer at Sophos. “We haven’t seen evidence of data theft, but it’s still early on and only time will tell if the attackers resort to playing this card in an effort to get victims to pay.”
Dutch researchers said they alerted Miami-based Kaseya to the breach and said the criminals used a “zero day,” the industry term for a previous unknown security hole in software. Voccola would not confirm that or offer details of the breach — except to say that it was not phishing.
“The level of sophistication here was extraordinary,” he said.
When the cybersecurity firm Mandiant finishes its investigation, Voccola said he is confident it will show that the criminals didn’t just violate Kaseya code in breaking into his network but also exploited vulnerabilities in third-party software.
It was not the first ransomware attack to leverage managed services providers. In 2019, criminals hobbled the networks of 22 Texas municipalities through one. That same year, 400 US dental practices were crippled in a separate attack.
One of the Dutch vulnerability researchers, Victor Gevers, said his team is worried about products like Kaseya’s VSA because of the total control of vast computing resources they can offer. “More and more of the products that are used to keep networks safe and secure are showing structural weaknesses,” he wrote in a blog Sunday.
The cybersecurity firm ESET identified victims in least 17 countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Indonesia, New Zealand and Kenya.
Kaseya says the attack only affected “on-premise” customers, organizations running their own data centers, as opposed to its cloud-based services that run software for customers. It also shut down those servers as a precaution, however.
Kaseya, which called on customers Friday to shut down their VSA servers immediately, said Sunday it hoped to have a patch in the next few days.
Active since April 2019, REvil provides ransomware-as-a-service, meaning it develops the network-paralyzing software and leases it to so-called affiliates who infect targets and earn the lion’s share of ransoms. US officials say the most potent ransomware gangs are based in Russia and allied states and operate with Kremlin tolerance and sometimes collude with Russian security services.
Cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch of the Silverado Policy Accelerator think tank said that while he does not believe the Kaseya attack is Kremlin-directed, it shows that Putin “has not yet moved” on shutting down cybercriminals.
 

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner
  • Company formation firm has seen a 40% rise in inquiries since relations resumed in January
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of Saudi-owned companies looking to set up operations in Qatar surged in the first quarter of this year following the restoration of political, trade and travel ties between the two Gulf neighbors.

The resumption of relations between the two countries has seen a 40 percent rise in the number of Saudi companies looking to open operations in Qatar, according to James King, general manager of the Qatar office at the Pro Partner Group, a firm which specializes in company formations.

While he did not give specific numbers, King said that his company had seen a 75 percent year-on-year rise in activity during the first quarter of 2021 and the number of inquiries coming from Saudi companies has increased by 40 percent year-on-year for the first three months of this year.

“The increase in Qatar company formations is being driven by the multi-tiered investment opportunities in the country. These include opportunities linked with the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the North Field Expansion Gas Development Project and the Qatar National Vision 2030. This growth is further enhanced by the ending of the Qatar boycott and the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions,” King said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain in January agreed to end a boycott imposed on Qatar in mid-2017, and on Feb. 14 trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing.

There has been a flurry of diplomatic connections in recent months, including Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s visit to the Kingdom in May and the appointment last month of a new Saudi ambassador in Doha.

Standard Chartered in January forecast that Qatar’s economy will grow by 3 percent this year as a result of the easing of a three-year regional dispute, up from its previous 2.1 percent growth estimate.

King believed the recent creation of the Qatar Free Zone “represents a major change in how Qatar attracts foreign investment and the industrial sectors it aims to attract.”

While Saudi companies have always been able to set up 100 percent owned companies in Qatar, without the need of a local partner, King said that “many of them choose to have a local partner as they are more familiar with the local business environment.”

Dubai-headquartered Pro Partner Group was established in 2014 and has offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman and Qatar, but is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia.

Given the opportunities in the Kingdom, the firm believes that its Saudi office will eventually outperform its existing operations in the UAE and Qatar.

“I see Saudi Arabia as our biggest opportunity of the region by far. And I think in the next two to three years, our business in Saudi Arabia should eclipse our UAE business and Qatar business,” Nazar Musa, Pro Partner Group CEO, told Arab News in June.

Musa said that recent announcements by the Saudi government had spurred interest among companies in expanding their operations to the Kingdom.

“Obviously, there are businesses that have been there for years and years, but I’m talking about the kinds of companies that are starting to speak to us for the first-time about opportunities in the Kingdom,” he said.

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs
Updated 05 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs
Updated 05 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is to provide 270 million Egyptian pounds ($17.25 million) to help support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt, Rania Al-Mashat, the Egyptian minister of international cooperation, announced on Sunday.

The announcement came after three days of meetings in Cairo between the ministry and the Saudi Arabia’s Grant Management Committee. The committee decided that Banque Misr would receive 70 million pounds from the grant’s funds to finance the purchasing of factory machinery, transportation and medical equipment, and devices for laboratories and hospitals.

The Industrial Development Bank was granted 100 million pounds to finance clean energy and to purchase additional equipment. Additionally, the Bank of Cairo was granted 100 million pounds to finance microenterprises.

Al-Mashat said the grant aims to support the development of SMEs in Egypt and to be a catalyst for job creation.

In total, the Saudi Arabia Grant Management Committee has awarded 1.5 billion pounds to support the financing of 2,500 projects in 27 Egyptian governorates.

 

 

 

